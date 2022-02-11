696
Captain Sensible February 11

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 25?

696 Comments
Share

Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) have emerged as the two outstanding candidates for the Double Gameweek 25 captaincy, with Manchester United preparing to take on Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The question for many is how to choose between them and, of course, are there any single Gameweek options we must make sure we do not overlook.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Double Gameweek 25 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Bruno Fernandes is the leader of the captain poll in Double Gameweek 25, with 39.88% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is in second place, backed by 20.7%. The forward got his rest against Burnley in Gameweek 24, though further minute management can’t be completely ruled out, which we’ll discuss below.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) occupies third place with 12.09%, followed by Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) and David de Gea (£5.3m), with 7.79% and 7.33% respectively.

BRUNO FERNANDES / CRISTIANO RONALDO

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 5? 3

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

696 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    2 FT 0.2 ITB
    De gea Gunnarsson
    Dawson Dalot Cancelo Taa Livra
    Bowen KDB Jota Bernardo Brownhill
    Antonio CR7 King

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Probably KDB to Bruno and save the other FT

      Open Controls
      1. Jones Kusi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I already have 3 MUN players

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Ah. Salah then

          Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Kdb > Bruno or Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      i can only see 4 dgwks for 26 are you w/c next week?

      Open Controls
      1. Jones Kusi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I haven’t had the time to really dig in to FPL this season so I don’t really have a plan the upcoming GWS.
        What do you think?

        Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Still thinking (c) Salah may be a better option over CR7. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Seven Season Wonder
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      my thoughts, but it would involve a transfer or two (2FTS), but I'm not totally sold on CR7 - he's been so poor

      Open Controls
  3. Seven Season Wonder
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    First things first, I am chasing...

    Do I keep CR7 in and hold tight with my plan of bringing in Salah for DGW26 (2fts) or do I pull the trigger now and just let go of Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Who would you bring in for CR7?

      Open Controls
      1. Seven Season Wonder
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Broja (and mid leaving for Salah would be Trossard though who also has DGW) .... tricky one

        Open Controls
    2. You’re on mute
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same. I’m holding CR7 and saving an FT for next week

      Open Controls
  4. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    KDB > Salah (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Only if you cap Salah

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Only if (c) Salah

      Open Controls
  5. Abra Dubravka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Zero Utd. How essential is Bruno?

    A) Get in Bruno for -8
    B) Salah to Bruno for free
    C) Bernardo to Pogba and pray?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      b and reverse it next week

      Open Controls
    3. Seven Season Wonder
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      A . not worth -8
      B. never ditch Salah
      C. looks most likely

      Open Controls
  6. Top-3 Def: Dunne, Higginbot…
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Should I transfer
    Alonso, Gray and Watkins to Robertson, Mac Allister and Maupay?
    and field them all with rest of line-up looking like
    Lloris
    TAA, Cancelo, Digne
    Bruno (C), Bowen, Jota, KDB
    and on the bench Foster, Dennis, King and White.

    Open Controls
  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Repost. Still got an FT left if needed…

    G2G? Nowt special just trying to level out after the last 2.

    DDG
    TAA. Cancelo. Dalot
    Bruno(C). Jota. Bowen. Ramsey
    Kane. Antonio. Edouard
    (Foster, Reguilón, Martinelli^, Tierney^)

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes GTG

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yep nice team

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not feeling good personally

        Open Controls
  8. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Il try again.

    Thinking about these moves.

    I have Ramsdale so he's out for this wk but want to hold on to him for his dgw and fixtures thereafter.

    Also after these moves I still have mitb for Kdb➡️Salah for his dgw.

    Moves are.

    Gunnarsson➡️Sanchez
    Gray➡️Fernandas (c)
    Kane ➡️Broja - 4

    (have Antonio/Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. y2pach
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. JollyGoodYellows
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Worth doing Gray + Jorginho + Antonio > Salah + Ramsey + Idah (-4)?

    Or go without Salah this week and get him next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
        15 mins ago

        I say get salah. Gray out & Jorginho out too

        Open Controls
        1. Dammit_182
            15 mins ago

            Out as in not playing

            Open Controls
      • Dammit_182
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Which duo for 1 week only?

          A) varane & Foden

          B) Reguion & Rashford

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        • Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          already sold bilva,of course he will boom vs norwich tomorrow,thats just the way it is....

          Open Controls
          1. Dan2009
              just now

              did the same. don't look back .

              Open Controls
          2. Seven Season Wonder
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            G2G? (or have 2FTs)...

            RONALDO(c) - Kane
            TROSSARD - Son - Jota - Bowen
            Trent / Laporte / Bavies / Digne
            DDG(vc)
            -------------
            Subs: Foster; King, Brownhill, Lowton.

            Open Controls
          3. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Captain Shaw or Bruno?

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Shaw? Come on

              Open Controls
            2. Feed tha Sheep
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Bruno

              Open Controls
            3. Mince Depay
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Telles potentially back so shaw bit of a risk
              Fernandes all the way

              Open Controls
            4. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Just got that feeling. Thinking about bringing him in or go safe with Digne.

              Open Controls
          4. Seven Season Wonder
            • 7 Years
            58 mins ago

            G2G? (I have 2FTs to potentially use)... advice welcome 🙂

            RONALDO(c) - Kane
            TROSSARD - Son - Jota - Bowen
            Trent / Laporte / Bavies / Digne
            DDG(vc)
            -------------
            Subs: Foster; King, Brownhill, Lowton.

            TIA

            Open Controls
          5. Norco
            • 7 Years
            57 mins ago

            Is it safe to make transfer/s now? I may be out of reception prior to the deadline

            Open Controls
            1. Seven Season Wonder
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              if you are sure on them then go for it

              Open Controls
              1. Norco
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Would be KDB > Bruno

                Open Controls
          6. Hunting for points
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            57 mins ago

            Is it worth transfering out Dalot to make room for Bruno and captain him this DGW?

            Since I already for Ddg, Dalot and Ronaldo I have to transfer out one of them and take a hit to get Bruno in.
            Funds is not the problem, its just that Bruno is a more tempting captain than Ronaldo

            Open Controls
            1. Dan2009
                47 mins ago

                Bruno is a better captain than Ronaldo. Is any other option other than Dalot ?

                Open Controls
                1. Hunting for points
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  29 mins ago

                  Since I already have De Gea, Dalot and Ronaldo which is the limit from the same team, the only other options is De Gea or Ronaldo. Still for a hit.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dan2009
                      21 mins ago

                      I would not have 3MU long therm …

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hunting for points
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        18 mins ago

                        Ronaldo is going out soon anyway. But hes a better asset then Dalot this gw imo. Atleast his ceiling.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dan2009
                            13 mins ago

                            Right Ronaldo cost 3 times more - di you need founds in the middle ?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Hunting for points
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              2 mins ago

                              Not this GW. Will need more funds later. Thats why I’d rather keep Ronaldo this gw with Fernandes than Dalot and Fernandes.

                              Open Controls
                2. Dan2009
                    48 mins ago

                    choose 3 to play / 3 to bench

                    Coufal ( Lei) Maddison(WHU ) King( BHA ) Dennis(BHA ) Broja( MuN) Livamention ( MUN(

                    Open Controls
                  • sentz05
                    • 5 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Really need help here. What would you do? 2FTs 2.3m itb

                    DDG Bachman
                    TAA Cancelo Lamptey Dalot Regulion
                    KDB Jota Maddison Bowen Foden
                    Antonio King Dennis

                    Open Controls
                  • Apollo Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Is it worth doing Martinelli to Trossard then to Saka for the double? That red really messed with my plans. Have 2FTs so would be using a FT this week and a -4 next week to get Son and Weghorst.

                    Open Controls
                  • Gianluca Busio's Hair …
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Let me preface by saying I will be taking 8 points worth of hits this week and next combined, and there is nothing you can say to stop me! So....

                    A:
                    This week: Maddison + Antonio to Fernandes (C) + Maupay. Start KDB. (-4)
                    Next week Fernandes + KDB to Son + Salah (C) (-4)

                    B:
                    This week: Maddison + Antonio + KDB to Fernandes (C) + Broja + Salah. Would have to start Dennis or Broja. (-8)
                    Next week: Fernandes to Son (Free)

                    Sorry if it's confusing. Happy to help you out with any questions. Cheers!

                    Open Controls
                  • Dan2009
                      24 mins ago

                      Foden ( Maddison ) + Antonio ( Dennis ) = Fernando + whatever money you ( let’s say Broya)

                      Open Controls
                    • frenchfries
                      • 5 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      DDG
                      TAA Cancelo Dias
                      Fernandes Jota Foden Gallagher Bowen
                      Watkins Antonio

                      Steele King Coufal Tierney

                      1ft 1.1 itb
                      Already done Martinelli to Fernandes

                      Planning on taking A hit next week to get 6-7 dwg players total for GW26.
                      Any more moves worth doing this GW?

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.