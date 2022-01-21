The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 20

Matchday 20 (MD20) of the Bundesliga season is upon us and here is this week’s Scout Squad. As always, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are exempt from selection on account of being superhuman.

GOALKEEPERS

MANUEL RIEMANN (6.2m), MARK FLEKKEN (7.6m)

Bochum have been brilliant at home this season in the Bundesliga, sitting eighth in the home form table having conceded just three goals in their last seven attempts. Keeper Manuel Riemann has been at the heart of that record, with his average of 8.4 points per home game the joint-highest amongst all goalkeepers in this season’s Bundesliga, including double-digit hauls against Wolfsburg, Freiburg and Frankfurt (and what could’ve been with his missed penalty against Hoffenheim). Bochum host a Köln side who have won three of their last four in the league but their great record at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion will give Die Blau-Weissen plenty to feel confident about heading into this tie.

Alongside Riemann, Freiburg’s Mark Flekken sits joint-second in the goalkeeper points rankings this season, just behind Lukas Hradecky. Whilst the blame cannot fall entirely on the shoulders of his replacement Benjamin Uphoff, Freiburg conceded seven goals in the two games Flekken missed because of Covid, as opposed to the 16 goals they’d conceded during the first half of the season. Flekken has been a revelation this season since Florian Müller went to Stuttgart.

DEFENDERS

SILVAN WIDMER (7.9m), CHRISTIAN GUNTER (13.0m), JOSKO GVARDIOL (10.7m), NIKO GIESSELMANN (5.1m), JEREMIE FRIMPONG (7.5m)

Whilst Mainz are a noticeably better side at home than on the road, a visit to an admittedly improved Greuther Fürth still makes Silvan Widmer a great pick for MD20. The fourth-highest scoring defender in Fantasy Bundesliga this season, the Swiss wing-back has two goals and three assists so far and averages 12.8 points per game against the bottom six sides, the second-highest in the league. Fürth have the worst attacking and defensive record and have scored just twice in their last four games, making Widmer a great pick here.

Despite picking up minus three points last time out in the 5-1 loss to Dortmund, Christian Günter is still the second-highest scoring defender this season. Freiburg’s captain has picked up nearly 20 more points for passes leading to a shot than any other defender (51), alongside six clean sheets and five assists. Freiburg host Stuttgart – without a goal in their last four games – which should be great news for Günter.

Josko Gvardiol has been slowly but surely picking up points this season, even in the car crash of a defence Leipzig had under Jesse Marsch. The Croatian wonderkid has three double-digit scores since Domenico Tedesco took over, alongside the second-most duels won in the league (74). Leipzig host a Wolfsburg side desperately struggling for goals who are in disarray under Florian Kohfeldt and Gvardiol will have a good chance of another double-digit haul.

This Scout Squad hasn’t quite felt the same of late without Niko Giesselmann, so he’s back from injury and back in the team ahead of Union’s visit to a beleaguered Gladbach. His place seems somewhat under threat from Bastian Oczipka, but his counterpart has already played 179 minutes this week. All Fantasy Bundesliga players know what Giesselmann can do, with three goals and three assists from 15 starts for Die Eisernern.

Bayer Leverkusen host Augsburg and, whilst they’re seven league games without a clean sheet, this presents a great chance for Jeremie Frimpong to pick up some points. He is a boom-or-bust player, with five double-digit hauls but four starts with zero points or less. Augsburg’s inconsistency at both ends is well-documented and Frimpong should have plenty of chances to score big.

MIDFIELDERS

CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (17.5m), FLORIAN WIRTZ (13.9m), JESPER LINDSTROM (8.5m), VINCENZO GRIFO (15.0m), JUDE BELLINGHAM (13.7m)

Christopher Nkunku is having a truly incredible season. He’s a joy to watch, scoring and assisting goals for fun. Since Tedesco took over, he’s second only to Lewandowski for most points scored, averaging 14.2 points a game, with at least 20 in two of his last three at home. Nkunku could have an absolute field day against Wolfsburg.

The new Wünderkind of German football, Florian Wirtz is the third-highest scoring midfielder in Fantasy Bundesliga at just 18 years old. Five goals and nine assists in 17 appearances shows his quality and he’s fresh from a 15-point return in Matchday 19. Against a poor Augsburg side, this is another great opportunity for Wirtz to show just how good he is.

Jesper Lindström has been at the heart of Frankfurt’s resurgence after a poor start to the season and has 64 points throughout his last five games – one more than Haaland. Frankfurt host Arminia Bielefeld on Friday who, despite their mean defensive reputation, have conceded four in their last two. Lindström has 20 points from his last pair of games and has been very unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

Vincenzo Grifo is the attacking talisman of this Freiburg side and a great Fantasy asset. A very consistent performer, this poor Stuttgart side will likely afford him plenty of chances to pick up points.

Jude Bellingham has double-digit tallies from each of his last four starts, with a goal and three assists across those games. His 39 duels won is second amongst all midfielders. Despite Dortmund’s tough visit to Hoffenheim, they are fresh from perhaps their best performance this season against Freiburg and Bellingham will be at the heart of everything Marco Rose’s side looks to do.

FORWARDS

THOMAS MULLER (19.4m), PATRIK SCHICK (16.2m), ANDRE SILVA (16.9m)

Whilst there’s an argument that Thomas Müller, the third highest-scoring player in Fantasy Bundesliga, belongs in the same category as Haaland and Lewandowski, he isn’t, and makes this squad. Bayern visit Hertha Berlin and the league’s second-worst defence. Müller is currently on a run of four consecutive double-digit scores and is well on his way to breaking the league assist record.

Patrik Schick’s incredible form shows no sign of slowing ahead of Augsburg’s visit to the BayArena. 85 points in his last six games belies belief. Get him in your team. Seriously. Andre Silva has been a revelation under Tedesco, with five goals and 61 points in five games since the former Schalke coach coach took over.

