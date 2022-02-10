209
Spot the Differential February 10

Dunk a tempting FPL differential with goal threat and clean sheet potential

Double Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

The Seagulls and United, of course, have two fixtures in the upcoming Gameweek.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

LEWIS DUNK

Fit-again Dunk a tempting FPL differential with goal threat and clean sheet potential 1
  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £4.8m
  • GW25-29 fixtures: wat + mun | BUR | AVL | new | LIV

After featuring for 90 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) is poised for his Premier League return in Double Gameweek 25.

The 30-year-old had previously missed nine games with a knee injury but is now expected to feature at Watford and Manchester United, with three decent fixtures to follow against Burnley, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The main appeal for Dunk is Brighton’s clean sheet prospects, given that they have a lower expected goals conceded (xGC) tally than all bar the top three and also rank an impressive fifth for actual goals conceded.

However, his Fantasy potential is further boosted by his goal threat. Last season, for example, the Albion skipper ranked second amongst all defenders for shots in the box and tenth for expected goals (xG).

After going three months without a win up until Boxing Day, Albion have won two and drawn four of their last six matches. The performances have particularly caught the eye, as well, with Graham Potter’s troops outplaying Chelsea twice home and away and dominating Crystal Palace in the M23 derby. The Seagulls came back to draw against Leicester City in Gameweek 23, too, finishing the game strongly to such an extent that their hosts were left hanging on for a point.

Importantly, Dunk has been ever-present for Brighton this season when available, and with his ability to contribute points at both ends of the pitch, is a tempting investment given Albion’s schedule.

JADON SANCHO

Ronaldo delivers but defensive issues remain at Man Utd
  • FPL ownership: 2.0%
  • Price: £8.9m
  • GW25-29 fixtures: SOU + BHA | lee | WAT | mci | TOT

Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) has struggled to make much of an impact since his summer move to Manchester United, but was voted man of the match against Burnley on Tuesday, in one of his best performances since joining the club.

As a result, the former Borussia Dortmund winger is an intriguing differential for Fantasy managers ahead of Double Gameweek 25, as he looks to build on that display against Southampton and Brighton.

Since Ralf Rangnick’s appointment, only Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) has created more chances than Sancho for United, despite him missing two matches due to a family bereavement, whilst at Turf Moor earlier this week, he was his team’s most advanced player, registering three shots in the box and racking up 10 penalty box touches.

United’s forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that he can kick on, with their double-header in Gameweek 25 followed by matches against Leeds United and Watford, both of whom rank in the bottom four for goals conceded in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, under Rangnick, the Red Devils have won five, drawn three and lost just one of their nine Premier League matches. There is absolutely room for improvement in terms of their performances, but when simply looking at results, it’s been a promising start for the German tactician.

Sancho is one of the Premier League’s brightest young stars, and with an ownership of just 2.0%, is an appealing midfield differential for United’s double and beyond.

RAUL JIMENEZ

Digne injury latest as Jimenez impresses: FPL notes from Wolves v Everton
  • FPL ownership: 4.5%
  • Price: £7.4m
  • GW25-29 fixtures: tot | LEI + ars | whu | CRY | eve

Raúl Jiménez (£7.4m) rediscovered his form for Mexico during the winter break, netting a penalty against Panama, and could do well domestically given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forthcoming schedule.

Following Thursday’s match against Arsenal, Bruno Lage’s side take on a Tottenham Hotspur outfit that looked vulnerable against Southampton, conceding three goals, followed by a Double Gameweek involving Leicester City and Arsenal once again.

Notably, they also have a confirmed Gameweek 30 fixture against Leeds United, which is important for those attempting to navigate the blank without Free Hitting.

As for Jimenez, the 30-year-old has produced just four goals and three assists from 19 Premier League appearances this term but now has the potential to add to that, given that he has posted team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances and penalty box touches in 2021/22.

Overall, it has been a good season so far for Wolves, as they sit eighth in the Premier League table after 21 matches. During that time, they have generally underwhelmed going forward, but have now scored five goals across their last two games against Southampton and Brentford, which is more encouraging for those considering investing.

Jimenez has established himself as a key player for Wolves since joining, and with an ownership of just 4.5%, could be a useful differential.

