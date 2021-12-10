615
Scout Picks December 10

FPL Gameweek 16 Scout Picks: Double-ups on United, Liverpool and City

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 16 ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

It’s a 4-3-3 formation this week and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI. Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always chosen from the budget crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

The Scout Squad’s selections are the main inspiration for these picks but, as has happened because of budgetary reasons this week, we occasionally have to veer away from the consensus votes with our final team.

It’s also subject to a last-minute change, should any unexpected team news spring up on Friday afternoon.

GOALKEEPER

If ‘Spursy’ is a widely accepted adjective these days, then ‘Arsenaly’ really ought to be likewise. The Gunners had been steadily rebuilding after a disappointing August only to fall to two desperately disappointing and depressingly familiar defeats on the road in Gameweeks 14 and 15. Still, Mikel Arteta’s side have the perfect chance to bounce back to some semblance of form this weekend, with a Southampton side hit by unavailability issues in town. Only two sides have scored fewer goals than the profligate Saints (14) this season, with 41 of their 55 efforts on target not finding the back of the net – so Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) could easily supplement a clean sheet with a save point or two, to go with the 11 he has already banked in as many Gameweeks.

DEFENDERS

 

Our Scout Picks articles are still, and will continue to be, free to read but now require a Fantasy Football Scout account for access

615 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Any idea how many Norwich players have covid?

    1. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Doesn't sound like many

    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Still waiting on tests I heard. Unless results have come in very recently

  2. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hope we get positive news on foden. If so I might bring him in

  3. Richm
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Vardy to Ronaldo for free or wait until next week?

      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Hold then get rid

        im bunning him for watkins

    • Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      On WC with 0.0 ITB

      DDG
      TAA - Cancelo - James - Dalot - White
      Salah - Jota - Silva - Bowen
      Ronaldo

      Gunnarsson - Gray - Dennis - Locadia

      A) Any changes you'd make to this WC? I'm a little skeptical about United triple up

      B) Is lineup/bench correct?

    • Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Shambolic GW

    • HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Alright midnight in AU so team is locked before late pressers
      If Jota has a niggle I doubt he starts both this week and vs NEW but I'm not benching him as I don't think he'll appear as a sub to not aggravate. Origi to start imo
      ESR similar, either he's g2g or a no-show
      Fully expecting Watkins and/or White to come off the bench

      Guiata
      Trent Cancelo James
      Salah(c) Jota Bilva Foden ESR
      Antonio Dennis
      Steer Watkins White Livra

      1. Cornelius
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Midnight, come on, mate. Is mummy tucking you in singing lullabies about your special FPL talent?

    • Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      jota & raph to mount & Bowen worth -4? My concern is mount being rested?

    • Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Has ESR trained this week at all?

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        https://www.arsenal.com/news/team-news-martinelli-smith-rowe-leno

        Arteta's speaking right now

    • Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Jota is now orange flagged...

      Open Controls
      1. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Is that worse than yellow?

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Yeh.
          Yellow 75% chance
          Orange 50% chance

      2. Ian & Zen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Not on my FPL team?

    • Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      @UtdXclusive

      1. Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Ralf Rangnick: “David De Gea is number one. We have a few top goalkeepers, there might be one or two of them who want to go on loan"

        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Phewww

    • Jack.Armstrong96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo James Duffy
      Salah (C) Gallagher Jota Raph
      Ron (V) King

      Bench: Steele-Sissoko-Livra-Toney

      Duffy to Dalot for -4 and play 10? Or Sanchez/Steele to Ramsdale for a -8?

    • Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Is there any merit to avoiding triple ups on any teams right now with the risk of fixtures being postponed? Could leave you in a tricky spot

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        As you've just answered your own question, I see little point in asking.

        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Would've been quicker to say yes 😆

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Not really. I'm still going with triple Liverpool and triple City.

            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              So there was a point in asking after all

        2. Ha.
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Sometimes people just want to know they are thinking on the right lines

          Yes, seems wise to spread the risk

        3. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Don't you hate it when people answer their own questions? I do

          But god forbid someone confirms my thought or has a differing opinion worth considering

      2. Ian & Zen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        There’s a risk with everyone & every team - When making a transfer I suppose it would be good to see if you also have any of the opposition players, as that’ll increase the effects of a cancellation - more important is to have 14/15 players who all play (I’d say 15 as my keeper is red flagged).
        Other tips would be don’t captain & vice captain players in same fixture/team & maybe go for captaining early kick off in game week

        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          All very good points here - Cheers!

    • More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Hey all,
      Anywhere I can easily find details from the press conferences that have taken place today (or are due to)?

      1. Ha.
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Scout Tweets?!

    • Johan Queef
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Which one for a -4?

      A) Jimenez -> King
      B) Reguillon -> Dalot

      Bench a bit shoddy this week as many teams are I'm sure!

    • TopBinFc
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Any help all, team in a bad way, havent taken a hit this season but feel I have to owning Son, Dier, Duffy, Sanchez, Toney and Jota.

        Is Son & Dier/Duffy to Bilva & Cancelo for -4 a no brainer?

        Cheers.

      • have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Spurs have really screwed me iver. First the game cancelled the other week and now again, triple Spurs ffs

        1. Morse
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You should get some sort of medal for bravery going triple on Spurs!

      • Jack.Armstrong96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Sanchez
        TAA Cancelo James Duffy
        Salah (C) Gallagher Jota Raph
        Ron (V) King

        Bench: Steele-Sissoko-Livra-Toney

        Duffy to Dalot for -4 and play 10? Or Sanchez/Steele to Ramsdale for -8?

        1. Morse
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I guess you could consider whether the GK you bring in will pay for the transfer i.e. 4 points? And also you would do the same transfer anyway at some point soon? Ramsdale SOU(A) seems likely to CS but then again this is FF - best laid plans and all that!

