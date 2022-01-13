727
Scout Notes January 13

Bowen hauls, Reguilon AWOL again and Blank Gameweek 27 takes shape: FPL notes

We look at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takeaways from not just West Ham United’s win over Norwich City but also the EFL Cup semi-final second leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in our latest Scout Notes.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

BOWEN HITS A CENTURY AS ANTONIO TOILS

Jarrod Bowen (£6.7m) passed a century of FPL points in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, delivering his biggest-ever FPL haul in a single match and rounding off Double Gameweek 21 with 21 points.

Bowen was widely captained in the Gameweek just gone, with his effective ownership in excess of 100% in each tier in the top 300k, and those handing the armband to Michail Antonio (£7.9m) over the midfielder had a chastening evening as the striker blanked and Bowen scored twice.

The winger also struck the woodwork on two occasions and had a goal chalked off for offside at the London Stadium, bossing the underlying stats yet again:

Bowen has outscored Antonio by 109 points to 54 from Gameweek 4 onwards, and beats him for pretty much every attacking metric when we compare the two over that period:

A BAD DAY FOR B. JOHNSON

Another budget defender bites the dust, for now at least.

Ben Johnson (£4.0m) ended Double Gameweek 21 with zero points and didn’t even get on the field against Norwich, with Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.3m) returning from absences of varying lengths to reclaim their full-back spots.

Coufal supplied the assist for Bowen’s first goal but Cresswell really caught the eye in some very advanced positions, registering 47 final-third touches compared to Coufal’s 21, Bowen’s 26 and Antonio’s 18.

MOYES ON SOUCEK’S ABSENCE

The double-digit hero of the first half of West Ham’s Double Gameweek 21, Manuel Lanzini (£5.8m), didn’t get much of an opportunity to add to his brace at Crystal Palace as he was fielded in a deeper role alongside Declan Rice (£5.1m) against Norwich.

That was because Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) was absent, along with Mark Noble (£4.4m), with David Moyes hinting that the Czech Republic international was the latest Hammer to test positive for coronavirus:

“We hope it is quick but there are a lot of different things going around at the moment. So we’re hoping that Tomas is in good health. He’s been a great player for us. We will miss him when we don’t have him. But as I said many times there is COVID at lots of clubs, so everybody has to deal with it.” – David Moyes

OPERATION: TARGET NORWICH

The initial ‘bounce’ that Dean Smith brought to Carrow Road has given way to six straight league defeats by a combined score of 16-0.

Anyone who backed Everton assets ahead of their curtailed Double Gameweek 21 may find some consolation in the fact that it’s the toothless and porous Canaries up next.

It’s worth looking a bit further ahead at Norwich’s fixtures as they’re once again becoming a bit of a whipping boy to target, with Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) enjoying a home match against Smith’s troops after his ‘double’ and then Manchester City and Liverpool lying in wait a bit further down the line.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 27 TAKES SHAPE

As West Ham’s routine win over Norwich was taking place, Chelsea were booking their place in the EFL Cup final with a 3-0 aggregate semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur.

That final clashes with Gameweek 27, so Chelsea v Leicester City follows Arsenal v Liverpool in needing to be rescheduled.

Eliminations from the FA Cup by the fifth-round stage would allow for these fixtures (or any other outstanding matches) to be moved to the midweek after Gameweek 27 but, given that Chelsea host Plymouth Argyle in round four of the competition, that looks unlikely for Thomas Tuchel’s troops.

The Blues now look set to blank in Gameweeks 24, 25 and 27 as a consequence.

FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far 3

WHERE’S REGUILON?

Absent from the Spurs line-up for the third cup match in a row was Sergio Reguilon (£5.4m), who now hasn’t featured for the Lilywhites since New Year’s Day and who has been missing from the matchday squad in the last two fixtures.

There was no word from Antonio Conte after full-time on the Spaniard’s whereabouts and the last we heard from the Spurs boss on the wing-back was this update after Sunday’s win over Morecambe:

“About Sergio Reguilon, he was a bit tired, and we preferred to keep him out of the game.” – Antonio Conte

LUCAS ‘OOP’

In Son Heung-min‘s (£10.7m) absence, Conte turned to Double Gameweek 22 differential Lucas Moura (£6.5m) to partner Harry Kane (£12.2m) in a 3-5-2.

Lucas managed only one shot to Kane’s five, however, and was part of a Spurs side that were again outclassed when coming up against elite opposition.

Leicester and Arsenal might not be quite at Chelsea’s level but they’ll pose more of a test than the vast majority of the Lilywhites’ Gameweeks 11-21 opponents, so there’s growing trepidation about lumping on Spurs players for the upcoming double.

“I think that in this moment we can’t compare the two situations, the Chelsea situation and the Tottenham situation. I think it’s not fair to compare the two situations, because it’s impossible to compare.” – Antonio Conte

CHELSEA IN A BACK FOUR AGAIN

Slightly concerning for owners of Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) was Thomas Tuchel’s adoption of a back four for the second time in a week and Malang Sarr‘s (£4.9m) deployment at left-back over the benched Spaniard.

Successive breathers in the domestic cups may serve as a boost to Alonso’s game-time prospects in Double Gameweek 22 but it’s worth mentioning that Sarr was excellent at left-back against Spurs and, if Tuchel replicates the tactics in the coming week, he is a more defensive-minded option for the daunting trip to the Etihad especially on Saturday.

“If it makes sense and we think it makes sense we can see it again. We have played it now twice and in both games we were very committed to the structure and very disciplined.” – Thomas Tuchel on the move to a 4-2-2-2

  1. antis0cial
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    1FT 2.1 itb

    A) Son + Watkins to Maddison + Kane (-4)
    B) Son to Maddison

    Bachman*
    Alonso* TAA Coufal Cancelo
    Mount* Bowen Jota
    Ronaldo* Dennis* Watkins

    Ramsdale Martinelli Son Livramento

    Open Controls
  2. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    What are the pros of keeping the wildcard? Big dwg likely to be in 36 which is very late in season to get full benefit of using it alongside BB. If you’re looking to change 8+ players then I can see benefit of using it now

    Open Controls
    1. Tarby
      • 2 Years
      just now

      My view is you need to want to change at least 5 players before WC should probably be used.
      The transfer window is still open and so there are potential impacts or opportunities for players until that closes. Coutinho might be a player we want soon, as could Digne.
      At the moment there are so many fixtures to be made up that holding as long as possible is probably a good plan, but every team is different so I really think there is no 'answer!'

      Open Controls
  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA Royal Cancelo
    Maddison Bowen Jota Gray
    Kane Antonio Dennis
    (Foster Kilman Targett Son)

    Or FH (and get back Watkins for Dennis after):
    DDG
    TAA Rudiger Royal
    Maddison Mount Moura Tielemans
    Kane Ronaldo Dennis
    (Sanchez Cucarella Reguilon Trossard)?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Team looks great. No way I’d FH

      Open Controls
  4. tokara
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Son and broja to Maddy and Maupay for -4

    Only 1 dgw, should i fh?

    Any comments?

    Open Controls
    1. Zebras
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Oof only 1 dgw isn’t great but what’s the rest of the squad looking like?

      Open Controls
    2. Reacher
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I would if you still have two FH's, but it sounds like many on here wouldn't

      Open Controls
  5. Zebras
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Have opted against the Son Antonio > Ronaldo/Kane 6.3mid plan to give Antonio another chance. Current attack is Antonio Dennis Watkins.

    Would you:
    A. Son > madders
    B. A & Bilva > dgw mid for -4
    C. A & Play Duffy over Bilva
    D. Son & Antonio out for premium attacker

    Open Controls
    1. Reacher
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Id just go B

      Open Controls
      1. Zebras
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Cheers. Quite the uninspiring options in midfield for this double though I must say

        Open Controls
  6. Reacher
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    On a FH as team was a bit decimated plus its my first FH and many in my ML have played 1.

