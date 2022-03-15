235
Team News March 15

FPL team news: Klopp’s latest quotes on Salah

235 Comments
The five Premier League managers whose teams are in action on Wednesday night – both domestically and in Europe – are holding pre-match press conferences today.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do about the new information for Gameweek 29, there are still some noteworthy updates to bring to your attention, including the latest quotes on a certain Mohamed Salah (£13.3m).

SALAH ‘READY TO TRAIN’

2pm kick-off team news: 1

Mohamed Salah is due to return to training on Tuesday, after making a swift recovery from the foot problem that forced him off at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Talking to reporters ahead of his team’s trip to Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp said he believes the Egyptian will be ready for the second part of Liverpool’s Gameweek 29 double-header:

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful.

Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

Meanwhile, Klopp also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m) is fit again after missing the last two matches, but James Milner (£4.9m) and Kostas Tsimikas (£3.7m) are sidelined due to illness.

“Ibou is back. Millie and Kostas, I understand in this moment, are out, and that’s it.”

Following Manchester City’s goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Monday, Liverpool can cut the lead at the top of the table to just one point with a win at the Emirates.

ALONSO & AZPILICUETA ‘READY TO START’

Chelsea v Spurs team news: Alonso, Royal, Reguilon + Moura benched

Ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League second leg tie at Lille, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) are ready to start.

A decision will also be made on Reece James (£6.2m) after today’s training session.

“Marcos Alonso is ready to start, Cesar Azpilicueta is ready to start.

We will try to have them (Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi) later in training but it will be a very tight race. We will take the decision after training.” – Thomas Tuchel

235 Comments
  1. threeputt
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    probably 8 players (without a -4 plus a faint chance antonio) for bgw30.
    Still have FH, WC & BB remaining
    still best to hold onto these chips right ?

    1. Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I would hold, if you have only 1 FH.

      I am using mine but only because I have 2.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Similar position to me 9 players (including Bowen), with same chips available, and I'm holding FH for GW37, with WC in GW35 and BB in GW36 before it.

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      8 should be more then enough if you've got the usual suspects.

      FH'ers will of course probably win out if they get the right Leeds, Brentford or Leicester players. Who they might be is anyone's guess

      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Having 8 players in bgw30 is fine

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Depends who the 8 players are.

  2. TopBinFC
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I want a Leicester attacker for this GW, on a FH, feel thats the game where the most goals will be. Who should I get? Ibe or Daka?

      1. tokara
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Spurs should have more goals in them

      2. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        What about Barnes?

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Tricky to call between them. I'd say Daka is prob the slight favourite but I might back whoever doesnt start on Thurs night. Barnes may be more reliable

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I think Daka is the preferred CF over Nacho but I wouldn't go there.

        Barnes would be my pick

    • boc610
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      wow, suddenly everyone's a qualified pyhsio on here now. who knew.

      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Psycho? Yes, there's a few about

        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          you talking to me?

      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Moved on from infectious disease epidemiology.

        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I thought you were an expert in shiney metal helmets?

          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I am an Eastern European geostrategic specialist these days, Dave.

    • Feanor
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Starting DDG over Guaita looks bad now.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Hindsight is a wonderful thing

        1. Feanor
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Cancelo hitting the post was particularly tough as a Cancelo owner/Guaita bencher.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I think it's the right decision, just unfortunate with the outcome

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        You picked one of the top shot stoppers in the league ahead of a GK coming up against the team averaging 2.3 goals per game. Not a bad call going for DDG.

    • rnrd
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Anyone considering rolling the FT on 30?
      I won't be playing FH and I'm really considering playing with 8/9 rather than making a transfer. I really don't like any of the possible options for 30.
      I actually prefere the prospects of having 2FT after an IB rather than brining a barnes/maddison for that GW30

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        A lot of managers who have the main picks covered for 30 are looking to roll FT.

        As per usual it's team dependant but I like the move to bring in Barnes this GW. Good fixture and double later.

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yep, share your feelings exactly. Was planning to bring in Maddison / Barnes but once I looked ahead to GW31 I decided to roll FT & reconsider Leicester mids in 33. Have 10 (incl. Gelhardt & Ait Nouri) for this week anyway whether I use/roll FT

      3. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I have 8 players for gw30 and I'm ok with that. I'm keeping my FH

    • Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Sa
      Doherty Digne*
      Saka Kulu Raphinha Bowen*
      Kane Laca

      (Ramsdale Salah TAA James Livra Broja)
      1 FT & 0.2m

      Bowen ➡️ Barnes for free?

      Also thoughts on when to use wildcard? Don’t have BB.

      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Bowen > Barnes looks good.

        I may use my WC in 31 (BB also played).

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I'm considering the same move.

