199
Scout Notes March 6

Saka’s goal contributions, Lacazette’s creativity, Watford’s home form: FPL notes

199 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Watford v Arsenal in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

IN-FORM SAKA

Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) is now up to 14 Premier League goal contributions in 2021/22, after making the first and netting the second at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

As a result, the England winger is up to eighth in the midfielder standings, only behind Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.0m), Son Heung-min (£10.8m), Sadio Mane (£11.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Bernardo Silva (£7.2m) and Diogo Jota (£8.3m).

And although he trails the above group for overall points, amongst all midfielders from Gameweek 16 onwards, only Bowen, Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) can better his tally of nine attacking returns (six goals, three assists):

Already owned by 63.09% of the top 10k, Saka is now set to receive plenty more Fantasy attention, with a double-header in Gameweek 29 followed by a guaranteed fixture in Gameweek 30.

Furthermore, the Gunners have a favourable run of matches right through till the end of the season, with two more as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweeks to fit in somewhere during the below.

LACAZETTE’S CREATIVE ABILITIES

After failing to find the back of the net against Watford on Sunday, Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) has now gone six Premier League games without a goal. In fact, you have to go all the way back to mid-December for his last one from open-play.

However, despite not scoring many, the Frenchman is contributing assists, with another two today taking his tally to five in his last four appearances.

It’s easy to see why, too, with attacking trio Saka, Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) buzzing around him and feeding off his exemplary hold-up play.

Above: since earning a regular role in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI in Gameweek 15, no forward has created more chances than Lacazette

“He will still not be happy in that dressing room because he wants to score, but a lot of the things he does for the team are phenomenal.

I think he’s had really good moments in terms of goal-scoring records, probably better than what he’s doing right now, but for what we ask of him and for what I ask of him and the contribution that I need from him, I think he’s doing really, really well.” – Mikel Arteta on Alexandre Lacazette’s contribution at Watford

Elsewhere, Odegaard and Martinelli’s goals were their first in the league since Gameweek 16 and 18 respectively, and whilst it’s hard to put either of them ahead of Saka right now, they are at least cheaper alternatives if funds are tight.

Meanwhile, Arsenal did look a little shaky at the back, with their opponents racking up 13 shots which carried a combined expected goals (xG) value of 1.39, which Mikel Arteta commented on after the match:

“I saw that in the first minute of the game – we could have been 1-0 down. We were really good going forward and we had all the right intention and the energy to do it. We scored three magnificent goals but we didn’t have the same energy and commitment defensively. When that happens, to win a game away from home, you’re going to suffer. That’s why we suffered today – because defensively we didn’t have the right structure. We didn’t detect with enough urgency the moments where they could activate certain spaces that we knew. That’s why we suffered. We conceded two and we could have conceded another one or two.” – Mikel Arteta

EIGHT HOME DEFEATS IN A ROW FOR WATFORD

For Watford, it’s now eight Premier League home defeats in a row and 11 of 14 overall.

Since Roy Hodgson became manager, the Hornets’ away form has generally been good, with one win, two draws and a defeat. In contrast, the home form has continued where it left off under Claudio Ranieri, with three losses at Vicarage Road.

However, their attacking play on Sunday did offer encouragement for the run-in, with their speed on the counter causing plenty of problems.

That’s despite two high profile absentees in Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) and Joshua King (£5.8m), both of whom missed out with hamstring injuries, although the latter was described as ‘precautionary’ by the club prior to kick-off.

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) thought he’d put the Hornets up after just 17 seconds, but his celebrations were cut short by a narrow offside decision, whilst Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m) was lively throughout, producing his first double-digit haul of the campaign via a goal, assist and maximum bonus.

Kiko Femenia (£4.3m), meanwhile, now has five assists for the season, and has turned provider in back-to-back appearances.

“I don’t think we did miss them (Sarr and King), because I don’t know that those two could have done any better. That’s the bottom line. We didn’t lose the game because there was no Sarr or no King because both Cucho and Joao Pedro did a very good job. We lost the game quite simply because they punished us for one or two mistakes we made in and around our penalty area in particularly the cross-field ball that went out of play and then a quick throw-in that we didn’t adjust to. Whereas we were unable unfortunately to get similar chances against them. However, we did create chances against them. There’s no doubt about that. And Joao Pedro and Cucho were very much a part of that.” – Roy Hodgson on the performances of Cucho Hernandez and Joao Pedro

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Louza (Kayembe 64), Sissoko, Cleverley (Kalu 89), Cucho, Pedro, Dennis

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard (Holding 90), Martinelli (Pepe 73), Lacazette (Nketiah 80)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

199 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any early thoughts on this please?
    1 FT, 0.1 ITB. Currently have 6 DGWers in 29 and 9 starters in BGW30 (won't FH).

