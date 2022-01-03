January transfer window: What the moves mean for FPL

The winter transfer window is now open for business and we will be documenting all the Premier League ins and outs throughout January on our dedicated page, which you can also find under the ‘Team News’ tab.

Not only that but we will also be examining what the transfer activity means from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, be it new targets or the impact on existing assets.

We’ll be listing the moves by date and by club on said page, with additional Scout Reports on the key incoming transfers.

There’s been minimal activity so far, with the exit of Ferran Torres (£6.7m) and Everton’s capture of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko (price TBC) the main moves to date.

Budget FPL forwards Keinan Davis (£4.5m) and Aaron Connolly (£5.3m) have departed on loan, while Brentford have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the temporary signing of Jonas Lossl (price TBC).

VITALIY MYKOLENKO

Lucas Digne’s (£5.0m) days at Everton look numbered as the Toffees have made the first major signing of the January transfer window, bringing in left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv for an undisclosed fee.

Recently we have seen Ben Godfrey (£4.8m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) at left-back/wing-back after Digne incurred the wrath of boss Rafael Benitez, so those two players will return to compete for a starting role in their usual spots at centre-half and right-back respectively.

Mykolenko, 22, is a Ukraine international with 21 caps to his name despite his young age and was first choice at left-back for both club and country before his departure for Merseyside.

Also capable of playing at centre-half and further up the left flank, the versatile Mykolenko registered seven goals and 20 assists for Dynamo Kyiv in 132 appearances in all competitions.

He’s not a set-piece specialist like Digne but his crossing has been highlighted as a strength, no doubt with service to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) in mind.

“I like to play on the front foot and get forward when I can. Modern football demands that full-backs are able to attack as well as defend. I think I am a versatile defender who can get up and down the pitch. “But I believe desire and commitment are the most important attributes and I will aim to bring those qualities. I hope it won’t take me too long to settle in and get used to the style of football. “I feel great right now and it is very important for me to communicate with the team, the management and the fans. For that, I need to learn the language and understand culture of this city, this country and this club. I will do my very best.” – Vitaliy Mykolenko

With Everton keeping only one clean sheet in 12 matches, and registering only three shut-outs all season, Mykolenko is unlikely to attract much Fantasy interest initially, even if the Toffees do sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 22-26.

