Chip Strategy January 1

Why I’m playing the Wildcard ahead of Double Gameweek 21

2,139 Comments
Whilst most managers would consider it way too early to Wildcard, especially with all the uncertainty around fixtures and Covid cancellations, there is some method to the madness.

For starters, we now know (coronavirus permitting) that Everton, Brentford and West Ham have Double Gameweeks in 21, plus there are further doubles almost certainly coming for a host of teams in Gameweek 22. We also know that a number of players who’ve been fixtures in the template will need moving on, something I’m certainly feeling. For instance, Chelsea players are far less desirable in the short-term with blanks, tough fixtures and erratic form all playing a part even before the Reece James injury, Arsenal’s fixtures aren’t much better, whilst AFCON meant we had to get rid of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Said Benrahma, Romain Saiss, Riyad Mahrez and, until this morning, Emmanuel Dennis!

Add to this general underperformance of players in my squad like Bernardo Silva and Tino Livramento, unknown return dates for Conor Gallagher and Ben Foster and a feeling that I’m just a bit ‘out of sync’ from the high performers and suddenly the case for a Wildcard doesn’t seem so hard to make.

There is also a potential nuanced chip strategy on offer, with the potential of using a Wildcard in Gameweek 21 to lead into a Bench Boost in Gameweek 22, taking advantage of doubles and prime fixtures, although the lack of data on the 22 doubles makes this less likely.

Key Considerations

Obviously, when you’re going to wildcard rather than simply free hit you’re looking for a longer-term strategic decision that takes into account a number of factors:

  • i) Maximising DGW21 (West Ham, Everton, Brentford)
  • ii) Well placed for DGW22 (Everton, Spurs, Brighton, Leicester, United, Burnley)
  • iii) Still setup for favourable fixtures, blanks and possible doubles in the next four or 5 (Everton, Liverpool, Watford, United, City)
  • iv) The Covid-factor – clubs struggling or looking likely to have outbreaks (Newcastle, Norwich, Chelsea, Liverpool)

On top of all this. we also ideally want some flexibility to change when it all goes wrong, hence the desire to leave a little cash in the bank for maneuvering.

I’ve tried to connect all of the above in my thoughts, although the Double Gameweeks are the prime consideration, which has led to a balanced approach with Everton and West Ham for Gameweek 21 and decent fixtures, plus Liverpool, Spurs, United and Brighton for fixtures and potential Gameweek 22 doubles. I’ve also kept a hand in City, but have abandoned Chelsea and Arsenal totally. I will definitely want to bring Dennis back in (now he’s NOT at the AFCON), but I can do that in Gameweek 22 if I feel the need.

The Squad…so far

  • De Gea – One of the few survivors from the existing side, I think there’s a good chance of a clean sheet against Wolves and a likely double in GW22
  • Sanchez – Brighton have decent fixtures and a likely double in GW22, so I need a playing keeper to keep my bench boost option alive. I did consider Pickford…very briefly!
  • Emerson Royal – If I knew Reguillon would play each match he’d be first choice, but the attacking potential and more guaranteed start down the other flank gets the nod. Ben Davies and Dier were also in consideration.
  • TAA – I think he’s in the ‘unsellable’ category and could have a double in GW22
  • Cancelo – The only player that definitely won’t have a double either week, but a protective manouevre
  • Keane – One of the Everton trio for the double GW21 and ongoing fixtures, and capable of getting involved from goals at set-pieces.
  • Johnson – In some respects the least ‘fixed’ of my defensive line, but at £4.0m I needed a makeweight this week
  • Bowen – I’ve coveted the West Ham attacker for some time and right now he’s an essential
  • Gray – Another entry to Everton midfield, with Townsend out it’s Gray or Doucoure most likely to get forward and cause trouble an I favour Demarai’s pace.
  • Jota – Will be interesting to see how Liverpool hold up as an attacking force without Salah or Mane, but Jota will surely get even more game time and be more of a focus for the attack
  • Son – I’m big on Spurs based on form, likely doubles and fixtures and the only question is Son alone or go for the double-up
  • McTominay – A value pick to get some extra United coverage, I’m not expecting a lot though and he could easily be replaced pre-deadline. He is getting forward more under Ralf Rangnick, however, with more shots in his last four matches than in his previous 12 combined.
  • Calvert-Lewin – A definite punt here, but if we’re trying to make the most of the GW21 double then the best Everton striker has to feature. Could easily be too soon
  • Antonio – Third West Ham asset and I player I’ve owned off and on all season, IF the Norwich game goes ahead I feel there could be the return we’ve all waited for.
  • Kane – I’ve gone for Harry as I think he’s starting to show signs of getting back into the groove and with the fixtures ahead of him I narrowly prefer him over United. That said I have oscillated between Ronaldo and Kane (and likely will till deadline)

Naturally, like any Wildcard, this is a work in progress and will likely change multiple times before the New Year deadline!

  1. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    I hope this tweet is accurate - suggests Gallagher finished his isolation and just needs a negative test this morning to play https://mobile.twitter.com/stocks_fantasy/status/1477205973743935489

    1. Pompel
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      If we only knew this one hour ago....

      2. Hazz
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      He posted a photo of him and his girlfriend at Harrods a few days ago so if he had covid, surely would have been isolating instead.

      1. Rupert The Horse
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ha. How do you know all this crap?

        2. GoonerGirl
  2. GoonerGirl
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why did I just do a -8 to do Salah, ESR and James to Son, Gray and Dawson?
    Am I crazy? I'm definitely hungover but am I crazy?

