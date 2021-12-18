29
From points hits to Free Hit: How FPL managers are planning for Gameweek 18

Blank Gameweek 18 has thrown even the best-laid Fantasy Premier League (FPL) into disarray and managers have a firefighting task on their hands as we approach Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

Only five Premier League fixtures have survived, with half of the scheduled matches falling by the wayside because of the nationwide rise in Covid cases.

Many Fantasy bosses face a tough task in getting even 11 players out this weekend so, from polls to Hot Topics, we’ve been gauging how the Fantasy Football Scout community are planning to approach Gameweek 18.

HOW MANY PLAYERS CAN FPL MANAGERS GET OUT BEFORE TRANSFERS?

Over 90% of FPL managers we polled can’t get to a playable starting XI without at least one transfer, while almost 30% have seven or fewer players staring back at them as we approach Gameweek 18.

HOW MANY POINTS HITS ARE FPL MANAGERS TAKING?

Despite the player shortage, over 80% of voters said they would be taking either a -4 or no hits at all – although within that figure are those deploying either a Wildcard (WC) or chip this week.

Around 4% of managers, perhaps the template-dodgers given that Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in action this weekend, will be running into double figures with their points hits.

GAMEWEEK 18: TIME TO FREE HIT?

There are pros and cons to playing the Free Hit (FH) chip this weekend: some will argue that it’s best served being kept for a week when there are more differential picks to target or saved for a Double Gameweek with a higher ceiling, others will argue that this is exactly what the chip is for, ie to avoid a mammoth points hit.

A not-insignificant total of 21.22% of the voters who responded in our poll said they were considering using the chip in Gameweek 18.

RedLightning was one of many to pose the ‘Free Hit or not’ question, with the consensus for the latter:

SEAHAWK

What’s to say there won’t be further decimated Gameweeks with only 4-8 teams playing? It depends on your team I guess but I think the most prudent approach is to hold as it looks like it’s only going to get worse.

WILD ROVER

Assuming there are no more postponements, a hit or two should suffice. If there are more, then FH would be wasted anyway and would be far more important in a big Double Gameweek imo.

DIESEL001

No chance. Every team is going to get affected by Covid:

– No bubbles or lockdowns in the last few months, so the virus has been able to spread faster
– Colder (and falling) temperatures, which means immunity levels are lower compared to when it is warmer
– Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants

WHAT TO DO WITH THE WILDCARD?

Spare a thought for the patient group of FPL managers who have resisted the urge to activate their Wildcard over the last four months, saving it for closer to Christmas, only for Covid-19 to utterly completely the water with regards to long-term planning.

Over 85% of those with their Wildcard still intact won’t de deploying it today, with 60%+ still not sure when they will use it.

LiveFPL report that 42.24% of FPL managers overall still have their Wildcard to use, although ‘dead teams’ will be skewing that figure. A better guage is perhaps what’s happening in the top 10k, where just 3.37% of Fantasy bosses haven’t pulled the trigger yet.

AC Yew’s Hot Topic posed the question of what remaining Wildcarders should do, with opinion divided on the best course of action:

ËÐ

I’m leaning towards chopping my team up a bit this week then using WC to fix next GW.

KING OF KINGS.

I’ve got mine and will try to hold it. I can hopefully field 10 players with one hit this week which is good enough for me right now. It’s been a tough couple weeks though…..

With WC I’d rather be able to change to a team that I’ll be happy with long term so willing to wait another week or two.

DIAMONDGEEZER

The plan was to hold until last possible GW for AFCON/World Club Cup preparation. It will be a shame if I lose it or everyone is given one due to games stopping. I was hoping it would be a big advantage on those who have used it already.

I guess I will wait until Monday and see what is agreed then. I don’t see the value in using it now I can still field 10 players currently. I am not sure stopping the league solves the Covid problem anyway, it only delays the problem as the risk will be there in January also.

FORZA

I can get 11 out for -4 and I like the 9 I already have. I’m holding it.

