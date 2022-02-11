Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 25?

Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) have emerged as the two outstanding candidates for the Double Gameweek 25 captaincy, with Manchester United preparing to take on Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The question for many is how to choose between them and, of course, are there any single Gameweek options we must make sure we do not overlook.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Double Gameweek 25 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Bruno Fernandes is the leader of the captain poll in Double Gameweek 25, with 39.88% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is in second place, backed by 20.7%. The forward got his rest against Burnley in Gameweek 24, though further minute management can’t be completely ruled out, which we’ll discuss below.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) occupies third place with 12.09%, followed by Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) and David de Gea (£5.3m), with 7.79% and 7.33% respectively.

BRUNO FERNANDES / CRISTIANO RONALDO