    A, TAA & Mount

    or

    B, Fernandes + any Brighton defender

    Already have Ronaldo, Bruno's figures aren't great lately but he can be explosive

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      A seems more reliable and sensible

      Open Controls
  7. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Seems like FH isn't the way to go this week
    Thoughts on Son to Tielemans for free who is playable in gw23 as well. Second choice would be Maddison but prefer Youri
    Would you go Antonio to Kane -4 or just stick to Micky vs LEE and forget Spurs?

    DDG
    Trent Cancelo Keane
    Jota Foden Bowen Son
    Watkins Antonio Dennis
    Steer ESR White Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Reacher
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Id get Kane for the hit and give him the armband

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Then plan to just bring Antonio back for 24...

        Open Controls
  8. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    So, 3 flags on my team.. anyone know what the likelihood of them playing is?

    1. Taa
    2. Broja
    2. Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I think TAA and Dennis will play. What's up with Broja?

      Open Controls
      1. Shark
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Nothing wrong with Broja, just to a whack in the face from the ball then was subbed early.

        Open Controls
  9. Boly Would
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What to do with Saka?
    A) Play (bench Watkins)
    B) Bench (play Watkins)
    C) Sell for (probably) a Leicester mid (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Difficult. Both Saka and Watkins can do well this week. Watkins slightly more than Saka.

      Open Controls
  10. Smokey_Lowkey
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Start:
    A) Mbeumo (liv, MNU)
    B) Gray (nor)

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which two do I bench?

    A) Cancelo
    B) Reguilon
    C) Saka
    D) Bilva
    E) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Zebras
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Bilva & coin toss

      Open Controls
    2. 003
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Bilva and....good question...

      Open Controls
  12. Zebras
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Do we think Duffy is still set to start for Brighton? Is he even worth starting I’d already have Sánchez?

    Open Controls
    1. BrutalLogiC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Also wondering this, don't think he is??

      Open Controls
  13. 003
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Son and Broja out
    Kane and Gordon or Ramsey in.

    Which would you pick and why?
    A Gordon
    B Ramsey

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Both aint nailed. Ramsey doubt to start after Coutinho arrival

      Open Controls
      1. 003
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Thx for the feedback. Most likely he will be bench material anyways. But given all cancelations and covid cases my bench often plays. I looked at gordon and he seems to play most games since gw 11.

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          he could end up being in the starting lineup anyway, we will see how Coutinho sets up

          Open Controls
          1. 003
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Yes true as well

            Open Controls
  14. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    A) Son+Foden -> KdB+Maddison
    B) A+Antonio -> A+Dennis (-4)
    C) A+Johnson -> A+Lamptey (-4)
    D) Son+Antonio -> Maddison+Dennis, transfer Foden to Kdb next GW

    Open Controls
  15. lets talk about 6
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    start dalot or gray?

    Open Controls
    1. 003
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Im starting dalot, hoping he will be back in one or two matched

      Open Controls
  16. Philip Jones's Diary
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    as anyone notice league tables aren't taking hits off for the GW just finished?

    Open Controls
  17. grooveymatt65
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    hey guys this is my team:

    Ramsdale Elliot

    TAA Cancelo Alonso Livramento Johnson

    Salah Jota Son Bowen Brownhill

    DCL Antonio King

    1.8 itb 1ft

    what could I do from the below??

    1. Salah, Son and Antonio to Maddison, Moura/Mount and Ronaldo for -8

    2. Son and Antonio to Maddison and Ronaldo for -4 (bench Salah)

    3. Salah, Son and Ramsdale to Maddison, Mount and De Gea for -8

    4. Ramsdale, Son and Antonio to De Gea, Tielmans and Ronaldo for -8 (bench Salah)

    5. Other

    thanks

    Open Controls
  18. Black Knights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/13/learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-fpl-managers-ahead-of-gameweek-22/

    Open Controls
  19. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Bowen saved my gameweek, absolutely tanked if it wasn't for him! Wildcard too ha and still only a rank rise of a few thousand even with over 30 points gained last night... onwards and hopefully upwards

    Open Controls

