119
Rate My Team March 4

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

119 Comments
The deadline for Double Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is less than 24 hours away and the questions are, as ever, coming thick and fast in our comments section.

Most of these are requests for advice on transfer dilemmas or Wildcard drafts and so it’s with that in mind that we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Original Sin
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi guys, hope you guys are having a fabulous start of the weekend. I would really appreciate if you would take some time and rate my team which I took a devastating -12 hit to assemble.

    Foster
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Rudiger* Kilman*
    Salah KDB Raph* JWP
    Broja
    Ramsdale Maupay Bowen Gelhardt*
    ITB 1.0
    Took the -12 to bring in the players marked with *.

    Open Controls
  2. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    I can manage the doubles and blanks with -12 and get:

    GW28: 5 DGW
    GW29: 7 DGW
    GW30: 10 playing

    GW 28 Cancelo James
    GW 28 Cornet Ramsey (-4)
    GW 28 Trossard Raphinha (-8)

    Team for GW 28:

    Ramsdale
    James* - TAA - Robertson - Tierney
    Ramsey* - Raphina* - Salah - Foden
    Dennis* - Waktins*

    DDG - Bowen - Dalot - Antonio

    After that:

    GW 29 Foden Kulusevski
    GW 29 Dennis Lacazette (-4)

    GW 30 Dalot Reguilón

    Pretty well set up for FH 33 -> WC34 -> BB36

    Viable strategy or should I just WC?

    Open Controls
  3. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Which combo?
    a) Rudiger/Raph/Lucas
    b) Silva/Raph/Bowen
    c) Rudiger/Ramsey/Bowen

    Third player will be on bench this week

    Open Controls
  4. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC team. Plan is to do JWP to Saka next week and then get GK in gw30 and upgrade one of the mids or even FH. Any other changes?

    Mendy
    TAA T.Silva Kilman
    Salah JWP(C) Wilock Ramsey
    Kane Adams Jimenez

    Dubravka White Cancelo Gordon

    Open Controls
  5. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Should I WC this team?

    Ramsdale, Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, VVD, Tierney, Keane
    Salah, Coutinho, Bowen, Raphinha, Saka
    King, Edouard, Antonio

    Open Controls
  6. Golazo1357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    1 WC left. 1 FH left. Plan has always been to WC in 31 and FH in 36. 0.0 in the bank.

    Current XI:
    Foster, TAA, Cancelo, Cash, Jota, Bowen, Salah, Bruno, Saka, Laca, Dennis

    Bench: Guita, King, White, Johnson

    Worth a -8 to do the following:
    Bruno to Coutinho
    King to Broja
    Johnson to Rudiger or Reece James

    Thanks for doing this! Cheers!

    Open Controls
  7. moment
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Which of the cheaper wolves defenders are most nailed? Kilman?

    Open Controls
  8. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Havertz expected to start ahead of Lukaku?

    Open Controls
  9. FPL_Tekkerz
      1 min ago

      RMT
      1FT 1.5ITB
      Want to play bench boost this week or next.

      Foster
      TAA, Cancelo, Tierney
      Salah, Jota, Martinelli, Son
      Jimenez, Broja (C), ASM

      Bench: Sanchez, Lamptey, Bowen, Reguilon.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_Tekkerz
          just now

          (No other chip left)

          Open Controls
      2. lewis274
          1 min ago

          livramento or KWP on a wildcard?

          and raphinha and havertz and no son on a wildcard?

          Open Controls
        • NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Do Southampton ever tend to release training pics / videos? Can't find anything from yesterday or today

          Open Controls
        • Bobby_Baggio
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Awful question but on my draft i have Elyounoussi in my team. Is it worth getting him out for one of the below?

          A) Pulisic
          B) Kante
          C) D.James
          D) Armstrong
          E) Podence

          Open Controls
        • gart888
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Any new or good wisdom on the Rudiger vs. James. Vs. Alonso debate?

          Open Controls
        • You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          On FH so just for this week (good to hear your reasons too):

          1) Mount, Ziyech or Havertz?

          2) Kane or Adams?

          Open Controls
        • Freund88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Better to captain Rudiger or James?

          Open Controls

