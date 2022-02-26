35
Dugout Discussion February 26

3pm team news: Maguire and Sancho benched as Elanga starts

35 Comments
Four more Premier League matches get underway this afternoon, although one of them, Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa, has been delayed by half an hour due to traffic congestion.

Manchester United v Watford, Crystal Palace v Burnley and Brentford v Newcastle United are the three Gameweek 27 fixtures starting at 15:00 GMT.

Ralf Rangnick has made some surprise starting XI calls at Old Trafford, with Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho all dropping to the bench from the side that played in Madrid in midweek.

Anthony Elanga, who scored for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.

Opponents Watford have made just one change and it is an enforced one, with Jeremy Ngakia replacing the absent Kiko Femenia at right-back.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche sticks with the same side that started their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek but Maxwel Cornet is fit enough for a place on the bench, where he is joined by the newly available Ashley Westwood and Charlie Taylor.

Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Cheikhou Kouyate make way for Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp and James McArthur for Palace, who have Vicente Guaita among the substitutes after a knee injury forced his absence on Wednesday. Odsonne Edouard is omitted from the starting XI again.

There’s a feel-good story in west London as Christian Eriksen gets his first involvement in a matchday squad since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months ago. The Dane is joined by Ivan Toney on the bench, with Brentford’s only change seeing Vitaly Janelt replace Sergi Canos.

Allan Saint-Maximin again misses out for unchanged Newcastle with a calf problem.

Lewis Dunk returns from suspension in one of three changes made by Graham Potter for the delayed kick-off, with Leandro Trossard and Solly March also coming into the side. Shane Duffy and Danny Welbeck are benched, while Adam Lallana is absent.

Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins come back into the Villa XI, with Calum Chambers and Emi Buendia making way.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Vitelt, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Lossl, Canos, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Eriksen, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Roerslev.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Schar, Burn, Targett, Krafth, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood.

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, March, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Caicedo, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Young, Olsen, Hause, Bailey, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, McArthur, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita, Kouyate, Eze, Ayew, Hughes, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Barnes, Westwood, Cornet, Collins, Bardsley, Long.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba, Ronaldo, Fred, Fernandes, Varane, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga.

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Shaw, Sancho.

Watford XI: Foster, Ngakia, Louza, King, Cleverley, Kamara, Cathcart, Sissoko, Samir, Sarr, Dennis.

Subs: Bachmann, Ekong, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Kayembe.

  Ze_Austin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thanks, Kulu

    Open Controls
  NateDog
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    The Athletic reporting Bielsa position under serious doubt and Leeds looking at Jesse Marsch

    Open Controls
    Ginkapo FPL
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Whatever happened to David O'Leary?

      Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      this post needs a picture of fat sam chewing gum, or arry leaning out the window of his range rover

      Open Controls
      Hairy Potter
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bring back Neil Warnock.

        Open Controls
    NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who's that? James Marsden impersonation?

      Open Controls
    Podge
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      It'll be United getting Marsch

      Open Controls
  mojoindojo
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    1-1 with goals by no names please.

    Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Any game in particular or all of them?

      Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    By the laws of FPL, Josh King is hauling today

    Open Controls
  Coaly
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kulu looks some player

    Open Controls
  Herman Toothrot
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Elanga and Telles 😎

    Open Controls
  Camzy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Went without Broja on FH and played Elanga instead. Come on! This is the chance to make up points!

    Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      That was my last decision and started Broja with Elanga first bench. I just know I'll regret it.

Hope he does well for ya!

      Hope he does well for ya!

      Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Weghorst Cappers better enjoy the fresh air cuz they'll be in the mud soon

    Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Lol. There are A LOT of us. Mud city coming up.

      Open Controls
    Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gave Kane the armband over Weghorst this week.

      Open Controls
    BoleynWin
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I typically hate comments like this but your 'in the mud' call-outs have made me chuckle recently, simple minds.

      Open Controls
  Forza Papac
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why do BT make their pundits hold microphones?

    Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      phallic dispositions?

      Open Controls
      Forza Papac
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Steady on, Sigmund

        Open Controls
  NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just realized I got at least one player in each fixture this week, despite playing with just 10.

Now come on Ramsey Bruno Weggy and Wooood!

    Now come on Ramsey Bruno Weggy and Wooood!

    Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    FH of dreams for a 1k OR team!
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3706893/event/27/

    Open Controls
    NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      That Doherty pick is sick

      Open Controls
      Camzy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Indeed. What a pick! He has scored 0 goals for Spurs so far!

        Open Controls
        Camzy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          *had

          Open Controls
      fusen
        • 10 Years
        just now

        What a gamble

        Open Controls
    Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rodriguez in 343 instead of Tarkowski & 442? That's very brave.

      Open Controls
    Tambling5
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Come on Everton!

      Open Controls
  squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Surely WC here?

    DDG - Steele
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Coufal - Williams
    Salah - Saka - Son - Bowen - Ramsey
    Dennis - King - Edouard

    5.2 ITB, 1 FT

    Open Controls
  Karhumies
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Scarlett on my FH bench with a 1 pointer. Nice, now even if pep roulettes all 3 of my City players, I still have XI on the pitch.

    Open Controls
  Shultan
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Regret not doing FH, was able to get out 11 with -4
    FH template doing well whilst I'm stuck on 7(-4)
    Got weghorst (c) so expecting blank

    Open Controls
  G B
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    If Bielsa is gone, would you say Raphinha is a worse FPL asset?

    Open Controls
  Kodap
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Chances we See Dalot today?

    Open Controls
  NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Think this team need a WC?

    DDG Guaita
    TAA Cancelo Tierney Robbo Ait-Nouri
    Son Bruno Mahrez JWP Ramsey
    Jimmy Wood Weghorst

    If no WC, I'd do the planned Bruno & Cancelo > Salah & White in 28, and later Mahrez & Jimmy > Gordon & Kane in 29. Thoughts?

    Open Controls

