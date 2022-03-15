54
FPL March 15

The best FPL goalkeepers and defenders for a Gameweek 30 Free Hit

With just eight teams in action in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30, Free Hit usage is about to spike again.

Not far off 40% of the site readers in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Free Hit chip this week, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

JOSE SA/WOLVES DEFENDERS

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard 1

Clean sheets look particularly hard to call in Gameweek 30, but the likeliest source of defensive returns will surely come at Molineux, where Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Leeds United.

Across the season, only Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have allowed fewer goals than Wolves, yet their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally is vastly higher, ranking in the bottom half.

A huge reason for this overachievement has been Jose Sa’s (£5.3m) 99 saves (see below), a total only beaten by Illan Meslier (£4.8m) and David de Gea (£5.2m). The game’s second-highest scoring stopper has been consistently excellent in 2021/22, and is probably the stand-out ‘keeping option this week.

Conor Coady (£4.8m), meanwhile, offers Fantasy managers a secure route into Bruno Lage’s defence.

Following Sunday’s haul, the 29-year-old is up to joint-sixth in the defender standings, with his 4.2 points per match total trumping that of team-mates Romain Saiss (£5.0m) and Max Kilman (£4.6m), who also look a little more susceptible to a spot of rotation in light of Willy Bolly’s (£4.9m) return.

As for the wing-backs, Jonny (£4.5m) has produced 14 points across his last three appearances and there is potential to do well, but it is worth noting that he is only recently back from a long-term injury, while Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.4m) and Marcal (£4.2m) are eating into each other’s minutes on the left.

AARON RAMSDALE/ARSENAL DEFENDERS

Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) has been in superb form for Arsenal this season, keeping 12 clean sheets and conceding just 20 goals across his 23 Premier League outings.

As a result, the England international’s 5.0 points per match average is the second-best among first-choice goalkeepers, only behind Liverpool’s Alisson (£6.0m).

The Gunners’ clean sheet prospects in Gameweek 30 may look a bit iffy, given that Aston Villa have scored nine goals in their last four home matches, but Ramsdale can, at least, compensate with some save points.

However, there are equally good options to select in defence.

Kieran Tierney’s (£5.1m) attacking returns may have dried up of late, but he continues to offer a threat in the final-third, while Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) is the slightly more expensive alternative who has already chipped in with three goals this term, all from set-pieces.

As for the cheaper alternatives, Ben White (£4.5m) is a name worth mentioning for bargain-hunters, after collecting bonus points on three occasions in his last six appearances.

MATT DOHERTY/SERGIO REGUILON

The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond 3

Given the lack of obvious clean sheet opportunities in Gameweek 30, perhaps the best bet is to back attack-minded options from the eight defences in question.

Since Antonio Conte took charge, Matt Doherty (£4.8m) has one of the best rates of expected goal involvement (xGI) among defenders, whilst also contributing four attacking returns (one goal, three assists) in his last three starts.

Yes, he’s not completely nailed with Emerson Royal (£4.7m) lurking, but given the obvious upside, he is probably worth the risk.

Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon’s (£5.2m) minutes suddenly look more assured in light of Ryan Sessegnon’s (£4.3m) injury, and it’s hard to argue against his underlying numbers when handed starts, as he ranks third across the season for xGI among defenders:

Team news will also be important this week: Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) and Michail Antonio (£7.5m) could both be absent for opponents West Ham United due to injury, which may help the Lilywhites’ chances of a clean sheet.

KASPER SCHEMICHEL/LEICESTER DEFENDERS

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) and budget defender Daniel Amartey (£3.9m) may come into consideration from Leicester City’s ranks.

With two clean sheets in their last three matches, the Foxes have offered improvement at the back, although defending set-pieces remains an ongoing issue, which was again apparent in the 2-0 loss to Arsenal in Gameweek 29.

Across the season, the defence hasn’t been very good at all, either, as they rank 17th for xGC:

However, in a week of limited options, backing the home side against Brentford isn’t the worst idea, given that Thomas Frank’s side have managed just five goals in their last six away games.

