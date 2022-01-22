753
Dugout Discussion January 22

3pm team news: Ronaldo starts, Jimenez injured

753 Comments
Three more Premier League matches get underway at the traditional 3pm kick-off time, including a juicy-looking clash between Manchester United and West Ham United.

It’s at Old Trafford where the bulk of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest lies, too, with highly owned players on both sides.

Above: Players sorted by FPL ownership within the top 10,000 managers in Gameweek 23

The headline team news from the north-west is that Cristiano Ronaldo is fit enough to feature – and start – despite his manager reporting on Friday that the veteran Portuguese striker had a neck problem.

In fact, there’s only one change to the Manchester United starting XI from the side that defeated Brentford 3-1 in midweek, with Harry Maguire in for the absent Victor Lindelof at centre-half.

Bruno Fernandes is once again part of a three-man midfield.

West Ham boss David Moyes has made three changes to the side that lost to Leeds United, with Alphonse Areola starting in goal in the absence of Lucasz Fabianski. Issa Diop and Nikola Vlasic drop to the bench as Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma return from illness and injury respectively.

Over at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa has made two enforced alterations to the Leeds side compared to Gameweek 22 as Diego Llorente and Rodrigo come in for the injured Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw.

Eddie Howe’s only change sees Joe Willock replace the benched Sean Longstaff.

The stand-out news from west London is that Raul Jimenez is absent from the Wolves squad that takes on Brentford today. Fabio Silva deputises for the Mexican in attack, while Ruben Neves returns from isolation to replace the benched Francisco Trincao.

“He felt something, so we protect him. I don’t want to create problems for him in his calf, so it’s better to protect him.” – Bruno Lage on Raul Jimenez

New signing Chiquinho is among the substitutes.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes two changes to the Bees side that lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday, with Kristoffer Ajer and Rico Henry recalled at the expense of Mads Bech Sorensen and Mads Roerslev.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Lossl, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Toti, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Podence

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Jordao, Trincao, Chiquinho, Giles, Traore, Cundle

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Llorente, Ayling, Koch, Raphinha, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, McKinstry, McCarron, Moore, Kenneh.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Maguire, Ronaldo, Greenwood, Fred, Fernandes, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Elanga, McTominay.

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Mata, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, Matic, Van de Beek.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Dawson, Bowen, Soucek, Rice.

Subs: Randolph, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral.

  1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Benched Toney, played Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oh no, could he come on for a midfielder?

      Open Controls
  2. Free Hat
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Dalot 3 bonus.
    Ive only seen him shooting the ball numerous times in the stands.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rival getting him from second on his bench for Keane lol all jam

      Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Did well on defensive contributions - 4 net tackles a good boost but 6 recoveries, 6 CBIs helped especially as the other United defenders didn't do much

      Open Controls
      1. Free Hat
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thank you for the clarification.

        Open Controls
  3. Shultan
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Dalot my highest points scored on the bench
    2,2,-2, 2,2

    Anyone crack double figure yet?

    Open Controls
    1. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      I've only received points from Digne, but they're very welcome.

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      14

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      DDG, Bowen, Antonio, King, Dennis (C) = 10 lol... Woo

      Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Terrible!

    Scorer EO
    Sargent 0.00%
    Buendía 0.08%
    Toney 1.59%
    Neves 0.00%
    Moutinho 0.00%
    Shelvey 0.00%
    Rashford 0.37%

    Rodri to be the only scorer in the City game...

    Open Controls
    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm putting a bet on first scorer

      Open Controls
  5. AIRMILES
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    7 points after 7/12 played. Anyone done worse than that?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      3 from 4

      Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 2

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Those extra 4 points from king looking essential if the game actually gets played

    Open Controls
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    OR#59
    7 points outfield
    22 points on bench...
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/32340/event/23/

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      23 points on the bench here

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      18 pts on the bench - 3x6

      Open Controls
    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        3 mins ago

        That name tho. Bonus points for that.

        Open Controls
    4. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      From the way things are going, we’ll probably see City lose 1-0 to a Cancelo own goal

      Open Controls
      1. stuck in a dream 🙂
          1 min ago

          cap

          Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 3 Years
        42 mins ago

        Would really love 0-0 in this last match haha.. (non city attacker owner).

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Would really love a KDB hat-trick in this last match haha..
          (KDB owner).

          Open Controls
      3. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Never starting Foster again 😉

        Gw10 Starts Foster-no cs and Ramsdale haul

        Starts Foster- ddg cs and he probably concedes vs Burnley

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          40 mins ago

          Bet you benched him for the GW11 penalty save 11 pointer too!

          Open Controls
          1. HurriKane
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Haha spot on. What a troll

            Love the cycling gk channel though

            Open Controls
        2. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Exactly the same 🙁

          Open Controls
      4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Finally double figure returns for me from kingC Antonio Bowen cr7 raph.. 12 from 5 here.

        Open Controls
      5. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Bilva is definitely going to score now that I finally had a chance to not start him.

        Open Controls
        1. Gunneryank
            21 mins ago

            Honest question, why wouldn't you want to start him? Never owned him so i don't know how his owners feel.

            Open Controls
            1. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              He has been DM with 0xGI for past all games I have owned him. Would you play Rodri over Ronaldo, Bowen or Bruno?

              Open Controls
        2. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          I think just forget this GW and move on. Just a shame the next GW so long away as like to forget as soon as possible after bad one (which this has been (and I’m looking at you here Mr Dennis).

          Open Controls
          1. Gunneryank
              17 mins ago

              Not for me. I have Dennis and Ron and Antonio, and I'm still encouraged. There's still a lot of football left and players that could return. Not even mad at Dennis yesterday.

              Open Controls
          2. Gunneryank
              40 mins ago

              Wolves and Bees has actually turned into a proper football match. Nice.

              Open Controls
            • La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              37 mins ago

              Traore what a goal

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                Never assist

                Open Controls
              2. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Var rules out lol

                Open Controls
            • Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              35 mins ago

              Sa 1 pointer

              Open Controls
            • tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              32 mins ago

              The forward conundrum continues as I struggle to pick one or two forwards in my squad.
              Right now I have Ronaldo and Dennis and Fodder. Ron is a placeholder for Salah. Vardy was my guy earlier.

              I guess I could have gone for Kane, but with Salah and KDB that is not a possibility.
              a) Downgrading KDB to Foden and get Kane could be it?
              b) Just go with Watkins and or Antonio?
              c) Another solution?

              I aim for a 442 or even 451.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                I have DCL, Dennis and Pedro now. Might even downgrade to DCL to Broja and get Robbo.

                Open Controls
            • 2OLEgend
              • 1 Year
              32 mins ago

              A) WC
              B) Don`t WC

              Current team:
              de Gea (Foster)
              Tierney, Cancelo, TAA (Dawson*, Livra*)
              Jota*, B.Silva*, Bowen, Raph*, Maddison
              Watkins, Ronaldo*, (Dennis*)

              WC team:
              DDG (Foster)
              Cancelo, TAA, Robertson* (Tierney, Williams*)
              Foden*, Salah*, Bowen, Bruno*, Maddison*
              Watkins, (Broja*, Fodder)

              Open Controls
              1. tomasjj
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                I wouldn't. Team is good. Just make gradual changes.

                Open Controls
            • BeaversWithAttitude
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              D'oh!

              Open Controls
            • have you seen cyan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              this could be one of the worst gws ever

              Open Controls

