Man Utd v Tottenham team news: Bruno ill as key Spurs assets all start

The third and final Premier League match of the day is a big one from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) point of view, with interest spiking in Tottenham Hotspur players in the run-up to Gameweek 29.

Spurs are one of just two sides who ‘double’ in the current Gameweek and then have a top-flight fixture going ahead in Blank Gameweek 30, so there was no surprise that four of the most-bought FPL assets of Gameweek 29 are on the Lilywhites’ books.

Player Team Transfers In (GW29) Saka Arsenal 844,593 Kulusevski Spurs 764,031 Doherty Spurs 587,595 Kane Spurs 560,579 Son Spurs 325,512

All the key Spurs targets start this evening as Antonio Conte makes just one change to the side that hammered Everton on Monday.

It’s an enforced one, too, as Sergio Reguilon comes in for the injured Ryan Sessegnon at left wing-back.

There is a bit more explaining to do with the Manchester United teamsheet, which shows five changes from last weekend’s derby.

Bruno Fernandes misses out with illness but goalkeeper David de Gea starts, despite some Covid-related drama earlier in the day.

“Bruno is ill, unfortunately. He couldn’t train yesterday and is therefore not available for the game. Hopefully, he will be back for Tuesday but, today, he is out. “David had, to start with, a positive Covid test but, in the end, it turned out to be a false test. We did another test after that and it was negative so that is why he can play.” – Ralf Rangnick

Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo are back in the United side after missing the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Maguire, Pogba, Ronaldo, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Matic.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Dier, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Davies.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT