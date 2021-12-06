Everton v Arsenal team news: Lacazette in for Aubameyang, Smith Rowe absent

Everton take on Arsenal in the final Premier League match of Gameweek 15, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around the visitor’s backline.
Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
The Toffees, who are winless in their last eight Premier League matches, make two changes to their starting XI, with Yerry Mina (£4.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) replacing Lucas Digne (£5.1m) – who is not among the substitutes – and Salomon Rondon (£6.0m).
As a result, Ben Godfrey (£4.8m) is expected to fill in at left-back in Rafa Benitez’s 4-2-3-1 formation.
For Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe (£6.1m) misses out completely, with Mikel Arteta revealing over the weekend that the England international is dealing with a minor injury, and that it was a factor in his substitution in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last Thursday.
Bukayo Saka (£6.2m) starts in his place, with Kieran Tierney (£4.7m), Granit Xhaka (£4.8m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) also coming in for Nuno Tavares (£4.3m), Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.7m), all of whom drop to the bench.
GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gomes, Gbamin, Branthwaite
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette
Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang
4 hours, 21 mins ago
Early thoughts on this lot?
Ramsdale (Foster)
James TAA Cancelo Alonso* Livra
Salah Son* Foden Jota ESR*
Antonio Toney* Davis*
2 FTs 0.5 in bank
a) Toney + Davis > King + Dennis
b) Toney + ESR >Broja + B.Silva
c) Toney + ESR > Watford fwd + Bowen
d) Toney + Son > Ronaldo + Fred (up to 5m)
e) Toney + Son + Alonso > Ronaldo + Bowen + 4.2 def (-4)
f) something else
Cheers in advance