The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Double Gameweek 22

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

David de Gea (£5.2m) retains top spot with a Double Gameweek 22 as well as promising fixtures thereafter. Manchester United’s form is a concern but the Spaniard has the potential to deliver save points and bonus when they do keep a clean sheet and has no blanks scheduled at the moment.

Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) comes in second with two doubles yet to be scheduled even after Double Gameweek 22. Pairing the Frenchman with Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m), who has blanks in Gameweeks 25 and 27, gives you a goalkeeper playing at home every week.

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) is the budget goalkeeper pick of choice at the moment with his double and promising fixtures afterwards. It is important to mention that Brighton do blank in Gameweek 25, however, so cover would be needed there.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) has been a stellar performer over the last few seasons between the sticks and although the fixtures for Burnley are tricky after Double Gameweek 22, they have a lot of doubles still to be scheduled and the England international is known to deliver saves and bonus points when the Clarets do keep a clean sheet.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) has a great run of fixtures after Gameweek 22 and also has doubles yet to be scheduled, one of which could be as soon as Gameweek 23 after Aston Villa’s elimination from the FA Cup.

Ramsdale drops significantly because of Arsenal’s blanks in Gameweeks 25 and 27, which sees the north London side drop to the bottom of the Season Ticker.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) remain the top buys in defence despite the lack of a double in Gameweek 22. Both can outscore any Double Gameweek asset on their day.

Emerson Royal (£5.0m) is a new entry. The right wing-back appears to be more secure for game-time under Antonio Conte and has a knack for hoovering up the bonus points, as well. Spurs have been linked with Adama Traore (£5.6m) over the window so there is a slight risk of Royal losing his spot longer term if that happens.

Luke Shaw (£5.0m) appears to have nailed down the left-back spot over Alex Telles (£5.0m) and is arguably the best United defender pick at the moment. He is suspended for the first of United’s Double Gameweek 22 fixtures but, as we’re looking at medium-term targets here, he still warrants a mention in this piece.

Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) is nominated over Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) because of more security of minutes and great potential for bonus points.

Matthew Lowton (£4.4m) offers great value for Double Gameweek 22 and can be benched for the weeks that follow. If you’re looking for a Tino Livramento (£4.3m) replacement, he’s your man.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Diogo Jota (£8.3m) retains top spot in our Watchlist but Son Heung-min (£10.7m) drops out due to his muscle injury.

James Maddison (£6.9m) is my pick of the Leicester midfielders and despite difficult fixtures after the double, he has shown he can deliver against tough opposition.

West Ham have a great fixture run and Jarrod Bowen (£6.7m) is one of the league’s form players at the moment. I would prioritise him even over a Double Gameweek midfield asset.

Manchester City also have a great run of fixtures after Chelsea and those with Phil Foden (£8.0m) should hold on.

Lucas Moura (£6.5m) would have been higher on this list if I was more convinced of his game-time longer term. While he should be absolutely nailed while Son is out, when the South Korean is back – which could be as soon as Gameweek 24 – we could see Conte go to a 3-5-2 formation at times.

Even with Double Gameweek 22, Bryan Mbeumo (£5.3m) and Mason Mount (£7.7m) are ranked low on the Watchlist due to difficult fixtures, while the blanks in Gameweeks 24 and 25 are particularly off-putting for Mount.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

Premium Double Gameweek 22 options Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Harry Kane (£12.2m) occupy the top two spots and it is debatable who should be first. With a kinder fixture run, the Portuguese edges it. It goes without saying that whichever of the two you own is one of the best captain options for the upcoming Gameweek.

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) v Joshua King (£5.8m) was another marginal decision with the Nigerian’s more direct style putting him slightly ahead of his strike partner. Watford’s next three fixtures against fellow relegation battlers Newcastle, Burnley and Norwich over the next two Gameweeks are likely going to be pivotal in their quest to stay up.

Neal Maupay (£6.5m) could be worth a punt for Double Gameweek 22 and has decent fixtures after. He would need to be benched in Gameweek 25, though.

Ollie Watkins (£7.7m) was a tricky one, I’m not sure of his role with Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) in the side but Steven Gerrard seems to be a fan of his and with kind fixtures after Gameweek 22, he’s worthy of consideration.