The problem with doing it now is the lack of long-term options who also play in the short term; I don’t think there’s a single striker who plays this GW that I really want to own in the long run. In terms of defenders and midfielders, there are a few but most of us own many of them already.

Hopefully it’s just a short wave and the whole league won’t get postponed in the next couple of weeks. Enjoy that jinx.

  1. I am 42
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lac or Jesus?

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Laca, you want the assuredness of starts atm

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lac

      Open Controls
    3. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      thanks both

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Doctor
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Jota Bilva Foden Gallagher *
    Wilson Watkins

    A) play with 10
    B) Gallagher to Saka (-4)

    Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    When is it safe to make transfers?

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m going to make them now as needed to get some sleep and then watch the games in the morning

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It ain’t safe on the block. Not even for the cops.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      It's not realy. Just leave it close to the GW deadline and hope the site dozens crash under the volume of late transfers being made.

      Open Controls
    4. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      just now

      5 mins before deadline

      Open Controls
  4. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    1FT 0ITB

    Guaita*
    TAA James White Cancelo
    Salah Jota Bernardo ESR Brownhill
    Watkins

    Foster* - Ronaldo* King* Livra*

    A) Save
    B) Ron to Laca
    C) Ron to Laca, plus a hit for a playing keeper

    Open Controls
  5. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Very bad week to FH. These fixtures are dry

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I actually think the fixtures are good for a FH for the most part?

      Problem is people already have players from the really good teams (LIV + MCI) so less variation?

      Open Controls
  6. Public user
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kdb or foden this week .

    Open Controls
  7. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden / Cancelo both great captaincy picks.. Can't decide. Foden safer than a defender I guess.

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Salah?

      has spurs been training recently?

      Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Morning folks. Down to 8 this far.

    DDG*
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Bilva Gallagher*
    Ronaldo* Gelhardt

    Steele Bowen* King* Livramento*

    How many of these to do (multiple)?
    A) Bowen > Foden
    B) Gallagher > Foden
    C) Ronaldo > Watkins
    D) Ronaldo > Lacazette
    E) DDG > Ramsdale

    Open Controls
  9. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    #WeAllJessie

    Open Controls
  10. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts here? 1ft 0.9itb

    Guaita*
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Raphinha Gundo
    Lukaku* King*

    Foster* Lamptey* Broja* Gilmour*

    Lukaku, Foster to Lacazette, Martinez?

    Open Controls
  11. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Are DDG owners selling for Ramsdale?

    Open Controls
  12. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    I mean, Sterling and Jesus both with full rests against Leeds. Is Foden in really that safe a move?

    Open Controls
  13. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Lacazette or Mount?

    Open Controls
  14. Norco
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Ok to pull the trigger on
    Maddison + Antonio > Saka
    Antonio + Watkins (-4)

    Open Controls
  15. 03farmboy
    • 2 Years
    just now

    I already have cancelo and gundo

    Foden and cash
    Or
    Dias and saka

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I like the first option

      Open Controls
  16. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Hey guys, 1 FT and 1.0m ITB. Have 8 players with a game this weekend and am reluctant to take hits given I can (hopefully) play my first WC after the weekend. Thoughts on best use of my FT to get me up to 9 players?

    A - Sanchez > Martinez
    B - Antonio > Watkins
    C - Livra > Targett

    TAA - James - Cancelo
    Salah - Jota - Mount - Bilva
    Wilson

    Sanchez - Foster - Antonio - Dennis - Gallagher - Livra - Duffy

    Open Controls
  17. eish
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Do you guys reckon Gundo to Foden is worth a hit?

    Open Controls
  18. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    just now

    which is the better differential captain pick?

    A) Cancelo
    B) Foden

    Open Controls
  19. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    When the league was suspended in March 2020, did you all get a free extra WC? Did you have to use before the 1st match of resumption or could you use it anytime?

    Open Controls

