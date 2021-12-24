427
International Football December 24

AFCON latest: Which FPL players are called up and when do they leave?

427 Comments
Share

The delayed 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is only a fortnight or so away but the full ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are still a bit unclear, even at this late stage.

We know when the tournament proper takes place but how many Gameweeks our FPL assets will miss is still unclear, with clubs battling to delay the departure of their players until the last possible minute.

The tournament squads are still being finalised at the time of writing but with Gameweek 19 fast approaching, we’ll round up what we know so far.

WHEN DOES AFCON 2021 TAKE PLACE?

The tournament proper runs from Sunday 9 January to Sunday 6 February and will be staged in Cameroon.

With 16 nations progressing from the 24-team group stage, the chances of getting some of the big FPL names back early aren’t great; the likes of Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Algeria are among the tournament favourites and will expect to go deep into the knockout rounds.

StageDates
Group stageJan 9-20
Round of 16Jan 23-26
Quarter-finalsJan 29-30
Semi-finalsFeb 2-3
Third place play-off/FinalFeb 6

HOW MANY GAMEWEEKS WILL FPL PLAYERS MISS DUE TO THEIR INVOLEMENT AT AFCON?

On paper, the damage doesn’t look too bad. Thanks to a combination of the FA Cup and a wider January international break, only two Gameweeks are affected while AFCON is on: Gameweeks 22 and 23.

However, with the competing countries requiring and allowed pre-tournament prep time with their players, other Gameweeks could be affected before that.

According to FIFA rules

“Players must be released and start the travel to their representative team no later than Monday morning the week preceding the week when the relevant final competition starts and must be released by the association in the morning of the day after the last match of their team in the tournament.”

With the tournament kicking off on Sunday 9 January, that theoretically would mean that players involved in AFCON will be required to leave their clubs on Monday 27 December.

Gameweeks 20 and 21 could also be affected, then, and possibly even the Newcastle United v Manchester United match in Gameweek 19.

And anyone involved in the final or third-place play-off on Sunday 6 February would surely be doubtful for Gameweek 24, which takes place on Tuesday-Wednesday 8-9 February.

Even at this late stage, there is still some uncertainty over when star names will depart.

Rob Harris reported on Thursday evening that the World Leagues Forum, of which the Premier League is a member, had written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) saying that their clubs wouldn’t release players for AFCON until January 3.

There had been earlier reports that Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) has been given permission to face Chelsea in Gameweek 21 before leaving for Africa.

For others, a departure after Gameweek 20 seems likely.

Tim Spiers reports that is the case for Romain Saiss (£5.0m) at Wolves, while James Benge suggests that Arsenal are trying to agree on a similar exit date for Thomas Partey (£5.0m).

GameweekDates
Gameweek 19Dec 26-27
Gameweek 20Dec 28-30
Gameweek 21Jan 1-3
Gameweek 22Jan 14-16
Gameweek 23Jan 21-23
Gameweek 24Feb 8-9

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS AND TEAMS AFFECTED BY AFCON 2021

Over 30 players from 16 clubs could be representing their respective nations at AFCON in January.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Watford look set to be the worst hit, with four or more players on international duty.

Leeds United, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur are the four teams that won’t be affected by the tournament in Cameroon.

There are some big names in the below list, the most notable of which is Mohamed Salah (£13.1m).

The 71%-owned leading points-scorer in FPL is one of three Liverpool players who are set to be missing in January and possibly the beginning of February, with Sadio Mane (£11.9m) and Naby Keita (£5.0m) set to turn out for Senegal and Guinea respectively.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.6m), Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m), Edouard Mendy (£6.2m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), and Said Benrahma (£5.9m) are also stand-out names in the table we’ve put together below:

