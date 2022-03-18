986
Tips March 18

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 30: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, so we’ve rounded up all of our key articles and videos for the week under one roof here.

Tonight’s FPL deadline is at 18:30 GMT.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 30 (AND BEYOND)?

SCOUT PICKS: Our final selection of the best Gameweek 30 players

SCOUT SQUAD: The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Blank Gameweek 30

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Three low-owned FPL picks to consider for Blank Gameweek 30

GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 30 injury updates from the press conferences plus TAA/Salah news

SUSPENSIONS: Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

PREDICTED LINE-UPS: Who will start in Gameweek 30?

INJURIES AND BANS: The complete list

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 30?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best players to captain in Gameweek 30?

GAMEWEEK 30 FREE HIT: BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION

FREE HIT: The best goalkeepers and defenders for Gameweek 30

FREE HIT: The best midfielders for Gameweek 30

FREE HIT: The best forwards for Gameweek 30

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

RATE MY TEAM/POINTS PROJECTIONS: How many points will each FPL player score in Gameweek 30?

RMT SURGERY: Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman answers your questions

EXPERT OPINION

ZOPHAR: Is the Free Hit in FPL Double Gameweek 33 really worth it?

TEAM REVEALS

SIMON MARCH: The pros and cons of a Gameweek 30 Free Hit – and what I plan to do

MEMBERS VIDEO: Mark Sutherns’ Gameweek 30 transfer plans

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK AND FIXTURE LATEST

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK NEWS: More fixtures added in Gameweeks 31 and 33

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: What we know so far

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

FPL TOP 10K: Chip usage and players owned for Gameweek 30

GAMEWEEK 30: MORE VIDEO CONTENT

USEFUL FPL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

