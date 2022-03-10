602
Kane v Son v Kulusevski: The ‘eye test’ analysis for FPL Gameweek 29

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that caught his attention in Gameweek 28, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Having scored five past Everton in the last league match, Tottenham Hotspur seem to be finding their groove, particularly with the recent emergence of Dejan Kulusevski (£6.1m) and Matt Doherty (£4.7m) down the right flank.

The topic for the best Spurs attacking options has already been widely covered, so I would instead like to take this opportunity to take a slightly deeper dive into Antonio Conte’s best front trio at the moment.

Kane v Son

The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond

Harry Kane (£12.3m) has certainly been in excellent form, having scored three goals and created one assist over the last two Gameweeks. And, he seems to be building a case for himself as the best Spurs attacker to get in FPL. 

However, in this article, I am making the argument that his South Korean teammate, Son Heung-min (£10.8m), may potentially have a greater goal threat than him.

Since Conte’s arrival at the north London club, it has been fairly obvious what the Italian manager wants out of his talismanic striker – to get inside the box as much as possible and score.

Evidently, he has been doing just that, playing much more like an out-and-out striker than during Mauricio Pochettino or Jose Mourinho’s reign when he was playing further away from goal.

However, human instincts are not easily curbed. Being the highly technical player that he is, Kane often finds himself unable to resist the urge to drop deeper on some occasions. That is just who he is as a player and how he wants to express himself on the pitch.

Everton did play a higher line than most teams, making this a game arguably more tailor-made for Son than Kane. Still, there were a couple of instances in which we could see the tendencies of both players – Kane looking to receive the ball near the center of the pitch while Son was spearheading the attack.

I think Kane plays better when he can see the whole play unfolding in front of him, which would further increase the South Korean midfielder’s goal threat.

Frankly, Son looked the more dangerous player in this match. At least, purely based on the eye test.

  1. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Doherty seems all the rage, but will he play all three in DGW29 + GW30? Emerson could still get a start, so Arsenal defender could still be an alternative

    Open Controls
    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Probably plays 2 minimum of the next 3

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Agree, but e,g. Gabriel is not rotated at all, so one might get one game more from him, But maybe form and cs odds still favours Doherty also if he ends up with 2 games vs 3.

        Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      He's on top form, no way could be benched

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        THere's always the need for rest if one have back-up that can step in

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Emerson is dreadful and has no end product while Doherty has gotten his confidence back and is playing well. Spurs have nothing else to play for so I don't see a need to rest Doherty especially when he's part of their best team now

      Open Controls
      1. theplayer
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Exactly this. There's absolutely no need to rotate for Spurs when all they have left to play for is a Champions League place. The form players will keep their place so the only way Emerson would start is if Doherty has a shocker somewhere down the line.

        Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        At least I managed to get his returns in GW19 -21, but got rid at last

        Open Controls
    4. FUMacca
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'm sure it'll end in tears but I'd happily have four Spurs at the mo

      Open Controls
    5. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      But the fixtures of LEI / LIV and avl for Arsenal. CS looks unlikely.

      Is it worth spending more on Tierney (5.1) and hope for attacking points? The chances to score against in those matches should be limited too.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Leicester match can surely provide possible returns. For GW30 (Tot - WHU compared to Avl-Ars ) the choice is not so clear cut imho

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Agree. It's not that clear cut as I'm still debating if Tierney + Kulu or Doherty + Martinelli are better.

          Open Controls
  2. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    No presser today or have they just been overshadowed by the Chelsea situation?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      *pressers

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      He already said James is oooouuuttttt

      Open Controls
  3. BarryFabregas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts on Wildcard team pls.

    Ramsdale

    Chalobah Trent Robbo Doherty James (!)

    Saka Kulu Salah Havertz

    Kane

    Bench Foster, Watkins, Odeegard, Broja

    Open Controls
    1. BarryFabregas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Also have 0.6m in the bank

      Open Controls
  4. Kellz86
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Considering:

    A.) James/Coutinho/Jimi to Doherty/Gordon/Kane

    B.) Coutinho/Havertz/Jimi to Kulu/Gordon/Kane

    Open Controls
  5. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    I haven't faced this situation before. I've been considering -8 for DGW and it could all be Defender transfers.

    A: James + Digne + Cancelo -> Doherty + Tierney + Robbo
    B: James + Cancelo + Ramsey -> Doherty + Robbo + Martinelli
    C: James + Digne + Coutinho -> Tierney + Robbo + Kulu

    Which one worth -8?

    Open Controls
  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/10/fpl-gameweek-29-preview-key-player-and-team-stats/

    Open Controls
  7. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Play one of:

    A) Cash (WHU)
    B) Livra (WAT)
    C) Weghorst (BRE)

    Open Controls
  8. big dawg
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Anyone else considering Salah triple cap?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Triple cap done and dusted for most of us

      Open Controls
      1. big dawg
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yes missed that boat, not sure as Liverpool might get other double game weeks with cup progress

        Open Controls
    2. Teror
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yes I was planning to since I wildcarded that week

      Open Controls
  9. Teror
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    I think anyone who fields Chelsea players at this moment in time needs to have their morals checked. Slava Ukraini!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.