Scoutcast: Double-edged swords for FPL managers in Gameweek 29

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 29 and beyond.

New challenges await FPL managers this weekend with another Double Gameweek on the horizon.

Once again there is a broad mixture of quality in action twice. While last weekend Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea were among the key teams to target, this time the assets of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be in demand.

Everton, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion also play twice and may come under consideration.

But as our Scoutcast trio discuss the best options, it becomes clear that ‘big six’ assets will be top of their shopping list.

Meanwhile, they have to go ‘Rondon deep’ to find an Everton asset worth picking up in their frisk of the latest Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area statistics.

FPL managers choosing differential ‘swords’ to attack the Gameweek may find themselves with problems ahead during the remainder of the season as our trio rummage through the final fixtures of the campaign. This includes an examination of the latest thinking of where further Doubles and Blank Gameweeks may land, thanks to the hive mind of the FPL community’s scheduling experts.

Seb marks a return to the Scoutcast with some thoughts on Gameweek 28’s over and underperformers. Were Reece James (£6.2m) and Danny Ings (£7.7m) owners lucky to haul? Can Raphinha (£6.5m) owners count themselves unfortunate not to earn themselves more points?

Elsewhere, the latest poor defences are examined, Joe’s elderly cat Ruby makes an appearance, and the community team enjoys the benefits of a Wildcard.

Joe has also achieved a green arrow so far in Gameweek 28 after deploying his second Wildcard, but there are mixed fortunes for Seb and Andy’s Bench Boost. One is seeing red, while another is on the edge of the top 5,000.

During the end of the show, audio gremlins conspired to interrupt our hosts’ voices, which saw the quickfire questions round move over to Twitter after Tuesday night’s stream.

Thankfully they did find time to chat about their own Gameweek 29 transfer and captaincy plans.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT