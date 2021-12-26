Brighton v Brentford team news: Toney starts, Henry and Duffy absent

Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford brings Boxing Day’s Premier League action to a close, with kick-off at the Amex Stadium at 20:00 GMT.

Graham Potter makes four changes from Gameweek 17 with Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Alexis Mac Allister and Neal Maupay replacing Joel Veltman, Solly March, the suspended Yves Bissouma and Aaron Connelly.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk misses out with a knee injury that could keep him out until late January, while Shane Duffy is absent from the matchday squad.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney starts, having made his return as a substitute against Chelsea on Wednesday, with Rico Henry and Vitaly Janelt dropping out with a minor hamstring issue and Covid-19 respectively.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Mwepu, Moder, Lallana, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Scherpen, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Richards, Leonard, Turns, Ferguson

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Baptiste, Thompson, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Stevens

