FPL team news: Klopp’s latest quotes on Salah

The five Premier League managers whose teams are in action on Wednesday night – both domestically and in Europe – are holding pre-match press conferences today.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do about the new information for Gameweek 29, there are still some noteworthy updates to bring to your attention, including the latest quotes on a certain Mohamed Salah (£13.3m).

SALAH ‘READY TO TRAIN’

Mohamed Salah is due to return to training on Tuesday, after making a swift recovery from the foot problem that forced him off at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Talking to reporters ahead of his team’s trip to Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp said he believes the Egyptian will be ready for the second part of Liverpool’s Gameweek 29 double-header:

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful. Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

Meanwhile, Klopp also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate (£5.1m) is fit again after missing the last two matches, but James Milner (£4.9m) and Kostas Tsimikas (£3.7m) are sidelined due to illness.

“Ibou is back. Millie and Kostas, I understand in this moment, are out, and that’s it.”

Following Manchester City’s goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Monday, Liverpool can cut the lead at the top of the table to just one point with a win at the Emirates.

ALONSO & AZPILICUETA ‘READY TO START’

Ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League second leg tie at Lille, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) are ready to start.

A decision will also be made on Reece James (£6.2m) after today’s training session.

“Marcos Alonso is ready to start, Cesar Azpilicueta is ready to start. We will try to have them (Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi) later in training but it will be a very tight race. We will take the decision after training.” – Thomas Tuchel