    1. Maddamotha
    1. Maddamotha
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haha might work. I decided against it. Can go both ways.

      2. Lord of Ings
    2. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Decent moves tbh

      3. RamaJama
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      You will cry when seeing Gray and Dawson in your team next week

      1. badgerboy
      1. badgerboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gray up against Norwich next week isn't so bad.

        1. fplgaruda
        1. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Especially when he got another DGW!

          1. RamaJama
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Nice!

            4. Salan
    4. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      I did -12. I truly believe it is justified.

      5. Cilly Bonnolly
    5. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Minus eight to get rid of Salah. Just shows how things can change in FPL. 😆

      6. SINGH
    6. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bro I took 52 hits this season - the most I ever did was 16!!!!!

      3. Pompel
  3. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Found myself in kind of deadlock for next two GWs, so decided for a desperate early WC. A very hurried WC based on above article, I ended up with this:

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Emerson Keane
    Son Bowen(c) Gray
    Antonio Dennis Ronaldo

    Bench: Sanchez Targett Jota Ramsey

    Now crossing fingers that DGW22 fixtures pan out nicely as predicted by Ben Crellin!

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good mate.

      1. Pompel
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Txs, really hope I can turn around a dismal season so far

        2. g40steve
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope your luck changes second half of season

      1. Pompel
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate!

        4. RAFA THE GAFFA
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Made a 10.59 last minute hungover, non double GW move 😯 easy to guess?

    Hoping this works!

    DDG
    TAA. Cancelo. Reguilón
    Son. Jota. Gray. Bowen
    Kane. Antonio. Broja
    (Foster, Dalot, Tierney, Martinelli)

    1. Pompel
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looking strong enough!

      5. Cok3y5murf
  5. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    DGWs are my favourite time of the year.

    Why? Because the sheep have blinders on and go for quantity over quality while I go for quality and get massive green arrows 😎

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’ve gone for a mix on WC, 6 DGWers this week

      1. Pompel
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        1. KAPTAIN KANE

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Very similar to the article (except different defense as lower TV), though I only noticed after drafting!

          Fernandez
          Trent | Cancelo | Johnson
          Son | Jota | Bowen | Gray
          Kane | Antonio | DCL

          Bachmann | Lowton | Ramsey | Robertson*

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Patrick Stewart was in the original Dune.

      3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sheepy Blinders.

      4. Pratik
    4. Pratik
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Okay, mr cocky, what's your team and rank? 🙂

      I want to come back and check this post in a few days. You might actually be right, quality players were harder this week as Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal (more quality assets) were matching up against each other, which makes it more guessworthy than relaible.

      5. Atimis
    5. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      WH and Eve with good fixtures, lol at you

      6. Bishopool
  6. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pff, did WC because did see hard fixtures for all big clubs. Ended up with this with FT option to bring next round Jota in for WP.

    What do you think?

    Sanchez
    TAA Coufal Keane (Cancelo, Tsimikas)
    Bowen Son Gray Raph WardProwse
    Antonio Kane (Dennis)

    Open Controls
  7. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    %managers hungover and missed deadline??

    1. Kun Tozser
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      High

      1. Kun Tozser
      1. Kun Tozser
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Worse, drunk and doing transfers

        Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nearly had five mins to go, made my move but didn’t realise it was a double game week aha

      3. Vertigo
    3. Vertigo
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      % Managers took drunken midnight hits too...

      4. Shteve
    4. Shteve
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      38

      5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    5. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      My head is hurting but managed to do one transfer. I'll take that.

      Open Controls
  8. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Cancelo likely to be rested following his attack?

    1. Test Eagles
    1. Test Eagles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Attack??

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Assaulted in his home by vile scum.

        Open Controls
      2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        got robbed

        2. Cilly Bonnolly
    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He’s declared himself ready to play, for what it’s worth.

      3. Test Eagles
    3. Test Eagles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah right (google isn’t that tricky) - that’s awful, feel for the guy!!

      4. TheBiffas
    4. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Possibly

      9. 'Tis the Season
  9. ‘Tis the Season
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    FFS foden starts

    1. 'Tis the Season
    1. ‘Tis the Season
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/fplosama/status/1476267768081223686?s=21

      2. Lord of Ings
    2. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      What?

      3. badgerboy
    3. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would love this!!

      4. Lord of Ings
    4. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice troll.

      1. 'Tis the Season
      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Realized after it was two days ago
        Oops 😎

        5. Firminoooo
    5. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Please be true.

      6. lilmessipran
    6. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dec 30th zzz

      7. Forgetmeknot
    7. Forgetmeknot
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good baiting

      1. 'Tis the Season
      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        SMH

        Open Controls
    8. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Naughty

      Open Controls
    9. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice one.

      10. Firminoooo
    10. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Arrgh.

      11. Lindelol
    11. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Wow really?

      12. fplgaruda
    12. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Ban

      Open Controls
  10. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Pickford
    Trent Dawson Cancelo
    Bowen(c) Jota Doucoure(vc) Bernardo
    Ronaldo Antonio Edouard

    Ramsdale ESR Livramento Ruduger

    Good luck guys

    11. Debauchy
  11. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    29/12 lol

    1. Debauchy
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      oops for you Tis Tsk

      12. Lord of Ings
  12. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Cancelo starts?

    1. mynameisq
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      just now

      We may never know

      Or we could find out in a minute

      Open Controls