  1. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Bench one;

    A) Broja Vs MUN
    B) Digne VS NEW
    C) Edouard VS BRE

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      I'd like to say A but I think he could do well. I'd be tempted to say C, he could be benched again and even if not Palace's poor away form continues so I'm not sure how well they'll do, Brentford we're very stubborn yesterday, a penalty from a silly tackle and a big mistake from Raya are how City scored so while Brentford have been poor I'm not sure Palace will walk all over them

      Open Controls
      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        ye all fair points, Broja looks sharp and united well..... not so much

        Open Controls
    3. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      B. Go with the attackers, Villa conceded 3 to Leeds & Newcastle will score at least 1imo

      Edouard likely to start next one & Broja looking sharp & Utd poor defensively

      Open Controls
  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What to do with this GW 26 team (0 FT - 2.9 ITB)

    DDG
    TAA* - Reguilon* - White* - Cancelo
    Salah* - Jota* - Martinelli* - Foden
    Edouard* - Watkins

    Bachmann - Ait Nouri* - Bowen - Broja

    A) Is bench correct?
    B) Worth doing Jota/Foden > Son for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      GW25 will provide the answers.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Switch Bowen & Watkins

      Open Controls
  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (573 teams)

    Current safety score = 29 including autosubs
    Top score = 68
    LMS average = 41.07 (-0.5) = 40.57
    Players played = 8.56/12.01
    Captains played = 68.94%

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Think I'm fairly decided on going Ramsey over Coutinho for now. Means I have the funds to go with Pope over Foster for my 2nd GK alongside Sa which will hopefully bode well for BB in DGW26 as well as meaning I'll have both for whatever further DGWs happen. Will still have 1.5m itb after it as well and will then downgrade one of them in a few weeks when needed.

    Open Controls
    1. TopBinFC
        23 mins ago

        Nice moves, I have Ramsey as well. Went fro him as I want funds to get reece back in as soon as he is back.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          That's a good idea, I'm keeping an eye on Chelsea too for that fixture swing

          Open Controls
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Alonso and Gray are going now, Bruno will go after this week
      A) Get Son now for free, Salah next week
      B) Get Salah now for a hit that includes downgrading DCL to Weghurst. Get Son next week (probably)

      Open Controls
    3. AzzaroMax99
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Watkins+Gray to Broja+Coutinho?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Chelsea91
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yes i have both on WC

        Open Controls
      3. sulldaddy
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Makes sense.
        Watch Ramsey too

        Open Controls
    4. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Still can't believe how bad Zaha's penalty was. I mean, literally...something fishy

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Yeah it was abysmal. He's capable of thar though just as much as he's capable of scoring that beauty

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          *that

          Open Controls
      2. Surfeit of Lampteys
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Slipped a bit no? Balance was wrong certainly.

        Open Controls
    5. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If you had both, would you captain:

      A) CR7

      B) Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Bruno

        Open Controls
      2. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        I would not have both. But I have Bruno as C.

        There is big possibility that I get 8 points from my Bruno C next week, or less.

        He was uninspiring vs Burnley. But the next two are home games.

        Open Controls
      3. Chelsea91
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Bruno

        Open Controls
    6. Surfeit of Lampteys
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      54 points from my midfielders (Inc C) with Salah to play. Really do just love to see it.

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        I hope Salah does not play and I would be on 62. 14 Ramsey points on the bench to come on.
        It was a WC team though. I have mixed feelings about it. Overall team is sorted but will likely only get a small green arrow.

        Open Controls
        1. Surfeit of Lampteys
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          I think odds on him not playing at all just be extremely slim but you never know. Ramsey I started. What a guy.

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            27 mins ago

            Well done! I would of had to have benched Salah to play Ramsey based on my team plan. But thought better of it and committed to five at the back.
            Figured if Salah did not play Ramsey could come on as first sub.
            And if Salah got a cameo he could do some some damage against tired legs etc.

            At least I have Ramsey for future gameweeks. I won't be benching! He could be 6.5 plus next season at this rate. Hope he is not sold to a bigger club too soon.

            Open Controls
    7. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      "Fears that Nathan Ferguson could be out for a further six weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in a behind closed doors friendly,
      @TheAthleticUK understands.

      Latest cruel blow for the young defender who has played only eight senior minutes for #CPFC"

      https://twitter.com/MattWoosie/status/1491772074221785093?s=20&t=P0VsZt4LL7u8XwlaVnuYXQ

      Wow

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        40 mins ago

        I wonder what he has earned per those 8 minutes? Hope he has a long contract!

        Open Controls
    8. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Was playing around with what I'd do on free hit last night just to see but not really planning on using it. Confirmed it on auto pilot. What an error! devastated. Just got back to 3K after getting screwed by Bruno then the Dennis red but I think I've ruined my season with an idiotic slip of the thumb/brain

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        Can you switch it to WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          I don't think so.

          Open Controls
          1. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Damn, sorry dude. Hope you manage a free hit for the ages to make up for it - good luck!

            Open Controls
    9. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      'Raúl Jiménez (£7.4m) rediscovered his form for Mexico during the winter break....'

      Interesting I thought, could be and option.

      Then I read -

      'Netting a penalty against Panama.......'

      Oh, OK

      Open Controls
    10. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      What a people doing with DCL and Watkins? its so frustrating to own them, specially if you have both. They have good fixtures and DGWs to come, but they keep under-preforming.

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        33 mins ago

        I am normally a form over fixtures fpl game player. But in their case I just not see the value. Would be better off with Broja - ASM - even Weghorst.
        Put your money in midfield.

