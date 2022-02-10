Dunk a tempting FPL differential with goal threat and clean sheet potential

Double Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

The Seagulls and United, of course, have two fixtures in the upcoming Gameweek.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

LEWIS DUNK

FPL ownership : 2.1%

: 2.1% Price : £4.8m

: £4.8m GW25-29 fixtures: wat + mun | BUR | AVL | new | LIV

After featuring for 90 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) is poised for his Premier League return in Double Gameweek 25.

The 30-year-old had previously missed nine games with a knee injury but is now expected to feature at Watford and Manchester United, with three decent fixtures to follow against Burnley, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The main appeal for Dunk is Brighton’s clean sheet prospects, given that they have a lower expected goals conceded (xGC) tally than all bar the top three and also rank an impressive fifth for actual goals conceded.

However, his Fantasy potential is further boosted by his goal threat. Last season, for example, the Albion skipper ranked second amongst all defenders for shots in the box and tenth for expected goals (xG).

After going three months without a win up until Boxing Day, Albion have won two and drawn four of their last six matches. The performances have particularly caught the eye, as well, with Graham Potter’s troops outplaying Chelsea twice home and away and dominating Crystal Palace in the M23 derby. The Seagulls came back to draw against Leicester City in Gameweek 23, too, finishing the game strongly to such an extent that their hosts were left hanging on for a point.

Importantly, Dunk has been ever-present for Brighton this season when available, and with his ability to contribute points at both ends of the pitch, is a tempting investment given Albion’s schedule.

JADON SANCHO

FPL ownership : 2.0%

: 2.0% Price : £8.9m

: £8.9m GW25-29 fixtures: SOU + BHA | lee | WAT | mci | TOT

Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) has struggled to make much of an impact since his summer move to Manchester United, but was voted man of the match against Burnley on Tuesday, in one of his best performances since joining the club.

As a result, the former Borussia Dortmund winger is an intriguing differential for Fantasy managers ahead of Double Gameweek 25, as he looks to build on that display against Southampton and Brighton.

Since Ralf Rangnick’s appointment, only Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) has created more chances than Sancho for United, despite him missing two matches due to a family bereavement, whilst at Turf Moor earlier this week, he was his team’s most advanced player, registering three shots in the box and racking up 10 penalty box touches.

United’s forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that he can kick on, with their double-header in Gameweek 25 followed by matches against Leeds United and Watford, both of whom rank in the bottom four for goals conceded in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, under Rangnick, the Red Devils have won five, drawn three and lost just one of their nine Premier League matches. There is absolutely room for improvement in terms of their performances, but when simply looking at results, it’s been a promising start for the German tactician.

Sancho is one of the Premier League’s brightest young stars, and with an ownership of just 2.0%, is an appealing midfield differential for United’s double and beyond.

RAUL JIMENEZ

FPL ownership : 4.5%

: 4.5% Price : £7.4m

: £7.4m GW25-29 fixtures: tot | LEI + ars | whu | CRY | eve

Raúl Jiménez (£7.4m) rediscovered his form for Mexico during the winter break, netting a penalty against Panama, and could do well domestically given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forthcoming schedule.

Following Thursday’s match against Arsenal, Bruno Lage’s side take on a Tottenham Hotspur outfit that looked vulnerable against Southampton, conceding three goals, followed by a Double Gameweek involving Leicester City and Arsenal once again.

Notably, they also have a confirmed Gameweek 30 fixture against Leeds United, which is important for those attempting to navigate the blank without Free Hitting.

As for Jimenez, the 30-year-old has produced just four goals and three assists from 19 Premier League appearances this term but now has the potential to add to that, given that he has posted team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances and penalty box touches in 2021/22.

Overall, it has been a good season so far for Wolves, as they sit eighth in the Premier League table after 21 matches. During that time, they have generally underwhelmed going forward, but have now scored five goals across their last two games against Southampton and Brentford, which is more encouraging for those considering investing.

Jimenez has established himself as a key player for Wolves since joining, and with an ownership of just 4.5%, could be a useful differential.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT