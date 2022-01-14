FPL team news: Predicted line-ups and Gameweek 22 injury updates

We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our second press conference summary ahead of Double Gameweek 22.

Many top-flight managers faced the media on Friday and you catch the headline updates from Thursday’s pressers – featuring Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Watford – via this link here.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page (which is being refreshed on Friday evening) and Injuries and Bans feed.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Late worries about Cristiano Ronaldo‘s availability for this Double Gameweek were calmed by Ralf Rangnick, who believes both he and Harry Maguire (rib) should be fit to face Aston Villa.

“Cristiano [Ronaldo] trained yesterday, Harry [Maguire] the day before. We have to wait for the final training session this afternoon but as it seems right now they should be available.”

There are also doubts over Jadon Sancho (hamstring) and Phil Jones (calf), whilst we know that both Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are suspended for one match. Eric Bailly is representing Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Paul Pogba (thigh) remains injured.

LIVERPOOL

The main absentees are Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita being on international duty at AFCON. Speaking after Thursday night’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg, Jurgen Klopp mentioned knocks for Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner but nothing that particularly concerns him.

“As far as I know, no real injuries. Robbo [Robertson], Virg [van Dijk], Milly [Milner] got knocks but last night, directly after the game – the medical department told me all will be fine but there’s a night between then and now, so will see that. But no injuries, so far. It means the same squad available like for the game last night.”

Divock Origi (knee), Thiago (hip), Nathaniel Phillips (cheekbone) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) are still injured.

CHELSEA

Not much to report from Thomas Tuchel, with the known injuries of Reece James (hamstring) and Ben Chilwell (knee) joined by Edouard Mendy representing Senegal at AFCON. Their defensive injuries continue further with Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (Covid) unavailable.

“No [fresh] news which is good news. Trevoh [Chalobah] will be out, James out, Chilwell out. We have one positive test with Christensen.” – Thomas Tuchel

MANCHESTER CITY

With Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko recent victims of Covid who may return at the weekend, Pep Guardiola has revealed that some more positive tests have come in. Elsewhere Riyad Mahrez is at AFCON and John Stones has a knock.

“Some people are coming [back], some people are positive again. When you test once, twice negative you can come back, otherwise, you stay at home and isolate. We have some new cases, yeah.” – Pep Guardiola

ARSENAL

Four of Mikel Arteta’s men are away on international duty – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe – plus there also doubts over attacking talents Bukayo Saka (fatigue), Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Martin Odegaard (Covid).

Granit Xhaka is suspended, whilst Sead Kolasinac (thigh) will not play. There is further uncertainty over Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Calum Chambers (knock) and Cedric (knock).

“We had concerns already before the [Liverpool] match, and after, we had more issues. We haven’t been able to assess the squad yet because we couldn’t fly last night. We just arrived to the training ground and all the boys are being looked at. So we don’t know.” – Mikel Arteta

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The muscle injury to Son Heung-min was a huge blow to many FPL managers who had recently invested in the South Korean star. Ruled out until after the late January international break, it has also been revealed that Eric Dier is out of the North London derby with “a little muscular problem”. Elsewhere, Steven Bergwijn (calf) and Sergio Reguilon (muscle) could play but Cristiano Romero (hamstring) still won’t.

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that new signings Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho are both available for selection ahead of the game with Manchester United. John McGinn is suspended and both Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are at AFCON.

There are no fresh injury concerns, just the same problems for Leon Bailey (muscle) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee).

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Chris Wood will likely make his debut for Newcastle in the huge clash with Watford. His transfer from Burnley was prioritised once Callum Wilson (calf) was ruled out for eight weeks, joining Isaac Hayden (knee), Federico Fernandez (thigh) and Jamal Lewis (hamstring) on the injury list. Paul Dummett has been out for a while so is short of match fitness, while the suspended Javier Manquillo will be replaced by new signing Kieran Trippier.

Karl Darlow and Ciaran Clark may still be out due to Covid, although goalkeeper Martin Dubravka should be fine after hurting his toe in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United.

WEST HAM UNITED

Aaron Cresswell made his return to the Hammers’ line-up for their midweek clean sheet against Norwich City. David Moyes is hoping to get one of Tomáš Souček (illness) or Mark Noble (knee) back for Sunday but he will be without Said Benrahma, who is playing for Algeria.

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains sidelined but center-back partner Kurt Zouma (hamstring) has resumed training.

“When you play Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday you’re always liable to pick up injuries. We have one or two knocks that we need to assess. Kurt (Zouma) is on his way back and has started training.” – David Moyes

EVERTON

Andros Townsend returned from a foot injury to score the winner in last weekend’s FA Cup win over Hull City. Rafael Benitez stated that the only player absent because of injury is Tom Davies, with winger Alex Iwobi at AFCON. That means that Richarlison (calf), Yerry Mina (calf), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Fabian Delph (illness) are all playable options, as all were seen taking part in training sessions with their teammates.

“At the moment, not available [because of] injury is just Tom Davies. Everybody was on the pitch yesterday or they were training. At the moment they are fine. It’s up to us to decide who can be available for this game.” – Rafael Benitez

New loanee Anwar El-Ghazi is eligible.

LEEDS UNITED

The trip to West Ham could see returns for Patrick Bamford (hip), Rodrigo (calf) and Pascal Struijk (ankle).

“It’s probable that Pascal [Struijk], Rodrigo and Bamford are options to return.” – Marcelo Bielsa

However, duo Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts are suspended and there are still injuries for Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Joe Gelhardt (ankle), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (achilles) and Charlie Cresswell (shoulder).

There was no mention of Junior Firpo and the head injury which forced him off in their FA Cup match.

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento is still out with a knee problem, with a decision to be made on whether surgery is needed. Fellow right-backs Yan Valery (back from suspension) and Kyle Walker-Peters (Covid) are available for the trip to Wolves, but Covid rules out Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi. Alongside this, Will Smallbone has a calf injury and Moussa Djenepo is away at AFCON.

“Tino [Livramento] and Will [Smallbone] are still out with injuries. We have Moi Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott out with Covid still. Kyle [Walker-Peters] is back from Covid, Thierry Small is back from Covid.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank says that Sergi Canos (hamstring) and Rico Henry (hamstring) should be available for the Liverpool game on Sunday. Canos took part in training today but Henry will have to be assessed to see if he is fit enough to start or not.

Frank Onyeka is representing Nigeria on international duty, with the likes of David Raya (knee), Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen (hamstring), Charlie Goode (hamstring) and Joshua Dasilva (hip) injured. Dominic Thompson (ankle) might play.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Bruno Lage reports no new injury news and confirms that he has the same players available from Wolves’ last game, except for AFCON player Romain Saiss. That means Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), Willy Boly (calf), Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee) and Yerson Mosquera (thigh) are out.

NORWICH CITY

Todd Cantwell returns from illness in time to face Everton but Dean Smith has confirmed that Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Mathias Normann (pelvic), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain injured. Billy Gilmour has sprained his ankle and will be out for three to four weeks.

