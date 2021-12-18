430
Captain Sensible December 18

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 18?

430 Comments
Despite 10 teams missing out on Gameweek 18, all of the Premier League’s current top three are still in action.

That means there are options beyond Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) for the latest captaincy decision, especially for the more maverick managers amongst us.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 18 Captain Poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see from the current results, Mohamed Salah is the leader of the Gameweek 18 captain poll. The Egyptian midfielder has accumulated 52.57% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden (£8.0m) is in second place, backed by 9.44% of users, ahead of his trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins (£7.7m) occupies third place with 8.53% of votes, with the top-five list completed by Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo (£6.8m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), with 6.91% and 6.2% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 14?

Mohamed Salah netted his 22nd goal of the season on Thursday, and in doing so, has equalled Jamie Vardy’s (£10.6m) record of scoring or assisting in 15 successive Premier League games. That means he has blanked just once across the opening 17 Gameweeks, as he continues to show a frightening level of consistency.

However, it’s worth noting that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.2m) has outscored Salah in six of the last seven Gameweeks, thanks to a goal, four assists, four clean sheets and 12 bonus points.

SALAH V ALEXANDER-ARNOLD GAMEWEEKS 8-17
GameweekOpponentScoreSalahAlexander-Arnold
17Newcastle United (h)3-1811
16Aston Villa (h)1-089
15Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)1-069
14Everton (a)4-1152
13Southampton (h)4-069
12Arsenal (h)4-0815
11West Ham United (a)2-3512
10Brighton and Hove Albion (h)2-251
9Manchester United (a)5-02410
8Watford (a)5-0136
HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?
Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 18?

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

430 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TB303
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why no love for sterling ?

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Expensive

      Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Crypto

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Brexit

      Open Controls
  2. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haven't seen much of Gerrards Villa. How has Cash been looking? More attacking?

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, gets up the pitch.

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      They're winning and, two tough games aside, it's a plum run of fixtures. My worry with Cash is that, at 5m, it's expensive for a 4th defender if you've got the usual TAA, Cancelo + CHE. Unless you use him as a differential instead of those three.

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Plan is to use him in a 4-4-2, strikers aren't that attractive.

        Open Controls
  3. Bubbles1985
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Well this is my -4 squad..!

    TAA James Cancelo Tomiyasu
    Mount Salah(vc) Bilva(c)
    Laca Wilson

    Real tempted to captain Laca but think i will stick with Bilva...

    GL all

    Open Controls
    1. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      That is an extremely bold captain call. I have Bernardo too though so hope it works out for you!

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I know. Maybe i should stick with Salah and protect my lead

        Open Controls
  4. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Im going to go Foden skipper this week. Good luck all.

    Open Controls
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good call

      Open Controls
    2. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good luck. I'm scared of him but have triple City already, hoping the pendulum swings back to Bernardo this week!

      Open Controls
    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m thinking of going with Cancelo!

      Open Controls
  5. TB303
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mount or Saka ?

    Open Controls
  6. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do we know when the United double GW could happen?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ben Crellin thinks GW21 could be a United double and Watford triple. Nothing assured.

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, thats solid

        Open Controls
  7. Mahjongking
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sanchez to ramsdale for -4 too crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not at all roll the dice

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I took a hit for DDG 2 GW's ago which netted me +6pts, then last GW I brought in Ramsdale for a hit (+1 point and I have a keeper this week).
      I may have gotten a little lucky, but I think it's probably worth it knowing that your keeper(s) will get you 0 points this week and who knows if they'll be back next GW!

      Open Controls
  8. vova
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ronaldo to

    A) Watkins
    B) Laca

    gives me exactly 11 players

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will you want him back for NEW next week?

      Open Controls
    2. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d prefer Watkins

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. FDMS All Starz
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    What would you do here? Help!
    Roll FT or sort out GK/ESR/Bernardo?

    Sanchez*
    Alonso/James/Taa/Cancelo
    Salah/Jota/Foden/Bernardo*/ESR*
    Watkins

    (Bachman*/Manquillo/Davis*/Antonio*)
    1.4itb & 1Ft

    Open Controls
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Sort GK out

      Open Controls
  10. RAMZES666
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is ESR a safe option to bring in this week? Have seen some doubts about his minutes due to Martinelli's form...

    Open Controls
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Difficult call, I own ESR and nervous about his minutes

      Open Controls
  11. JoeJitzu +42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gtg or take a hit for Cash, Alonso, Dias or Rudiger?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    ESR Salah Foden Jota Gundogan
    Watkins

    Foster Livramento Dalot Dennis Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Lots taking hits. Could be a good week to move Livra on.

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Doctor
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Foden Bilva Jota Gallagher*
    Wilson Watkins

    No FTs

    A) Field 10
    B) Gallagher to Saka (-4)

    Open Controls
  13. KUNingas
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dier or White? Already have Ramsdale

    Open Controls
  14. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Livramento to Konsa for a hit?

    Open Controls
  15. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    DDG*
    TAA James Alonso Cancelo
    Salah Jota Foden Brownhill
    Antonio* Watkins

    (Gunn King* Livra* Gallagher*)
    1 FT & 3.2m

    A) Livra & Antonio ➡️ Cash & Laca -4
    B) Livra & Brownhill ➡️ Cash & Saka -4
    C) Brownhill ➡️ Bilva

    Option B gives me lots of options to tackle injuries/suspensions/Covid postponements.

    Open Controls
  16. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed. Better option here? 1ft, 3.4m itb

    A. Dennis > Laca
    B. Omo > targett
    C. Bowen > foden

    Ramsdale
    Taa cancelo rudiger alonso
    Salah bilva Jota esr
    Watkins

    Foster king dennis bowen Omo

    Open Controls
  17. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Think it’s worth loosing Ronaldo without the possibility to get him back for less than 2-3 FTs?

    Think we won’t need him for captaincy, and doesn’t seems like he’ll get many braces.

    So spread the cash and forget about Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fixtures are incredible and they are now a game or two behind. I'll remove for this game week then do Watkins back to Ronaldo when Watkins has Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers! For me that would mean getting Saka or ESR for Gallagher instead of Foden.

        And that I can’t afford to upgrade Sanchez to Ramsdale

        Open Controls
  18. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tricky toss up this week.

    A: Gamble and keep the players who aren't playing this week givin mg you great differentials next week.

    B: Take hits to remove the likes of Bowen, Ronaldo despite their fixtures being great next week.

    I think I'll just do Ronaldo to Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think this is my worry - short term focus on getting 11 this week Vs the upcoming game weeks.

      I guess with the uncertainty the reality is that any plan for future gameweeks is likely to go awry so maybe focus short term and worry about next week next week?

      Open Controls
  19. Jafooli
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    In general are most folk playing FH or taking a hit to get 11 Out?

    I'm on 9 playing atm

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I've just taken a hit. Thought -8 was better than using my free hit now.

      Open Controls
  20. Dannyb
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    De gea to Ramsdale worth the hit? Or just stick, have 10 playing currently.

    Open Controls
    1. Geordie19
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’d hold.

      Open Controls
  21. dshv
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Taa James Cancelo reguilon
    Salah Foden Jota ESR
    Watkins

    Foster, Ronaldo, livra, davis, gallagher
    1ft 0.1 itb..

    Have 10 playing.. what to do? Reguilon only question

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ronaldo to Laca and Gallagher to Gundo?

      Open Controls
  22. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ramsdale.
    James, Trent, Cancelo (VC)
    Salah (c), Jota, Bilva, Foden, ESR
    Laca, Watkins
    (Foster, Alonso, Dennis, Livra)
    Line up correct or would you have Alonso in there over someone? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Geordie19
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hard one but no, I’d prob leave. Silva is fit but don’t know if he starts, but I think you’re G2G

      Open Controls
  23. Geordie19
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Considered brownhill to saka but brownhill plays so doesn’t make much sense.
    So what you think?
    A) Livra to Alonso
    B) Livra to Cash
    C) Bowen to Saka
    Thanks and good luck all

    Open Controls