ClubPlayers who may be at AFCON 2021 (bold indicates the final squad has been announced)
ArsenalThomas Partey (Ghana)
Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)
Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast)
Aston VillaMahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt)
Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)
BrentfordFrank Onyeka (Nigeria)
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Ghana)
BrightonYves Bissouma (Mali)
BurnleyMaxwel Cornet (Ivory Coast)
ChelseaEdouard Mendy (Senegal)
Crystal PalaceCheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana)
Jordan Ayew (Ghana)
Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)
EvertonAlex Iwobi (Nigeria)
LeicesterDaniel Amartey (Ghana)
Nampalys Mendy (Senegal)
Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)
LiverpoolMohamed Salah (Egypt)
Naby Keita (Guinea)
Sadio Mane (Senegal)
Manchester CityRiyad Mahrez (Algeria)
Manchester UnitedEric Bailly (Ivory Coast)
SouthamptonMoussa Djenepo (Mali)
Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)
WatfordWilliam Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)
Adam Masina (Morocco)
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)
Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria)
Imran Louza (Morocco)
West HamSaid Benrahma (Algeria)
WolvesRomain Saiss (Morocco)
Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

427 Comments Post a Comment
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    In the voice of Opera Winfrey:

    “You get a FH, you get a FH and you get a FH. Everyone gets a FH!!!”

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      That joke has outlived it’s lifespan.

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        How many cancelled games garner a FH?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Dunno, depends on your team and your decision making.

          Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Oprah's?

        Open Controls
  2. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    It's going to be really good fun in the second half of the season watching Burnley pull in all those games in hand and suck helpless teams into the relegation zone

    Either that or Burnley will collapse under the weight of the demands and get relegated off the map forever

    Open Controls
  3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Number of rearrangements needed per team so far - includes the games postponed so far on Boxing Day, the Chelsea Club World Cup games, and Liverpool v Arsenal in GW27 which clashes with the EFL Cup final, and one of them must be playing in that as they play each other in the semis.

    Burnley - 4

    Brighton - 3
    Tottenham - 3
    Watford - 3

    Arsenal - 2
    Brentford - 2
    Chelsea - 2
    Everton - 2
    Leicester - 2
    Liverpool - 2
    Man Utd - 2

    Aston Villa - 1
    Crystal Palace - 1
    Leeds - 1
    Norwich - 1
    Southampton - 1
    West Ham - 1
    Wolves - 1

    Man City - 0
    Newcastle - 0

    Open Controls
    1. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      rip Burnley and Watford

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
    3. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Man City are in such a good place. Basically 2 brilliant XIs to field and no extra games yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        ...or any Carabao

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Who's playing EXTRA games?

        Open Controls
        1. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Those in the Carabao or can't you count?

          Open Controls
      3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Incredible what money can do

        Open Controls
  4. lewis274
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      anyone free hitting this week?

      i can field 7 with no hits, you guys think i should?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        what do you think?

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Neh. Better one chip in the hand and all that....

        Open Controls
    • igotzemoveslikeagger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      All im hearing is Prem clubs complaining about having 2 games in 48 hours...well you knew this when you took the Amazon money and you knew it was coming months ago. If Eddie Izzard who isnt even an athlete can run 30 marathons in 30 days why cant supreme athletes paid millions a year play 2 x 90mins in 48 hours. Ive played Sunday league footy on a Saturday and Sunday...it isnt that hard

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Bet you weren't on Instagram and in Fifa '22

        Open Controls
      2. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        tbf Eddie Izzard practically walked them and was absolutely destroyed by halfway

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          This sounds like important information the OP shouldn't have ignored.

          Open Controls
      3. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Edwina Izzard did half of those...

        Open Controls
      4. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Players need to be paid more money. They’re not paid enough.

        Open Controls
    • hustler7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Everton v Burnely now off...

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Have you hit time warp or something?

        Open Controls
      2. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        This is a major surprise

        Open Controls
    • thirddimension
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Antonio > Watkins or Broja?

