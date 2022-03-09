138
Podcast March 9

Scoutcast: Double-edged swords for FPL managers in Gameweek 29

138 Comments
Share

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 29 and beyond.

New challenges await FPL managers this weekend with another Double Gameweek on the horizon.

Once again there is a broad mixture of quality in action twice. While last weekend Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea were among the key teams to target, this time the assets of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be in demand.

Everton, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion also play twice and may come under consideration.

But as our Scoutcast trio discuss the best options, it becomes clear that ‘big six’ assets will be top of their shopping list.

Meanwhile, they have to go ‘Rondon deep’ to find an Everton asset worth picking up in their frisk of the latest Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area statistics.

FPL managers choosing differential ‘swords’ to attack the Gameweek may find themselves with problems ahead during the remainder of the season as our trio rummage through the final fixtures of the campaign. This includes an examination of the latest thinking of where further Doubles and Blank Gameweeks may land, thanks to the hive mind of the FPL community’s scheduling experts.

Seb marks a return to the Scoutcast with some thoughts on Gameweek 28’s over and underperformers. Were Reece James (£6.2m) and Danny Ings (£7.7m) owners lucky to haul? Can Raphinha (£6.5m) owners count themselves unfortunate not to earn themselves more points?

Elsewhere, the latest poor defences are examined, Joe’s elderly cat Ruby makes an appearance, and the community team enjoys the benefits of a Wildcard.

Joe has also achieved a green arrow so far in Gameweek 28 after deploying his second Wildcard, but there are mixed fortunes for Seb and Andy’s Bench Boost. One is seeing red, while another is on the edge of the top 5,000.

During the end of the show, audio gremlins conspired to interrupt our hosts’ voices, which saw the quickfire questions round move over to Twitter after Tuesday night’s stream.

Thankfully they did find time to chat about their own Gameweek 29 transfer and captaincy plans.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

138 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Advice greatly appreciated chaps - 1 FT, 5.4M ITB, no FH/WC.

    DDG
    TAA*, Robertson*, James
    Salah*, Saka*, Havertz, Bowen
    Watkins, Broja, Dennis

    (Foster, Digne, Ramsey, Saiss)

    Comfortable with hits for Spurs/Arsenal players for DGW29 and BGW30...

    A) Dennis/Broja, Bowen, Havertz, DDG -> Son, Kulusevski, Lacazette, Ramsdale (-12)
    B) Dennis, Broja, Bowen, DDG -> Kane, Kulusevski, Ramsdale, Gelhardt/Fodder (-12)
    C) Dennis, Bowen, DDG -> Kane, Martinelli/Odegaard, Ramsdale (-8)
    D) Dennis/Broja, Havertz, DDG -> Kane, Kulusevski, Ramsdale (-8)
    E) Something else..

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      If Bowen is out does Dennis, Bowen > Kane, Kulu (-4) work?
      DDG > Ramsdale for a hit can be done either way I suppose

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Cheers - unfortunately not - that would have been my preference (and also DDG -> Ramsdale). That's where option B comes in (including downgrade of Broja) or Option D (losing Havertz as opposed to Bowen) which most people seem to have preferred.

        Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I like C the least from the look of players coming in as Ramsdale might not get any CS and not much confidence in young Arsenal mids.

      If you don't plan to have 3 Spurs, do you consider Lloris instead of Ramsdale? He might have better chance for CS ovr the next 3 games.

      I couldn't nail down if I like A, B, or D the most, but that's my thought at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah to be honest I don't like C either, too much rotation risk for Odegaard/Martinelli. I think I prefer Ramsdale to Lloris, but food for thought - thanks

        Open Controls
    3. TMShear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Out of the options I think I prefer D the most. I brought Havertz on a wildcard last week and I'm hesitant to transfer him out for a hit with Newcastle at home. However, in your case I think the -8 will be paid back over the next two weeks, especially with not having a FH left for GW30.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Cheers - with the James news now I think I can keep hold of Havertz and lose James (and Bowen) instead. So Broja, Bowen, James & DDG out and Kane, Kulusevski, Ramsdale and Tierney/Doherty in....

        Open Controls
        1. TMShear
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          For a -12, all those moves look like upgrades. I'd get rid of Dennis over Broja imo and pick Doherty over Tierney. Best of luck!

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Much appreciated - you too!

            Open Controls
  2. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Worth -4 to sell two Villa to get 3rd Spurs & 3rd Arsenal assets and get 2 more games.

    Ramsdale
    TAA - James - Cancelo
    Salah - Son - Saka - Coutinho - Ramsey
    Kane - Broja
    Bench : Digne, Amartey, Gelhardt

    Looking at these options and start questing if I should just use 1 FT?

    A: Digne + Ramsey ->> Davies + Martinelli
    B: Digne + Coutinho ->> Tierney + Kulu
    C: Digne ->> Doherty
    D: Coutinho ->> Kulu

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Depends on your BGW30 strategy? Villa play BGW30...

