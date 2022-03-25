FPL Daily: Smith Rowe set to miss England friendly

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

SMITH ROWE LATEST

Gareth Southgate has revealed that Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m) is likely to miss England’s clash against Switzerland this weekend after sitting out training on Friday.

However, the Three Lions boss insisted the issue is ‘nothing too serious’.

“Emile (Smith Rowe) didn’t train today, so I would think unlikely he’ll be involved tomorrow. Nothing too serious but we’ll check to see whether he can be involved.” – Gareth Southgate on Emile Smith Rowe

Bukayo Saka (£6.7m), meanwhile, also made the squad but had to drop out after testing positive for Covid.

“It was a shame to lose Bukayo (Saka) but we’re back in those moments with Covid where there is a spike in the country and we’ve had the same.” – Gareth Southgate on Bukayo Saka

MARTINELLI RETURNS

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) made his senior debut for Brazil on Thursday in their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Chile.

The Arsenal youngster missed his team’s win at Villa Park in Gameweek 30 through illness, but was introduced in the 75th minute last night for his first senior cap.

Three Premier League regulars started the game – Alisson (£6.0m), Thiago Silva (£5.7m) and Fred (£4.9m) – with Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) and Richarlison (£7.5m) coming off the bench to score the final two goals.

Fabinho (£5.4m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£4.9m), meanwhile, also featured as second-half substitutes.

For a full list of Premier League players who are on international duty, click the link below:

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT