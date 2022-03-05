346
FanTeam March 5

Exclusive free FanTeam event for Fantasy Football Scout users in Gameweek 28

346 Comments
While we’re twiddling our thumbs and waiting for the FPL site to refresh, you can enter an exclusive free Fantasy contest for readers of this site in Gameweek 28.

The FFS Freeroll tournament takes place over this weekend, with the deadline at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, and there are 20x ‘Gameweek 29 – Weekly Monster’ tickets up for grabs as prizes.

In case you’re confused by terms like ‘Weekly Monster’ or ‘Freeroll’, don’t be: all you really need to know is that you get the chance to enter a ‘Free Hit’ squad for nine upcoming Gameweek 28 matches and win the chance to compete for some big money in Gameweek 29 – all for free!

HOW TO ENTER

PRIZES

  •  1st to 10th = free €20/£17 ticket to next week’s Weekly Monster
  • 11th to 20th = free €2/£1.70 ticket to next week’s Weekly Monster

FIXTURES

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of £107m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There are no substitutes but if a player in your team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, the ‘Safety Net’ feature will automatically be enabled – replacing that player with the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double, as normal.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up this event, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as win/lose points and rewards for shots on target – these are detailed in the graphic below:

Exclusive free FanTeam event for Fantasy Football Scout users in Gameweek 8 6

  1. jay01
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Turns out everyone i know wildcarded.. and im sat here with a minus 4 hit lol. Anyone else have FOMO this weekend?

    1. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Plenty of time for me to FOMO in future with only BB left

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      not really

    3. dlrowssoB
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Nah, couldn’t see many good routes from WC28 through blank gameweek 30, so just took a -4

      I can field 7 in 30 as it stands but still looking forward to FH30 instead.

      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I think thats what it is.. i know i have chips in hand now its damage limitation for now

        1. dlrowssoB
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Chance to make up ground in GW3*.

          I still think being able to FH in 33 could be huge. Appreciate some WC27 have been done with Wolves in mind for 30, but three weeks is a long time in FPL

          1. jay01
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Same! Admittedly i have 8 players doubling plus Mo Trent and Salah this week anyway so im hoping damage to FH teams isnt bad. Got a decent team for 30 too so i hope to use my FH, WC and BB later

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Nah. I have James (c) so I'm excited.

      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        This.

      2. jay01
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        As a chelsea fan this will be a conflicting weekend lol

    5. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I took a -8 despite having WC and both FHs left.

    6. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I did -12 to allay FOMO

  2. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Brought in Jorginho on a BB. Feel dirty.

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Good luck! I was tempted this week but was worried about rotation with Chelsea having most of their midfield (maybe all?) fit, especially with him benched in the final last week

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yeah seems out of favour. Wouldn’t mind him coming on for a jammy pen or two in the dying minutes 🙂

  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Enough of the usual suspects. Who is your differential this week?

    Mine is Ait-Nouri and Woooood

    1. Giovanni Giorgio
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      James

      1. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Dan James? Could do well!!

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Pukki I suppose

    3. ILOVEBAPS
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I fancy some Wood this GW.

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Salah C

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        🙂

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Targett

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        James and Mendy.

    6. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Vardy, Thiago,

      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Both great shouts there

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Cheers

    7. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      ummm... I guess Saiss, White, Ramsey, Ward Prowse(c), Dennis, Watkins. No potential for mega hauls in them unfortunately.

    8. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Weghorst

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        😮

    9. dlrowssoB
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      James and or JWP. Once the game updates, expecting to see my entire mini league with Rudiger

    10. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      JWP

    11. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Salah C by the comments im reading - my alternative was Jimi but couldnt do it

    12. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Lukaku!

    13. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Martinelli (1% EO). Also have Ait Nouri

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Oh and Havertz

    14. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Sir King Willock

    15. teneighty
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Fraser!

    16. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Jorginho and Alonso

    17. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Digne is my lowest owned player!

  4. EffPeeEll
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Grief James and Boohootino this week's chumps?

  5. dlrowssoB
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by Diaz for DGW29?

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      not a bad shout.
      Jota will start against Inter

    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Jota is a better Fpl player. Right now, Jota and Firmino is the strikers, Mane and Diaz left wing while Salah is right. Firmino is out, so Jota.

      1. dlrowssoB
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Jota has blown hot and cold all season, and seems a lot of people have got rid over the last few weeks, so it’s less of a risk IMO

  6. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Game still updating! 😮

    1. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Lots of chips in play

    2. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Hopefully adding free WC, FH & TC chips

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Was my Lukaku captain pick inspirational or idiotic?

    Just having fun picking off doubles until I wild card.

    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Could work out, i mean he is due mate haha

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        He scored at Luton, back in rhythm?!

        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          haha i really fancy him to come good tbh

    2. Neevesy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I was so tempted, but went with Havertz captain.

    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      With EO likely to be spread out, any player as captain is fine

  8. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    -16pt hit that included bring Willock in.

    Think I might have finally flipped 😛

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Ja fooli!

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Just like Leeds

    3. Neevesy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Lol

    4. ILOVEBAPS
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      That’s why I decided to WC Jaf. Wanted too many

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        No chips left, spent them all 😎

    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Same, but couldn’t stretch to Willock.

      Pope > Sa
      Tarkowski > James
      Weghorst > Jimenez
      Cancelo > Rudiger
      Bowen > Jorginho

      Last two feel wrong but allows me to do Mahrez to Son next week. That was until Mahrez dropped last night. You have to laugh!

  9. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Game has updated naaii 😎

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Not properly

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        If you hit refresh again it does

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yeah, just got to go past your cache

  10. Holmes
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    EO time

    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Demi time…

      1. beric
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Those were the days

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Is it not false seeing as Salah has been most popular C past five weeks & must be all the dead teams?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Loads of people have captained Coutinho in my mini leagues.

