846
Dugout Discussion January 21

Watford v Norwich team news: Dennis and King start, Foster misses out

846 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 23 gets underway this evening as Watford play host to Norwich City at Vicarage Road.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Claudio Ranieri makes four changes from last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle United, with Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia, Christian Kabasele and Tom Cleverley replacing Ben Foster and Craig Cathcart, both of whom miss out due to illness, plus Jeremy Ngakia and Juraj Kucka.

That means the Hornets’ attacking trio remains the same, with Joao Pedro joining Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King in a 4-3-3 formation.

Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong remain at the Africa Cup of Nations. 

Meanwhile, Dean Smith makes just one change, with Angus Gunn coming in for Tim Krul, who misses out as expected with a shoulder injury.

Further forward, budget forward Adam Idah continues alongside Teemu Pukki in attack, with Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica flanking them.

Notably, the Canaries’ have scored the fewest (three) and conceded the most (25) away goals in the Premier League this season.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Kayembe, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro, Dennis, King

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Hernandez, Sierralta, Kucka, Morris

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Rashica, Idah, Pukki

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Dowell, Placheta, Kabak, Tzolis, McLean, Giannoulis, Rowe

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

846 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Sooooo funny

    Open Controls
  2. fedolefan
    • 7 Years
    just now

    The new Watford manager better not start Foster in goal.

    Open Controls
  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    This is Fantasy Football

    Open Controls
  4. Make United Great Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    FEK OFF DENNIS YOU MUG

    Open Controls
  5. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Dennis can fokk the fokk off srsly.

    Ruining my whole season.

    Open Controls
  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    just now

    First yellow was wrong decision though...

    Open Controls
  7. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Illuminati behind this!

    Open Controls
  8. Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Elite FPL

    Open Controls
  9. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I have Dennis captained but he probably should've seen red in the first half. Waste of space.

    Open Controls
  10. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Poor Deulofail

    Open Controls
  11. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    There’s no way… there’s actually
    No way

    Open Controls
  12. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    I had Foster captain most of the day

    Open Controls
  13. Dammit_182
      just now

      Oh boo. Just saying it was a good call Dennis cappers and that is harsh.

      Open Controls
    • AIRMILES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Brutal. A -2 contribution to my team this week. Ugh.

      Open Controls
    • MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Dennis hahahahahaha.

      Open Controls
    • pjomara
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Some people captained Ronaldo last week and Dennis this week!

      Open Controls
    • PartyTime
        just now

        This is going into the history books

        Open Controls
      • DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This is the season from HELL!!! What the actual ....

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I hate this game lol. 1st week ove owned Dennis

        Open Controls
      • sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Decent captain pick by yours truly! 😆
        Season just keeps on giving.

        Open Controls
      • Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Went for King ahead of Dennis 🙂 🙂 🙂

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.