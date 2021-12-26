982
Dugout Discussion December 26

Brighton v Brentford team news: Toney starts, Henry and Duffy absent

982 Comments
Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford brings Boxing Day’s Premier League action to a close, with kick-off at the Amex Stadium at 20:00 GMT.

Graham Potter makes four changes from Gameweek 17 with Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Alexis Mac Allister and Neal Maupay replacing Joel Veltman, Solly March, the suspended Yves Bissouma and Aaron Connelly.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk misses out with a knee injury that could keep him out until late January, while Shane Duffy is absent from the matchday squad.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney starts, having made his return as a substitute against Chelsea on Wednesday, with Rico Henry and Vitaly Janelt dropping out with a minor hamstring issue and Covid-19 respectively.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey,Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Mwepu, Moder,Lallana, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Scherpen, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Richards, Leonard, Turns, Ferguson

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson,Sorensen,Canos, Jensen,Norgaard,Baptiste,Thompson, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Stevens

  1. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    With news that Kante is hurt again and Chelsea defence not exactly watertight. Will you now:

    A- keep Salah for the next 2 and switch him out after Chelsea game
    B- keep Salah and wont be selling during afcon
    C- keep Salah for Leicester then sell
    D- other

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Especially if Spurs have dgw in 21. Price changes suck but kind of irrelevant right now

        Open Controls
    2. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Probably option C

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      After last week while some decided to sell Salah, I actually felt more comfortable than before that I'd keep him for both remaining games. Chelsea even with Kante on the pitch in the last few games haven't looked great

      Open Controls
    4. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      A for me. I’d captain him for Leicester and Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Do you have other premiums like Son or Ronaldo?

        Open Controls
    5. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      A atm

      Open Controls
    6. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

      How did you go this week?

      Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Free hit next week looks a non-runner. Games are too spread out, something is bound to go wrong.

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Indeed

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have 2 bench options for next week even with the Arsenal and Villa games out. Definitely not a FH week for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Slightly annoyed at myself I didn't do either Liv > Reg or Davis > Broja for a hit this week to bolster my squad. Either would have paid off.

        Livramento is basically like playing with 10 atm

        Open Controls
  3. cruzex
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    any news about dgws???

    Open Controls
  4. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    If you had the option to choose one,would you pick:-
    A)Regullion
    B)lloris
    I’m considering lloris as my third spurs player but Regullion offers a lot and could easily haul I feel.

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Reggy.

      So far up the pitch all the time.

      Open Controls
  5. RedRo
      20 mins ago

      Who wins?

      Cup opponent = Schar + 43 pts

      Me = Dalot

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I dunno would be surprised if Dalot got over 40pts not gonna lie

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
            just now

            Leaning that way - thanks mate 🙁

            Open Controls
        2. Lord of Ings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Won’t rule out a dalot poker
          Even that might not be enough though..

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
              1 min ago

              Yeah, looking bleak 🙁 Cheers mate

              Open Controls
        3. Chilli Heatwave
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          45 all out, no FH used, how has everyone else got on? Do you regret using/not using your FH?

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            Didn't use mine and didn't take a hit like I thought I might, ended up playing 9 and got 38. Can't complain.

            Open Controls
          2. Sailboats
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            53 with ddg to play, no FH. No regrets

            Open Controls
          3. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            28 all out! Still happy to have 2 FH down the line, dropped from 15k to 35k so far so not a completely unmitigated disaster.

            Open Controls
          4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            46 all out, no FH, no regrets whatsoever.

            Open Controls
          5. ZimZalabim
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            38 all out here too.
            Site crashed on me and my FH didnt go through ended up on 8 players and that included a bunch of 1 and 2 pointers and James 0 got a bit of jam with laca vc from last week with Mo cap. Would have been on 55 with Ronaldo cap to go if my FH went through so not too happy I didnt get it through.

            Open Controls
          6. Bojack Horseman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            I’ve not worked out what I would’ve gotten without the free hit but I don’t think it would’ve been near what I did get, and I have halved my rank. So I’m pleased.

            Open Controls
          7. GoonerSteve
            • 12 Years
            11 mins ago

            51 with Ronaldo captain to come.

            No free hit, no hits taken.

            Happy with that.

            Open Controls
          8. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            66 FH with Ronaldo (c) to go, would currently be on 37 all out..

            Open Controls
            1. ZimZalabim
              • 5 Years
              just now

              thats a massive gain and why im regretting it massively that I didnt just pull the trigger earlier

              Open Controls
          9. ZimZalabim
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            I think 20 points gain is a great FH and if you manage around 30+ thats a massive boost

            Open Controls
          10. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            41 (-8) = 33 here with CR7 (c) to go. Terrible.
            My FH which I couldn’t do in time would be 64 with CR7 (c) to go, so 31 points missed. Not leaving transfers until the last 5 minutes again that’s for sure!

            Open Controls
            1. GoonerSteve
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Ouch

              Open Controls
          11. teneighty
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            34 all out from 10 players, no FH. Regret missing deadline but hey, got 2 FT's which is nice.

            Open Controls
          12. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            50 with CR7 (c) to come, need him to score well now a blank is likely for United next GW.

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              no FH

              Open Controls
          13. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            A solid meh 52 points with Ronaldo left.

            It’ll beat my non FH team by 25ish points but I made some stinker of decisions
            - Mount over lacazette
            - Kane (c)
            - Fornal over Saka

            So felt like I’m about 10-15 points below the free hit good score for the week

            Open Controls
          14. Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            56 all out, no FH used

            Open Controls
        4. Tinmen
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Folks, any news on when DCL is back?

          Open Controls
          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Think Rafa said he is back now

            Open Controls
          2. Onz
            • 4 Years
            just now

            He is back, but not match fit.

            Open Controls
        5. Dušan Citizen
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          https://prnt.sc/24pdznl No wonder I started playing well when the template got broken.

          Open Controls
          1. syke63
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            BB this week?

            Open Controls
            1. Dušan Citizen
              • 7 Years
              just now

              No, FH. May use BB in dgw 21.

              Open Controls
        6. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          DDG or Pickford?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            Too close to call.

            Open Controls
          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Guaita

            Open Controls
          3. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Thinking Lloris

            Open Controls
          4. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            cheers

            Open Controls
          5. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            just now

            DDG

            Open Controls
        7. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago


          TAA - Cancelo - Livra - James - Lamptey
          Salah - Bernardo - Jota
          Ronaldo

          (Ramsdale - Foster - Saka - Martinelli - Watkins - Davis)

          Thinking Saka + Davis > Gray + Dennis. Thoughts? Should I FH?

          Open Controls
          1. OptimusBlack
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            That's so close to my team and I am thinking to use first FH

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I didn't play it this week because u wanted to save it for DGWs, would be a shame to use it this week especially when we've got our Liverpool players back aswell

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I wanted**

                Open Controls
          2. OptimusBlack
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            Ramsadle*** Begovic
            TAA James Cancelo Livra Cash**
            Martinelli** Foden Bilva Jota Allan
            Laca** Watkins** CR7

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Oh, no mo? I would FH, then think about trying to get him back asap

              Open Controls
              1. OptimusBlack
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Yes am getting him on FH then get him back again 🙁

                Open Controls
        8. Royal5
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          Owning Bernardo and Foden the last weeks makes me depressed.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            Painful for sure as a recent Bilva owner.

            Open Controls
            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              was a good run with BSilva

              Open Controls
          2. Balls of Steel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            I feel your pain too 🙁

            Open Controls
          3. OptimusBlack
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Me too

            Open Controls
        9. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          How does this sound please? Thanks

          Laca bilva and ramsdale to son broja and ddg / lloris - 8

          Ramsdale*
          Taa James alonso cancelo livra
          Salah jota foden bilva esr*
          Ronaldo laca* king

          Open Controls
          1. syke63
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            Sounds bad tbh but most - 8's do

            Open Controls
            1. Flynny
              • 6 Years
              just now

              It would be a - 4

              But as I have no keeper, seems worth another hit for one....

              Open Controls
        10. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Shouldn’t complain as a cancelo owner but looked a bit dodgy assist today? Cross wasn’t going to gundogan before Schmeichel made a mess of it

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            6 city goals, he deserved one return

            Open Controls
          2. nerd_is_the_werd
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            It's no different to when a player has a strike on goal and comes back off the keeper.

            Cross did the damage which is enough for an assist imo.

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Knew the rule for the shot when keeper saves it, which is fair enough, but the cross is usually all about intended target. I’m being a bit pedantic but just interested if I’ve misinterpreted the rules

              Open Controls
        11. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Had a mare this week after being locked out when website crashed (of course can only blame myself). Ended burning a transfer which is the worst part.

          How’s the team setup for 20?
          Any tips with 2FT…Arsenal out seems top priority

          Ramsdale*
          Trent James Cancelo Livra
          Salah Jota Foden Bilva
          Antonio Dennis
          Steer White ESR* Watkins*

          Looking at possible keeper replacement DDG/Lloris or play without and do the move following week
          Don’t have the funds for ESR to Bowen but could do Watkins out to fund it

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Can’t blame yourself. The website should be able to cope with the traffic if running the game for 8m people. I just got my transfers through but captain didn’t update so ended up on martinelli

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I wanted to captain Son who was coming in for Salah. Ended up with Salah c Foden vc !!

              Open Controls
          2. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Anyway to get son? Silva and Watkins out for son and Borja?

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              Is that worth the 2FT seeing as though I’d have triple Arsenal for the city game in 21

              Open Controls
              1. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                Guess you could get son for salah next gw? Maybe just tidy up the keeper. Lloris or ddg looks good

                Open Controls
                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Yep assess next week either keep Salah for Chelsea or sell for Son is def on the cards
                  Limited funds to be able to replace ESR unless I sell Watkins too

                  Open Controls
        12. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          How does the following look:

          Raya + ESR + Salah ---> De Gea + Son + 10.5 (-8)

          The 10.5 is likely to be Sancho / Rashford..
          Goalie must be swapped or I'm down to 10 men.

          Open Controls
          1. Sailboats
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Madness to sell Salah this gw

            Open Controls
          2. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            So you held Salah and now looking to sell before Leicester? Makes no sense to me even to fund other moves

            Open Controls
            1. nerd_is_the_werd
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Was on a FH week.
              He would have to be sold eventually is the logic.
              Also see Leicester (a) and Chelsea (a) as tough games.

              Open Controls
              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Sure but Leicester just conceded 3 to Liverpool reserves midweek then 6 to city overnight and a decimated backline.
                Understand selling for the Chelsea game which I’m considering but not this week imo

                Open Controls
        13. Le Bluff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          What a rollercoaster of a day. Confirmed FH at 13.28 but website crashed so wasn't able to select a captain or bench order. Currently on:

          Sanchez
          Cancelo / B Williams / Lamptey / Tierney (c)
          Foden / Son / Bowen
          Kane / Ronaldo / Archer

          Gunn / Duffy / Martinelli / Rashford

          Currently on 64 with Ronaldo to play.

          Lucked out massively with the random Tierney captain! Double Brighton clean sheet worked out great, would've been even better had Duffy played. Disappointing to have Rashford marooned 3rd on my bench with no chance of coming on (barring a CR7 no show!).

          Anybody else with any weird/wonderful tales involving the website crash?!

          Open Controls
        14. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Re-phrasing as not sure people are aware on the DGW possibilities, which I'll reference:

          https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1474768637886189572

          Obviously I will wait till the deadline (not long!) but... have Bowen, Saka & Bernardo & 2 FTs.
          Saka has a blank, Bowen -could- do. Bernardo won't.
          I was aiming to get Maddison for the DGW. Even though it's Liverpool, Maddison in for...

          A) Bernardo ( 20: BRE > 21: ARS > 22: CHE )
          B) Bowen ( 20: WAT > 21: CRY [+ NOR?] > 22: LEE [+ NOR?] )
          C) Saka ( 20: blank > 21: MCI > 22: TOT + [CHE/LIV?] )
          D) None

          Also my current team is...

