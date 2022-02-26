3pm team news: Maguire and Sancho benched as Elanga starts

Four more Premier League matches get underway this afternoon, although one of them, Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa, has been delayed by half an hour due to traffic congestion.

Manchester United v Watford, Crystal Palace v Burnley and Brentford v Newcastle United are the three Gameweek 27 fixtures starting at 15:00 GMT.

Ralf Rangnick has made some surprise starting XI calls at Old Trafford, with Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho all dropping to the bench from the side that played in Madrid in midweek.

Anthony Elanga, who scored for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.

Opponents Watford have made just one change and it is an enforced one, with Jeremy Ngakia replacing the absent Kiko Femenia at right-back.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche sticks with the same side that started their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek but Maxwel Cornet is fit enough for a place on the bench, where he is joined by the newly available Ashley Westwood and Charlie Taylor.

Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Cheikhou Kouyate make way for Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp and James McArthur for Palace, who have Vicente Guaita among the substitutes after a knee injury forced his absence on Wednesday. Odsonne Edouard is omitted from the starting XI again.

There’s a feel-good story in west London as Christian Eriksen gets his first involvement in a matchday squad since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months ago. The Dane is joined by Ivan Toney on the bench, with Brentford’s only change seeing Vitaly Janelt replace Sergi Canos.

Allan Saint-Maximin again misses out for unchanged Newcastle with a calf problem.

Lewis Dunk returns from suspension in one of three changes made by Graham Potter for the delayed kick-off, with Leandro Trossard and Solly March also coming into the side. Shane Duffy and Danny Welbeck are benched, while Adam Lallana is absent.

Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins come back into the Villa XI, with Calum Chambers and Emi Buendia making way.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Vitelt, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Lossl, Canos, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Eriksen, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Roerslev.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Schar, Burn, Targett, Krafth, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood.

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, March, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Caicedo, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Young, Olsen, Hause, Bailey, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, McArthur, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita, Kouyate, Eze, Ayew, Hughes, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Barnes, Westwood, Cornet, Collins, Bardsley, Long.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba, Ronaldo, Fred, Fernandes, Varane, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga.

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Shaw, Sancho.

Watford XI: Foster, Ngakia, Louza, King, Cleverley, Kamara, Cathcart, Sissoko, Samir, Sarr, Dennis.

Subs: Bachmann, Ekong, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Kayembe.

