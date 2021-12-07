257
News December 7

Tottenham hit by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Gameweek 16

257 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur’s preparations for the festive period have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

It is understood a number of first-team players and club staff have returned positive tests, with more PCR testing due to take place over the next 24 hours, though it has not been revealed which individuals have contracted the disease.

The 10-day period of self-isolation for anyone who tests positive means that the Spurs players affected could miss their next three games.

Spurs are due to face Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League in London on Thursday, followed by Premier League encounters against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday and Leicester City next Thursday.

It is yet to be established whether the club will contact the Premier League about Sunday’s game at the Amex Stadium, but a decision to postpone league matches can only be made by the competition board.

At this stage, it goes without saying that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers should hold onto their transfers, at least until the situation becomes clearer in the coming days, with Antonio Conte due to face the media ahead of Thursday’s European tie.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Which is better
    A) Johnson, Bowen, Ronaldo
    B) Alonso, Bowen, Watkins +4pts

    1. The White Pele
    1. The White Pele
      4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Johnson could be out

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        😆

        2. GreennRed
    2. GreennRed
      10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      2. Scotty84
  2. Scotty84
    2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Dennis or King?

    1. GreennRed
    1. GreennRed
      10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Dennis.

      2. T.Henry14
    2. T.Henry14
      8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Dennis the Menace

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Dennis

      Open Controls
    4. On Giants' Shoulders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      King

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        King cause I think Dennis may go to AFCON soon?

        3. Arteta
  3. Arteta
    6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Is Toney to Antonio for free a no brainer?

    1. GreennRed
    1. GreennRed
      10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      No. There are a few alternatives to Antonio in better form.

      4. Crazy Train
  4. Crazy Train
    10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Ronaldo price rise is tempting me in to an early Vardy > Ronaldo switch (on a FT). Looks a no brainer on the outset, but with so much uncertainty around it feels like the wise move is to ride the price rise right?

    Open Controls
    1. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      It's definitely the wise move. So why am I so tempted to do it today??

      2. GreennRed
    2. GreennRed
      10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Right.

      Open Controls
    3. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Might be coincidence but when new managers come in to big clubs, they tend to come in and make teams hard to beat and goals rarely flow at the start.

      Tuchel last season, Conte this season.

      I wonder if RR will be similar to Tuchel. Maybe Ronaldo isn't the obvious pick everyone thinks he is. Then again he isn't a normal human is he.

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Exactly, and in fact it's uncertainty about whether I want Ronaldo at all that has stopped me doing the early move, rather than any Covid/injury worries. I just feel like I am going to expect sooooo much for that price tag. Also concerned I might get lured into captaining him over Salah and it going very wrong for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Fear of being captaining wrong player?!? You don't have any self discipline? I will keep him for at least two weeks barring injury, after that he can be downgraded and one cheap mid upgraded with 2 ft:s for free if needed. Naturally if you have to rip your team to get him, it's a different story. But for example my defense is already so expensive, that I don't need to transfer funds there.

          1. Crazy Train
          1. Crazy Train
            10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Owning the likes of Vardy makes a straight switch for Ronaldo (Lukaku, Kane etc) much more doable. Wilson > Dennis has freed up sufficient funding for me to do it.

            Open Controls
          2. Will Kane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Well as it happens no, I don't have much self-discipline 🙂

            But I agree, I think I will go for him with the same idea in mind that you have stated here, play for 2 weeks for certain then reassess, knowing the escape route is easy. He's a straight swap for Kane so no team-ripping required

            2. Holmes
      2. Holmes
        8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Incase of Man Utd, it looks like they start scoring more goals under new managers. (Or when new signing happens)

        3. Crazy Train
      3. Crazy Train
        10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Interesting. I'm thinking also about the Smith factor...managed to win there with us earlier in the season so will be up for this one.

        Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Most here will probably say so, but my opinion is that getting Ronaldo in even for -4 is worth it. So I did get him in. Next two fixtures have huge potential upside. There are many ways to play this game and I like to keep my team intact. My hit cost is already over 30 points, but having good team value is also worth something.

      1. Crazy Train
      1. Crazy Train
        10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yes, agree the upside potential is there for sure. Owning Son is complicating matters for me though, the probability of having to offload him makes the prospect of Ronaldo being a -4 likely,

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I was between A) Jesus + Son to CR7 + Bowen or B) Jesus, Son, Toney > CR7, Bernardo, Broja + money itb. I chose B, have zero idea if it was wrong choice or not. Yet having money in Son and Jesus was always my plan to get CR7. And I really wanted Son for Nor and Bre, and I really want CR7 for these fixtures. If Son did well, CR7 in better team should be more than capable to do well also.

