3pm kick-off team news: Gallagher, Livramento and Pukki miss out

The dust of Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has barely settled but we’re already up and running for Gameweek 20, with three matches kicking-off at 15:00 GMT: Crystal Palace v Norwich City, Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur and Watford v West Ham United.

At Selhurst Park, Conor Gallagher is absent for the home side, with Jack Butland, James Tomkins and the suspended Wilfried Zaha also dropping out for Vicente Guaita, Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Norwich – who have scored just eight league goals all season – have made six changes from their Gameweek 19 defeat to Arsenal, with Sam Byram, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jacob Sorensen, Pierre Lees-Melou, Christos Tzolis and Adam Idah coming in for Max Aarons, Brandon Williams, Ozan Kabak, Kieran Dowell, Joshua Sargent and Teemu Pukki.

Elsewhere, Ralph Hasenhuttl makes six changes, with Shane Long and Adam Armstrong paired up front together. That means Armando Broja is a substitute, while Tino Livramento misses out altogether with fluid in his knee.

For Spurs, they make three changes from their 3-0 Boxing Day win over Palace. In come Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Dele Alli, with Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Lucas Moura all dropping to the bench.

Claudio Ranieri, meanwhile, makes three changes for Watford’s first game since December 10th, as Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina and Ozan Tufan replace William Troost-Ekong, Jeremy Ngakia and Tom Cleverley.

Their opponents, West Ham United, also make changes. Captain Declan Rice is suspended, so Mark Noble makes a rare start in midfield, with Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma lining up behind Michail Antonio in David Moyes’ usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Benteke, Ferguson, Kelly, Riedewald

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Byram, Sorensen, Gibson, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Placheta, Tzolis, Idah

Subs: McGovern, McCracken, Dowell, Kabak, Williams, Sargent, Mumbo, Rowe

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Valery, S Armstrong, Long, A Armstrong

Subs: Caballero, Small, Simeu, Romeu, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Tella, Redmond, Broja

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Tanganga, Rodon, Skipp, White, Ndombele, Gil, Moura

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina, Kucka, Sissoko, Tufan, Cucho, King, Dennis

Subs: Angelini, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Morris, Conteh

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Alese, Ashby, Okoflex, Yarmolenko, Vlasic