OTHER CANDIDATES

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Villa under Gerrard and his Gameweek 13 plans 4

Whilst Aston Villa will likely concede in Gameweek 30, Steven Gerrard’s full-backs attacking threat means that they are worth considering.

Matthew Cash (£5.2m) is second among Fantasy defenders for penalty box touches in 2021/22, and has delivered four attacking returns in as many matches over the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, if Lucas Digne (£5.1m) is ruled out due to the hamstring injury he picked up in Gameweek 29, Ashley Young (£4.7m) is an intriguing differential shout, having registered seven crosses in 80 minutes at West Ham United on Sunday, whilst also taking on a share of set-pieces.

Brentford, West Ham and Leeds defenders will certainly remain differentials, however, given their clean sheet records on the road, but Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) and Pontus Jansson (£4.5m) could, at least, capitalise on Leicester’s post-European hangover and their aforementioned vulnerability at dead-ball situations.

  1. Invincibles
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Extra DEF for this week:

    A) Doherty
    B) Saiss

    1. quayle99
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      A for me

    2. TopBinFC
        22 mins ago

        B for sure, West Ham far better chance of scoring than Leeds

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        For this GW only, a wolves def. I'm not sure of Saiss mins with Lage having Kilman, Saiss and Boly vying for 2 spots with Coady

        For holding beyond this GW, Doherty.

      • Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        A for upside

      • Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        If only there was an article

    3. quayle99
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Only have these 6 playing.

      Time to use 2nd FH?

      Ramsdale
      Coutinho Saka Son Rafinha
      Hwang*

      and hwang maybe injured...

      1. Invincibles
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        yeah think you’re forced into it there. C Kane as a lot don’t have him

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably yes unless you take 1-2 hits and sort your team out for the next few GWs

    4. dshv
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Fh thoughts?

      Sa
      Saiss doherty tierney
      Saka son coutinho barnes
      Lacazette Kane Toney

      1. teneighty
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        I have Maddison and Eriksen in midfield instead of Barnes and Cout on my FH. Other than that, our teams are identical.

        1. teneighty
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Instead of Barnes and Son*.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        Do you really trust Wolves defense against Leeds? I'm not so sure but I guess you don't have much choice...

        1. dshv
          • 4 Years
          30 mins ago

          Tell me where will be the clean sheet this gw?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            I don't think there will be one...

            Think going Brentford defense is not crazy if Vardy is out. But I doubt many on FH will be brave to do that. At least atm, I think that's what I would do.

            Raya, Pinnock and Toney.

      3. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Tis a plain hamburger of a team. No pineapple or egg. Not neccessarily a bad thing.

    5. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      A) Gordon + Broja -> Gelhardt + Kulusevski (-4). Keep Salah and 1 FT for gw31

      B) Gordon + Salah -> Kulusevski + Barnes (-4). Coutinho -> Salah gw31

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        A

      2. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

    6. quayle99
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      help me choose two? on FH

      A. raph
      B. maddison
      C. barnes
      D. eriksen
      E. kulu (have son and kane already)
      F. neves

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        C and A/D

      2. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        just now

        CE

    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      I have 2 FTs. What is the best use for them?

      Currently fielding 7 players in BGW30

      A) Diaz + Rudiger > Saka + Amartey
      B) Diaz + Broja > Saka + Gelhardt
      C) Diaz > Martinelli (roll 1 FT)

      It's FanTeam where Diaz is 5.6m so I can't just do Diaz > Saka.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        C - 2FTs for after IB and confirmed GW33 fixtures

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Would mean fielding 8 players for GW33. I'm not super happy about that even though I have triple Chelsea on the bench which could be really potent later.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            I assume you mean GW31. How many points are you expecting to gain if you have Amartey or Gelhardt for 30 vs saving FT/keeping Rudiger for GW31 onwards?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Mean GW30*

            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              Those Amartey and Gelhardt moves are necessary for raising money for Diaz > Saka sadly. It's the only way I can get Saka.

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                If you really want Saka then option B as I prefer to keep a hold of Rudiger beyond this GW or go with Martinelli and have flexibility with 2FTs in 31

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Aye. This is what I was thinking now.

                  My initial planning was to bring in Saka through A but I guess B or C make more sense now. B especially since FanTeam has no bench boost and strikers are all kack. Might as well have a 4.0 and put all my money on the field.

      2. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        A possibly, Saka tends to play 90 more often than Martinelli as well

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        27 mins ago

        If you have Havertz, James & Rudiger on the bench, you're quite well prepared for 31 so I'd probably go for B

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          I do. My GW28 WC was incredible. I rolled FT in 29 as planned.

          Ramsdale Foster
          TAA James Rudiger Saiss Davies
          Salah Son Havertz Coutinho Diaz
          Kane Lacazette Broja

          0.1m ITB.

          Went from 21st to 7th in the FanTeam High Roller.

      4. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Probably A from those options.

      5. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        C

      6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Maybe just roll and let others catch up lol

        On a serious note, I think Gelhardt in and funds into the team would be best. My plan is Broja to gelhardt this week, if he scores zero I don’t care. My main takeaway from this year is to avoid maybe players, Jimenez Broja reguilon etc, they’re killing me rn with their cameos.

      7. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        A

    8. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      What time is Klopp's presser today?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        49 minutes from now

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers

    9. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Not expecting any hits to pay off immediately in GW30, but do we think Digne to Doherty is worth doing for a -4?

      Means an extra player in 30 assuming Digne is injured and long-term that hit will definitely pay for itself. Spurs have awesome fixtures for the rest of the season and rumours of a double in 33 now too. Doherty had an off game against United, but he is easily the most explosive Spurs defender and a good value option at 4.8 while first choice at RWB.

      Plus it means getting rid of Digne, which is a positive in itself!!

      1. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It's probably worth it assuming Doherty keeps his spot.

    10. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      On a FH, have 6.6m in the bank and not sure where I can upgrade this?

      Sa
      Tierney - Doherty - Coady
      Son - Saka - Barnes - Coutinho
      Kane - Jimi - Laca

      Raya - Amartey - Thomas - Fornals

      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lose Jimi and upgrade 5th midfield slot personally

        1. Kodap
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          To who out of curiosity?

          1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Small pool to pick from but maybe Raphinha, at least he is guaranteed to play.
            Looks good - just been unlucky.

    11. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      A) FH (2 left + BB)
      B) Bowen + Dennis to Barnes + Toney (-4 gives 8 starters + Digne)

      Ramsdale
      Doherty Digne*
      Son Kulu Saka Bowen*
      Watkins

    12. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Getting in Maddison and or Barnes now for hits in the blank game week is only going to cost 2 points. May be worth doing as may not need to WC in 31 as most of the team is already and would only need to ensure you get a Chelsea player.

    13. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hi all, how’s everybody doing score wise? I’m currently on 69 with 9 to play and small green arrow with bench boost played. Hope everybody is faring well…

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        65 with 9 to play (incl. TC Kane), could be better but could be worse, tomorrow is a big day to say the least!

    14. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      WIth WC, 1 FH and BB left, when would you use each chip?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I would expect the play would be FH33, WC34/35 and BB36

    15. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably answered on here already but when is Liverpool presser??

    16. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Currently 10 players including Bowen and Digne.

      Which option would you go for?

      A:
      GW30 - Save FT
      GW31 - Digne, Bowen and Watkins to James, Havertz and Gelhardt (-4)

      B:
      GW30 - Bowen to Barnes
      GW31 - Digne and Watkins to James and Gelhardt (-4)

      No FH. WC and BB left

      1FT 0.1ITB
      Ramsdale
      Tierney Doherty Digne*
      Raphinha Saka Kulu Bowen*
      Watkins Kane
      (Foster VVD TAA Salah Broja)