    Ramsdale*
    TAA* Silva Digne
    Salah* Son* Saka* Raphinha Mount
    Lacazette* Broja

    Dubravka Jimenez Kilman Coady

    A) Save FT
    B) Mount > Gordon
    C) Jimenez > Richarlison
    D) Digne > Davies
    E) smth else?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      I think you've got more then enough players for gw30 so try to capitalise on dgw29. See how the other games go maybe do C

      Open Controls
      1. SKENG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I thought about that as well but at the same time my single GW attacking players are Broja (WAT), Raphinha (NOR), Mount (NEW), so with C I would have to bench Mount. That's why I'm thinking saving might be a good idea given that I will have no chips for GW31 onwards.

        Open Controls
    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        28 mins ago

        B if Mount starts the 2nd game this week (as could see him then rested in 29). Also, it opens up the funds for later on to upgrade Kilman / Coady post GW30

        Open Controls
        1. SKENG
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Good point, Mount will be likely benched if he starts next. If I do B I think I will just get Maddison for Gordon in GW30 until the rest of the season.

          Open Controls
      • Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        A
        B and C leaves you stuck with Everton assets you almost certainly don't want after 29. Digne should be back, so not D

        Open Controls
        1. SKENG
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          With B I was thinking GW30 transfer would be Gordon > Maddison. With C I would reverse it Richarlison > Jimenez. So they would be both Everton 1 week punts... yeah saving looks good.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I wouldn't waste two transfers on those assets. Yes it might not be a hit, but they are still transfers you are not able to make improvements that'll benefit you for the run in

            Open Controls
      • Karhumies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Digne to Doherty?

        No Vardy, no Kane for 30 could really hurt. I believe those will be the top 2 captain options on that GW.

        Open Controls
        1. SKENG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Doherty not nailed right? I have Son for 30, difficult to have both him and Kane.

          Open Controls
    3. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Bottomed. Any good suggestions on what to do with this team? 2 FT’s and £0.2 ITB. I won’t be using FH in BGW30 but can’t really see an obvious transfer. Was considering Coutinho to Kulu and rolling other FT but now not so sure.

      Ramsdale*
      TAA* - Robbo* - White*
      Salah* (C) - Son* - Saka* - Coutinho - Raphinha
      Wood* - Broja

      Subs: Dubravka; Jimenez, Digne, Kilman

      Open Controls
      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          29 mins ago

          Use 1 of the 2 FTs on Broja to Hwang... you can see who is most likely to start in BGW30 out of Hwang and Jimi and move the other one on. You're gonna have more than most in GW30 for sure.

          Open Controls
          1. Tinfoil Deathstar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Cheers. Something to consider but I quite like Broja’s fixture next week (I was planning on starting) and don’t love the idea of Wolves double attack even if it’s just for one week.

            Open Controls
            1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                5 mins ago

                Maybe then just Jimi to Hwang. General opinion seems to be Hwang is now starting in place of Jimi. Keeps your BGW player as well as saving around 2m that can be used post 30 to upgrade Kilman/Digne/Wood

                Open Controls
                1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Yeah that’s a decent shout - especially it Hwang starts again on Thursday. Cheers

                  Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            Jimenez and Digne perhaps out. Richardson and James in?

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Not using FH in 30 so he's probably making matters worse taking out two (probable) GW30 starters

              Open Controls
            2. Tinfoil Deathstar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Do you mean Richarlison or Richardson? If it’s the former I can’t afford

              Open Controls
          3. Nanook
              just now

              Does Jimi + Wood to Vardy + Gelhart interest you? You might need a bit itb to do that. You keep the same # of players for 30 if Gelhart doesn’t play and gain a player in 30 and maybe point or two if he does. Plus you have IMO the best captain in 30 w Vardy. Wood has a double in 29 but I’d probably still rather Vardy for 1 match given the gulf in difference b/w the two in real life and FPL.

