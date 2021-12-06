1343
Dugout Discussion December 6

Everton v Arsenal team news: Lacazette in for Aubameyang, Smith Rowe absent

1,343 Comments
Everton take on Arsenal in the final Premier League match of Gameweek 15, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around the visitor’s backline.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

The Toffees, who are winless in their last eight Premier League matches, make two changes to their starting XI, with Yerry Mina (£4.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) replacing Lucas Digne (£5.1m) – who is not among the substitutes – and Salomon Rondon (£6.0m).

As a result, Ben Godfrey (£4.8m) is expected to fill in at left-back in Rafa Benitez’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

For Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe (£6.1m) misses out completely, with Mikel Arteta revealing over the weekend that the England international is dealing with a minor injury, and that it was a factor in his substitution in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last Thursday.

Bukayo Saka (£6.2m) starts in his place, with Kieran Tierney (£4.7m), Granit Xhaka (£4.8m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) also coming in for Nuno Tavares (£4.3m), Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.7m), all of whom drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gomes, Gbamin, Branthwaite

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,343 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this lot?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    James TAA Cancelo Alonso* Livra
    Salah Son* Foden Jota ESR*
    Antonio Toney* Davis*

    2 FTs 0.5 in bank

    a) Toney + Davis > King + Dennis
    b) Toney + ESR >Broja + B.Silva
    c) Toney + ESR > Watford fwd + Bowen
    d) Toney + Son > Ronaldo + Fred (up to 5m)
    e) Toney + Son + Alonso > Ronaldo + Bowen + 4.2 def (-4)
    f) something else

    Cheers in advance

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      c

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Sell Son instead?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Would Fred be a sub in d)?

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            He's hard to ignore atm but guess I could put up with the bench points.

        2. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          I've taken a risk and done C (but mbuemo out) as I was going to be priced out and i also have son. Son is looking sharp and his fixtures aren't bad. Worth holding IMO.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Not if Covid is a thing for him.
            It's a mess yet again.

            1. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 6 mins ago

              Just saw. Whoops... looks like I might be relying in Jimenez off the bench then

    2. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Can you do Toney, ESR >. Watford fwd + Bilva?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Good old 0.1 short.

    3. SoulShakinTex
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Toney+ESR > Dennis+BSilva just out of reach? I think I’d still go C.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        That's the template move but a downgrade elsewhere could get me Bilva.

        1. SoulShakinTex
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Son might solve that for you now…

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            Yeah, might just get a Watford forward for now & get Toney out of my team before he passes it onto others there.

    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Cheers all.

      1. Sergeant Slaughter
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        B

  2. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    If the spurs rumours are to be true,will the game get postponed?
    Didn’t arsenal have a similar problem vs Brentford at the start of the season?

    1. pablo discobar
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Posted on last page

      Premier League rules state that matches should go ahead if a club has 14 available players, including a goalkeeper.

      Before the 2020-21 season began, it was outlined to clubs that Under 23s who had played first-team games should be included as part of the 14 in a bid to avoid postponing matches.

      1. pablo discobar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        But premier league can make it up as they go along. It potentially means next 2 spurs games go

      2. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        If they postpone the game, they surely have to postpone the leic spurs game too

      3. Riverside Red
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Glad they've clarified the rules...24 years too late for Boro, Juninho, Ravanelli , etc.

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I'd say if true there is a very good chance it would get postponed. 6 Spurs players out is a lot and they might be worried it could spread further.

      1. pablo discobar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        If it's this new varient could mean mass postponements- you can bet spurs won't be the only club

    3. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Have any credible sources mentioned this outbreak yet?

      1. Kryptonite666
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Alasdair Gold is Tier 1 for Spurs. https://twitter.com/AlasdairGold

        There is def an outbreak. Explains Emerson and Gil being out of the squad last week.

        1. More Cowbell
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Thanks.

    4. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Seems pretty serious
      Game should be postponed IMO..
      but wasn’t arsenal in a similar situation vs Brentford in gameweek 1?

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    LMS safety score looks like being 40

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Just over 1200 survivors after 135 fell over.

    Will reopen entry tomorrow for those who pass/match the 15 safety scores.

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Can anyone enter LMS?
      If they’ve a score above 40?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        40 or above covers this GW.
        Still need to cover the previous 14.

        https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      ah dang - out with 37.
      not quite the deep run to the last weeks of last season.

      what a bummer.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Sorry mate, maybe next season.
        Kane owners without Bilva, the bulk of the cull when Son did the job.

      2. Dammit_182
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Just checked and I would have been out GW1. No Bruno and captained mane. I got 65 which was about 40 - 50 points down on a lot of players. Nothing like ‘going against the crowd’

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Dammit.

            1. Dammit_182
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Haha. There is always next year…

        • Danno - Emre Canada
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Finally I’m through without sweating. This week might be a different game mind

      3. RAMZES666
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Did Gallagher to Bowen this week. Sa not ideal but will ship him out after 2 weeks.