  11. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    updated

  12. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    New chips added…..

    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      ….to my plate….greedy guts 😛

  13. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    My team looks so, so good for next GW. 😀

  14. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    had a dream last night Lei winning 7:0 :))

  15. dlrowssoB
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Game back up but still showing GW27 deadline. Anyone want to risk making a change? 🙂

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      It's just the cache on your browser.

  16. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Seems I wasn't the only crazy one.

    My work ML has 1st, 2nd and 4th (me) all captaining James!!

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Best option by far, gutted I don't have him
      Can very easily be a 30+ point captain!

    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      No Chelsea defender cappers in my two main ML! Salah, Coutinho, Raph and Sa are the picks they've gone with. Could be a massive week for me with James (C) and Silva.

  17. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    A. Ramsey (whu)
    or
    B. Gordon (WOL NEW)

    1. beric
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Let's see how this week plays out first shall we

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        True

  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Top 10k EO’s
    Salah 112.5%
    Raphinha 92.5%
    Trent 78.5%
    Rüdiger 76.1%
    Broja 71.9%
    Reece James 66.9%
    Coutinho 55.2%
    Jimenez 54.2%
    Jacob Ramsey 40.9%
    Son 39.7%

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      another week where salah points will drop rank

      What a time to be alive

      1. beric
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Only slightly though, rejoice!

      2. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Only 1.2 impact for every 10 pts

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Except Salah, every points matters! Lets go...

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I almost regret having captained Salah over Raphinha

    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Selling Raphina on my first WC has been highly irritating this season

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Haven't you had an opportunity to address that?

      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Could have for a hit but they never pay off for me

  19. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Rival of mine has Mount(TC) this week, surprised but he's a Chelsea fan so I can understand it

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I think mount is very likely to be benched today

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        That would be quite funny.

      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        It's definitely risky, he's far from nailed and it sounded like he missed a hatful of chances v Liverpool so I doubt that's helped his case

  20. DALEDOBACK
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Willock Captain lets go!

    1. Dammit_182
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Nice. Got Dubravka, willock & wood. Not sure I’ve ever had Triple Newcastle. Ever

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I was v tempted but the Southampton fixture followed by Chelsea put me off.

  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    FPL GOAT Fabio Borges played his WC, James (c)

    Dubravka
    James TAA Kilman Coady
    Salah Son Raphinha
    Lacazette Broja Wood
    Schmeichel Saka White Bowen

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/380968/event/28

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Cheers.

      He's obviously set up for future weeks too, he does consistently make the right calls.

      Is Schmeichel to play a dgw BB?

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Thx. Couldn't decide between him and Raph, so I chose Salah.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I have 9/11 his starters 🙂

    4. beric
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I have 2 of his starters lol

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Trent and Salah?

    5. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I have 10 of those and have tried to set up similarly I’d say with an eye on future weeks.

      Laca and Wood surprise picks but watch them roll the goals in.

  22. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    The thing with Coutinho as captain, Southampton are a strong team and Villa v Leeds could be close.

    I reckon Southampton can keep Villa to say 1-2 to Saints and perhaps 2-2 at Elland Road.

    So in my mind it's on the away game.

  23. Dammit_182
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Everton now have 4 matches to re-schedule!?!?!

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      yes

    2. The Last Rolo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      What have I missed? Spurs v Eve is off?

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        No, was just looking at bringing in Keane for next week and their 30/33 blanks mean they have 4 to reschedule. Just was not expecting to see that!

  24. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    James is the differential in my ML. Everyone has gone with Rudiger

  25. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/insider_fpl/status/1500079383129825285?s=21

    Jiménez dropped?

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      No way!

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Possibly. Well, actually yes if that is correct.

      1. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        In fairness I did pick him and so far when I pick a ‘double’ GW player they don’t end up playing twice.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/insider_fpl/status/1500079391224864774

      Coady took out Ait Nouri too

      1. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Maybe they all just hate each other ??

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      He actually brought in Hwang too
      https://twitter.com/insider_fpl/status/1500079389899431938

    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Ooof, to be fair Lage did sound a bit happy with Silva's movement against West Ham he just bemoaned a lack of shots on goal overall from the team. I know a lot said Jimenez was quite poor in his last few games

      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Was poor for a while and Wolves fans were calling for him to be dropped

    6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      ugh this week's arrow is going to be crimson

  26. WATERMELONS
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Good luck everyone. See you on the other side hopefully with a nice fat green arrow

  27. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Only got 1 of the top 6 highest EO players. Salah. And that too as non cap

    This will either end very well or very bad

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Just 3 out of top 10 for me. Need Chelsea to concede in both games.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        That would be gold.

        I can definitely see Burnley scoring, not sure about Norwich.

        I'm guessing most are looking for attacking returns with Chelsea defenders too.

  28. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Salah is a huge differential capt in my ml, come on mo, punish those doubters.

    On flip side raphina is a massive risk to me, one of the largest in a long time!

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Exactly the same here, you are screwed, Raph will haul big

  29. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Captaincy in the top10k.Really interesting!

    RÜDIGER 21.48%
    RAPHINHA 18.88%
    JAMES 18.72%
    SALAH 14.83%
    COUTINHO 12.71%

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Double game week fever could blast me into the top 10k if Salah hauls

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        With all your bad luck how are you closing in on the top 10k?

        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Slight exaggeration to be fair, it would definitely get me inside top 50k though.

  30. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Havertz to start
    ... In place of Lukaku?

    https://twitter.com/insider_fpl/status/1500079376486047745?t=OarRoomNASQe5BscDMilkQ&s=19

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Rightly so if correct

