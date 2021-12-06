Everton v Arsenal team news: Lacazette in for Aubameyang, Smith Rowe absent

Everton take on Arsenal in the final Premier League match of Gameweek 15, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around the visitor’s backline.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

The Toffees, who are winless in their last eight Premier League matches, make two changes to their starting XI, with Yerry Mina (£4.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) replacing Lucas Digne (£5.1m) – who is not among the substitutes – and Salomon Rondon (£6.0m).

As a result, Ben Godfrey (£4.8m) is expected to fill in at left-back in Rafa Benitez’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

For Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe (£6.1m) misses out completely, with Mikel Arteta revealing over the weekend that the England international is dealing with a minor injury, and that it was a factor in his substitution in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last Thursday.

Bukayo Saka (£6.2m) starts in his place, with Kieran Tierney (£4.7m), Granit Xhaka (£4.8m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) also coming in for Nuno Tavares (£4.3m), Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.7m), all of whom drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gomes, Gbamin, Branthwaite

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

