Scout Picks January 21

FPL Double Gameweek 23 Scout Picks: Watford double-up and De Bruyne selection

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 23 ahead of today’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always chosen from the budget crop of players.

GOALKEEPER

1

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.2m) is our chosen goalkeeper in Double Gameweek 23, ahead of a favourable away fixture at Brentford. The 29-year-old is FPL’s highest-scoring keeper and this week he’ll be up against a Bees’ side struggling for goals, with just four across their last six matches. Bruno Lage’s rearguard have been in excellent form in recent weeks, with Sa’s nine saves against Southampton last time out a prime example of just how crucial he is for Wolves.

DEFENDERS

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard 5

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) sits second overall for FPL points, with last weekend’s assist against Brentford making him the first defender in Premier League history to register 10 or more in three separate seasons. The England full-back has produced either a goal, assist or clean sheet in 14 of his 19 appearances in 2021/22, and now takes on a Crystal Palace side that has conceded 75 crosses from their left-flank across their last six matches, compared to just 48 on the right.

 

1

  1. CAPA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    I have KDB, Bruno, Jota, Bowen and Maddison.
    Wish I could have 6 mids this week with Raphinha too.
    Best left alone or would someone to Raphinha have better points potential?
    Any help appreciated

    1. TopBinFC
        6 mins ago

        Bruno out, take his last haul and run

        1. CAPA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks - MU have some great fixtures coming up

      • KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        I'd move Maddison on for Raphinha.

        Maddison fixtures: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham
        Raphinha fixtures: Newcastle, Villa, Everton

        1. CAPA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Maddison recent form is hot though!

      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        On WC I’d have Raph over Maddi and Bruno.

        Leicester fixtures are tough. MU is a dumpster fire - who knows what’s next there.

      • Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I was kind of planning Bruno to Raph this week but Bruno actually looked good against Brentford. No doubt that Raph has the potential to outscore him this week but for me it's a luxury transfer and I'm going to save my FT. Plus if (it's a big if) Bruno has actually turned a corner with his form then they do have good fixtures. I'm particularly looking at GW27 when he is at home to Watford and that is the week that Liverpool have a blank so he could be a good captain option.

    2. TeddiPonza
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      For the long run, leave one out of those 6:

      Salah Jota Foden Coutinho Raphinha Bowen?

      1. TopBinFC
          1 min ago

          Bowen or Jota

        • KieranKA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Coutinho (for now), still getting back to full speed

        • RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Coutinho.

          I can’t see him getting 90mins in a game any time soon. Once he gets the minutes/fitness then I’d consider him.

      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Community Champion has gone Harrison (C), talk about chasing last weeks points.

      3. Tmel
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Top 5 defenfers to own for the coming weeks (not TAA or Cancelo)?

        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Dias, Robertson, Digne/Cash, Cururella, Lowton

      4. umerlfc
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Play One:

        A) Gray - AVL(H)
        B) Trossard - LEI(A)
        C) Dalot - WHU(H)
        D) Lamptey - LEI(A)

        1. WOLVERiNES
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          lamptey

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          just now

          B

      5. only2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Foden or Sterling?

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm going sterling (-4) for mount

          1. TopBinFC
              2 mins ago

              mad move, mount defo start, will sterling?

            • only2
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              considering the same, or foden or kdb LOL

        2. Manumana
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Bench 1

          1. Bowen
          2. Watkins
          3. Martinelli

          1. WOLVERiNES
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Leaning towards Bowen

          2. GK
              3 mins ago

              3

            • NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              2

              1. Manumana
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Haa thats 1 each. I'm currently benching Watkins btw

            • antis0cial
              • 5 Years
              just now

              2

          3. WOLVERiNES
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Which one to bench for first sub ?? Ta.

            Antonio, Bowen, Smith Rowe, Mount

            1. fusen
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Mount

              1. fusen
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Actually I take it back, Antonio or Smith Rowe. It's basically a coin toss but don't bench Bowen.

            2. GK
                1 min ago

                ESR

              • Brehmeren
                • 11 Years
                just now

                ESR

            3. Weeb Kakashi
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Would you do Rashford> Raphinha/Coutinho for free and bench one of Gray/Alonso?

              Currently benching Rashford.

              1. GK
                  just now

                  Rash to Raph sounds like a good move to me

                • Rog.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I’d get Raph and bench alonso

              2. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                A. Rudiger -> Robertson (I have TAA, Jota.)
                B. Gray -> Raphinha (still hoping he will get a double)
                C. Calvert-Lewin -> King (I have Dennis)
                D. Save FT.