              Open Controls
          4. Timmygold
              35 mins ago

              Why’s maguire classed as a defender?

              Open Controls
              1. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                He’s not been great, but Fred was diabolical as a CDM today.

                How he can call himself a defensive mid when he can’t anticipate danger and position himself correctly, I’ll never know

                Open Controls
            • Viper
              • 12 Years
              30 mins ago

              I made a mistake this week and done Lacazette -> Adams (-4).

              Should I see this as an opportunity to go for one of the cheaper midfield (Martinelli/Odegaard) or stick to the plan of Kulusevski?

              Open Controls
              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Wait until tomorrow's team sheet. Will be interesting to see if Moura's return impacts Kulusevski

                Open Controls
              2. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Martinelli looks a great prospect now Aubameyang has left. He offers them a real threat in behind and is such good value at 5.3m

                Open Controls
            • Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              25 mins ago

              29k GW rank at the halfway stage. A broken clock is right twice a day 🙂

              Open Controls
            • Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Sa (Foster)
              Trent, Rudiger, James, White (Kilman)
              Salah (TC), Raphinha, Mount, JWP (Coutinho)
              Kane, Broja (Gelhart)

              JWP to Saka will be the plan next Saturday. Bench Broja (WAT) or White (LEI LIV) ahead of Coutinho (whu)?

              Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              24 mins ago

              The planning for 29 has started.

              How important is Son? I think he could be extremely good in a double with United and Brighton. Both sides that press up and don't sit back.

              I have two routes to Son.
              1) Cancelo + Maddison > Davies + Son -4
              2) Foster + King + Maddison > Foster + Gelhardt + Son -8

              Is Cancelo worth an extra hit to keep?

              The alternative is I don't get Son and just roll FT and then bring two guys in for GW30.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                21 mins ago

                Two should say DDG > Foster. Need to raise the money.

                Open Controls
              2. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                20 mins ago

                Think I’m going to target getting Kane. I’d need to lose Mahrez for Son and I’m not sure that’s a great idea if not captaining.

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I have Kane already 😀 So it would be a Spurs double up this week.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Twisted Saltergater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Still worth it, I think. They’re the only two Spurs players that interest me.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Biggsy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I'm not sure about a Spurs double up long term. But with a GW30 game and United looking like the juicier of the two fixtures due to seemingly forgetting what defending is, getting him in could pay off.

                    Open Controls
              3. Viper
                • 12 Years
                19 mins ago

                1) looks fine. At least Cancelo can't hurt you in 30 & has Liverpool in 32.

                Dont like a 8 pointer that includes two non assets tbh

                Open Controls
              4. Earn your Spurs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                18 mins ago

                I'd go 1 - Cancelo isn't getting more points than many other defenders at present and Kane has a good run in. Not sure about Davies tho tbh

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Davies fits perfectly because he doubles in 29 and plays in 30. Spurs run-in also very good and he's 4.4m.

                  I was really pleased he went down in price tbh last week.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Earn your Spurs
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Fair points - it's just as a Spurs fan I know how rarely our defence keeps clean sheets

                    Open Controls
              5. NATSTER
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                I like 1) more as Davies could be useful for BGW30 and also less hits.

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  The problem I see with 1 is that I will want Cancelo back on WC in GW34/35. I'm also effectively giving up Cancelo for cry in 29 and bur in GW31 where I think he could haul.

                  The only thing I lose is 4 extra points to keep the best City option. Yes, it's basically a -8 just to get Son but over the next 3 games he could be the highest scoring player and if not, he's likely a long term hold for me anyway with Spurs' strong run-in.

                  Open Controls
            • Earn your Spurs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              If in the FA Cup Qtrs we have Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea winning they cannot play on the weekend of 16th April but is there any good reason they cannot play during the midweek following? Hence GW33 remains unchanged.

              Sorry if this has already been debated - thanks for your input 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Earn your Spurs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Play their Premiership games I mean, as they will play FA Cup semis

                Open Controls
              2. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                The midweek is free. Whether the game gets moved there is anyone's guess. Clearly makes sense but it might be that teams with lots of postponements and limited opportunities in other weeks may cause some blanks

                Open Controls
            • Viper
              • 12 Years
              23 mins ago

              Skipping ahead to Gw30 for a minute, which looks better?

