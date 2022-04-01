GW31 – Buy-em, Sell-em

Goalkeepers

Buy ‘Em

Nick Pope BUR (£5.4m)

Upcoming Fixtures: MCI (H) / EVE (H) NOR (A) WHU (A) / SOU (H) WOL (H)

With two DGWs in the next three GWs (and one DGW possibly in GW35), Pope is back on the fantasy radar as a great end-of-season sleeper. Pope’s rest of season opponents are also favourable as seven of the remaining eleven fixtures are against teams ranking in the bottom seven teams in Expected Goals. Pope also has some decent upside with the BPS system as only three other GKs have gained more Bonus Points than the Burnley GK. Although he has burned some managers before, Pope’s great fixtures to end the season are impossible to ignore.

Other Buys: Jordan Pickford EVE (£4.9m) vs. WHU (A) / BUR (A)

Sell ‘Em

Emiliano Martinez AVL (£5.5m)

Upcoming Fixtures: WOL (A) TOT (H) – LEI (A)

Managers who brought in the Argentinian GK before his DGW28 and guaranteed fixture in GW30 were rewarded as he scored the 3rd most points amongst GKs during that time. Martinez’s points are about to dry up in the coming weeks as he has tough upcoming fixtures against Wolves and Spurs (both ranking in the top 4 most goals scored over the last four GWs) before a blank GW33. Depending on Chip Strategy, Martinez managers should be looking at Pope, Schmeichel, or Pickford as replacements.

Other Sells: Aaron Ramsdale ARS (£5.1m) vs. CRY (A)

Defenders

Buy of the Week

João Cancelo MCI (£6.9m)

Upcoming Fixtures: BUR (A) LIV (H) BHA (H) WAT (H)

Managers who sold Cancelo with their GW26 or 28 WC need to prioritize buying him back this week. Six of Cancelo’s nine remaining fixtures are against teams ranking in the bottom eight teams in Expected Goals. Cancelo also gives managers attacking upside, with only TAA having a higher Expected Goal Involvement amongst defenders. One of the best defenders all season is finally a differential with only 16% ownership in the top 10K, and managers should pounce on the opportunity ASAP.

Buy ‘Em

Andrew Robertson LIV (£7.3m)

Upcoming Fixtures: WAT (H) MCI (A) MUN (H) EVE (H)

With the uncertainty regarding TAA’s injury, Robertson becomes the second-best asset to own for Liverpool. Since GW 22, Robertson leads all defenders in Points, Assists, Clean Sheets, Crosses, and is 2nd in Chances Created. Robertson’s short-term schedule is difficult, but after GW34, four of his last six games are against teams ranking in the bottom 7 in Expected Goals. Buying Robertson assures managers an asset that plays for the third-best defense in the league to go along with his huge attacking upside.

Reece James CHE (£6.2m)

Upcoming Fixtures: BRE (H) SOU (A) ARS (H) WHU (H)

The “BIG AT THE BACK” template is fully back, and managers (especially on WC) should take notice. This template includes buying Reece James as Chelsea has a favorable end-of-season schedule, which includes two DGWs. James’ attacking upside is too risky to go without as only TAA has a better XGI per 90 min than the Chelsea Defender. James does have an injury concern, so managers should wait until the Friday press conferences before making any transfers. However, If Tuchel hints that James will be on the pitch, the Chelsea Wingback becomes a must-have.

More Buys/Holds

Buy Aymeric Laporte MCI (£5.8m)

Hold Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m)

Sell of the Week

Romain Saïss WOL (£5.1m)

Upcoming Fixtures: AVL (H) NEW (A) – BUR (A)

With an upcoming blank in GW33 and other premium options with favorable fixtures, Wolves defenders have become a must-sell. This includes Saïss, the most owned Wolves defender and has just looked awful defending lately. It will not be a surprise if Saïss is rotated for a match in the upcoming GWs, which makes owning him very risky. Long-term, Saïss is also a bad option as after the blank in GW33, he still has matches against Chelsea, Liverpool, and Man City. Saïss managers should look to upgrade to players such as Cancelo, Robertson, and James or downgrade to an Arsenal defender such as white.

Sell ‘Em

Matthew Cash AVL (£5.3m)

Upcoming Fixtures: WOL (A) TOT (H) – LEI (A)

After 43 points from GW27-28, Cash slowed down in the last two GWs with only 3 points. During his hot streak, Cash was significantly overperforming his underlying stats with 4 attacking returns from just a 0.96 Expected Goal Involvement. Cash now faces tough upcoming fixtures against Wolves and Spurs (both ranking in the top 4 most goals scored over the last four GWs) before a blank GW33. Cash does have a favorable fixture swing in GW35, but at his price, managers cannot justify leaving him on the bench while other managers bring in premium defenders such as Cancelo, James, and Robertson.

Max Kilman WOL (£4.6m)

Upcoming Fixtures: AVL (H) NEW (A) – BUR (A)

The return of Boly has affected Kilman’s playing time as Bruno Lage has failed to start Kilman in two of the last three games. Wolves’ defense has also shown vulnerability lately, with only three clean sheets in their previous eleven matches and ranking in the bottom 3 in Expected Goals Conceded during that time. With a blank in GW33 to go along with tough fixtures to end the season, Kilman managers should look at Arsenal defenders to take advantage of Arsenal’s favorable fixtures and DGW33.

