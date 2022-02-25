The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 24

On Thursday night, Borussia Dortmund crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Rangers, whilst RB Leipzig joined Bayer Leverkusen in the Last 16. This weekend is Matchday 24 (MD24) of the Bundesliga season. Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland miss out on this squad, as always.

GOALKEEPERS

MANUEL RIEMANN (6.0m), MARK FLEKKEN (7.9m)

Bochum have only lost twice at home all season, including wins over Bayern and a draw with Dortmund. Whilst Leipzig come into this game in good form under Domenico Tedesco, the Vonovia Ruhrstadion is not an easy place to visit. This is often thanks to the heroics of Manuel Riemann, the game’s third-highest scoring keeper. He got ten points last time out in the draw with Stuttgart and now averages 7.6 points at home this season.

The top-scoring keeper in Bundesliga Fantasy is Freiburg’s Mark Flekken, a key part of the joint-best defence. Freiburg host Hertha – a side that just lost 6-1 to RBL and are without a win since before the winter break. Flekken is a great pick for MD24.

DEFENDERS

BENJAMIN HUBNER (3.7m), BENNO SCHMITZ (4.7m), JOHN ANTHONY BROOKS (9.0m), NICO SCHLOTTERBECK (10.1m), ANGELINO (14.6m)

Since coming back into the Hoffenheim side, club captain Benjamin Hübner has been a revelation. He has 29 points from two starts, including a goal on Matchday 22. Perhaps more importantly, he’s picked up four points for goal attempts in each start, highlighting him as a consistent attacking threat. Opponents Stuttgart are languishing in 17th place and are without a win from eight in all competitions. This should give Hübner plenty of chance to continue his triumphant return to the team.

Benno Schmitz has been talked about less after the break than he was before but still remains a good pick. Especially when his next game is a visit to Greuther Fürth. However much Stefan Leitl’s side have improved, they’re still bottom of the league by a distance. Schmitz got 12 points in the reverse fixture and should receive plenty of freedom to score big again.

Wolfsburg are slowly improving and visit the same Gladbach which just got thumped 6-0 by Dortmund. John Anthony Brooks has been a solid performer for the Wolves as of late and has a solid chance of a clean sheet against a side in disarray.

Nico Schlotterbeck is the game’s highest-scoring defender. The young German has been a revelation and a goal contributed to 18 points last time out against Augsburg, his third of the season. Schlotterbeck has won the third-most duels of all defenders (86). Against Tayfun Korkut’s terrible Hertha, Schlotterbeck could have another field day.

Angelino missed last week with a cold but came off the bench in the Europa League and should be fit for the weekend visit to Bochum. He’s been much improved under Tedesco and has 27 points from his last three games that weren’t against Bayern.

MIDFIELDERS

DANI OLMO (12.6m), CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (18.6m), PATRICK WIMMER (6.5m), FLORIAN WIRTZ (14.7m), JONAS HOFMANN (15.4m)

Dani Olmo is back. 30 points from his last two starts shows he’s thriving under new management ahead of a visit to VfL Bochum. Two goals and three assists from two games is phenomenal from the Spaniard and a double-up with him and the next man on this list is definitely not out of the question.

That man is, of course, Christopher Nkunku. The game’s top-scoring midfielder, this Frenchman is at the heart of everything that resurgent Leipzig side do. If you don’t own him, buy him.

Budget gems like Patrick Wimmer don’t come around very often but you have to snap them up when they do. The young Austrian is in quite unbelievable form, averaging 14.2 points from his last five games, second only to Robert Lewandowski. Leverkusen are great going forward but leaky at the back, which should give Wimmer plenty of opportunities.

With Patrick Schick out, even more of Leverkusen’s attacking hopes will fall at the very talented feet of Florian Wirtz. He has the fourth-most points in the game and his team are in phenomenal attacking form. Whilst a game against Arminia Bielefeld won’t be easy, Wirtz is in the sort of form where that doesn’t matter.

Gladbach are fresh from a 6-0 hammering but Jonas Hofmann is still in exceptional form and is their biggest hope of getting anything out of the match against an improved Wolfsburg.

FORWARDS

ANTHONY MODESTE (10.0m), ANDREJ KRAMARIC (16.2m), JONAS WIND (9.5m)

Anthony Modeste comes into this tie against Fürth in top form. The Frenchman has 76 points from his last seven games, scoring in six of them. He now visits the worst defence in the league, one which concedes an average of nearly three goals per game. Modeste is a top pick for MD24.

Despite Hoffenheim’s relative success, Andrej Kramaric has not had his best season in front of goal. Yet the Croatian has scored twice in his last three games ahead of the visit of struggling Stuttgart. With Thomas Müller and potentially Marco Reus out this week, Kramaric presents another great option.

I was disappointed with Jonas Wind at the Euros but have been impressed with his start at Wolfsburg. His goal was brilliantly taken against Hoffenheim and Gladbach should give him plenty more opportunities if their Matchday 23 performance is anything to go by.