        For WC, wait for GW33 fixtures which will be confirmed by GW31.

    • sentz05
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Sa
      Kilman White Doherty
      Saka Martinelli Coutinho Raphinha
      Kane Jimi

      10 players with 1FT and 1.5m ITB

      Happy to sell either Targett or Borja. Who would you bring in?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Just save FT

    • Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Is Ashley young nailed in place of digne until his return anyone know?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Likely yes unless Gerrard starts Konsa and shift Chambers LB

        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Cheers bud thanks. Might be worth a punt for the week

    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      7 players + Gelhart so really want to use FT. Any thoughts welcomed.

      A. Broja to £6.2m striker (no idea who however)
      B. Mount to Barnes/Maddison
      C. Mount to Martinelli (have Saka)

      Did think about Mount & Broja to Laca and a £5.3m mid but can't be Martinelli (have 2 other arsenal) and don't want any of the other sub-£5.3m mids beyond GW30 and think it's a waste to take a hit for this week and want to shift them again next week.

      1. Rantallion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        B

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Save FT

    • Feanor
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      With the injuries to Digne and Hwang I'm down to 5 players. Guess I should use my free hit.

      Tierney
      Son, Raphina, Saka
      Kane

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        How many chips you got? Looks FH worthy but think you have the heavy hitters so don't think it scores you loads more

        1. Feanor
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Just one FH left, and my WC.

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Would hold it then

      2. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I'd play them. You have the main players. I definitely wouldn't waste a FH

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Probably FH unless you can make a couple moves which setup your team for the next few GWs

      4. Monty123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Don't use the FH, we have GW 33 and 36 which should be more opportune in my opinion.

        Get Sa or Ramsdale and Barnes for a -4 and you should be OK

        1. Feanor
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Unfortunately, I don't have the cash for that unless I remove Cancelo, TAA or Salah, which I don't want to do just now.

      5. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        with only one FH, i would keep.
        get two players in for a hit.

    • Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Is son the best midfielder to get GW30?no issues with budget.

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yes.

        But, I am not buying him on a FH. Crazy me!

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Thanks I am looking at either him or the Leicester lads

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Probably Son or Barnes. West Ham have quite a few FB injuries. Assuming you have Saka already?

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          No I don’t have Saka - thought Leicester and spurs have best chances of winning

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Fair enough. Like Saka long-term & fancy his chances against Young but its not the easiest fixture this week. Son vs a tired Johnson/Fredericks also appeals

            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Thanks, sounds crazy but doing Salah to son to then change back GW31!

      3. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        yes

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Thanks

    • ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I don't think it's worth taking a hit to replace any of the players below to field 11, already have 10 players this week.

      Rudiger & TAA - 2 premium defenders worth keeping for run in.
      Livramento - good for playing and benching and cheap and has a DGW still to be scheduled
      Salah - it's Salah he's staying.

      G2G?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Livra is worth replacing imo. He's not nailed so can't be expected to show up for both DGWs.

        You have options like Amartey who will save you some money and has a game this week.

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Livra only one but not for a hit. 10 will be more than most non-FH have

      3. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Yes, you kind of need to replace Livra, same as me with RAN.
        You need a 5th defender who plays.

    • banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      This is my FH team:

      Ramsdale
      Johnny | Pereira | Doherty
      Coutinho | Eriksen | Barnes | Raphinha | Saka
      Kane | Jimenez
      (Martinez | Lacazette | Saiss | Cash)

      Many of you have similar teams using transfers over last few weeks. Well done!

      1. BIGREDDOG
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Mate i hate to say it but... Just get Son 😀

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Yeah, I know right.

          But, I decided to go with one attacker per team. Wanted to spread the risk as it is difficult to call this week's games. So, I will not double up with Kane and Son.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Do you have the best 7 attackers?

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          No, I don't have the best 7 attackers.

          But, I have the best attackers from 7 teams.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Toney is probably the best attacker from Brentford IMO.
            One Spurs attacker seems low but I guess you don't think they will score much.
            If you captain Kane, that sort of makes less sense imo.

            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Thanks for the heads up. Very helpful. I am confused between Toney or Eriksen. Toney is getting the goals recently. But Leicester concedes a lot from set pieces, which is the forte of Eriksen. But yes, I agree with you. I think I should get Toney instead of Eriksen. Then, I will have Son first on bench (recipe for disaster).

              I will captain the Wolves attacker because they play Leeds.

              The problem is, this is a tricky gameweek and very difficult to call games. So, theoretically, I will maximize my chances by getting attackers from all teams. Getting a second attacker from any team would mean betting on six teams instead of seven.

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Open Controls
                1. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Thanks TM. I agree completely with what you said.

                  Quality attackers would mean Kane, Son, Saka, Lacazette, Barnes, Coutinho and one from Raphinha / Jimenez - that's how I rate them. That is double Spurs and double Arsenal. Probably that's a better strategy than going for 7 teams.

    • My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Thinking either Willock to Barnes, or Livra to Amartey. 1ft 2.7itb. 2x FH in hand. Or any better ideas? My team for bgw30:

      Sa
      Doherty Dier
      Coutinho Saka Raph
      Kane Jimenez

    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (282 teams)

      Current safety score = 54 including autosubs.
      Top score = 87
      LMS average = 65.01 (-4.28) = 60.73
      Players played = 3.2/12.59

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    • Champions League Varane
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Which one? Thanks all

      A- Dennis to Toney
      B- roll and do Coutinho to Havertz for free in GW31?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        B

    • Atimis
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Who would you add with FT to this team?

      Ramsdale
      Doherty
      Saka/Kulu/Martineli/Ramsey
      Kane/Jim

      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Toney?

      2. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Wolves defender as no 5 in your squad?

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Any defenders you want to sell?

      4. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Duffy to Wolves def on the cards

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Thats the one then

    • Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Before the Digne injury i was looking at putting out 9 players (10 if Bowen is fit) and so I was just going to roll with it and avoid a FH. However the worst case scenario of 8 players is now likely with both Bowen and Digned out. Current team:

      Ramsdale
      Doherty Ait Nouri Digne*
      Son Saka Ramsey Bowen*
      Kane Toney

      So, FH or just roll with the team that I've got?

      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        roll. 8 is more then enough worst case, waste of a FH

        1. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Cheers, was think that

          1. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            would say get rid of bowen tbh, a minus 4 is no issue this week.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Sell the deadwood.

        1. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Tempted to take a hit to move Digne (for Coady possibly)

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Roll, or Bowen - Barnes. Bowen ruled out of Spurs game I believe

      4. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        yes, no FH.
        if you have a FT, use that, if not a hit for Bowen to someone you want after GW30 could be worth it.

        1. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yes thanks for the feedback - I've already used my FT to bring in Toney.

    • tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Currently have 7 playing, with RAN the 8th.
      I guess two moves max, to get to 9/10. But which ones? RAN?

      Mount I want for later, so options are limited. Suggestions are welcome!

      Rams
      Tierney, RAN,
      Ramsey, Saka, Kulu
      Kane, Ings

      Foster, TSilva, Robbo, Cancelo, Mount, Salah, Fodder

      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I'd be reluctant to switch any of those players out. Do you have any FH's in tact?

        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I have both FH's.
          But not using this week.

          1. Crazy Train
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Similar position to me above then.

            1. tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              yes, commented on your team now

    • AD2110
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Bowen to

      A) Barnes
      B) Maddison

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        I prefer Barnes, more nailed.
        Rodgers have been, weirdly, rotating Tielemans and Maddison.

      2. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        I'll be swapping for Barnes if Bowen confirmed out (and not using my FH)

      3. sulldaddy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Barnes

    • Henning
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Save ft?

      Ramsdale
      Tierny Doherty Coady
      Raphinha Kulusevski Saka Coutinho
      Kane Jimenez

      Dubravka Salah TAA Rudiger Broja

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        yes, only think could be broja to someone, as he is not playing now

        1. Henning
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Thanx. Just have 0.6 m in the bank. So dont know if ther is any option to get in for Broja at max 5.9 m
          Could sell Sallah to get Barnes and ghen get Sallah back bext gw for Raphinha or Coutinho. But guess that is waste of ft.

          1. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            i usually don't bother with moving players out and back in, unless very special circumstances
            eats up transfers you will need

    • The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Key differentials for GW30? Asking for mine friend!

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Fornals? See a lot of FH teams ignoring WHU entirely but I like their chances of scoring & think he edges it over Benrahma

      2. lil sebastian
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Bamford and Chambers?

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Podence has looked good lately too, though I suspect it might not necessarily translate to FPL points

    • Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A. Son + wilock + weghorst > Kane + J. Ramsey + Barnes (-8) and captain Kane. 9 playing

      B. FH

      Rest of the Team
      Ramsdale
      Doherty kilman
      Saka Kulu
      Laca

      Dubra Salah TAA Cancelo Rudiger Broja

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Depends on the FH team. Son is due a haul but Kane(c) is the safe play.

        1. Poison Apple
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Kane Jim toney
          Son saka barnes Coutinho
          Tierney doherty Coady
          Sa

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Going to be tough going into this week on a -8. Not keen on losing Son or buying Ramsey either

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          The -8 is the easy part.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            How so? Appearance pts vs Willock/Weghorst? Was just thinking that if average scores are 45ish the 8 makes a much bigger difference than, say, last GW

