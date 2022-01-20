275
Community January 20

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 23

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“You cannot stop Ragnarok. Why fight it? Because that’s what FPL heroes do.”

Whether you are a fan of Marvel films or not, we face our very own FPL Ragnarok with Double Gameweeks becoming singular, Burnley’s refusal to play any games, arguments about luck versus skill and some stalking of Cristiano Ronaldo’s (£12.5m) Instagram feed. This really did feel like the end of days.

Yet we plucky FPL heroes continue to fight on with Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) acting as our own West Ham warrior, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) hammering away with more points and an FPL legend was restored to former glory as Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) stole everyone’s thunder.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-21-22-gameweek-22 2

The return of the king! Fabio Borges has soared to the top of the table in what has been a miraculous turnaround over the last ten weeks, from being outside of the top 200k in Gameweek 12 to now being in the top 5k.

Yes, he has been on the right side of the last two captain swings – with the armband on Bruno a critical factor this time – but it has been his smart spread of squad funds over this period of turmoil that has allowed him to climb where others have fallen.

Fabio was not the only high-scoring manager this week, with both Tom Freeman and Magnus Carlsen just shy of hitting a century. The Chess Grandmaster was even able to leave 17 points on his bench.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week :

Az – Fernandes (Son)

LTFPL Andy – King, Trossard (Son, Broja)

Fabio Borges – Fernandes (Son)

Joe Lepper – Mount, De Gea (Son, Ramsdale)

Geoff Dance – Dennis (Antonio)

FPL General – King, Raphinha (Broja, Son)

Les Caldwell – Mount, Jota (Son, Foden)

Magnus Carlsen – Fernandes (Sterling)

Mark Sutherns – Dennis, Mount (Broja, Son)

FPL Matthew – Foden, Fernandes (Son, Bernardo)

Neale Rigg – Ronaldo, Mac Allister (Pukki, Salah)

Tom Freeman – Fernandes (Salah)

Tom Stephenson – Foden (Son)

Yavuz Kabuk – Trossard, Ronaldo (Son, Toney)

Zophar – Trossard (Son)

The Friday deadline, combined with postponements and injury speculation, led to a stressful deadline for many of ‘The Great and The Good’, with no clear and obvious plan of attack for a Gameweek with so much uncertainty.

Plenty of hits were again flying around, as eight used a minus four to navigate the fixtures. Many moved out Son Heung-min (£10.7m) but it was their choice of replacement which proved key. Mason Mount (£7.7m), Leandro Trossard (£6.1m) and Phil Foden (£8.0m) all seemed sensible but were nothing compared to Bruno.

We have to mention Neale’s pick of Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) who proved a canny purchase, contributing nine points after his double-digit return of Gameweek 21.

TEMPLATE

The template for ‘The Great and The Good’ is as follows with number in brackets showing how many teams they appear in:

De Gea (8), Foster (6)

Alexander-Arnold (15), Cancelo (15), Livramento (9), Alonso (6), Dawson (5)

Bowen (15), Jota (15), Gray (7), Foden (6), Bruno Fernandes (5)

Antonio (14), Ronaldo (11), King (11)

The template is solidifying, with the fantastic four of Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), Bowen, Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota (£8.4m) in all 15 teams. I suspect we may see an influx of Villans this week.

CAPTAIN CALLS

The captaincy swings have been huge throughout the last few weeks and have had a major impact on ‘The Great and The Good’ fortunes so let’s look at the armband data so far.

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-21-22-gameweek-22 1

Obviously, Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) dominates over the season but some have been willing to gamble, with Magnus, in particular, going with the likes of Harry Kane (£12.3m) Raheem Sterling (£10.7m) and of course Kai Havertz (£7.8m).

However, perhaps the biggest shift came around Gameweek 19 when we saw some move out Salah prior to his African Cup of Nations adventures.

This opened up the field to a wider variety of captaincy picks and you can see Fabio has taken full advantage, with an armband total of 116 over those four weeks, this has given him an 88-point swing over LTFPL Andy who has not fared so well. Full data is below:

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-21-22-gameweek-22

CONCLUSION

Here we are then, another fast set of decisions required with much dependency on the announcement of any doubles, with Aston Villa likely to be top of the menu.

However, amongst all the excitement, don’t forget your Salah return plans and take time over your marvelous armband picks, as a poor choice of captain can leave you feeling Thor.

Anyway, that’s all from me for and remember – don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

275 Comments
  1. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Sa Foster
    Trent Robertson Cancelo Digne (Ait Nouri)
    Fernandes (PH) Bowen Raphinha KDB (Coutinho)
    Dennis Watkins (Idah)

    1.2 itb for Salah

    All set on this WC was tempted by Broja over Idah but that would leave me short for Salah unless he goes down tonight -85.7 as it stands..

    So Idah or Broja?? Or does it not matter too much,

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Broja. Adam not at that level yet. Not convinced Dennis is going to be as great for rest of season either.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Once Coutinho comes in I’ll probably go 4-5-1

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No harm in having a decent sub for a small bit more though. Would love to see Idah push on for Ireland's sake but needs to be a lot more composed and confident at goal time

          Open Controls
  2. C_G
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    how does this look? any ideas what to do? have 1 FT, 2.7 ITB.

    Sanchez Steele

    White Rudiger TAA Cancelo

    Jota Foden Bruno Bowen Gray

    Laca Antonio Dennis

    Got so lucky this week with a non-playing bench.

    Open Controls
  3. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    52 mins ago

    Best attacker under 7.5 mil?

    Can’t afford Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Jimenez, could punt on Wood or Edouard. A few like Maupay, Pukki, King are a bit inconsistent. Dunno if Dennis will hold his form. Broja could do alright and upgrade elsewhere.

      Open Controls
  4. Camzy
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    There have been 3 monumental captain swings this season. How many did you manage to hit?

    - Salah in GW9
    - Bowen in GW21
    - Fernandes in GW22

    I've gotten just 1 of these 3.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Salah and Bowen for me

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Two.

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      1 and 2

      Open Controls
    4. Nightcrawler
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      The last 2

      Open Controls
    5. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Salah and Bowen almost had the 3rd ...

      Open Controls
    6. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      2, missed out on the Bruno (C) haul (capped Ron over him).

      Open Controls
    7. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      The first two, and honestly considering how awful I am historically with captaincy decisions I'm shocked I even got one

      Open Controls
    8. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      First two for me. Though the Bowen one felt like a missed TC opportunity.

      Open Controls
    9. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Zero and still ranked 20k. Oh what could have been.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        Damn and I thought I had regrets. That's brutal. If you get all of those you're in the top 5K easily.

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Top 1k I think!! Was 5k on fpl live before the 2nd WH game in GW22.

          Hasn't all been bad though. Had cancelo cap for his haul a few weeks back.

          Open Controls
    10. Nightcrawler
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Salah and Bowen had huge ownerships already among the active players when they went big so those two hauls didn't make as much if a difference as the last one

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        Bruno ownership is pretty low though so the impact of not having him is not that bad

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah agree

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        Conversely missing out on Bruno cap was not as bad for ur rank as missing out on the other two

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        They had an even bigger difference if you didn't cap them though... My rank got absolutely slaughtered when I capped Kane over Salah in GW9. By far my worst red arrow.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I had havertz captain I think that was the week they scored 7 and he did nothing.

          Burno cap got u the biggest green but missing out got u the smallest red

          Open Controls
    11. Levi's 501
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      1, just Bruno in 22. Went with Antonio in 21. Had Salah and Mount in my team both with 24 points in GW9 and decided to captain Ronaldo for his 1 point!

      Open Controls
    12. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      2

      No Bruno

      Open Controls
    13. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      None 🙁

      Open Controls
    14. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Wrong, right, wrong (but did get him in)

      Open Controls
    15. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      All three 😎

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Raphinha home to Newcastle or maddison home to Brighton, who do you prefer ? Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Raph 100% for me

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raphinha due to the opposition

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Just don't get one thing about that potential DGW23 and hype for Raph and Cout.

