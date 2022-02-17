Meet the Manager: 4x top 10k FPL finisher Camzy talks Double Gameweek 26

As part of the Meet the Manager series, Joe catches up Fantasy Football Scout regular poster and four-time top 10k finisher Camzy ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

Camzy started playing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) back in 2006, when he was just a teenager. Within three years he had finished in the top 100 and three more strong finishes within the top 10,000 followed.

But then life got in the way and FPL took a back seat. Rather than play half-heartedly, he took a break for three seasons from 2014.

While he was away from the game, FPL changed markedly. Chips were introduced and the number of managers increased rapidly.

In addition, the level of information available to managers grew, with social media creating further communities to discuss the game. This has seen an ever-increasing number of managers becoming aware of the intricacies of strong management – from following underlying statistics to keeping up to date with fixture rescheduling.

Then in recent years, there’s been Covid to deal with as well, with match postponements to tackle.

It was a different FPL world he had returned to 2018/19. But while the last three seasons have had a mixture of strong and less successful finishes, he has enjoyed being back and having FPL in his life once again.

This excellent career record and break from FPL gives him a unique insight into how the game has changed and the evolving strategy needed to battle against millions of clued-up managers each season.

He reveals the key aspects of his successful seasons that continue to help him and how he has swiftly adapted his strategy around chips.

With a Double Gameweek coming up, this week is a perfect time to put his planning to the test as he outlines the transfers he is keen to make and how he hopes to deploy his chips for the season run-in.

This episode also marks a reunion for Camzy and Joe, who were Fantasy Football Scout community teammates for a Euros tournament a decade ago.