          DDG
          TAA Cancelo James Alonso
          Salal Jota Bernardo Bowen
          Ronaldo King

          Steele Livramento Saka* Gerhardt*

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            D D D

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I have 2 FTs, just FYI. Not that I couldn't use it elsewhere.

              Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Easy Saka out. He blanks and then plays City... No thanks.

            Maddison this week seems a good move for the longer term.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              City did just ship three goals to a currently worse team than Leicester in fairness.

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                than Arsenal*

                Open Controls
        15. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Sell a) laca as out GW20 or b) benteke as sh@t & out with COvid?

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            I would actually do both. Ars have city after their blank and 8.4m can be redistributed to cover the hit

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Yeh May end up doing both if more games postponed or injuries

              Open Controls
        16. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Chances of Lei Liv getting postponed?

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Please don’t

            Open Controls
        17. Dušan Citizen
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Anyone know when will they announce who will get dgw 21?

          Open Controls
        18. Ëð
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Any other suggestions for this wildcard squad?

          Sanchez, Foster
          TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon, Dalot, Livramento
          Salah, Jota, Foden, Madison, Martinelli
          Ronaldo, King, Broja

          £0.2m left over. Salah will become Son after next week.

          Open Controls
        19. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Foden or Silva owners,what's your plan?Keep or sell?

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Not sure. Want both out, but need to move Laca to field 11 I think

            Open Controls
            1. wulfrunian
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              It's really tough and their fixture is excellent. I think on of them must go though for Son.

              Open Controls
              1. Royal5
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Yup. At least you know he will play.

                Open Controls
            2. Royal5
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Or Watkins

              Open Controls
        20. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'm gonna need every cent of my team value for my next plan.

          Son Jota Foden Bernardo Bowen
          Laca Antonio King

          Lacazette + Foden > Ronaldo + Maddison

          Roll FT this week then do this next week. 0.0m ITB.

          Good plan? I'm setting up a GW22 BB.

          Open Controls
          1. George James
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Like it Camzy 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Good luck with the BB. I'm averaging 8 starters over the past 3 weeks.

            Just have to get lucky with covid and Foden deciding to stay in on Saturday nights and you could be onto a winner.

            Open Controls
        21. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ramsdale/Bernardo/Smith Rowe to DDG/Son/Maddison -8 DONE

          Open Controls
          1. George James
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Nice moves. Good luck mate.

            Thoughts on my post below?

            Open Controls
        22. George James
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Best move for this lot?

          Sa*
          TAA • James • Alonso • Cancelo
          Salah • Jota • Bilva • Mount
          Antonio • King

          Steele / Williams / Watkins* / Ramsey

          A) Sa >> DDG

          B) Watkins >> 7.8m forward (who?)

          C) Something else 0.1itb 1FT

          Open Controls
          1. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            A. long term I reckon, Watkins has more to offer

            Open Controls
        23. FCSB
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          TAA Cancelo James Alonso
          Jota Son Bilva Foden Bowen
          Ronaldo

          Foster King Livramento Davis

          1FT, 0.3itb

          1. Ramsdale >> DDG (no Salah)
          2. Save FT (and go without Salah)
          3. Bilva Ronaldo >> Salah ASM

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            1

            Open Controls
        24. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          How many of these are likely to start next game?

          Davies
          Foden
          Antonio

          Is all 3 being optimistic?

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Davies and Antonio probably 99%. Foden 60/70% chance.

            Imo.

            Open Controls
        25. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          A) Ramsdale to DDG
          B) ESR to maddison/bowen, James to reguilon (another - 4!)

          Ramsdale Guaita
          TAA cancelo james alonso livra
          Son Jota gundo raph ESR
          Ronaldo broja dennis

          Open Controls
        26. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Davies dropped??

          Open Controls
        27. Geordie19
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Early thoughts on
          Foster, Saka, Lacazette > Sanchez, Bissouma, Ronaldo (C) for a -8

          Would mean I can field 11. Or take a -4 and not have a playing goalie. Thank you.

          Open Controls

