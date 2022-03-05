Exclusive free FanTeam event for Fantasy Football Scout users in Gameweek 28

Sponsored by FanTeam

While we’re twiddling our thumbs and waiting for the FPL site to refresh, you can enter an exclusive free Fantasy contest for readers of this site in Gameweek 28.

The FFS Freeroll tournament takes place over this weekend, with the deadline at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, and there are 20x ‘Gameweek 29 – Weekly Monster’ tickets up for grabs as prizes.

In case you’re confused by terms like ‘Weekly Monster’ or ‘Freeroll’, don’t be: all you really need to know is that you get the chance to enter a ‘Free Hit’ squad for nine upcoming Gameweek 28 matches and win the chance to compete for some big money in Gameweek 29 – all for free!

HOW TO ENTER

Click this link here

Enter the following entry code: FFSGW28

PRIZES

1st to 10th = free €20/£17 ticket to next week’s Weekly Monster

11th to 20th = free €2/£1.70 ticket to next week’s Weekly Monster

FIXTURES

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of £107m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There are no substitutes but if a player in your team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, the ‘Safety Net’ feature will automatically be enabled – replacing that player with the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double, as normal.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up this event, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as win/lose points and rewards for shots on target – these are detailed in the graphic below:

