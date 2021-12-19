Spurs v Liverpool team news: Alli starts, Henderson and Thiago absent

Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool in the final Premier League match of Gameweek 18, with kick-off in North London at 16:30 GMT.

In the absence of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Antonio Conte opts for a new central midfield pairing of Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele, with Dele Alli – who starts his first Premier League game under the Italian – perhaps featuring further forward.

Elsewhere, Sergio Reguilon is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench, with Ryan Sessegnon taking the left wing-back role.

At Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara has returned a suspected positive Covid-19 test and misses out, as does Jordan Henderson due to illness (not Covid). That means Tyler Morton makes a surprise start, alongside James Milner and Naby Keita in the Reds’ engine room.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are all deployed up top in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation, with Roberto Firmino a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Winks, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Austin, Rodon, Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Skipp, Tanganga, Reguilon, Moura, Doherty

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Morton, Milner, Keita, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Williams, Minamino, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gordon, Quansah

