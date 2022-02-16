130
News February 16

FPL Daily: Jota injures ankle ahead of Double Gameweek 26

130 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

JOTA INJURY LATEST

All eyes and ears will be on Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference on Friday after Diogo Jota (£8.5m), owned by 40% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers overall and 88% of the top 10,000 bosses, picked up an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan.

Jota failed to emerge for the second half in the San Siro, with Klopp later explaining that the Portuguese midfielder’s half-time substitution was enforced after he sustained a knock in the opening 45 minutes.

“Diogo had to go off with something around the ankle ligament, we will see – we don’t know exactly. He could play on (until the break), obviously, maybe it’s a good sign. But at half-time, the ankle was swollen and we had to change.” – Jurgen Klopp speaking to pitchside reporters immediately after full-time

“His ankle is swollen, it’s obviously not a good sign, but we have to see. We’ll check it as early as possible tomorrow but we need further assessment.” – Jurgen Klopp in his post-match press conference

The Reds open their Double Gameweek 26 with a home fixture against Norwich City on Saturday, less than 72 hours after their Champions League success in Milan, before welcoming Leeds United to Anfield next Wednesday.

SALAH SCORES

While one widely owned Liverpool midfielder was icing his ankle, another put his side into a commanding first-leg position.

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) hadn’t been at his best against Inter but still added to Roberto Firmino‘s (£8.7m) strike with his first goal since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah was the only Liverpool midfielder or forward to last 90 minutes in Milan, with Sadio Mane (£11.7m) hooked as part of a triple substitution on the hour-mark. His replacement, new signing Luis Diaz (£8.0m), was arguably the pick of the five players who spent time in the front three.

There were full-game run-outs for Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m), too, and the latter has now racked up 360 minutes of football over the last 11 days.

Above graphic from Legomane

Liverpool now face seven more matches in the space of three weeks, with the cup tie against Norwich looking like a good time to hand key players some breathers – although there is every chance of a degree of minute-management in the upcoming Gameweek 26 double-header, with an EFL Cup final against Chelsea only 10 days away.

As for Manchester City, their emphatic 5-0 win in Lisbon 24 hours earlier effectively means that Pep Guardiola can spare some of his big-name players in every midweek between now and the March international break, as we’ll surely see some rests dished out in the FA Cup tie against Peterborough in between Gameweeks 27 and 28.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m), Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), Raheem Sterling (£10.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) all lasted the full game in Portugal, with Phil Foden (£8.0m) withdrawn after 61 minutes.

VARDY ON THE RADAR FOR BLANK GAMEWEEK 30

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) is “10 days to two weeks” away from a return to action, putting him in the frame for a Gameweek 28 comeback, if not sooner.

The striker has been out of action in 2022 because of a hamstring injury but is already back on the grass.

“[Vardy is] working very well. He’s probably a couple of weeks away, 10 days to two weeks. He’s out on the field, he’s running, he’s working and he’s looking very sharp, so hopefully soon.” – Brendan Rodgers

Vardy’s return to fitness is one for the FPL watchlist as Leicester are one of just six teams who are guaranteed a league fixture in Blank Gameweek 30, which clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals. The results of the fifth round of that competition will determine just how big a blank it is.

Brendan Rodgers also gave updates on two of his defenders ahead of Thursday’s Conference League clash with Randers.

“[James Justin]’s probably going to be a couple of weeks, thankfully it’s not too serious, but there’s a slight strain in there so he’ll miss a couple of weeks.

“[Fofana] starts [training] on Friday.” – Brendan Rodgers

130 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Salah 90 mins … mmm …

    Open Controls
  2. DALEDOBACK
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    I'm thinking a -4 to do Jota to Saka and save the FH. Thinking it may be useful to have both.

    Gives me

    Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, Digne, Tierney
    Salah, son, Bowen, Mahrez, Saka
    Edouard

    Could then use triple captain as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Junglist95
        31 mins ago

        Then in 27? Move one of the pool and arsenal on to field 11 (hopefully)?

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          One FT for Saka / Tierney?

          Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Just play Watkins if Jota is ruled out? I'm on a -8 already.

      TC26, FH27

      Ramsdale*
      TAA* Cancelo Tierney* Digne
      Salah* Saka* Bowen
      Kane* Dennis* Watkins

      Bench - Jota* Luiz Johnson

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        I think Jota will play at least one game, so keep him on the pitch and Watkins on the bench (and let autosub do the work for you). What are the alternate options?

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Maybe transfer him out but that would be a -12 and don't think it's worth the big hit. Was likely to transfer him out before gw30 anyway.

          You're right about the autosub....will start Jota over Watkins and let the chips fall where they may

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            I think so too. Its not worth the big hit, unless you really want someone long term in your team (then its best to take hits in DGW, I am not suggesting you to do that of course). I don't think anyone falls in that category with the team that you have.

            Open Controls
    3. Mr. Mystic
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Bruno to Saka or Son? Or stick?

      Open Controls
      1. IL Fantasista
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'd move to a DGW player. More inclined to Saka due to fixtures.

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Depends on GW27. For this week, Saka has higher probability of scoring than Son.