      Prefer Watkins but Broja gives me the option to upgrade Steele to De Gea next GW

      Open Controls
    • Super John McGinn-
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Keep Salah or sell until after ACON, currently down to 10 with Gundo and ESR doubts

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo, James, Alonso, Livramento
      Foden, Gundo, ESR
      Antonio, Watkins

      Foster, Salah, TAA, Jota, Dennis

      2 FT 1.2 ITB

      A) Salah + Watkins + Alonso > Son + Ronaldo + Davies/Dalot (-4)
      B) Salah + Watkins + Antonio > Son + Ronaldo + Broja (-4)
      C) Salah > Son
      D) ESR > Bowen
      E) Dennis > Broja
      F) Other

      Open Controls
    • 420king
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      What's the latest on Foden? Is he out for sure?

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Out again?

        The kid never learns *rolls eyes*

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          ..of the game I meant 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. fantasist
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Haha him and Grealish both out for sure... out on the town

          Open Controls
        3. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          Banging some inflated lip, stuck on eye lash, orange Icelandic chick on a barge in Reykjavik.

          Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Still at the nightclub as we speak.

        Open Controls
      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      4. Reacher
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Nobody know but all speculating he wont start after being a naughty boy a week ago,Ii think he might as Pep has already punished him by dropping him v Newc

        Open Controls
      5. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        lol more like Pill Foden

        big fish little fish cardboard box

        Open Controls
      6. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Comes back to everyone's favourite Xmas game, Pep Charades.

        Open Controls
      7. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/pep-guardiola-addresses-man-city-22554830

        Open Controls
      8. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Don’t tell his missus he’s out again!

        Open Controls
    • Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      So no one worth their FPL salt has any Everton or Burnley assets anyway. What this postponement does is push more players into pressing the FH button. I've got a snazzy draft FH squad all lined up, but what I don't need is half my ML rivals making the same decision!

      Open Controls
      1. Reacher
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Same, currently on a -8 as I was badly hit but I'm one more cancellation away from the FH!

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Nobody bring in DCL for a - 8?

        Damn.

        Open Controls
    • Optimus.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Ben Crelin right now..

      content://media/external/downloads/5371

      Open Controls
      1. Optimus.
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Fail..

        Start as you mean to go on 😎

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Please don't share your p*rn collection on an FPL website

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Talking of which, how the hell is I Love Sausage Rolls family viewing in the UK?

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            I don't know what that is. It's my first time back in UK for 2 years this week

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 8 mins ago

              Doesn't look like you'll avoid it for long - it's the current #1 pop song. Benny Hill-type lyrics are fair enough, but the video features a toddler simulating fellatio. Stay classy, UK.
              #2 is entitled "Boris is still a fu***** cu**, btw.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                I will check these inevitable gems out, cheers

                Open Controls
      3. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        no hot link

        Open Controls
        1. Optimus.
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          https://www.electronicsforu.com/wp-contents/uploads/2016/03/313_Gesture.jpg

          Open Controls
      4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        I'm guessing it's either masturbation or colouring-in

        Open Controls
        1. Optimus.
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          You know me too well 😉

          Open Controls
    • PartyTime
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        It doesn’t feel like Christmas

        Open Controls
        1. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          No you're right, it feels more like communism

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            Would love to hear your elaboration 😀

            Open Controls
      • Marco105
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Ramsdale foster
        TAA Cancelo James Livramento Duffy
        Salah jota bernardo Bowen ESR
        Vardy Watkins Dennis

        Salah and Vardy to Son and ronaldo (2 FT)
        Then get salah back at GW23
        What do you think?

        Open Controls
      • sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Friends, don't know what to do next. Would you please help me out with this lot?

        Ramsdale
        TAA, Dias, Cancelo, James, Cash
        Salah, Jota, Foden, Bowen, Douglas Luiz
        Lacazette, Watkins, King

        Salah to Son, Luiz to Martinell for a hit, perhaps? Or Free Hit — this way I'd have Salah against Leicester, though ideally I'd play my FH on a double GW...

        Open Controls
      • dshv
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        Taa James Cancelo Reguilon
        Salah Foden Jota ESR
        Watkins Ronaldo

        Foster - gallagher - livra - davis
        2ft 0.1itb

        What now salah to son?
        Esr to martinelli to have money for salah to bring him back ?

