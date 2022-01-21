FPL Double Gameweek 23 Scout Picks: Watford double-up and De Bruyne selection

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 23 ahead of today’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always chosen from the budget crop of players.

GOALKEEPER

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.2m) is our chosen goalkeeper in Double Gameweek 23, ahead of a favourable away fixture at Brentford. The 29-year-old is FPL’s highest-scoring keeper and this week he’ll be up against a Bees’ side struggling for goals, with just four across their last six matches. Bruno Lage’s rearguard have been in excellent form in recent weeks, with Sa’s nine saves against Southampton last time out a prime example of just how crucial he is for Wolves.

DEFENDERS

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) sits second overall for FPL points, with last weekend’s assist against Brentford making him the first defender in Premier League history to register 10 or more in three separate seasons. The England full-back has produced either a goal, assist or clean sheet in 14 of his 19 appearances in 2021/22, and now takes on a Crystal Palace side that has conceded 75 crosses from their left-flank across their last six matches, compared to just 48 on the right.

This article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT