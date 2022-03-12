965
Dugout Discussion March 12

Man Utd v Tottenham team news: Bruno ill as key Spurs assets all start

965 Comments
The third and final Premier League match of the day is a big one from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) point of view, with interest spiking in Tottenham Hotspur players in the run-up to Gameweek 29.

Spurs are one of just two sides who ‘double’ in the current Gameweek and then have a top-flight fixture going ahead in Blank Gameweek 30, so there was no surprise that four of the most-bought FPL assets of Gameweek 29 are on the Lilywhites’ books.

PlayerTeamTransfers In (GW29)
SakaArsenal844,593
KulusevskiSpurs764,031
DohertySpurs587,595
KaneSpurs560,579
SonSpurs325,512

All the key Spurs targets start this evening as Antonio Conte makes just one change to the side that hammered Everton on Monday.

It’s an enforced one, too, as Sergio Reguilon comes in for the injured Ryan Sessegnon at left wing-back.

There is a bit more explaining to do with the Manchester United teamsheet, which shows five changes from last weekend’s derby.

Bruno Fernandes misses out with illness but goalkeeper David de Gea starts, despite some Covid-related drama earlier in the day.

“Bruno is ill, unfortunately. He couldn’t train yesterday and is therefore not available for the game. Hopefully, he will be back for Tuesday but, today, he is out.

“David had, to start with, a positive Covid test but, in the end, it turned out to be a false test. We did another test after that and it was negative so that is why he can play.” – Ralf Rangnick

Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo are back in the United side after missing the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Maguire, Pogba, Ronaldo, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Matic.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Dier, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Davies.

  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Kane tc not a total fail but will need a Goal or 2 against Brighton

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ashamed if you did not get that for 12+ mil player 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m just thankful he didn’t totally blank to be honest

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah, joking man ...

          Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    One game still to go, but glad I didn't take a -4 to bring in Doherty

    Open Controls
    1. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      I wish I hadn't. Brought him in for a -4 to replace Kilman who I brought in for a -4 the week before ...

      Open Controls
      1. nanxun
          18 mins ago

          Along with many others, took the same punt on Doherty (for Kilman) ....

          He and Bentacour looked like proper shite today.

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            he looked pretty good today... Sancho is not exactly an easy defender to defend.

            Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Captain battle after first game: Salah 9, Kane 6. Both underperformed and disappointed.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’ll take the 9 for Salah TC

        Open Controls
      2. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        And after all the non pen xG talk

        Open Controls
      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ronaldo is the winner

        Open Controls
      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Salah likely to end there though with the injury? So Kane should win as he should score at least 1 next game

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Salah’s fine

          Open Controls
      5. Surfreak
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Fairly solid scores and with a game to go I wouldn't panic yet

        Open Controls
    3. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I need to bring in Kane for GW30

      It’s too painful and nerve wracking watching not owning him

      Salah Jimenez >> Barnes Kane (-4)

      Then Mo back for Watford?

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
          22 mins ago

          did kane do much except score the penalty?

          Open Controls
          1. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            No but his ownership and captaincy in GW30 could do some serious damage

            Open Controls
            1. jacob1989
                4 mins ago

                Kane ownership- 20.4%
                Son- 22.8%

                Open Controls
                1. FCSB
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  That will include a lot of dead teams

                  Kane ownership in top 10k is higher

                  Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            18 mins ago

            Need to step back ... he did not do much apart from the pen

            Open Controls
            1. FCSB
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              Will assess after the next game MZ

              Just initial thoughts on how I’d get him in, if he played like that every week then I wouldn’t, trouble is he doesn’t play like that

              Would be nice to avoid getting him with no impact

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Cool, he's part of my plan as well but yeah am stepping back ... Toney made it 😆

                Open Controls
                1. FCSB
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Great work with Toney mate

                  How are you planning to work Kane in if required?

                  Open Controls
          3. Kermit Special
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            Why sell Salah? Waste of FT. Find another way

            Open Controls
          4. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Not a fan of the Salah hokey cokey tbh

            Open Controls
            1. FCSB
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              I wouldn’t usually be SJ

              Will need to see how he goes next game, would love to not have to bring him in… Harry I mean

              Open Controls
              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yeah, it’s a tough one as it’s probably two -4s to bring Salah out and in again due to the different positions

                Open Controls
                1. FCSB
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Agreed, I mean I only took a -4 this week

                  It would’ve been -8 if I had done the Kane in plan, so really I’m more or less in the same position

                  Hits make the difference

                  Open Controls
        • OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I know everyone bemoans luck but this season I can’t see to get anything. Took out Ronaldo this week and kept Bruno! I hate this game sometimes.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            Well that is something

            Open Controls
          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Real question is how and why you still owned both.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              Most likely he FH28 and got his double United from 27 back.

              Open Controls
            2. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              I'm with this. Feels like you are on the back foot reacting to the game and not being proactive. Shouldnt have had them in your team anyway

              Open Controls
            3. OneDennisBergkamp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              Bruno got me 22pts in 25 & 26. Ronaldo I just held as didn’t like any other strikers, Kane then hit form so I made the switch..

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Its gw29. Gw's 25&26 are too far in the past. Attack the gameweeks

                Open Controls
                1. OneDennisBergkamp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I also FH27

                  Open Controls
                2. OneDennisBergkamp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I did attack the gameweek. I took out an injured Ronaldo for an on-form Kane? Lol

                  Open Controls
            4. OneDennisBergkamp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Why do I have them? It is this thinking that made me take him out lol. Thought it was time to change.

              Open Controls
          3. jacob1989
              26 mins ago

              that does suck man!

              Open Controls
            • Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              Your team sounds weird

              Open Controls
              1. OneDennisBergkamp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Was 28k rank 2 gws ago. Now 120k

                Open Controls
                1. Bubz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  That’s brutal

                  Open Controls
                  1. OneDennisBergkamp
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Everyone Reece James (c) last week was most of that drop

                    Open Controls
            • PartyTime
                21 mins ago

                Don’t think too much about it & focus on upcoming game weeks. Good luck!

                Open Controls
            • el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour ago

              Bentacour kept misplacing simple passes, Son kept falling over, Kane kept watching at CR7 how CF should play.
              Total brain fart in Spurs team, Space Jam 2.

              Open Controls
              1. jacob1989
                  54 mins ago

                  and they ll thrash brighton 0-4 probably

                  Open Controls
                • Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Son has had an appalling game their really.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kermit Special
                    • 5 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    Can see Son being dropped next game, spurs been wanting hum dropped for a while for his poor performances but his G/A covers this

                    Open Controls
                    1. Kermit Special
                      • 5 Years
                      50 mins ago

                      *fans

                      Open Controls
                    2. banskt
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      47 mins ago

                      What? Spurs fans want Son to be benched? Did you miss the /s or am I reading that correctly?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        45 mins ago

                        On the Spurs forum a few are saying he needs to be sold!

                        Open Controls
                        1. banskt
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          40 mins ago

                          Wow! Next question: Is that the usual knee-jerk after losing a game or has the sentiment been brewing for some time?

                          Open Controls
                        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          39 mins ago

                          Probably the same Spurs fans who thought they had a player in Bentancur and in Emerson back when he joined.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Scholes Out For Summer
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          39 mins ago

                          its almost like forum fans dont run the team

                          Open Controls
                        4. NorCal Villan
                            36 mins ago

                            People on forums say all kinds of things… as seen on this forum

                            Open Controls
                          • NorCal Villan
                              32 mins ago

                              You seem to frequent a lot of forums

                              Open Controls
                              1. Sun Jihai
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                Lol, the Spurs ones are pretty bad. Very negative all the time!

                                Open Controls
                                1. NorCal Villan
                                    1 min ago

                                    You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.

                                    Open Controls
                      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 5 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        Bentancur, Doherty, Reguilon all poor. Don't know how they can get games

                        Open Controls
                        1. Steve The Spud
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          Calm down bro, they’ve all been great lately except reg who is garbage

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 5 Years
                            29 mins ago

                            From an FPL perspective, yes. But Doherty can't defend.

                            Open Controls
                      3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        52 mins ago

                        Bentancur was horrendous and I was wondering how he gets a game. And then Harry Winks came on...

                        Open Controls
                      4. nanxun
                          45 mins ago

                          Did Son have the wrong boots (studs) on today? I think he fell on the floor 5 times whenever the ball came to him.

                          Open Controls
                        • Qaiss
                          • 6 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          Kane is better than Ronaldo nowadays

                          Open Controls
                      5. banskt
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        58 mins ago

                        Hits for triple Spurs failed miserably after first game, another game to play though.

                        Gameweek depends on Cancelo, Mahrez and Saint-Maximin - two of them are ill and the other will be benched.

                        Open Controls
                        1. jacob1989
                            42 mins ago

                            i sold cancelo to doherty for a -8. Regret it already

                            Open Controls
                            1. banskt
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              just now

                              Cancelo might not even play this week. I didn't want to sell him because of team value and possible differential IF he plays (thats a big "if").

                              Open Controls
                          • Steve The Spud
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            42 mins ago

                            Yep, we’ve seen in the previous game week doubles how much it can swing in the 2nd game, you never know

                            Open Controls
                            1. banskt
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              just now

                              I keep hoping. That's what I am best at.

                              Open Controls
                          • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 5 Years
                            42 mins ago

                            Will Cancelo play?

                            Open Controls
                            1. banskt
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              17 mins ago

                              No idea. He started training today. Still no news about Saint-Maximin's illness.

                              Open Controls
                            2. Sun Jihai
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              17 mins ago

                              Back in training today so presume now recovered from illness and thus should start

                              Open Controls
                              1. banskt
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                will he be fit for playing in PL match just after coming back from illness? Especially for a City team with no dearth of backup options.

                                Open Controls
                              2. Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                Not certain yet though... Training after illness doesn't make match fit immediately.

                                Open Controls
                                1. jacob1989
                                    2 mins ago

                                    match is on monday. so should be fit

                                    Open Controls
                            3. Baps hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              39 mins ago

                              For me they have worked well. No regrets.

                              Open Controls
                            4. Crazy Train
                              • 10 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Triple Spurs handy for gw30. Will probably ditch Doherty after but no plans to shift Kane or Son.

                              Open Controls
                          • Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            57 mins ago

                            Teddy Sheringham still the oldest player to score hattie in PL.

                            Open Controls
                          • Sun Jihai
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            57 mins ago

                            Man Utd (0.99) 3-2 (1.70) Tottenham

                            Open Controls
                            1. Steve The Spud
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Yep, sums it up pretty well

                              Open Controls
                            2. Magic Zico
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Tell Son to not keep slipping, then the xG will convert

                              Open Controls
                            3. G B
                              • 10 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              Viva Ronaldo

                              Open Controls
                            4. Kermit Special
                              • 5 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Ronaldo instrumental

                              Open Controls
                            5. JoeTweaks
                                3 mins ago

                                How much is due to penalty?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Sun Jihai
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  A penalty is 0.76 xG from memory

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. JoeTweaks
                                      just now

                                      Okay,thanks

                                      Open Controls
                              • FC Hakkebøf
                                • 5 Years
                                53 mins ago

                                Going with Mane instead of Kane in gw26 and onwards, as my second premium pick, has turned out decent so. The points might swing in Kane’s favour after the Brighton game tho

                                Open Controls
                              • Steve The Spud
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                52 mins ago

                                Regulon is your classic headless chicken, rubbish.

                                Open Controls
                                1. nanxun
                                    16 mins ago

                                    No wonder Conte doesn't fancy him so much.

                                    Open Controls
                                  • bench boost for every gamew…
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Spot on.

                                    Open Controls
                                2. TomSaints
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  51 mins ago

                                  Great game.

                                  Feeling pretty foolish with 3 spurs and (K)and but at least he scored!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Steve The Spud
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    We were ok

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. TomSaints
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      just now

                                      Yep a 2-2 draw would have been fair but Ronaldo just had one of those games where as Kane or son didn’t

                                      Open Controls
                                3. Paulo67
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  51 mins ago

                                  Worth looking at Klopp’s post match presser. Reading between the lines Diaz looks as nailed as can be with 5 attackers

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Super Saints
                                    • 5 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    ML rival captained him over Salah this gameweek, he must be best friends with Klopp

                                    Open Controls
                                4. Magic Zico
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  51 mins ago

                                  So, am not telling a joke but Toney over Kane to avoid Salah hokey cokey? 😉

                                  Open Controls
                                5. Scots Gooner
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  50 mins ago

                                  Ronaldo proving again to be a flat-track bully. Always punishes the small teams

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                    • 5 Years
                                    27 mins ago

                                    True 😉

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Weak Become Heros
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    19 mins ago

                                    A great post. Have an upvote.

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. jacob1989
                                      18 mins ago

                                      this was the best performance by Ronaldo in a ManU shirt (on his 2nd stint). No Bruno has helped him immensely

                                      Open Controls
                                    • AC/DC AFC
                                      • 6 Years
                                      13 mins ago

                                      806 times

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. FPL Brains
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    45 mins ago

                                    Love how Roy Keane puts Neville in his place.

                                    GNev talks so much smack.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                      • 5 Years
                                      22 mins ago

                                      Neville is an idiot.

                                      Open Controls
                                  5. FCSB
                                    • 6 Years
                                    44 mins ago

                                    Any update on Salah injury?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Weak Become Heros
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      33 mins ago

                                      No

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Sun Jihai
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      29 mins ago

                                      https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1502656830002143237?s=20&t=hqTVRhQ5U0stBB--0y7OHA

                                      Klopp on Mo Salah's injury:

                                      "We will see. He thinks it's not too serious but we will see. He thinks it's from when he hit the ball and he got blocked."

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. banskt
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        28 mins ago

                                        Thanks!

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. FCSB
                                        • 6 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        Doesn’t sound too good hey

                                        Open Controls
                                  6. nanxun
                                      43 mins ago

                                      The look on Conte's face was ... rather displeased.

                                      Which makes perfect sense if you're bringing on Bergwyn, Winks, and Moura in hopes of salvaging a point.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Scholes Out For Summer
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        13 mins ago

                                        Bergwijn whos already got a 95th winner this season? Or Moura whos done the same and is known as a big moment player for Spurs?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. jacob1989
                                            3 mins ago

                                            bergwijn also got the equaliser in the 93rd min before scoring the winner in the 95th minute in that game

                                            Open Controls
                                          • PartyTime
                                              just now

                                              He should have removed Bentacur at half time

                                              Open Controls
                                          • Paulo67
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            2 mins ago

                                            If we all had hindsight we would be in the top 10k

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                          • 5 Years
                                          43 mins ago

                                          Which combination:

                                          A) Hwang + T. Silva/ Alonso
                                          B) Gelhardt + R. James (if fit in 31)

                                          Open Controls
                                        3. Paulo67
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 1 Year
                                          43 mins ago

                                          Jesus Christ the Ronaldo fan club in the sky studio. Embarrassing listening to this. This the same guy that Keane was dissing last week because he questioned his injury!

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Weak Become Heros
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 3 Years
                                            20 mins ago

                                            All part of the drama.

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. FPL Brains
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 10 Years
                                            18 mins ago

                                            He was questioning Rangnick, clearly.

                                            GNev is a fool I'll give you that.

                                            Open Controls
                                          3. Paulo67
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            12 mins ago

                                            I’m a Keane fan but from what I can see the class of 92 all stick together. Never once has he questioned fletcher being on the board or even tackled Ollie. Cronyism at its best. They’re going to make top four now all of a sudden written off last week! Really hope Arsenal sicken them

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. FPL Brains
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 10 Years
                                              2 mins ago

                                              Oh yeah, I totally agree with that.

                                              I'm personally sick of hearing from them.

                                              Open Controls
                                          4. NorCal Villan
                                              1 min ago

                                              So glad we’re not subjected to them on our telecasts here

                                              Open Controls
                                          5. RogDog_jimmy
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            41 mins ago

                                            Pretty perfect start. 5 played, 5 returns. TAA, Robbo, Salah (c), Kulusevski, Kane.

                                            Hope for a rebound week after a disappointing gw28BB red arrow 🙁

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Hazz
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 4 Years
                                              9 mins ago

                                              Nice one. Same 5 here, albeit with Son too.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. jacob1989
                                                  just now

                                                  well i dont have kane but have son and doherty. but can live with a 6 pointer from kane

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. dunas_dog
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 6 Years
                                                3 mins ago

                                                Same here but then spoiled with Doherty 1pointer

                                                Open Controls
                                              3. RogDog_jimmy
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                just now

                                                Was very close on Alonso > Doherty for a -4.
                                                Got a good enough bench to cover Alonso if he’s still sick - but think Spurs will do Brighton over so Son and Doherty could easily come back with a big return.