        Open Controls
      • griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Are there doubts over CR7's fitness?? Any info, Considering him as my Salah replacement instead of Son.

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-utd-team-news-newcastle-22559541

          Open Controls
          1. griffzinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Thanks. That is what I've been seeing, but rumours on boards/reddit,et saying CR7 a doubt. I should learn not to pay attention

            Open Controls
      • Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        I know the PL is just entertainment masquerading as a competitive league, but at what point do they acknowledge that teams with masses of PPs are at a significant disadvantage

        Open Controls
        1. Gubby-Allen
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            The postponed matches will need playing on European weeks, but whether UEFA allow it, I am not sure.

            Open Controls
            1. Lord.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              There are many precedents for this, even before Covid. Kick-off timings may need to be adjusted to avoid a direct clash though.

              Open Controls
            2. Jimmers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              The exceptional circumstances will have to be taken into account and override UEFA's issues

              Open Controls
        2. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          I've never really liked navigating double & blank GWs so this is just ultimate nightmare. Might just resign from any planning and go with the flow. Yolo.

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            It's our time Frank...tough get going and all that...

            Open Controls
        3. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Salah Watkins > son Ronaldo -4 yes or no?
          Any other suggestions? 1ft, 2.5m itb

          Ramsdale
          Cancelo rudiger Alonso tierney
          Bilva Bowen esr
          Watkins

          Foster Taa Salah Jota Dennis king

          Open Controls
        4. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Burnley with 4 games in hand and I still don’t want any of their players.

          Open Controls
          1. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Saving TC for Brownhill

            Open Controls
          2. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            Chris Wood will surely get popular around here. Pope maybe too.

            Open Controls
          3. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            Cheap full backs might make ideal WC filler picks

            Open Controls
          4. Pacer.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Their performance will surely drop and there will be more rotation

            Not what you need when the players are already cack

            Open Controls
          5. Gubby-Allen
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Cornet has been good value. Even better in the other two FPL games I play, but he won't play again now until February.

              Open Controls
            • griffzinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              Lowton??

              Open Controls
          6. Bookkeeper
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            Awful season to be No.1 in the world!

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              This is why I'm waiting for next season to do it

              Open Controls
            2. Amartey Partey
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              Yeah must suck.

              Open Controls
          7. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            If NOR - ARS is off, it's definitely FH time.

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              Probably for me too

              Open Controls
            2. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              Everyone will have the same side. Only advantage will be having that extra FH in the back pocket

              Open Controls
              1. Amartey Partey
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 38 mins ago

                Not necessarily. There are Harry Kane and Harrno* Kane sides.

                *Sorry that was bad

                Open Controls
            3. Gubby-Allen
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                Norwich have new cases so there is a chance that it will go, but then they have other players back. It is only them that would request it, as Arsenals first team are currently unaffected.

                Open Controls
            4. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 9 mins ago

              NEW ARTICLE POSTED

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/24/burnley-v-everton-becomes-third-gameweek-19-match-to-be-postponed/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24532388

              Open Controls
            5. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 8 mins ago

              Hopefully Chelsea and villa goes but the rest are played that way I can field 10 with no hits whilst lots of other players are forced to free hit into a similar looking team to mine

              Advantage spud, maybe a top 3 million finish is possible after all

              Open Controls
              1. Lord.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 1 min ago

                Haven't you got a hot date with the spouts tomorrow?

                Open Controls
            6. tricpic
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 2 mins ago

              A) Son and Laca
              Or
              B) Martinelli and Kane
              Or even
              C) martnelli and Ronaldo.
              Thanks in advance

              Open Controls
            7. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 2 mins ago

              Problem with Free Hitting cos half your squad is out on Boxing Day, is the next round of fixtures is 2 days later. Presumably, many if not most covid +/ve players won't be back for GW20.

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.