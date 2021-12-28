130
Dugout Discussion December 28

3pm kick-off team news: Gallagher, Livramento and Pukki miss out

130 Comments
Share

The dust of Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has barely settled but we’re already up and running for Gameweek 20, with three matches kicking-off at 15:00 GMT: Crystal Palace v Norwich City, Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur and Watford v West Ham United.

At Selhurst Park, Conor Gallagher is absent for the home side, with Jack Butland, James Tomkins and the suspended Wilfried Zaha also dropping out for Vicente Guaita, Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Norwich – who have scored just eight league goals all season – have made six changes from their Gameweek 19 defeat to Arsenal, with Sam Byram, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jacob Sorensen, Pierre Lees-Melou, Christos Tzolis and Adam Idah coming in for Max Aarons, Brandon Williams, Ozan Kabak, Kieran Dowell, Joshua Sargent and Teemu Pukki.

Elsewhere, Ralph Hasenhuttl makes six changes, with Shane Long and Adam Armstrong paired up front together. That means Armando Broja is a substitute, while Tino Livramento misses out altogether with fluid in his knee.

For Spurs, they make three changes from their 3-0 Boxing Day win over Palace. In come Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Dele Alli, with Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Lucas Moura all dropping to the bench.

Claudio Ranieri, meanwhile, makes three changes for Watford’s first game since December 10th, as Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina and Ozan Tufan replace William Troost-Ekong, Jeremy Ngakia and Tom Cleverley.

Their opponents, West Ham United, also make changes. Captain Declan Rice is suspended, so Mark Noble makes a rare start in midfield, with Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma lining up behind Michail Antonio in David Moyes’ usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Benteke, Ferguson, Kelly, Riedewald

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Byram, Sorensen, Gibson, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Placheta, Tzolis, Idah

Subs: McGovern, McCracken, Dowell, Kabak, Williams, Sargent, Mumbo, Rowe

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Valery, S Armstrong, Long, A Armstrong

Subs: Caballero, Small, Simeu, Romeu, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Tella, Redmond, Broja

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Tanganga, Rodon, Skipp, White, Ndombele, Gil, Moura

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina, Kucka, Sissoko, Tufan, Cucho, King, Dennis

Subs: Angelini, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Morris, Conteh

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Alese, Ashby, Okoflex, Yarmolenko, Vlasic

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

130 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Manuuuuuuuuuu

    Open Controls
  2. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I benched Dennis lol 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy J
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Benched Bowen and Broja to play Dennis

      Open Controls
  3. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dennis g King a

    Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dennis is something else.

    Open Controls
  5. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dennis!

    Open Controls
  6. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dennis is actually quite good!

    Open Controls
  7. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    King xg

    Open Controls
  8. Louis Van Gaalstones
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    I can't remember a time where FPL has had such a negative impact on how I feel than this season. Absolutely every decision I make seems to be the wrong one.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If it makes you feel better it's not your decision making it's just you.

      Open Controls
  9. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Shane long offside

    Well I never..

    Open Controls
  10. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    King A
    Dennis G

    Open Controls
  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Feel sorry for Watford Dennis will be off to AFCON, can't lie.

    Open Controls
  12. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    What a finish that is

    Open Controls
  13. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Chilwell could miss the rest of the season following surgery to treat a ligament injury according to SSN. Tuchel has to go into the market for a new LB imo. He cannot persist with Alonso...

    Open Controls
  14. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Let this be a lesson, AFCON hasnt started yet

    Open Controls
  15. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    God no. Not dennis.

    Open Controls
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      King A also. Absolute horror.

      Open Controls
    2. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Best player in the league

      Open Controls
  16. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Palace pen

    Open Controls
  17. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Long live the King!

    Open Controls
  18. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    I used to have the Dennis/King double up...now I only have King

    Open Controls
  19. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Wtf is that bowen

    Open Controls
  20. rnrd
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Dennis won't be staying at watford for long

    Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Menace

    Open Controls
  22. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Actually had a bench for the first time in about 5 weeks this week, Broja benched for Newcastle is lovely

    Open Controls
  23. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Yessss Dennis

    Open Controls
  24. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Finally I get Dennis' points 🙂 Have had him after his first haul 😉

    Open Controls
  25. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Bowen big chance missed
    Might have been offside

    Open Controls
  26. Judeksi
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Looks like we are going to see plenty of goals in WAT-WHU, entertaining start to this one!

    Open Controls
  27. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Can’t grumble too much if King got the assist I spose.

    Open Controls
  28. Zladan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    42.5% of the game don’t own Dennis?! Why? He’s cheap as chips and has the most points among forwards. Bonkers. And now the ship potentially sailing for a few weeks with AFCON.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.