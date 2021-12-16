FPL Gameweek 17 round-up: Thursday review, injury news and the things we learned

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Thursday’s Gameweek 17 fixtures, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes throughout December.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

INJURIES AND BANS

Thomas Tuchel revealed prior to kick-off that Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m), Timo Werner (£8.6m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) have all tested positive for Covid-19, while he also added that Kai Havertz (£7.8m), also not in the squad tonight, was awaiting a Covid test result.

“Except for Kai Havertz, we have positive cases and Kai feels unwell and are waiting on test results. We did some extra tests at 12:00 GMT today and who arrives at lunch, from there we had to pick the team. The situation started yesterday. The results are the results and we still have a strong squad that should still be able to compete. We focus on the guys that are there. I did not lose my concentration, at some point it is getting difficult and with the overuse of players.” – Thomas Tuchel

Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m), who also missed Gameweek 17, is due out of self-isolation on Friday, though it may take a while for him to get up to speed, having previously been out through injury.

With Everton decimated by injury and illness, Rafa Benitez named an experimental side at Stamford Bridge and could only name seven substitutes.

Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) and Allan (£4.4m) were only fit enough for the bench, while the likes of Richarlison (£7.4m) and Andros Townsend (£5.3m) both missed out through injury.

Demarai Gray (£5.6m) also dropped out the side, with his absence yet to be explained.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m), Fabinho (£5.4m) and Curtis Jones (£5.0m) were missing for Liverpool after returning suspected positive Covid tests, with the trio isolating while waiting on PCR results.

Newcastle United full-back Jamal Lewis (£4.2m) pulled up holding his hamstring while chasing the ball in the first-half, and was quickly replaced by Matt Ritchie (£4.9m), while Issac Hayden (£4.5m) picked up his fourth caution of the season, and is now just one yellow card away from a ban.

GAMEWEEK 17 TAKEAWAYS

CHELSEA LOSE CLEAN SHEET TO DEPLETED EVERTON

It’s now five Premier League games without a clean sheet for Chelsea, a period which has seen them concede eight goals. Without the influential N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) and Kovacic anchoring the midfield, the Blues have struggled defensively, allowing a depleted Everton side, plus Watford and Leeds United to score past them recently.

“We are disappointed, frustrated, because it is not the first time we have dropped points. We created chances and nearly the first time they approached our box we conceded. How important it is to keep clean sheets as a team, defend together, and of course when we concede a lot of goals the confidence drops and it is not as easy. We are not a defensive team, but of course we have to concede less goals if we want to get where we want to get. When you want to compete for a Premier League against these two teams who have shown how consistent they are, you cannot drop points. It makes it more difficult but there is still a long way.” – Cesar Azpilicueta

Despite that, Marcos Alonso’s (£5.7m) early withdrawal meant that he banked four clean sheet points, while Reece James (£6.3m) supplied an assist for Mason Mount’s (£7.6m) opener, and often moved infield in advanced areas in an attempt to influence the game.

Reece James’ touch heatmap v Everton in Gameweek 17

SALAH EQUALS VARDY’S PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD

The Premier League’s highest scorers put the Premier League’s worst defence to the sword on Thursday night, in a 3-1 win at Anfield. As a result, Liverpool have now scored at least one goal in their last 32 games in all competitions, winning their last eight by an aggregate score of 21-3.

For Mohamed Salah (£13.1m), it’s now one blank in 17 Gameweeks, while tonight’s opener means that he has equalled Jamie Vardy’s (£10.6m) record of scoring or setting up a goal in 15 successive Premier League appearances.

“That’s quite amazing that. His assists are as important (as the goals). Today was right to take him off a bit earlier. We play in three days again.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah having a hand in goals for 15 consecutive Premier League games

However, it’s worth noting that following tonight’s double-figure haul, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.2m) has outscored his Egyptian team-mate in six of the last seven Gameweeks, averaging over nine points per game during that run.

EVERTON YOUNGSTERS IMPRESS

Despite suffering four consecutive away league defeats prior to Gameweek 17, Everton snatched a draw at Stamford Bridge, with their youngsters putting in an admirable performance. Setting up in a three-at-the-back formation, Rafa Benitez turned to the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m), Jonjoe Kenny (£4.4m) and Ellis Simms (£4.5m) in his starting XI, with their injury and illness crisis highlighted by the fact that they could only name seven substitutes, and two of those were goalkeepers.

COVID LATEST

The news came through at lunchtime today that Leicester City’s game with Tottenham Hotspur had been postponed because Covid-19. Shortly after, Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 18 was called off, followed by a further four matches this evening: Everton v Leicester City, Southampton v Brentford, Watford v Crystal Palace and West Ham United v Norwich City.

As a result, that leaves five top-flight games currently schedule this weekend:

Saturday:

Aston Villa v Burnley (15:00 GMT)

Leeds United v Arsenal (17:30)

Sunday:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (14:00)

Newcastle United v Manchester City (14:15)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (16:30)

