Watford v Norwich team news: Dennis and King start, Foster misses out

Double Gameweek 23 gets underway this evening as Watford play host to Norwich City at Vicarage Road.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Claudio Ranieri makes four changes from last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle United, with Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia, Christian Kabasele and Tom Cleverley replacing Ben Foster and Craig Cathcart, both of whom miss out due to illness, plus Jeremy Ngakia and Juraj Kucka.

Gutted I’m not there tonight. Got the stinky Covid, a bit like having a bad cold, looking forward to watching the boys in action – HUGE game!🤞#watnor pic.twitter.com/SmOy1mFVsB — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) January 21, 2022

That means the Hornets’ attacking trio remains the same, with Joao Pedro joining Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King in a 4-3-3 formation.

Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Dean Smith makes just one change, with Angus Gunn coming in for Tim Krul, who misses out as expected with a shoulder injury.

Further forward, budget forward Adam Idah continues alongside Teemu Pukki in attack, with Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica flanking them.

Notably, the Canaries’ have scored the fewest (three) and conceded the most (25) away goals in the Premier League this season.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Kayembe, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro, Dennis, King

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Hernandez, Sierralta, Kucka, Morris

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Rashica, Idah, Pukki

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Dowell, Placheta, Kabak, Tzolis, McLean, Giannoulis, Rowe