    As for now, GW23 ends on 23/01/2022, Brazil plays Ecuador on 27/01/2022, do you really see Raph and Cout playing a PL game between what 24-25/01/2022?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      That's not the place where the double would take place.

      It'd be over FA Cup weekend on Feb 5. They would have to announce it before GW23 deadline but if so, they can absolutely make it.

      Otherwise, it would go into GW24 which would start early on Feb 5.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Just Brazil plays Paraguay on 02/02 so still a bit risky

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          42 mins ago

          This is true... But Raphinha has a great single fixture which this week has shown might be all that's really needed. Newcastle at home.

          Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      GW 24 doesn't start until 8th February. The likely space for Leeds, Aston Villa, Burnley and Watford is their empty FA Cup weekend of the 5th/6th. So the second DGW would be after the internationals.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      I was thinking the same thing, but someone said to me yesterday that they'll likely play the DGW fixtures (if they happen) on the FA Cup weekend which is around the 4th-6th Feb. It's still a risk or course, both were in Tite's last squad (he's a fan of Coutinho in spite of poor club form) so they will have to come through 3 fixtures before the second DGW fixture is played if this is how it pans out

      Open Controls
  7. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Short and sweet this week;

    DDG
    Trent, Cancelo, Rudiger
    Jota, KDB (c), Bernardo, Bowen, Gray
    Antonio, Dennis

    Steele, Keane, Johnson, Gelhardt

    6.6M ITB. 1FT = Rudiger > Robbo.

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes good move

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Still got all five chips so biding my team. Currently 104K so hoping for a late top 10K push

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I’ve had 5 red arrows in 6 from 609k to 222k but only 3 chips left… Although taken 7 (-4 and 7 (-8)

          Open Controls
  8. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    48 mins ago

    Keep Kane or Fernandes?

    Keeping one of them for maximum 2 gw’s before getting Salah back

    Since it’s a short keep i’m leaning towards Fernandes and also that because of Tottenhams Chelsea fixture this week

    Open Controls
    1. mataave
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would probably keep Fernandes if you don't have Ronaldo. But I would be tempted to try and keep some United cover over the next 5 or so game weeks as they have some nice fixtures.

      Open Controls
  9. C_G
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    thoughts on these moves?

    Rudi ---> Robbo
    AND
    Gray ---> Raphina (-4)

    OR just do one of the two transfers and play Laca or White

    Open Controls
  10. Black Knights
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/20/fpl-qa-keep-or-sell-ronaldo-the-best-third-liverpool-player-and-city-double-ups/

    Open Controls
  11. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    1 FT & 1.1 ITB

    DDG
    Cancelo - TAA - White
    Foden - Bowen - Jota - Martinelli
    Ronaldo - Watkins - Dennis

    Bachmann - Silva - Reguilon - Coufal

    Should I do Silva > Raph? If so, who to bench for Raph?

    Open Controls
  12. balint84
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    A) Antonio to Dennis (can easily buy Salah back without -4)
    B) Son to Raphinha

    Open Controls
  13. BS03
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    hi guys is this team good for a bench boost:

    ddg - (sanchez)
    trent - cancelo - rudiger - tierney - (ait nouri)
    bruno - jota - bilva - saka - bowen
    dennis - (dcl) - (antonio)

    *BB: sanchez (lei A), ait nouri (bre A), dcl (avl H), antonio (mun A)
    **assuming ars/bur goes ahead

    Open Controls
  14. mclark802
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    I’ve gone with

    Guaita (Gunnarson)
    TAA, Cancelo, White (Williams, Regulion)
    Raphinha, De Bruyne, Coutinho, Bowen (Salah),
    Antonio, Jimenez, Dennis

    Feel fairly happy with this team at the moment.

    Open Controls

