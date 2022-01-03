196
Transfers January 3

January transfer window: What the moves mean for FPL

196 Comments
Share

The winter transfer window is now open for business and we will be documenting all the Premier League ins and outs throughout January on our dedicated page, which you can also find under the ‘Team News’ tab.

Not only that but we will also be examining what the transfer activity means from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, be it new targets or the impact on existing assets.

We’ll be listing the moves by date and by club on said page, with additional Scout Reports on the key incoming transfers.

There’s been minimal activity so far, with the exit of Ferran Torres (£6.7m) and Everton’s capture of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko (price TBC) the main moves to date.

Budget FPL forwards Keinan Davis (£4.5m) and Aaron Connolly (£5.3m) have departed on loan, while Brentford have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the temporary signing of Jonas Lossl (price TBC).

VITALIY MYKOLENKO

Lucas Digne’s (£5.0m) days at Everton look numbered as the Toffees have made the first major signing of the January transfer window, bringing in left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv for an undisclosed fee.

Recently we have seen Ben Godfrey (£4.8m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) at left-back/wing-back after Digne incurred the wrath of boss Rafael Benitez, so those two players will return to compete for a starting role in their usual spots at centre-half and right-back respectively.

Mykolenko, 22, is a Ukraine international with 21 caps to his name despite his young age and was first choice at left-back for both club and country before his departure for Merseyside.

Also capable of playing at centre-half and further up the left flank, the versatile Mykolenko registered seven goals and 20 assists for Dynamo Kyiv in 132 appearances in all competitions.

He’s not a set-piece specialist like Digne but his crossing has been highlighted as a strength, no doubt with service to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) in mind.

“I like to play on the front foot and get forward when I can. Modern football demands that full-backs are able to attack as well as defend. I think I am a versatile defender who can get up and down the pitch. 

“But I believe desire and commitment are the most important attributes and I will aim to bring those qualities. I hope it won’t take me too long to settle in and get used to the style of football.

“I feel great right now and it is very important for me to communicate with the team, the management and the fans. For that, I need to learn the language and understand culture of this city, this country and this club. I will do my very best.” – Vitaliy Mykolenko

With Everton keeping only one clean sheet in 12 matches, and registering only three shut-outs all season, Mykolenko is unlikely to attract much Fantasy interest initially, even if the Toffees do sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 22-26.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

196 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    I transferred in Maguire 2 times in last few weeks. I guess I'll never learn...

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Rumoured to have a DGW.... get him in

      Open Controls
  2. sovietrockettes
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    DCL and Gray, play them both for the DGW (if it goes ahead as planned) or bench Gray?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      lol

      Open Controls
    2. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Crellin credibility crumbling as wait continued.

      Open Controls
      1. sovietrockettes
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        I don’t really trust his spreadsheets anyways

        Open Controls
        1. Bojack Horseman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          To be fair he does a lot of donkey work.

          I’d just rather plan for fixtures that existed than ones which only appear as possibilities on Google Docs.

          Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          To be fair, be did caveat recently that he was struggling to predict the recent dgw's and he got some dgw fixtures spot on which were only announced after the deadline

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            He got them spot on after multiple rewrites and club unofficial announcements. Before clubs started hints he only had one of the games right

            Open Controls
            1. Gandalf
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Ah useful to know. In the absence of confirmed info just before deadlines then still a useful resource and not aware of anyone who has a better success rate

              Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Play them I would say. If they can't even get something against Norwich then I'd look to instantly remove even for hits.

      Open Controls
      1. sovietrockettes
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Sensible!

        Open Controls
    4. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I might bring in Gray (for ESR). Well, we’ll see about that, but it’s definitely one possibility.
      The point being, don’t bench Gray when he probably has a DGW involving Norwich

      Open Controls
      1. sovietrockettes
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Lovely, thank you

        Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    So is Watkins out then? Read something about him wanting to join Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      I have Watkins, Foden and Livra yellowflagged atm.

      Open Controls
      1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Plenty of time before the next gameweek though. So no panic.
        If there ever was a time for "sitting on your hands" (a fishing term) it's now until dgw fixtures are announced.

