Tottenham hit by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Gameweek 16

Tottenham Hotspur’s preparations for the festive period have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

It is understood a number of first-team players and club staff have returned positive tests, with more PCR testing due to take place over the next 24 hours, though it has not been revealed which individuals have contracted the disease.

The 10-day period of self-isolation for anyone who tests positive means that the Spurs players affected could miss their next three games.

Spurs are due to face Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League in London on Thursday, followed by Premier League encounters against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday and Leicester City next Thursday.

It is yet to be established whether the club will contact the Premier League about Sunday’s game at the Amex Stadium, but a decision to postpone league matches can only be made by the competition board.

At this stage, it goes without saying that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers should hold onto their transfers, at least until the situation becomes clearer in the coming days, with Antonio Conte due to face the media ahead of Thursday’s European tie.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT