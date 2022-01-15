969
Dugout Discussion January 15

Villa v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo’s absence explained, Digne starts

The most-captained ‘active’ player of Double Gameweek 22 is absent from Manchester United’s matchday squad this evening as the Red Devils prepare to face Aston Villa.

Kick-off in the Midlands is at 17:30 GMT.

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed the armband by over 1.5 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 22, with 52% of the top 10k doing likewise.

He missed United’s cup clash with Villa on Monday as a precaution because of a hip issue but returned to training later in the week, with Ralf Rangnick saying in Friday’s pre-match press conference that he expected him to be fit for the weekend.

But he’s missing altogether at Villa Park, with FPL owners facing an anxious wait to see if he recovers for the match against Brentford on Wednesday – and Rangnick would only say that he was “hopeful” that that would be the case:

“With Cristiano, it’s unfortunately still the same problem with his hip flexor. He couldn’t train yesterday, and I had a conversation with him. After training, we decided that it doesn’t make sense if he’s not feeling fully fit to take the trip here. It makes sense to have treatment at home and then hopefully be available again for the game on Wednesday at Brentford.” – Ralf Rangnick

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford also miss out because of illness and a dead leg respectively, while Harry Maguire, Phil Jones and Jadon Sancho are only among the substitutes after their own recoveries from injury.

“Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) unfortunately is ill, that’s the reason why he couldn’t travel with us.

“Harry (Maguire) was out for two weeks, I’m happy to have him back in the squad again but I decided to stay with the two central defenders that played on Monday. With all the games coming up in the next couple of days, it’s most likely that he will play again then.

“Marcus (Rashford) conceded a dead leg two days ago in training. At first, it didn’t seem to be that bad, but overnight it got worse and he couldn’t train yesterday.” – Ralf Rangnick

All three of Rangnick’s changes from Monday’s cup tie are enforced, with Rashford sidelined and Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay suspended. Teenager Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic come into the side.

As for Villa, one of their new signings starts and the other is on the bench.

Lucas Digne makes his debut and replaces Matt Targett at left-back, while Morgan Sanson is in for the suspended John McGinn in midfield.

Philippe Coutinho has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Sanson, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Buendia

Subs: Steer, Targett, Young, Coutinho, Hayden, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Iroegbunam

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Elanga, Cavani

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Lingard, Sancho, Van de Beek

  1. Shark
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    DDG on 1 bap.

    Open Controls
  2. Neto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Green arrow despite doubling up on Man Utd defence. I'd call it a success.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You doubled up on that crap? A green arrow is good though. Upward and onwards.

      Open Controls
  3. fplgaruda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    DDG 1 bonus points?
    Amazing

    Open Controls
  4. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Really tempted to WC to this team in GW 24 when Salah is back.

    Ederson - Foster
    TAA - Cancelo - Digne - Ait Nouri - Williams
    Salah - Fernandes - Foden - Coutinho - Bowen
    Ings - Antonio - Richardson

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Leicester and Spurs has so many DGW, have someone from them?

      Open Controls
    2. Agbonlahorse
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ings is a no go mate. He can't play with Watkins effectively. Can see Ings being dropped and change in formation with Coutinho now here.

      I'd be looking at DCL or Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. Torres76
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ings looks completely out of sync with his teammates

        Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why Fernandes? Ronaldo will be back

      Open Controls
    4. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      no jota? think i would rather kdb over fernandes remember utd will have ronaldo back, makes fernades a worse pick

      Open Controls
  5. thischarmingman
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    18 points benched, lets gooooo.

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Who?!

      Open Controls
  6. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any chance Ron misses Brentford? Ramsey first on my bench.

    Open Controls
  7. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    The real question this week, will Maguire get Ronaldo back in?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Both are a liability.

      Open Controls
  8. Torres76
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Little Coutinho has some cracking fixtures for next 6 weeks

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      That comment is ‘heightism’ pure and simple

      Open Controls
      1. Torres76
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Na it’s reality bud. UTV

        Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      If they double next gw he's going straight in

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        He looked pretty exhausted for how little he played today though.

        Open Controls
        1. Torres76
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Four years of mainly bench warming.

          Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wouldn’t be surprised if he cameos a few more times before securing his spot in the team.

        Open Controls
      3. Gunneryank
          just now

          Yeah some Watkins/Coutinho action for a DGW sounds lovely.

          Open Controls
      4. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Until the end of the season really

        Open Controls
    3. Random Name
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tottenham who postponed their game against Leicester are 'surprised' that Arsenal have done the same thing back. The absolute hypocrisy

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        What else do you expect from a club that has done nothing apart from changing cabinet dusters for so may years?

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        The cheek of that club to come out with a statement like that

        When they made Rennes fans travel to London in the freezing cold, to cancel the game a few hours before

        Open Controls
    4. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Been anything more leaked or said on Antonio injury? Really could do with him playing tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Trained yesterday apparently

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oooh nice, thanks

          Open Controls
        2. gart888
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Great. Like lots of people, I don't have anyone to spare on the bench.

          Open Controls
        3. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          just now

          The tweet came out today I thought? Can get injured at training too!

          Open Controls
      2. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I could do with him not playing! Surely will though

        Open Controls
    5. gart888
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son -> Bruno(C) just shot me up from 250k to 150k. Feels like the first thing I've done right all season.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice!

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Well done, I would’ve done the same if Mr Rangnick told the truth about Ronaldo’s fitness

        Open Controls
      3. daitheboot
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Same here. Was worried he would not start but thought %* it... very hapoy as slid down ranks past 4 weeks 🙂

        Open Controls
    6. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno(c) was best decision I made since my divorce

      Open Controls
    7. PartyTime
        1 min ago

        In other News, Salah struggling to score vs Guinea-Bissau.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          He'll be back next week at this rate

          Open Controls
        2. Torres76
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Great stuff. Sooner he returns home the better

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.