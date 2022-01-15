Villa v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo’s absence explained, Digne starts

The most-captained ‘active’ player of Double Gameweek 22 is absent from Manchester United’s matchday squad this evening as the Red Devils prepare to face Aston Villa.

Kick-off in the Midlands is at 17:30 GMT.

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed the armband by over 1.5 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 22, with 52% of the top 10k doing likewise.

He missed United’s cup clash with Villa on Monday as a precaution because of a hip issue but returned to training later in the week, with Ralf Rangnick saying in Friday’s pre-match press conference that he expected him to be fit for the weekend.

But he’s missing altogether at Villa Park, with FPL owners facing an anxious wait to see if he recovers for the match against Brentford on Wednesday – and Rangnick would only say that he was “hopeful” that that would be the case:

“With Cristiano, it’s unfortunately still the same problem with his hip flexor. He couldn’t train yesterday, and I had a conversation with him. After training, we decided that it doesn’t make sense if he’s not feeling fully fit to take the trip here. It makes sense to have treatment at home and then hopefully be available again for the game on Wednesday at Brentford.” – Ralf Rangnick

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford also miss out because of illness and a dead leg respectively, while Harry Maguire, Phil Jones and Jadon Sancho are only among the substitutes after their own recoveries from injury.

“Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) unfortunately is ill, that’s the reason why he couldn’t travel with us. “Harry (Maguire) was out for two weeks, I’m happy to have him back in the squad again but I decided to stay with the two central defenders that played on Monday. With all the games coming up in the next couple of days, it’s most likely that he will play again then. “Marcus (Rashford) conceded a dead leg two days ago in training. At first, it didn’t seem to be that bad, but overnight it got worse and he couldn’t train yesterday.” – Ralf Rangnick

All three of Rangnick’s changes from Monday’s cup tie are enforced, with Rashford sidelined and Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay suspended. Teenager Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic come into the side.

As for Villa, one of their new signings starts and the other is on the bench.

Lucas Digne makes his debut and replaces Matt Targett at left-back, while Morgan Sanson is in for the suspended John McGinn in midfield.

Philippe Coutinho has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Sanson, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Buendia

Subs: Steer, Targett, Young, Coutinho, Hayden, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Iroegbunam

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Elanga, Cavani

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Lingard, Sancho, Van de Beek