                A / B long term moves. C for this week. Do this team need one of the long term moves or the Watford double up:
                Ramsdale
                Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Rudiger
                Bernardo, Jota, Bowen, Gray
                Dennis, Ronaldo, Calvert-Lewin
                (Lloris, Gallagher, Lamptey, Dalot)

              3. Catastrophe
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                Captain:

                A) KDB
                B) Dennis

                Start:

                1) Sa (bre)
                2) Foster (NOR, bur)

                One GW only (Salah Placeholder):

                X) Fernandes
                Y) Jota

                Cheers

                1. GK
                    just now

                    B2Y

                2. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Can I save my FT with this team?

                  Foster
                  TAA Alonso Cancelo
                  Foden Jota Bowen Saka
                  Antonio Dennis(C) Ronaldo

                  Bench: Mount, Coufal, Targett, DDG

                  1. Rog.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yes

                  2. Firminoooo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Ronaldo to King?

                3. Rog.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Was planning to do Liv -> Digne this week. Should I still? Basically options are:

                  A) Digne (eve)
                  B) Lamptey (lei) + 2FT next week
                  C) Coufal (mun) + 2FT next week

                  What do you think?

                4. Black Knights
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Rangnick: "It's about how we can win the game against WHU, then the cup against Boro and then Burnley, playing Southampton and Brighton at home."

                  Brighton their game to be rearranged, so big hint that's a DGW25.

                  1. Sterling Archer
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    looks like its going to be DGW every week nearly!

                    1. Black Knights
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      As someone with all my chips in hand, it would be nice to have big DGWs instead of a couple of games added to every week.

                  2. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Someone one Twitter confirmed that Brighton will double vs United

                    1. Black Knights
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      I saw the brighton vs BUR, TOT in 26 on Twitter this morning but not this one.

                  3. NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    It's definitely feeling foolish to have a big focus on individual DGWs right now, could be a huge amount of them on the way

                5. samansong19
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 mins ago

                  Trossard to Raphinia or Foden? Completely torn on which option is best until Salah is back...but also might wild card once Salah returns so it might come down to just which option is best this week?

                  1. TopBinFC
                      just now

                      I was thinking of getting foden but now I'm not, now nailed enough for me.

                    • BrockLanders
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      I'd go Raph personally. Having owned Foden for weeks, he's a pain and constant selection worry. Points come but with stress

                    • Cojones of Destiny
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      raph

                  2. Bubz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Pedro is going to be the Lanzini of this DGW

                    1. BrockLanders
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Guaranteed ha

                    2. Cojones of Destiny
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      is he?

                      1. Bubz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Yes

                        1. TorresMagic™
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          Will you get him?

                  3. EmreCan Hustle
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    A little late to the party here. No DGW for Villa or Leeds?

                    1. BrockLanders
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      No

                      1. EmreCan Hustle
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Sad. I was excited about that one.

                  4. BrockLanders
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Antonio & Gray to King & Raphina -4? (Own Dennis already)

                    1. Karan14
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Consider the exact same transfers but I don't have Dennis.

                      1. BrockLanders
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Worth it for a hit you reckon?

                  5. Cojones of Destiny
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    who d you lose for KDB
                    a. Salah
                    b. CR

                  6. NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    So is the consensus to play the percentages and captain King/Dennis? I'm still tempted to captain Tierney or Foden but not sure if it's silly considering Watford's fixtures

                    1. RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Foden could explode. Or suddenly miss out again.

                  7. iL PiStOlErO
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    None of my rivals has Kevin and feels like the time is now...Mount+Bilva to KdB+Martinelli for -4?

                    DDG 3.9
                    TAA Cancelo Regulion Tierney Targett
                    Mount Jota Bilva Bowen D. Luiz
                    CR7 Dennis Antonio

                    1ft, 2.7m itb

                  8. PocketZola
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Cr7 to king, bernado to raphina or hold?

                  9. Original - Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    A) Foden
                    B) KDB

                    Who to bring in for the next 3 games at least?

                    1. Oooo Matron
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Sterling?

                  10. MagicMessi
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Ronaldo to.King or Joa Pedro or Dennis ?!! For hit

                  11. Oooo Matron
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Gray & Antonio to King & Foden/Sterling - 4?

                    Current team:
                    Foster
                    TAA Cancelo Tierney
                    Maddison Bowen Jota
                    Antonio Watkins Dennis

                    Subs: Ramsdale, Cash, Alonso, Salah

                  12. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    ESR to Ramsey (-4) is idiotism right?

                  13. Rushford
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Ronaldo + Moura -> KdB + King (-4)

                    Worth the hit? Have Dennis, Sterling and Foden. Will probably Captain Dennis

                  14. Eightball
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Alonso to:

                    A) Robertson (I would have to lose Jota when Salah is back)
                    B) Digne
                    C) Tierney

                  15. Fuddled FC
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Mount > Raphina?

                    or hold this week

