Kane v Son v Kulusevski: The ‘eye test’ analysis for FPL Gameweek 29

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that caught his attention in Gameweek 28, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Having scored five past Everton in the last league match, Tottenham Hotspur seem to be finding their groove, particularly with the recent emergence of Dejan Kulusevski (£6.1m) and Matt Doherty (£4.7m) down the right flank.

The topic for the best Spurs attacking options has already been widely covered, so I would instead like to take this opportunity to take a slightly deeper dive into Antonio Conte’s best front trio at the moment.

Kane v Son

Harry Kane (£12.3m) has certainly been in excellent form, having scored three goals and created one assist over the last two Gameweeks. And, he seems to be building a case for himself as the best Spurs attacker to get in FPL.

However, in this article, I am making the argument that his South Korean teammate, Son Heung-min (£10.8m), may potentially have a greater goal threat than him.

Since Conte’s arrival at the north London club, it has been fairly obvious what the Italian manager wants out of his talismanic striker – to get inside the box as much as possible and score.

Evidently, he has been doing just that, playing much more like an out-and-out striker than during Mauricio Pochettino or Jose Mourinho’s reign when he was playing further away from goal.

However, human instincts are not easily curbed. Being the highly technical player that he is, Kane often finds himself unable to resist the urge to drop deeper on some occasions. That is just who he is as a player and how he wants to express himself on the pitch.

Everton did play a higher line than most teams, making this a game arguably more tailor-made for Son than Kane. Still, there were a couple of instances in which we could see the tendencies of both players – Kane looking to receive the ball near the center of the pitch while Son was spearheading the attack.

I think Kane plays better when he can see the whole play unfolding in front of him, which would further increase the South Korean midfielder’s goal threat.

Frankly, Son looked the more dangerous player in this match. At least, purely based on the eye test.