        Sa
        TAA Cancelo James Rudiger
        Salah Jota Foden Bowen
        Vardy King

        Foster Watkins Livra McArthur

        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Looks decent!!

      4. The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Have the exact funds ESR > Bowen.

        Do it?

        1. Wirbelwind
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          I'd keep ESR. We'll hear more pre-presser

        2. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Thinking the same transfer. Will do it pending news on ESR

      5. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Are there any other Man U assets worth a shout or just ronaldo at this point?

        1. pablo discobar
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Dalot is 4.4

        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Think Rashford and Fred could turn some heads

          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            DDG is the only one I'd have genuine interest in getting at this time, although there's be the worry that Henderson might get a game during the festive run of games...

        3. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          One of the fullbacks maybe, let's see who plays in Europe

        4. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Dalot looked great value for 4.4. Will see if he looks like getting regular games

          1. More Cowbell
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            Indeed, deffo a watchlist candidate

      6. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        FPL site banjaxxed...!? 😮

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Something has gone horribly wrong with it, my squad looks terrible and my OR is appaling.

          1. Dammit_182
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              Haha. It’s happened to me too!!

        2. Babit1967
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Anyone got a problem with this wildcard draft?

          De gea 4.0
          Taa Cancelo James Tierney Livramento
          Salah Foden Mount Jota Gray
          Watkins King Antonio

          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            You still have your Wildcard!? 😮

          2. Alex1995
            • 5 Years
            4 hours ago

            Not sure about De Gea or Tierney, would be very tempted by Ronaldo if you can find a way - rest is solid

          3. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            That team will cause some benching headaches!

          4. MikeS
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Ditch Tierney for dier or regi (covid pending)

        3. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          Looking at best free move for up to the early January fixtures:
          a) Allan > Bowen
          b) Smith-Rowe > Bernardo
          c) Vardy > Ronaldo
          d) ?

          Sánchez (Steele)
          James TAA Rüdiger Cancelo (Johnson*)
          Salah Jota Gallagher Smith-Rowe* (Allan)
          Vardy Antonio Dennis
          1FT £2.5M

          1. BERGKOP
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            B

          2. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            Alternative is Smith-Rowe Vardy > Bowen Ronaldo -4

          3. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            I would wait for further news on ESR injury before ditching him.

            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 47 mins ago

              Even without the injury I figure Bernardo and Bowen have better fixtures and form. But Spurs Covid may mean I need to replace a Brighton keeper depending on postponement news.

        4. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Rumored that Son, Davies, Gil, Emerson, Moura, Romero are the 6 players that have covid. Who knows.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            Must have been the goal celebrations from last week seeing Kane is ok.

            1. Boberella
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              🙂

          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            Unlucky for Gil's owner

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 4 mins ago

              Yeah. I was just about to buy him too!

          3. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            Last time Son tested positive I sold him for a hit then he scored that weekend.

            I'd be waiting for fully officially announcements about anything this time around.

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 59 mins ago

              Yes, hasn't Sonny supposedly tested positive more than once when it was nothing.

          4. MikeS
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            Game should go ahead then with that lot positive

          5. Dammit_182
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              The players were positive on lat flows and will all have PCR’s tomorrow….hopefully Silva and Ronaldo’s prices behave tonight!

          6. bruuuno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            A. Kane Raphinha > Ronaldo Bowen
            B. Kane Raphinha Toney > Ronaldo Antonio Odegaard. (-4 but better bench cover)

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              Odegaard?

            2. Bertonian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 hours, 4 mins ago

              A

              Don’t get Ode as it will only end in tears

            3. Alex1995
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 3 mins ago

              A

          7. Alex1995
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            Not planning to pull the trigger until later in the week, but do you reckon this is worth a -4?

            Raph & Toney > Bernardo & Dennis/King

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 1 min ago

              If you think Raph slows down, easily.

            2. SoulShakinTex
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 hours ago

              Yes. Pulled the plug on Raph two weeks early, and got me Jota. Have left me a tad unflexible now though, see below.

          8. SoulShakinTex
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            Will obviously wait for Spurs update now, but:

            Sanchez/Steele
            TAA/James/Cancelo/Reg*/Livra*
            Salah/Jota/Saka*/Gallagher*/Gilmour*
            Vardy*/Watkins/Antonio*

            2FT, 0,2 itb. Where to free up funds to upgrade midfield to Bowen/Bernardo/Mount? Would ideally like to keep Vardy one more week and not burn FT.

            Any ideas? Cheers!

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              I read your post but Vardy not worth keeping as his sale is needed to get in your other targets.
              Vardy and Gilmour to Dennis/Broja and Bilva work?

              1. SoulShakinTex
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Cheers. That was initial plan, but hard to sell Vardy before Newcastle game. Would leave me 2,2 to upgrade Saka and Gallagher later on, though.

            2. Alex1995
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              Saka goes for me

              1. SoulShakinTex
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                Cheers. Could swap him for Bowen if I did it before any price rise.

