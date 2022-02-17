922
Interview February 17

Meet the Manager: 4x top 10k FPL finisher Camzy talks Double Gameweek 26

922 Comments
Share

As part of the Meet the Manager series, Joe catches up Fantasy Football Scout regular poster and four-time top 10k finisher Camzy ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

Camzy started playing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) back in 2006, when he was just a teenager. Within three years he had finished in the top 100 and three more strong finishes within the top 10,000 followed.

But then life got in the way and FPL took a back seat. Rather than play half-heartedly, he took a break for three seasons from 2014.

While he was away from the game, FPL changed markedly. Chips were introduced and the number of managers increased rapidly.

In addition, the level of information available to managers grew, with social media creating further communities to discuss the game. This has seen an ever-increasing number of managers becoming aware of the intricacies of strong management – from following underlying statistics to keeping up to date with fixture rescheduling.

Then in recent years, there’s been Covid to deal with as well, with match postponements to tackle.

It was a different FPL world he had returned to 2018/19. But while the last three seasons have had a mixture of strong and less successful finishes, he has enjoyed being back and having FPL in his life once again.

This excellent career record and break from FPL gives him a unique insight into how the game has changed and the evolving strategy needed to battle against millions of clued-up managers each season.

He reveals the key aspects of his successful seasons that continue to help him and how he has swiftly adapted his strategy around chips.

With a Double Gameweek coming up, this week is a perfect time to put his planning to the test as he outlines the transfers he is keen to make and how he hopes to deploy his chips for the season run-in.

This episode also marks a reunion for Camzy and Joe, who were Fantasy Football Scout community teammates for a Euros tournament a decade ago.  

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

922 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Was searching for info on Weghorst injury info, and noticed that his twitter account still states he's a wolfsburg player lol.

    Just found it interesting in this day and age, when so many footballers don't even manage their own accounts, and all the big clubs would instantly get that kind of info updated, in Wouts/Burnleys case, its just left as it was.

    Such an old school run club!

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Great top post 🙂
      FPL related, I found no info on his injury!

      Open Controls
  2. Invincibles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Ram (Sanchez)
    TAA Tierney Ait Nouri (Cancelo, Digne)
    Salah(c) Son Bowen Coutinho Olise
    Edouard Weghorst (Broja)

    A) TC
    B) BB

    Open Controls
    1. fricky_
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        TC

        Open Controls
    2. pjomara
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I don't see anyone wildcarding - is this because of Salah TC or because people have a specific GW in mind to WC?

      I was going to WC and captain Salah so only missing out on 1x Salah points compared to TC and my WC should more than make up for those points (I hope).

      RMWC...
      Ramsdale
      TAA, Tarkowski, Mee,
      Salah, Mane, ESR, Bowen, Ramsey
      Lacazette, Dennis

      Sub: Pope, Dalot, Cancelo, Broja
      1FT, 0.6itb
      (Pre-WC team is linked)

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        6 players who blank in 27.. Should be max 4 imo.

        Open Controls
        1. pjomara
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          It's 5 with one a goalie so it's only a -4 hit to field 11 in 27

          Open Controls
      2. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I still have all chips left, and more tempted to use WC later to set bench for what should in theory be biggest dbl gw in 36.

        Open Controls
      3. Boly Would
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Problem is GW27 when a lot of those players blank

        Open Controls
      4. fricky_
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Mostly because if you WC in 3 Liverpool players + 1-2 Arsenal you will need to navigate with taking a bunch of hits to get rid already next round

          Open Controls
          1. pjomara
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I only need to do -4 to field 11 for GW27

            Open Controls
      5. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        NEW POST!

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/17/fpl-qa-best-gameweek-26-forwards-chip-strategy-and-top-arsenal-players/#comments

        Open Controls
      6. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Robbo must be a rotation risk this week with Tsimikas such an able deputy, right?

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Rotation has to be earmarked for the fa cup Norwich game rather than league game

          Open Controls
        2. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes Robbo will only start one game imo

          Open Controls
      7. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/17/fpl-qa-best-gameweek-26-forwards-chip-strategy-and-top-arsenal-players/

        Open Controls
      8. GE
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Saka or Robertson?

        Open Controls
        1. fricky_
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Saka

            Open Controls
          • Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            52 mins ago

            Saka. Definitely will play both games

            Open Controls
        2. Invincibles
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Start 3:
          A) Olise
          B) Coutinho
          C) Cancelo
          D) Broja
          E) Digne
          F) Jota

          Open Controls
          1. fricky_
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              BCE

              Open Controls
          2. SB16
              59 mins ago

              Hi folks, could really do with some advice here. My team is:

              DDG (Sanchez)
              TAA Cancelo Digne (Rudiger Reguilon)
              Bruno Jota Coutinho Saka Bowen
              Antonio Dennis (Hwang)

              Have a 40 point lead at the top of my ML but worried about my rival who has double Arsenal defence and Coady (all DGW). Could be clean sheets all round there.

              Is doing Rudiger + Jota + Antonio -> Broja + Matip + Salah for a -8 worth it?
              Unfortunately can't afford Robertson. 2.2m ITB. Would love any advice! Cheers.

              Open Controls
              1. Fit_to_drop
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                ill answer as everyone has prob moved over to the new article

                I think Matip is a risk. Konate played v well last night and while Matip is starting the league games, i would not be surprised to see Konate start one. Id go VVD instead if you can get to him. You could even try Rodriguez for Burnley over Broja to save a few quid.

                Open Controls
            • tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              38 mins ago

              Rash to Saka worth a hit?

              Open Controls
            • tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              36 mins ago

              Any chance of Trent getting rested one game?

              I guess Neco will be the one coming in, perhaps Gomez.

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.