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Assuming no FH I'd probably lose Cancelo & Broja - would that allow you to stretch to Doherty & Lacazette perhaps?

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Thanks. Not playing FH in 30 and will be happy with 8-9 players. Both Arsenal & Spurs will play in GW30 too and I feel not losing games.

          Unfortunately, I'm 1.0 million short for Cancelo & Broja to Doherty & Laca. I'm actually keen to have Broja (WAT) in GW29 too.

          Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thank you. That's the one I thought originally as easy swap and get some money ITB for handling the coming blanks.

        Open Controls
  3. DandyDon
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    I see Digne is available again. Gerrard also said he was delighted with Ashley Young though. Praying he plays 90mins again so I can get my TAA 12 poinst off my bench!

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      A 1pt cameo would be the worst

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      From the look around on internet, Digne subbed in might be best for me.

      Open Controls
  4. Gooner Kebab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Dumping Raphina to Kulu feels wrong but right at the same time

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      I'm sold on this transfer at least this GW

      Open Controls
  5. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Who makes way for Kane?

    Broja
    Weghorst
    Jimenez

    Don't plan on using FH gw30

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I would do Weghorst or Jimenez

      Open Controls
      1. jam
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Weghorst

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Probably Jimenenenez

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      The cart horst

      Open Controls
    5. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Quite split between weggy and jimmy

      Open Controls
    6. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Jiminez

      Open Controls
  6. jam
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Any takers for Matip this week? It's that or Doherty for me, but 3 Pool would be nice. Just worried about his starting both.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Nope for the reasons you suggest

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Is he nailed for both?

      Open Controls
    3. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Definitely not

      Open Controls
  7. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Rudiger to VVD (-4)?

    Think I will want James longer term so don’t think I’ll keep Rudiger long term and so really all down to 29 returns.

    Happy with my 9 for 30, May use my FT to go to 10 but won’t be getting 11 and okay with that.

    Open Controls
    1. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Is that really worth it? Rudi has NEW, and they both blank GW30

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Maybe - that’s the Q.

        I think Newcastle will score - Chelsea likely to rotate a bit ahead of Europe.

        VVD seems to have been a goal threat lately - one goal clearly has a lot of upside with bonus.

        Open Controls
  8. Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    How do I strip 0.1 off this team?

    Schmeichel / Foster

    TAA / VVD / White / Doherty / Kilman

    Salah / Kulu / Saka / Martinelli / Raphinha

    Kane / Vardy / Gelhardt

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Gelhardt to 4.4

      Open Controls
      1. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Yeah, could be an option I guess. Was kind of hoping Gelhardt would get minutes GW30, but with Balford coming back may be unlikely

        Open Controls
        1. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          It’s probably just 1 point you’re missing out on.

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Raphinha to Tielemans

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        or Kilman to Jonny

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        If you are on WC and no BB, then Foster is not required

        Open Controls
    3. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Change Schmeichel.

      Open Controls
  9. fantasyfog
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which defender for 29 and 30

    Currently have Tierney Gabriel Trent James Saiss

    Thinking James to...

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Doherty

      Open Controls
  10. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    I have a public confession to make. I hedged against my auction league team in this week's wildcard, it cost me about 30 points and I still got blitzed in auction league, it didn't do me any good. When can I stop this hedging behaviour? I feel ashamed.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      me too but i took a -12 hit, sitting on 21 points atm

      Open Controls
  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    As a player who got absolutely stung by not playing the WC in GW28 by not bringing in Coutinho and James (and captained Raphinha) but still done a -12 for Sa, Jimenez, and Ramsey) for GW30 - don't ask it was a 50/50 call. Only have 21 points at the moment. (anyone else to worse lol) gone from 50k to 110k K. one WC, 1FT (GW33), and BB (GW36 left) ? 🙂

    Ramsdale (Sa)
    VVD, TAA, Tierney, Cancelo* (Digne)
    Salah, Saka, Raphinha Bowen* (Ramsey)
    Broja, Jimenez (Dennis)

    6.4 ITB

    Dennis to Kane was planned.

    A. Bowen to Kulu (was originally planned (-4)
    B. Cancelo to Doherty (if out) (-4)
    Both (-8)?

    May captain Kane this week but will see.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  12. RedJive79
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Cancelo and Bowen to Doherty and Kulu?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Quite like that tbh

      Open Controls
  13. Red Red Robins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Hearing rumours about Cancelo and Covid, any truth to it?
    Also, already done my -4, worth doing Cancelo to Doherty for -8 as only have 5 DG players

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I hope so (not that i want anyone with Covid), but should be back for the weekend ?

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Not sure Doherty will play twice anyway, thanks for your reply Crunchie 🙂

        Open Controls
  14. The White Pele
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Broja or Martinelli (-4)?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.