                1. Alex1995
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  I’d be tempted to do that and hold the other transfer til later in the week

                  1. SoulShakinTex
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Looks like Bernardo is the one rising tonight, though…

          9. bruuuno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            A. Kane Raphinha > Ronaldo Bowen
            B. Kane Raphinha Toney > Ronaldo Bernardo King (-4)

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              Much better. B.

          10. The Mandalorian
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            We know await Norwich Covid results and the potential impact on their United game.

            Ronaldo transfer on hold.

            1. The Mandalorian
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              *now

            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              There is an outbreak at Norwich too now?

              1. Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 42 mins ago

                No it's cuz they played Norwich last.

              2. The Mandalorian
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 42 mins ago

                Spurs could have infected the Norwich players.

          11. FDMS All Starz
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Not sure how to use my FTs, help

            (2FTs & 0itb)
            Sanchez
            TAA - Cancelo - James - Alonso
            Salah - Son - Jota - Foden
            Antonio - Toney

            ((Foster - ESR - Manquillo - Davis))

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Alonso and Davis to Davies/Dalot and Dennis?

            2. Alex1995
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Toney goes for sure, maybe to a Watford forward, then up to you whether you hold ESR and your free transfer or go for a Bernardo/Mount/Bowen, though you already have Foden and Antonio tbf

          12. RobinKerr1987
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Looking to trade Toney out, and toying with ditching Gallagher too. Which is the better pairing to bring into my team with my 2FTs?

            A. King and B.Silva (0.8m remaining)
            B. Watkins and Bowen (0.1m remaining)

            Team currently is as follows:

            Mendy (Begovic)
            Cancelo, TAA, Alonso (Livra, Johnson)
            Salah, Son, Jota, ESR (Gallagher*)
            Antonio, Dennis (Toney*)

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              A

            2. TLF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              B

          13. MikeS
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            If spurs game is off what are people who own Sanchez and Steele doing? I might take a -4 for ddg

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Maupay owners will be devasted.

            2. More Cowbell
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Ffs hadn’t even tho gut about that!

              1. MikeS
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                Hopefully it will go ahead, but if not I think a -4 might be worth it for ddg maybe

            3. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              Dunno, same problem

          14. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            So is Jota the next best thing after Son? Son covid puts a spanner in my WC plans.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              Firmino says no.

            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              I had suspected son covid last week, he got a day and half of school till negative PCR test so turned out ok

            3. RedRo
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                He’s the best thing regardless of Son. If both were 9m I know which I’d be rushing in

            4. More Cowbell
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              If Son was fit, would he be featuring in the europa game on Thurs?

              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                Not if I were the manager

              2. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                Probably as on equal points.

              3. pablo discobar
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                They have to win to qualify

              4. Bertonian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                They have to win it so yes

              5. RedRo
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Yes, they have to win to go through - if they go through they could realistically win it given the level of competition and it would be the biggest achievement in the history of the club. Has to play

              6. gmando2011
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                Got exact money for
                Son & Hwang to Bowen & Ronaldo
                Should I do it tonight??

                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Only Monday... could always go Fred and ANtonio instead

              7. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                What, son has COVID ?

                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Rumoured to be one of half a dozen at Spurs

                2. MikeS
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Check the news.. 6 spurs players do

              8. The Frenchie
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                Keep Cornet or Smith-Rowe to get Bernardo? Both are indicate 75% chance of playing.. I need to decide tonight as Bernardo price is rising.

                Thanks

                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Do you own Son?

                  1. The Frenchie
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 49 mins ago

                    No

                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 12 Years
                      3 hours, 47 mins ago

                      I own ESR(new owner) and may just sell seeing it's a groin injury. Great game vs S'ton to go though.

              9. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                Priced out of Kane to Ronaldo if Ronaldo goes up in price tonight - would you get move done or wait and take -4 later in week?

                1. Bertonian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 hours, 43 mins ago

                  I would do it but there’s always the risk with players playing midweek although Ronaldo will probably be rested

              10. MidTableFantasy
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                Anyone know what's going on with ESR? Injury?

                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  3 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Groin injury.

                2. MikeS
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 38 mins ago

                  Groin strain

                  1. MikeS
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Well "tight groin" could be back imminently or could be longer.. don't know at this point

              11. AdamJ91
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 37 mins ago

                Maybe being slightly knee jerk here & having the exact funds is making it hard to ignore but thoughts on this?

                Ramsdale, Mbeumo, Son & Vardy > Bachmann, Foden, B.Silva & Ronaldo (-8)?

              12. New Post
                TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 35 mins ago

                New Post

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/06/smith-rowe-injury-latest-as-gray-stars-fpl-notes-from-everton-v-arsenal/

              13. FantasyHero
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                52 mins ago

                Worth doing kane to ronaldo for a hit?

              14. FantasyHero
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                51 mins ago

                Bernardo or mount?

                Is mount nailed? Missed majority of the season.

