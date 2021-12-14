FPL Gameweek 17 Scout Picks: All-in on Liverpool, Dennis the lone forward

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 17 ahead of Friday’s 18:15 GMT deadline.

It’s a 4-5-1 formation this week and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are chosen from the budget/mid-price crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

It’s a tricky selection this week with Covid-19, postponements and the traditional seasonal rotation all factors to consider.

GOALKEEPER

A last-minute Liverpool goal and a contentious penalty award in favour of Manchester City were all that separated Wolverhampton Wanderers from clean sheets against the top two Premier League teams over the last couple of Gameweeks. Bruno Lage’s rearguard were in great form leading up to those two ‘big six’ encounters, with three consecutive clean sheets, and only the division’s top three sides have shipped fewer goals over the course of the campaign. Jose Sa (£5.1m) is now FPL’s second-highest-scoring goalkeeper and this week he’ll be up against a Brighton side not only hit badly by injury and illness but also struggling for goals: their tally of seven strikes in the last 10 Gameweeks is the joint-worst in the league.

DEFENDERS

Our Scout Picks articles are still, and will continue to be, free to read but now require a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours for free here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT