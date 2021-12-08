Scoutcast: Wildcard drafts, ‘big at the back’ and FPL Xmas transfer targets

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 16 in the latest Scoutcast.

Andy and Joe used their Wildcards earlier this season but wish they had another as they prepare for Gameweek 16’s fixture swing for teams such as Manchester United and West Ham United.

In contrast, patient Seb has held this valuable chip back despite being tempted over autumn to use it. This week, however, he has finally pressed the button.

The Scoutcast crew take a look at Seb’s latest Wildcard draft, the key players he is considering and the challenges he is facing.

A crucial decision is whether to invest in Manchester United’s premium forward Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m). Seb presents two drafts, one with and one without the legendary Portuguese goalscorer, and weighs up the pros and cons of each.

This latest Scoutcast then looks position by position at the key players to consider over the festive run-in.

The wealth of midfield options, in particular at Manchester City, is tackled and the future of ‘big at the back’ is another issue looked at. Andy is on hand with recent statistics to consider why there has been a drop-off in performance for a number of premium attacking defenders.

Elsewhere, there are fixtures to frisk, captain plans to discuss and an update on the Scoutcast’s community team, during this packed look ahead to Gameweek 16.

In addition, our trio look back on their Gameweek 15 performance, read out the community’s ‘rough with the smooth’ tales of joy and woe and select some differentials to consider for Christmas.

This episode was streamed live on Tuesday 7 December.

