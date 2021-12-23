556
Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 19?

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy debate for Gameweek 19 has been completely turned on its head by the postponement of Liverpool v Leeds United.

As a result, Manchester United and Manchester City assets have been thrust into the spotlight, but there are other options on the radar too, including Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min (£10.3m) and Harry Kane (£12.1m).

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 19 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

For the first time since Gameweek 7, Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) isn’t top of the captain poll, having seen his Anfield clash against Leeds United called off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors’ squad. Up until that point, the Egyptian had unsurprisingly been out in front with just over 71% of total votes.

Now, with the poll reset shortly after news broke, we have a new leader in Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), who has accumulated 33.22% of votes from our users at the time of writing.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo (£6.8m) currently sits in second place, backed by 21.62% of users ahead of his Etihad encounter against Leicester City.

Son Heung-min occupies third place with 17.18%, followed by Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m), with 6.36% and 4.62% respectively.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Manchester United have seen their last two Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion postponed, due to a spate of coronavirus cases among players and staff. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has since led his team-mates back into training after their Carrington base re-opened, with manager Ralf Rangnick declaring “they are all in good shape” in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

Due to those Covid-related match postponements, we have only seen the German tactician in the dugout three times, though the Red Devils have won both of their Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Norwich City. During that time, Ronaldo has failed to score from open play, but his underlying numbers are more encouraging, having racked up 1.09 non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s xG shot map under Ralf Rangnick

However, the real appeal lies in Monday’s opponents, Newcastle United. The Magpies’ 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in Gameweek 18 leaves them second-bottom of the table, with just one win and 10 points from 18 games, primarily because of their defence. Eddie Howe’s side have now conceded 41 goals in 2021/22, at an average of 2.3 per game, and a whopping 79 for the calendar year. It’s also worth noting that Ronaldo has scored seven goals in his last four league appearances against Newcastle, including a brace on his return to Man Utd in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED’S DEFENSIVE RECORD (HOME) 2021/22:
GameweekOpponentsGoals concededxGC
18Manchester City43.17
15Burnley00.65
14Norwich City11.54
12Brentford31.00
10Chelsea32.53
8Tottenham Hotspur31.57
5Leeds United11.43
3Southampton23.53
1West Ham United43.04
HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?
  1. SKENG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Currently fielding 10 players with 1 FT and 0.7m ITB.
    I don't think it's worth free hitting this, so what transfer would you do here?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo Alonso Tierney Williams
    SALAH Foden Bowen Mbeumo
    Lacazette Watkins

    Foster JOTA TAA ANTONIO

    A) Salah & Antonio > Bernardo & Ronaldo (c) (-4 pts)
    B) Salah > Son (c)
    C) Williams > Lamptey (keep Salah for Leicester)
    D) smth else??

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A if Antonio is out.

      Expect another game to be postponed to change everything.

      Open Controls
    2. HattyMachine
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      B looks best of those

      Open Controls
  2. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Risers: None

    Fallers: Mata (4.7)

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Laca avoiding price rises same with avoiding fpl points

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly. Hanging onto Broja rise

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Prices don't mata.

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Be nice to have a couple more like this before Sunday
      Cheer Ragabolly

      Open Controls
    5. Viprin
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Price changes system dead?

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Got covid.

        Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Thanks Ragabolly.

      Merry Christmas to you and yours.

      Open Controls
    7. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Well done to all managers for not making early transfers 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Well they’re all busy drafting FH teams instead

        Open Controls
    8. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      Excellent, cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
  3. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Will Salah sellers regret selling him when he plays Leicester?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Risk and reward. Free hitters don't have that issue most likely.

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Possibly but it’s more likely that Son scores more over the next 3 and certainly over next 5.

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      They will pay I tells ya

      Open Controls
    4. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Benteke + Jota >> Son + Broja (-4) and keep Salah will be more advantageous?

      Open Controls
    5. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Could be. I can't bear the risk

      Open Controls
    6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      I got rid of Jota instead and got Son in. Had enough money spare. Allowed me to keep Salah. Hopefully it benefits me in the following gameweek.

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Think selling Jota is tricky given a potential BRE LEE double coming up

        Open Controls
    7. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      This is his Xmas rest and raring to go vs Leicester

      Open Controls
  4. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Laca > CR7 for free and Captain him?

    Y or N

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Got 10 other starting players?

      Open Controls
    2. yeahbuddy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Easy Y

      Open Controls
    3. HattyMachine
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Deffo

      Open Controls
    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Assuming you’ve got 3 Liverpool, probably not

      Open Controls
  5. FantasyClub
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Guys do we know if Dennis is going AFCON 100%?

      Open Controls
      1. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        He is in the provisional squad. Over the coming short while that squad will get trimmed down and then we’ll know if he’s made it or not

        Open Controls
    • Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Guaita
      Cancelo Dias Reece Alonso
      Foden Gallagher Bowen
      Antonio Wilson

      Salah Jota TAA Davis

      1 FT. Any Suggestions?

      Open Controls
    • McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Arrrgghh. We all in the same boat with the Liverpool thing! Question for those who have not yet Wildcarded. Are you hitting this week and Wildcarding the key guys back? Or Wildcarding this week? Also not sure I have ever asked such a pathetic question but, for the lazy me, when is Salah, Mane, Dennis etc unavailable for ACON? Cheers all.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        57 mins ago

        After GW21 at least for Salah and Mane.

