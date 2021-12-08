375
Podcast December 8

Scoutcast: Wildcard drafts, ‘big at the back’ and FPL Xmas transfer targets

375 Comments
Share

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 16 in the latest Scoutcast.

Andy and Joe used their Wildcards earlier this season but wish they had another as they prepare for Gameweek 16’s fixture swing for teams such as Manchester United and West Ham United.

In contrast, patient Seb has held this valuable chip back despite being tempted over autumn to use it. This week, however, he has finally pressed the button.

The Scoutcast crew take a look at Seb’s latest Wildcard draft, the key players he is considering and the challenges he is facing.

A crucial decision is whether to invest in Manchester United’s premium forward Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m). Seb presents two drafts, one with and one without the legendary Portuguese goalscorer, and weighs up the pros and cons of each.

This latest Scoutcast then looks position by position at the key players to consider over the festive run-in.

The wealth of midfield options, in particular at Manchester City, is tackled and the future of ‘big at the back’ is another issue looked at. Andy is on hand with recent statistics to consider why there has been a drop-off in performance for a number of premium attacking defenders.

Elsewhere, there are fixtures to frisk, captain plans to discuss and an update on the Scoutcast’s community team, during this packed look ahead to Gameweek 16.

In addition, our trio look back on their Gameweek 15 performance, read out the community’s ‘rough with the smooth’ tales of joy and woe and select some differentials to consider for Christmas.

This episode was streamed live on Tuesday 7 December.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

375 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    When is spurs dgw?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maybe in Spring.

      Open Controls
  2. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    1FT. 0.1ITB

    If Son is out for 2 GWs, just sell him for Bilva?

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Son Jota ESR
    Wilson Antonio

    Carson Gallagher Dennis White

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      I’m selling even if the game goes ahead. Bilva is out scoring him, has the fixtures and is 3m cheaper.

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        And his name rhymes with silver

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          This is true

          Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yes easy, especially when you have a decent bench. Bench order: Dennis first.

        Open Controls
    4. zinaks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      A-Livramento-King
      B-Reece james-Locadia

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      2. denial
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Team after 1FT

        Sanchez Foster
        Taa Alonso James White Livra
        Salah Jota Silva Gundo Gallagher
        Kane Dennis Pukki

        Thinking a hit to take Sanchez out for DDG, then ship Kane next week.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Looks good

          Open Controls
          1. denial
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        -12 done.
        Free Hit saved.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Damn that’s early to do it.

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            I am gambling on James and T.Silva to come through unscathed, but it sets me up for the festive period I feel.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 9 mins ago

              Why do it before the game? I don’t understand.

              Open Controls
              1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 6 mins ago

                'Twas Gallagher's drop, had exact funds.

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 1 min ago

                  Ah I see.

                  Open Controls
              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 6 mins ago

                I had exact money. Had I not done it yesterday, I would have been priced out.

                Open Controls
        2. Gooner97
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Good luck

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            Cheers! A lot of hits this week I think, not a bad time to do it.

            Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          You win. -8 was enough for me. I also have annoying feeling that ESR to Bowen is going to cost me big time. But had I not done it, I probably would fear that also

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Nah, I think Bowen's mint going forward.

            Open Controls
      4. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Which two would you sell first out of

        Raphinha
        Duffy
        Armstrong
        Hojberg

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        Open Controls
        1. denial
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Hoj and Duffy

          Open Controls
        2. jackruet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Depends on your team

          Open Controls
          1. denial
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            This also

            Open Controls
        3. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Duffy and Armstrong.

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            Oh wait I forgot Hojberg is out.

            Open Controls
      5. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        Trent rudiger cancelo James
        Salah jota ESR Bernardo
        Antonio vardy

        Foster, dennis, allan omobami

        1 ft. 1.2 itb
        What to do? Or save?

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Wait for spurs clarity

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          The most important question ever. Should I change my name to Hunter Baps? I think the current is just not good and I prefer being Hunter.

          Open Controls
          1. jackruet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Baps hunter looks cool

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              Thx. Waiting for more votes. I am not native English speaker, so I have sometimes difficulties to know what sounds cool and what doesn't.

              Open Controls
              1. Lukakuna
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Babs Hunter definitely has a better ring to it!

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Reply fail to Lukakuna below 😉

                  Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Thx! I will keep this.

              Open Controls
        3. Lord of Ings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          What’s the maximum hit you’d take considering the worst possible scenario and you don’t want to use any chips? -8?

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            -12 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            -12

            Open Controls
          3. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            Although a rival of mine took -16 last season and smashed it up.

            Open Controls
          4. jackruet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            -8.
            I prefer playing 9-10 players than -12

            Open Controls
          5. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            I have once taken -20 and gotten huge green arrow before dgw. Afterwards I realized that -16 would have been better. I sold all my "deadwood" and transferred 6 dgw players in. Whu assets hauled that week, Arnautovic was one of them and Lanzini got 13 pts (perhaps in first match). The other Whu player who was more common got 14 pts that week.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              Both teams, especially Whu had great fixtures after that, so it was like extra WC and season defining success those days when I was pretty inexperienced.

