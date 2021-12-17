Scoutcast: How to tackle the Covid chaos in FPL

Joe and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for a decimated Gameweek 18.

The Covid pandemic has wreaked havoc with the Premier League schedule already in Gameweek 17, with six teams missing out due to the spread of the infection.

Gameweek 18 looks similarly chaotic, with half the matches postponed. At the time of writing it is still unclear whether any of the weekend’s fixtures will take place.

READ MORE: Covid watch: The club-by-club latest and how it affects FPL

Amid the confusion, Joe and Seb try to make sense of it all and offer their top tips for tackling Covid chaos in FPL.

They reveal their plans based on every eventuality, from a limited Gameweek 18 to a circuit breaker for a few weeks.

For Joe, goalkeepers and a better midfield look to be his top priorities, while a freshly Wildcarded Seb ponders his options.

Manchester City’s assets already featured on the Christmas shopping lists of many FPL managers. Their 7-0 thrashing of Leeds in Gameweek 17 ensured they became a top priority.

Armed with a plethora of heatmaps and statistics, Seb offers an extensive guide to the best options to consider and the influence that a returning Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) may have on Pep Guardiola’s side for their next matches.

Goals imminent, worst defences and best expected statistics stars are also covered, as is the progress of the show’s community team. There’s also a frisk of the next four fixtures, whenever they may be scheduled.

Due to the tight turnaround of games, and a family trip to the cinema to see the new Spiderman film for Joe, this week’s show took place late afternoon on Thursday 16 December. This sadly counted Andy out of proceedings due to work commitments.