              A. Adams -> Vardy (FT)

              B. Digne & Adams -> Amartey & Kane (-4).

              I have already used bench boosy

              Open Controls
              1. Viper
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                *I have already used bench boost so B takes some of cash from my bench

                Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                If Digne is out then B.

                Open Controls
                1. Viper
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Don't mind losing him either way, I've had enough of his points dodging 🙂

                  Open Controls
              3. Earn your Spurs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                I'd go B

                Open Controls
            • POTATO
              • 1 Year
              21 mins ago

              Is Tierney overrated? Has disappointed since I bought him, and now not expecting much from his dgw.

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                8 mins ago

                IRL or as a fantasy asset? Either way it’s a no imo actually

                Open Controls
                1. POTATO
                  • 1 Year
                  7 mins ago

                  Always implied FPL on this forum.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    6 mins ago

                    In which case definitely no. He’s 4.9m. Not sure what you expect for that

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      5 mins ago

                      *5.1 now apparently

                      Open Controls
                    2. POTATO
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      £5.1M. I have Ramsdale in goal and the Arsenal double defence is starting to look like a mistake. Wolves have similarly lost that CS expectation. I should add I downgraded Rudiger for Tierney while Chelsea were blanking but it hasn't paid off and Rudi didn't drop in price really over that period.

                      Open Controls
                      1. RedRo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        just now

                        Yeah, can see why you’d be thinking about it given the circumstances - I definitely don’t think he’s a sell now. Probably not beyond next week either. I’d keep as long as he ‘s fit (that’s the real problem with him - bit injury prone)

                        Open Controls
            • RamboRN
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              Ddg
              Taa cancelo tierney livra rudiger
              Salah foden saka martinelli
              kane

              Subs foster dennis, bowen, martinelli weghorst

              Bowen, dennis, livra to James, kulu, hwang/broja for -8 ? Will probably bench boost then

              Open Controls
            • panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              How many doublers are you planning on having next GW? Just the 6 here without hits.

              Open Controls
              1. Viper
                • 12 Years
                9 mins ago

                5 & might do Coutinho -> Martinelli/Kuluveski

                Open Controls
              2. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                8 mins ago

                8 without hits but I wildcarded last week. 6 is good

                Open Controls
              3. NATSTER
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                6 now. 1 FT might make it 7 and that's enough for me.

                Open Controls
              4. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                7 with my ft and likely Salah(TC)

                Open Controls
            • NATSTER
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              12 mins ago

              0 ITB & 1 FT and no plan to FH in BGW30.

              *Ramsdale
              *TAA - James - Cancelo
              *Salah - *Son - *Saka - Coutinho - Ramsey
              *Kane - Broja
              Bench : Digne, Amartey, Gelhardt

              What's the best move for DGW29?

              A : Digne > White (LEI+LIV) .. and bench Ramsey (whu)
              B : Ramsey > Gordon (WOL+NEW) .. but he won't play in BGW30
              C : Coutinho > Raphinha (NOR) .. good fixture, but he doesn't have DGW
              D : Coutinho > Kulesevski (mun+bha) .. but he might be rotated when Moura is back.

              Open Controls
              1. Buck The Trent
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                Save?

                Open Controls
                1. NATSTER
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Save could be option. Just try to see if there is any good option to add one more DGW29 player.

                  Open Controls
                2. NATSTER
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  But I'm not sure what I would want to do with 2 FTs on BGW30.

                  Open Controls
            • Torres76
              • 12 Years
              11 mins ago

              Quick question please.

              How long is Bowen out for?

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                I think I saw someone saying it wasn’t anything serious earlier

                Open Controls
            • FCSB
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Best TC option:

              1. Salah GW29 (bha, ars)
              2. Cancelo / KDB GW36 (NEW, BHA/wol)

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 mins ago

                Hmm, think I’d say 36 in isolation. That could be a great option for BB too though so depends on what your wider situation with chips is I guess - if that’s your last one for example I’d wait for 36 I think

                Open Controls
                1. FCSB
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I have FH and TC left… so 36 is a great time to FH too… unless a better / more suitable GW?

                  Open Controls
              2. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                36 on paper with risk that MCI will have run away with the title and rotate

                Open Controls
            • dshv
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Would you play 1st FH 29 … if you have 6 players in gw30 ??

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Are you going to play just 6/7 30 then?

                Open Controls
            • Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Cancelo Jimenez Adam > White Hwang Kane, do it in 29 or 30?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.