              Open Controls
          6. Van der Faart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            -8, at a push -12. Generally don't take that many hits overall but that's just the way I play the game

            Open Controls
          7. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            I believe Minus Four earned his title as James Bond of fpl after -12.

            Open Controls
        4. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Start one:

          A - Gallagher
          B - King

          Open Controls
          1. Gooner97
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            The King

            Open Controls
          2. Mozumbus
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          3. Rednev1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            More covid cases at Spurs announced.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 7 mins ago

              Yup. Eight players now - and counting

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                Okay. One more every day / two days in row means that the match is going to be cancelled.

                Open Controls
            2. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 4 mins ago

              Oh good.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 24 mins ago

                Good or God?!?

                Open Controls
          4. Pukki Party
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            When Spurs have the double gameweeks can someone please remind me how shite they are, thanks.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              Of course.

              Open Controls
            2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
              • 4 Years
              4 hours, 3 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
            3. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 47 mins ago

              It won't help. Every man and his dog is going to have Son, Reguillon and Davies/Dier or at least 2 of them. And if Levy hasn't sold Kane by then, he is due to get his 2nd goal this season, so all English managers wan him because he has braced during itb.

              Open Controls
          5. Bennyboy1907
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            Ramsdale
            TAA Cancelo James
            Salah Son** Jota Bowen
            Dennis Antonio Wilson

            Foster Alonso Livramento Brownhill

            Went early on Raphina to Bowen to catch the rise

            Now would you -4 for son to Bernado or play alonso.

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                Use the bench.
                But what's the plan for GK if the match gets postponed?

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Ramsdale is Gunners' gk

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mozumbus
                      2 hours, 8 mins ago

                      Oh yes. Got carried away!

                      Open Controls
                2. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  I believe you should start Alonso over Dennis anyway. CR7 may become your priority next week, so I might hold. Starting Bilva over Alonso isn't worth -4 one week only. But without calculating, check if you could afford next week Antonio + Wilson to CR7 + Broja/fodder. It is probably not clever move unless one of them gets injured, but that is only question of time.

                  Open Controls
              • Tinfoil Deathstar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 2 mins ago

                Already used FT to ditch Harry Pain for CR7 (first early transfer all season before anyone moans). I've got £0.2 ITB.

                Likely not to have a playing GK (Sanchez) this week given Spurs v Brighton game looks to be postponed.

                Is it worth taking a -4 to move Angus Gunn to Bachmann? I'm thinking most probably not as Bachmann hasn't scored more than 4 points all season - so more than likely I won't make up the hit this GW. But might come in handy if I want to play bench boost at some point.

                Open Controls
                1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  I'd rather field ten than get lumped with Bachmann! (ex-owner)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    3 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Ha fair enough. I'd still have Sanchez so would just play him as set and forget afterwards, but get that Bachmann doesn't inspire much confidence.

                    Open Controls
                2. Will Kane
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Nah.... leave it, just go keeperless this week, deal with getting a keeper for a bench boost later on when you can do it for free

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Yeah fair enough - I did similar when he was suspended recently and still had a decent GW. I guess I'll have a likely DGW for Sanchez to look forward to as well.

                    Open Controls
                3. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  During these covid times I think it's a coin toss. Sanchez may be ill or pick up small injury one day. If Foster is not playing, having backup gk might help you to postpone gk transfer or allow you to keep him.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Bachmann got 4 pts vs MCI, so it's a maybe imo.

                    Open Controls
              • Atimis
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 1 min ago

                Could you get one mid this week and keeping going forward, who would it be?

                I'm thinking Bowen. Good attacking stats and playing vs Burnley.

                Liverpool playing against improved AV while City having Wolves not looking easy as well.

                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
                1. veedub1989
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I went with Bowen - his stats, fixtures and form stack up.

                  Open Controls
                2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Something about Moyes and those Hammers; a great fit.
                  Bowen.
                  (Shame about their defensive injuries though, very unlucky)

                  Open Controls
                3. Mozumbus
                    3 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Bowen yes

                    Open Controls
                  • Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 56 mins ago

                    I took -4 to get him for injured ESR. I have niggling fear that I will be punished. The truth is that I haven't watched enough Whu playing lately and I remember him being some sort of fpl troll. Yet this Whu us different beast.

                    Open Controls
                4. Oringer7
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 57 mins ago

                  WC Draft .1 itb

                  How is it looking?

                  DDG (4.0)
                  TAA Cancelo James (Dalot) (3.9)
                  Salah Bernardo Barnes Bowen (Gilmour)
                  Ronaldo Antonio Dennis

                  Open Controls
                  1. veedub1989
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Looks good. It's a shame that you're 0.1M off Barnes>Maddison!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Oringer7
                      • 1 Year
                      3 hours, 45 mins ago

                      Could drop Foster to Carson and upgrade to Maddison

                      Open Controls
                5. veedub1989
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Would you change anything here? No FT. 0.7M ITB.

                  Ramsdale
                  Cancelo | Rudiger | TAA | James
                  Bowen | Jota | Salah
                  Antonio | Dennis | Vardy

                  Sanchez, Gallagher, ESR, Livra

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mozumbus
                      2 hours, 57 mins ago

                      Nice team. Gtg

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.