News March 25

FPL Daily: Smith Rowe set to miss England friendly

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

SMITH ROWE LATEST

Gareth Southgate has revealed that Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m) is likely to miss England’s clash against Switzerland this weekend after sitting out training on Friday.

However, the Three Lions boss insisted the issue is ‘nothing too serious’.

“Emile (Smith Rowe) didn’t train today, so I would think unlikely he’ll be involved tomorrow. Nothing too serious but we’ll check to see whether he can be involved.” – Gareth Southgate on Emile Smith Rowe

Bukayo Saka (£6.7m), meanwhile, also made the squad but had to drop out after testing positive for Covid.

“It was a shame to lose Bukayo (Saka) but we’re back in those moments with Covid where there is a spike in the country and we’ve had the same.” – Gareth Southgate on Bukayo Saka

MARTINELLI RETURNS

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) made his senior debut for Brazil on Thursday in their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Chile.

The Arsenal youngster missed his team’s win at Villa Park in Gameweek 30 through illness, but was introduced in the 75th minute last night for his first senior cap.

Three Premier League regulars started the game – Alisson (£6.0m), Thiago Silva (£5.7m) and Fred (£4.9m) – with Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) and Richarlison (£7.5m) coming off the bench to score the final two goals.

Fabinho (£5.4m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£4.9m), meanwhile, also featured as second-half substitutes.

