Dugout Discussion December 19

Spurs v Liverpool team news: Alli starts, Henderson and Thiago absent

Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool in the final Premier League match of Gameweek 18, with kick-off in North London at 16:30 GMT.

In the absence of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Antonio Conte opts for a new central midfield pairing of Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele, with Dele Alli – who starts his first Premier League game under the Italian – perhaps featuring further forward.

Elsewhere, Sergio Reguilon is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench, with Ryan Sessegnon taking the left wing-back role.

At Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara has returned a suspected positive Covid-19 test and misses out, as does Jordan Henderson due to illness (not Covid). That means Tyler Morton makes a surprise start, alongside James Milner and Naby Keita in the Reds’ engine room.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are all deployed up top in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation, with Roberto Firmino a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Winks, Ndombele,Sessegnon, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Austin, Rodon, Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Skipp, Tanganga, Reguilon, Moura, Doherty

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Morton, Milner, Keita, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Minamino, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gordon, Quansah

1,156 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    59 all out. Rank 40k overall. Not bad as i thought it would be.

  2. Zilla
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    So Salah was rested after all

  3. Jump in Micah
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Might have been the last game with fans for a while

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't be surprised but hopefully, that would allow the PL to continue without a break.

      1. Jump in Micah
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree would much rather have no fans (plus all games on tv)

  4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Guys score check if those with salahC?

    1. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      69

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nice.

    2. Esalman
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      49

    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      65(-8)

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      60

    5. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      73

    6. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      60.

    7. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      63

    8. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      64, no hit. 9 players.

    9. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      63 -4

  5. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    For next GW. Leicester have a better than expected record vs Man City.......

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Vardy hattrick at the etihad last year I think

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Have Leicester learnt to defend yet?