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. WATERMELONS
                                              • 4 Years
                                              38 mins ago

                                              I owned Toney all season. Took him out before last GW and he scores 5 goals in 2 games. Someone shoot me.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. james 101
                                                • 10 Years
                                                33 mins ago

                                                Smart decisions don’t always work out mate

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. WATERMELONS
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  Like this. Thank you

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. Qaiss
                                                • 6 Years
                                                32 mins ago

                                                Unlucky, though Norwich and Burnley are Norwich and Burnley.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. WATERMELONS
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  1 min ago

                                                  Quite right. Now I’m tempted to get him back as with Eriksson in he may continue to prosper but have definitely missed his moment

                                                  Open Controls
                                              3. ViperStripes
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 12 Years
                                                30 mins ago

                                                I had him IN on my first WC draft but was swayed by people on here into other options, Should have stuck with my gut

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. AC/DC AFC
                                                  • 6 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  Or looked at the stats?

                                                  Open Controls
                                            3. james 101
                                              • 10 Years
                                              37 mins ago

                                              FH team. (GW30). What needs changing?

                                              Sa
                                              Cash Gabriel Cresswell
                                              Son Kulu Saka Coutinho Maddison
                                              Kane Lacazette

                                              (3.9 Toney Coady 3.9)

                                              Eg
                                              Maddison or Barnes ?
                                              More villa / Wham?
                                              Anyone from Leeds?
                                              Start Coady / Saiss?

                                              (I have 2 FHs. Would only be fielding 5) ..

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Claudio555
                                                • 4 Years
                                                2 mins ago

                                                Shouldn’t you start toney?

                                                Open Controls
                                              2. Original Sin
                                                • 7 Years
                                                2 mins ago

                                                Get a 2nd playing GK, like Raya, there should be enough cash, why have any 3.9?
                                                I would not load up on Spurs attack VS WHU.

                                                I would concentrate more on loading up with Lei attack, maybe both Maddi and Barnes.

                                                Open Controls
                                            4. ViperStripes
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 12 Years
                                              36 mins ago

                                              FFS got Ronaldo in when he was first available back in GW4 or whatever it was, get the faith, then ditched him on GW28WC

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. AC/DC AFC
                                                • 6 Years
                                                just now

                                                Should have held tight mate

                                                Open Controls
                                            5. 272MK
                                              • 8 Years
                                              31 mins ago

                                              So what are Arsenal's postponed fixtures again?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. TorresMagic™
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                                • 12 Years
                                                30 mins ago

                                                TBC TOT (A) 4
                                                TBC CHE (A) 5

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. TorresMagic™
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                                  • 12 Years
                                                  30 mins ago

                                                  Using the i on FPL site

                                                  Open Controls
                                            6. rupopo
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 7 Years
                                              30 mins ago

                                              I guess Super Saints transferred Ronaldo out last week?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. TorresMagic™
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                                • 12 Years
                                                29 mins ago

                                                Toney too

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. RogDog_jimmy
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  just now

                                                  Ouch.

                                                  Open Controls
                                            7. JONALDINHO
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 4 Years
                                              26 mins ago

                                              Salah TC and double Liverpool defence but still on a red arrow…

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. TorresMagic™
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                                • 12 Years
                                                25 mins ago

                                                -16?

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. JONALDINHO
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  23 mins ago

                                                  -8

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. TorresMagic™
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • Has Moderation Rights
                                                    • 12 Years
                                                    22 mins ago

                                                    Have the same 3 with a -8 and a green.

                                                    Open Controls
                                            8. Legohair
                                              • 5 Years
                                              21 mins ago

                                              What is best way to use chips if you got FH and BB left?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. TorresMagic™
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                                • 12 Years
                                                20 mins ago

                                                FH30, 33 or 36
                                                BB36 probably.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Legohair
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  I can field 11 players probably on gw30 so fh on 33 maybe

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. RogDog_jimmy
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                16 mins ago

                                                I’m using last FH in 33/36. Will depend on fixtures and how my team is set up.

                                                Did BB last week though so don’t need to worry any more about that.

                                                Open Controls
                                            9. banskt
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 8 Years
                                              12 mins ago

                                              Rangnick refusing hard to praise Ronaldo.

                                              Open Controls