          Open Controls
      2. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        It says too much about me and the way I play that the thought of 30 points in hits actually made my blood run cold for a few seconds!

        1. Crazy Train
        1. Crazy Train
          10 Years
          1 min ago

          I've been quite maverick with my hits this season too.....and it hasn't worked out well.

          Open Controls
      3. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Very nice TV though!!

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I started gw1 with Harrison and Barnes over Raphinha and Benrahma. That has cost me a lot of points, not the hits I've taken. (And the season I lost top 10k with one point, my hit cost was 64 pts, but immediate points gained from transfers was over 280 pts. Injured players don't get points and C points were prolly also counted)

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thx, I meant say 😉

          5. GreennRed
  5. GreennRed
    10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Zlatan can break a record tonight if he scores v Liverpool.

    Open Controls
  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this potnetial wildcard:

    De Gea / Bachmann
    TAA / James / Tierney / Cancelo / Livramento
    Foden / Salah / Bowen / Jota / Ramsey
    Ronaldo / Broja / King

    0.4 ITB

    4-4-2 most weeks but flexibility to sometimes play 3 up front too

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Don’t like Tierney more often broken than fixed, usually broken for Fpl & plays for Scotland.
      Prefer Dennis to King, rest looks semi template

      Open Controls
  7. jon.terry.tfh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    CR7 + Gray

    or

    Watkins + Mount + 3.3m itb

    1. GreennRed
    1. GreennRed
      10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Rongray

      2. Mozumbus
    2. Mozumbus
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Rolando

        Open Controls
      • Pukki Blinders
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I’m sure you can spend that 3.3m and make it a better option.

        Open Controls
      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        WM

        3. Pukki Blinders
    3. Pukki Blinders
      2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      WC dilemma…

      A. Ronaldo + Walker + King (343)
      B. Watkins + James + Foden (352)

      1. GreennRed
      1. GreennRed
        10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        A with Dennis.

        1. Pukki Blinders
        1. Pukki Blinders
          2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I’m a firm King over Dennis believer.

          Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/07/the-best-players-to-own-and-captain-for-uefa-champions-league-fantasy-matchday-6/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24451834

      Open Controls
    5. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA, Cancelo, James, Alonso
      Salah, Son, Jota
      Antonio, Toney, Dennis

      Steele; Raphinha, Livramento, Gilmour.

      2 FT 2.4 ITB

      Plan was Raph out this week but the Spurs news has changed that. Now thinking Son + Toney -> Ronaldo + Bowen. Anything better?

      Open Controls
    6. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Is there anyone else who plays the game sensibly and has a decent rank and is also bored out of their brain?

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Bored out of their brain with the game in general, or bored right now??

        Open Controls
    7. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      As a double City defence owner since GW8 I am slightly mystified by the number of people trying to join in with me. The Cancelo/Dias combo has yielded me exactly one double cleanie in 8 gameweeks.

      1. CONNERS
      1. CONNERS
        2 Years
        just now

        Same here. And they often leave it late in the game to concede which makes it all the more frustrating.

        It's the hope that kills you as they say.

        Open Controls
    8. Cojones of Destiny
      3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If confirmed that Son isnt eligible to play:

      Toney + Son to
      a. CR + 5,0
      b. Antonio + 9.4 Mount/Bowen/Greenwood/Rash

      1. CONNERS
      1. CONNERS
        2 Years
        9 mins ago

        If he's only out for a game, it might be worth holding. Three fairly nice fixtures over the xmas period.

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          3 Years
          just now

          but is he? that’s the question

          Open Controls
    9. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      What do I do? The Son + Toney news has really scuppered my plans.

      Current team (2 FT, 0.0 ITB)
      Sánchez // Foster
      Trent Cancelo Reguilon Livramento // Veltman
      Salah Son Raphinha Mbeumo // Brownhill
      Vardy Antonio // Toney

      (A) Raphinha → Bowen in GW16, Vardy/Mbeumo/Veltman → King/Jota/James in GW17
      (B) Vardy/Raphinha/Veltman → King/Jota/James in GW16, Mbeumo → Bowen in GW17
      (C) Toney → King in GW16, Vardy/Raphinha/Veltman → Watkins/Bowen/James in GW17
      (D) Toney/Raphinha/Son → King/Bernardo/Jota in GW16, Veltman → James in GW17
      (E) something else

      Open Controls
    10. Ayzay112728
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Anyone have any thoughts about Broja as a budget forward option? Everytime I watch he looks a threat and his finishing looks good. Just not sure what his minutes are going to be like? Is he going to get rotated?

      Open Controls
    11. El_Gigante
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      On WC

      A. Ramsdale/De Gea and Rudiger
      B. Guaita and James

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.