        Open Controls
        1. IL Fantasista
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Agreed. I made my reply assuming FH in GW27.

          Open Controls
    4. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Bruno + Jota to Salah + Saka (-4) locked in gives me 5 DGWs

      Thoughts on another Arsenal?

      a. DDG to Ramsdale (-8)
      b. Dias to Tierney (-8)
      c. No second hit

      DDG
      TAA* | Robertson* | Cancelo | Dias
      Salah* (TC) | Saka* | Sancho | Bowen
      Dennis* | DCL

      Bachmann | Watkins | Livra | Brownhill

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        c. No second hit

        Unless you are really keen on changing your team long term, then this is the ideal gameweek for taking the hit for Ramsdale / Tierney.

        Open Controls
      2. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        I think DDG is worth the extra hit if you're FH in 27. Ramsdale has better fixtures from 28-32 and at least 2 extra games over DDG

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Meant DDG to Ramsdale worth the hit

          Open Controls
    5. IL Fantasista
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Excluding Salah and Saka, how would you rate the following options in decreasing order?

      A. Son
      B. Cornet
      C. Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        ACB

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        For me, A at the top. Then, its difficult to choose between B and C. But, I will keep B higher because Raphinha was punished (substituted) on GW25 and Leeds have arguably worse fixtures (MUN, liv) than Burnley (bri, TOT).

        So, ABC.

        Open Controls
    6. Eightball
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      A) Jota + DCL ----> Salah + Broja (-4)
      B) Jota + DCL + DDG ------> Salah + Broja + Ramsdale (-8)
      C) Jota + Bruno + Antonio -----> Salah + Son + Broja (-8)
      D) Jota + Bruno + Antonio + DDG -------> Salah + Son + Broja + Ramsdale (-12)

      Open Controls
    7. cigan
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Was set to do Bruno+CR > Salah+Weghorst/Jimenez for -4 but this Jota news makes it more complicated

      This is my team at the moment

      Lloris
      Trent Cancelo Digne
      Jota Saka Raphinha Bowen Bruno
      Dennis Ronaldo
      (Broja Dalot Coufal)

      IF Jota is out, do you prefer any of these moves instead of the mentioned one?

      A) Ronaldo + Jota > Salah + Weghorst (Jimenez if W. not fit) for -4
      B) add Coufal > Tierney for a -8 (bench Digne)
      C) WC to the following team and a hit to get 2 Arsenal players out next week

      Ramsdale
      Trent Robertson Cancelo Tierney
      Salah Son Bowen Raphinha Saka
      Weghorst/Jimenez
      (Foster AitNouri Broja Idah)

      Fwiw. I think Robertson only gets 1 game this round (but still a great pick)

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        I like option A. But, your WC team looks very interesting, except that you have to take a hit next week and still can field only 10 players. (Also, Raphinha might be an issue going forward, he was substituted mid way in the last game).

        Open Controls
        1. cigan
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah I'm not sure about Raphina anymore either - but feels wrong selling him before the double

          But if I sell Tierney & Saka for a hit in 27, that's (ideally) 11 players though? Or have I missed another team that blanks (which is entierly possible?

          Foster
          Cancelo AitNouri x
          Son Bowen Raphinha x
          Weghorst Broja Idah
          (Ramsdale Salah Trent Robertson)

          Open Controls
    8. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Jota out means Robbo is essential right?

      Open Controls
    9. Price Changes
      Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Risers: Broja (5.4)

      Fallers: Antonio (7.7)

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers Ragabolly.

        Open Controls
      2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don't bring the pitchforks peasants, bring the guillotines.
        Let them eat cake; I Think Not.

        Open Controls
    10. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      2 FT and 0.2 ITB

      Thoughts very much appreciated. I guess if Jota is confirmed out then it's him who makes way instead of Foden?

      DDG
      TAA** Reguilon** Cancelo Lamptey
      Jota** Bowen Bruno Foden
      Ronaldo Edouard**

      (Bachmann Gray* Broja Livramento)

      A) Bruno and Foden to Saka/Cornet and Salah
      B) Something else

      Leaning to A with Cornet, if I am correct that will mean I just need to shift Gray to field 11 for GW27.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Is Gray not coming back from injury in GW27? I think I would have gone A with Saka and then do Gray > Cornet next week.

        Even if you don't sell Gray, it will be "4 games of Cornet + 1 game from some 7.0m mid" vs "2 games of Saka + 2 games of Cornet".

        Open Controls
    11. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Best move? (Already have Salah)

      A) Bruno —> Son (FT)
      B) Watkins + Bruno –> Kane + Saka (-4)

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        A or keep Bruno.

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A.

        Open Controls
    12. LSP
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Advice would be appreciated

      Ramsdale
      TAA - Cancelo - Reguilon
      Jota - Bowen - Fernandes - KDB
      Dennis - King

      Foster - Watkins - Ramsey - Livra

      1 FT & 1.4m ITB
      I plan to FH27

      I'm looking at Jota + Fernandes/KDB + Reguilon > Salah + Saka + Robbo (-8)

      Who should I move for the above?

      A) Fernandes
      B) KDB

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I think A makes the most sense.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.