        Many fell into the same trap with Antonio and were afraid to sell him (risk adverse) when his form dropped off - because of fixtures. But like Watkins he just became a foil for other players to work off.

        Sometimes you have to know when to hold them, or know when to fold them. Now ASM looks like overtaking Antonio's points total.

        Open Controls
      2. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        I don’t own DCL but would most likely sell.

        I have the misfortune of owning Watkins and will be keeping through the good run as Salah and dgw players taking priority.

        Open Controls
        1. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          For transfers*

          Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        Keeping Watkins til 27/8 then upgrading to Kane. Probably wont be going back there again, Villa mids are much better FPL assets

        Open Controls
    11. 2EyedTurk
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Have no ManU outfield players, and although not essential I admit, I do fancy one for the double. Who would you drop BSilva for? Can't afford Bruno, so thinking Sancho/Pogba.

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        Or maybe Elanga for the fun of it?

        Open Controls
      2. TopBinFC
          25 mins ago

          Dont do it to yourself, think long term and how awful United are

          Open Controls
          1. 2EyedTurk
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            The voice of reason I must admit!

            Open Controls
          2. 2EyedTurk
            • 6 Years
            just now

            But it is only a one week punt. Have a transfer to spare, looking to swap him out week after to Son, and drop Antonio

            Open Controls
        • Chelsea91
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Pogba

          Open Controls
      3. dshv
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        Have all the chips

        TC - 26
        1FH - 27 probably
        WC - 28 ??

        What so you think about the others se

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          36 mins ago

          Look at GW30 and the DGWs.

          Open Controls
        2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          That is what most with the chips seem to be doing.
          Looking at i logically most will TC Salah gw26. FH teams gw27 will end up fairly similar.

          The wildcard wgw28 will be chasing Chelsea Leicester Southampton.

          If you really wanted to chase rank I suggest captaining a different liverpool player than the masses in gw26.
          And with your free hit gw27 keep an eye out for any 'blind spots' the 'fpl influencers' might have. As where they lead most follow. Dennis - Adama Traore - Mbeumo etc All 'talked up' flops during certain gameweeks or a combination of them.

          Open Controls
      4. Diamondgeezer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Any idea if the FA cup semis will create blanks?

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          25 mins ago

          From some of the chat I heard it could but they won't be good blanks as it will likely be the big sides playing in the cup.

          Open Controls
          1. Diamondgeezer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            That's what I am thinking, could be 4 of the best teams plus there opposition, it may be over half our squads wiped out. Makes me double think about 27 blank for the free hit.

            Open Controls
            1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 12 Years
              9 mins ago

              The same. I am even planning to play 10 players - 7 DGW's gw27 and save a transfer. As I have used my two wildcards now gw4 and gw24 and bench boost gw1. I feel that i need the two free hits when my team will be in major trouble. Or if there is a big double gameweek full of weaker teams down the line gw28 gw33 or gw36 etc.

              Open Controls
        2. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I think the midweek is free after though so games may stay in the same week.

          Open Controls
      5. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Would you take a -4

        Dennis, Raph and Watkins ---> Ronaldo, Ramsey and Maupay

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          Not for Ronaldo or Maupay unless you have a 'get out' plan after gw25.

          Open Controls
        2. Chelsea91
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          Ramsey only

          Open Controls
        3. sulldaddy
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Id do Ramsey and Maupay for Raph and Dennis.
          Not locking up funds in ManU right now.
          Brighton has good matchups coming and Maupay gives you funds ITB.
          Ronaldo gives you headaches

          Open Controls
      6. Chelsea91
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        Appreciate on the feedback for below team.
        Sanchez
        Taa,Cancelo,Robbo
        Salah.Bruno.Coutinho,Bowen,Olise
        Broja,Asm

        Ramsdale Rayan,Killman,Weghorst

        Wc activated

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          First impressions seems like a good set up. Have your plan done for bringing in Chelsea - Leicester - Spurs players from gw28 onwards as well.

          Open Controls
          1. Chelsea91
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks mate , will do bruno to son in gw 26 for spurs coverage.

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          Good job. Minor quibble - I certainly dont mind double Wolves defence (I have Sa & Ait Nouri) but somehow the balance doesnt seem quite right when they're your 4th & 5th defenders - maybe because you'll either want to play both or neither..? Might just be a personal thing though that I prefer 4th & 5th def from different teams

          Open Controls
        3. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I really like what I've seen of Olise think he could turn out to be a good pick. Great first 11

          Open Controls
      7. kbaby901
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Bench 2;

        Ramsey
        Digne
        Watkins
        Edouard

        Open Controls
      8. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Starting to put together a WC for GW28 who from the below keepers would be the best choice?

        A. Sa
        B. Pope
        C. Mendy

        Thanks

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.