        Open Controls
    2. RedRo
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Have Arsenal actually made any sort of approach or shown any interest? Seems a bit odd that he’d just start missing games because he fancies moving there otherwise

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Don't know what goes on behind closed doors.

          Open Controls
        2. sovietrockettes
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Gerrard runs a very tight ship…..

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              Hmm, thanks both

              Open Controls
        3. FPL Pillars
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Covid perhaps

          Open Controls
        4. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Covid

          Open Controls
      • ChelseaGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Was just looking at Ben Johnson's price changes.

        Launched in game at 4.0
        Played 1min in 7 GWs
        Drops to 3.9
        Starts next 4 with 2 CS & 1 goal
        Rises to 4.0
        9 GWs without anything but appearance points

        Perfectly sums up FPL.

        Open Controls
        1. sovietrockettes
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          He’s still a good pick I think (Dawson owner)

          Open Controls
        2. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          What you mean by perfectly sums it up, people hopped onto a bandwagon too early or typical of FPL to turn around and ruin what looked like a good thing?

          Open Controls
      • tbos83
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Can we just take a moment to appreciate what an astonishing season Salah has put in thus far. He's the best in the world by a country mile, and no I'm not even an liv fan.

        Open Controls
        1. vova
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Yep, best in the world. I guess only Lewandowski has an argument but he plays in a weaker/less competitive league.

          Open Controls
      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Update (719 teams)

        Current safety score = 32 with autosubs.
        Top score = 62
        LMS average = 41.2 (-3.66) = 37.54

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls
      • NateDog
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Any particular reason this evening's game is on at 5.30PM instead of around 8? Just find it a bit odd

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          8pm game was probably a cancellation

          Open Controls
        2. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Bank Holiday

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Games are usually on at 2000 on a Monday night so people can watch once they're home, but given it's New Years Day (Observed) then the majority of people are off today and the game can be on at 1730 and still hold a larger viewership

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              We arent allowed to go to work anyway...

              Open Controls
            2. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              Ah that makes more sense, thanks for the info

              Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Cheers, are there rules about the timing of sporting events on public holidays in the UK? Just curious

            Open Controls
            1. Zenith UK
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Not that I'm aware of. The only "rule" that I know of is 1500 PL games can't be shown on TV (takes crowds away from the Stadiums apparently).

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 13 mins ago

                Take crowds away from lower league football to be more specific

                Open Controls
        3. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          It’s a bank holiday

          Open Controls
        4. asr
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          As it's on Sky, could be to avoid conflict with the Darts final

          Open Controls
          1. asr
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Articles seems to confirm this

            "That is because Sky Sports wanted to avoid a clash between their broadcasting of the Premier League clash and the PDC World Darts Championship final between Peter Wright and Michael Smith."

            Open Controls
      • EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thinking ahead.

        I know City doesn't have a DGW but how do these transfers look?

        James+Salah >> Robertson+KdB (-4)?

        Don't want to spread the Salah cash too much and KdB could do well in the medium term.

        Thoughts?

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          I like it. Kdb does seem expensive but not many other premiums. Like robbo

          Open Controls
      • Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Anyone found an AFCON fantasy game yet?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          captainSalah.com

          Open Controls
      • waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        1ft, 0.7itb
        Thinking alonso and livra might be the ones to move on here.
        A) livra to Tierney
        B) alonso to dias
        C) both - 4 and bb

        DDG Guaita
        TAA cancelo alonso livra Johnson
        Son Jota bowen raph gray
        Ronaldo Antonio dennis

        Open Controls
      • rozzo
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        I know we all have chips left and teams with games in hand clouding our judgements but anybody thought about going triple City defence over the last stretch of the season?

        I could get this on wildcard when Salah comes back.

        Ramsdale Sanchez
        TAA Cancelo Dias Laporte Tierney
        Salah Son Jota Bowen Saka
        Antonio Dennis Broja

        The only problem would be who to bench

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Was considering the double up....

          Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Have Cancelo and will likely get Laporte at some point for the double up. Not sure about treble any defence! It has never worked for me in the past.

          Open Controls
        3. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          As someone who's just come off double City defence AND triple Chelsea defence (got when Chelsea were looking good) I say don't go there.

          It's too stressful & it only takes one soft goal in a easy fixture to put you under pressure.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.