        Open Controls
      2. Manani
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        i haven't WC yet, but planning to keep at least Jota & TAA. Probably ditching Dennis as well. Salah still not sure, as I feel like Leiciester will be a great chance to rise rank with Salah (C) with ppl taking him out. Still deciding on rest of the time to see if I can field a decent one with Salah fund sitting on bench this week though

        Open Controls
      3. Lignja
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Still have wc almost would like not to have it, how clueless im what to do atm...

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah, i know what you mean. Normally it is great to have late, but this year not so! Hope it works out for you.

          Open Controls
      4. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Cheers all.

        Open Controls
    • Moose™
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Best def for 4.7 max?

      Open Controls
      1. C0YS
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Dalot/Bavies atm

        Open Controls
      2. yeahbuddy
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        B Davies

        Open Controls
    • HattyMachine
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Hi Guys,

      I realise things are tense and the safe route is not to transfer early. What would you do with this lot!?

      Ramsdale
      James | TAA | Rudi | Reg | Cancelo
      Salah | Jota | Bowen | Bilva | Galaga
      Antonio | Dennis | Locadia

      £4.4 ITB - 1FT
      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. HattyMachine
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Fodder keeper 4.0

        Open Controls
      2. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Personally thinking of doing Dennis to Broja for this GW. Template move seems to be Salah to Son now or Salah to Son after GW20.

        Open Controls
    • BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hear me out...

      Salah & Jota > Son & KDB -4

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        46 mins ago

        Do you think KDB will play 19 and 20?

        Open Controls
      2. HattyMachine
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        Oh yeah - could work cheers

        Open Controls
      3. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Doesn’t work like that. Such a tight turn around does Kdb back up in 20 if he plays 19?

        If just for this week then of course it’s worth it

        Open Controls
    • akhilrajau
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      De gea,
      TAA, James, Cancelo,
      Salah, Mount, Son, Bowen
      Watkins, King, Dennis
      Bench: Bachmann, White, Douglas Luiz, Davies
      Bank: 1.9m, FT: 0

      what to do. any hits are worth

      A. King -> Broja ( can get CR7 by replacing mount and james) -4
      B. King, Salah -> CR7, Maddison/Teileman/Saka (-8)
      C. Dont do any hit

      Open Controls
    • Teahupo'o
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      If no more postponents, -8 or FH?

      Salah Foden Dennis ➡ Son Luiz Ronaldo -8

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo Rudiger James Livramento
      Mount Bernardo Foden
      Lacazette

      (Foster, Salah TAA Jota Dennis Davis)
      1FT 1.3ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Teahupo'o
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        *Ramsey instead of Luiz

        Open Controls
    • HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Anyone else considering FH without Ronaldo?!?
      I’m very tempted tbh

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        What team would you have?

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Just did a quick draft without to see what it looks like
          I’d lose James ESR Antonio too, unsure on forward structure but possibly double Kdb Sterling Bowen Odergaard if there’s doubt on Foden

          Open Controls
          1. ZTF
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Is Antonio not out with covid?

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Not confirmed out but major doubt. Hoping he misses and is back for next game

              Open Controls
      2. ZTF
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Tbh I just don’t see the point as ownership will be high and I’m not struggling for funds without Salah and TAA

        Open Controls
    • ZTF
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Would you change anything on FH?

      De Gea
      Cancelo Reguilon Tierney
      Foden Son Bowen Martinelli
      Wood Kane [C] Ronaldo

      Subs: Sanchez, Lamptey, Tarkowski

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        So many different FH teams this week is refreshing.
        Pretty much each to their own
        Probably wouldn’t have Foden on FH

        Open Controls
        1. ZTF
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers. Yeah, he is one I’m more unsure about. If he was nailed rn I’d have him over Bernardo for sure.

          Open Controls
          1. Mahjongking
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            i will take foden if i am on FH too.

            Open Controls
    • Mozumbus
        20 mins ago

        Salah + Antonio > Son + Kane for a hit
        Yes or No?
        This will enable me to field 11 (so far) available players

        Open Controls
      • SKENG
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        For those on FH this week, what's making you do it?

        Can you be prepared for DGW22 easily with FTs due to current team?
        Team simply looks too bad this GW because of Liverpool and Watford blanks?
        Or is it just the extra FH offered and you see this week as top 2 to use it until end of season?

        Open Controls
        1. Mahjongking
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          i wanted to save the FH but right now this is my team

          sanchez
          livra cancelo tierney alonso
          esr foden bsilva
          watkins

          was just thinking should i just sell salah to son for free and i can field 10 players but ESR and Foden might be benched....

          Open Controls
        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Doubts everywhere especially midfield
          Ramsdale
          Trent Cancelo James
          Salah Jota Foden Bilva ESR
          Watkins Antonio
          Steer Dennis White Livra

          Open Controls
          1. Mahjongking
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            so wil u free hit?

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I wasn’t considering it but looking at the shiny new toys you can get on FH I’m def considering it.
              It’s either that or Salah to Son with a hit or 2. I have 2FT
              Will just assess based on whatever news we get in the next day or 2

              Open Controls
      • HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Really makes sense to use FH with 3 pool and a couple of others missing but we’re likely to have similar mess in gw20 as well with the tight turnaround.
        Guess it comes down to more postponements

        Open Controls
      • Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Should I use my FH? triple pool + dennis and coady out leaves me with this 9:

        Sanchez
        Cancelo Livra James
        Gallagher Foden Bilva
        Lacazette Watkins

        Steele Salah Jota TAA Dennis Coady (1ft 1.1m itb)

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          If Chelsea Villa is off then FH, if not it's probably ok

          Open Controls