More Sells/Fades

Sell Trent Alexander-Arnold LIV (£8.5m)

Fade Everton/Burnley Defenders

Buy of the Week

Kai Havertz CHE (£ 7.9)

Upcoming Fixtures: BRE (H) SOU (A) ARS (H) WHU (H)

Havertz seems to have nailed down the starting nine role at Chelsea, which makes him a great FPL asset, and the best midfielder to buy this week. Havertz has started the last four league matches for Chelsea, and the German has not disappointed with 4 goals and 1 assist in those starts. Havertz’s underlying stats have also been phenomenal as over the last four matches; he ranks 4th in Expected Goals and 6th in Expected Goal Involvement amongst Midfielders. There is a rotation risk with Havertz, but with 7 of his remaining 10 fixtures against teams ranking in the league’s bottom half in Expected Goals Conceded, this risk can boost managers up the ranks.

Buy ‘Em

Anthony Gordon EVE (£ 4.5)

Upcoming Fixtures: WHU (A) / BUR (A) MUN (H) LEI (H) LIV (A)

Yes, pitching an Everton player as a player to buy is not ideal. However, I encourage managers to buy Gordon as he is the best sub £ 5.0 MID because of his great upcoming fixtures, including three DGWs in the last Eight GWs of the season. Everton faces teams ranking in the league’s bottom half in Expected Goals Conceded in six of their remaining eleven fixtures. Gordon also leads all Everton players in Expected Goal Involvement since Lampard took over. Gordon will give managers the flexibility to improve other areas of their squad, and they only need to start him when he does have those DGWs.

Mason Mount CHE (£ 7.5)

Upcoming Fixtures: BRE (H) SOU (A) ARS (H) WHU (H)

With Chelsea having great fixtures to end the season, including two unscheduled DGWs, Mount is back on the fantasy radar as he is the most nailed-on attacker for the blues. 7 of Mount’s remaining 10 fixtures against teams ranking in the league’s bottom half in Expected Goals Conceded. Mount has also been Chelsea’s most consistent attacker all season, with no player ranking higher in Expected Goal Involvement, Shots in the Box, and Touches in the Box. More risk-averse managers should consider Mount as the Chelsea midfielder to bring in this week.

More Buys/Holds

Buy Kevin De Bruyne MCI (£11.7m)

Hold Raphinha LEE (£6.5m)

Sell of the Week

Phillippe Coutinho AVL (£7.5m)

Upcoming Fixtures: WOL (A) TOT (H) – LEI (A)

Coutinho has been boom or bust since making his Villa debut with 49 points combined in GWs 24 and 28 and only 20 points in the other seven GWs. Coutinho came back down to earth with only four points over the last two GWs, after his 23-point haul in DGW28. Coutinho now faces two sides (WOL/TOT) ranked in the bottom eight teams in Goals Conceded and Big Chances Conceded before blanking in GW33. Coutinho managers should consider transferring out the Brazilian to fund moves for Saka, Havertz, or Mount.

Sell ‘Em

Jarrod Bowen WHU (£6.8m)

Upcoming Fixtures: EVE (H) BRE (A) BUR (H) CHE (A)

Many managers held on to Bowen as his first diagnosis had the West Ham star coming back for his favorable run of fixtures from GW31-33. However, reports are circulating that Bowen’s injury is worse than initially feared, and he might not come back until GW 34. Bowen now becomes a priority for any manager that is still holding on to the West Ham midfielder. A move to Saka, Havertz, Mount would allow Bowen managers to get similar production from the vacated Bowen spot.

Daniel Podence WOL (£5.5m)

Upcoming Fixtures: AVL (H) NEW (A) – BUR (A)

Some managers brought in Podence with their WC28, and he ended up being the best Wolves attacker with 18 points in the last three GWs. Now is the time to move on from the Wolves Defender as he faces the improved defenses of Villa and Newcastle (top 8 Expected Goal Conceded over the last 4 GWs) before blanking in GW33. Podence managers should downgrade the Wolves midfielder to Gordon, giving them an extra £ 1.0 ITB to improve their defense.

More Sells/Fades

Sell Jacob Ramsey AVL (£4.8m)

Fade James Maddison LEI vs. MUN (H)

Forwards

Buy of the Week

Wout Weghorst BUR(£6.4m)

Upcoming Fixtures: MCI (H) / EVE (H) NOR (A) WHU (A) / SOU (H) WOL (H)

The state of the forward position is so poor in FPL that managers (including myself) are willing to get burned again by Weghorst. It is hard to ignore the Burnley forward with two DGWs in the next three GWs (and another potential DGW35). Weghorst is also set up to be one of the top-scoring forwards over the four GWs, as four of his next six fixtures are against teams ranking in the bottom half in Expected Goals Conceded. If Managers are making a non-Kane forward transfer, then Weghorst should be the top priority.

Buy ‘Em

Cristiano Ronaldo MUN (£12.2m)

Upcoming Fixtures: LEI (H) EVE (A) NOR (H) / LIV (A) ARS (A)

Managers that want a high-risk, high reward option to make that final rank push should look at bringing in Ronaldo for his favorable next 3 GWs. Ronaldo faces the struggling defenses of Leicester and Everton before his DGW33, which he figures to be the best captain option. Despite a disappointing season, Ronaldo is still producing great underlying stats (2nd amongst FWDs) and just scored a 17-point haul in his last league match. Once DGW33 is over, managers can easily move Ronaldo to Kane to enjoy the latter’s great end-of-season fixture run.

Jean-Phillippe Mateta CRY (£5.2m)

Upcoming Fixtures: ARS (H) LEI (A) NEW (A) LEE (H)

Managers looking for a great end-of-season differential should look at Mateta (especially if they are on a WC) and can plug the Crystal Palace player as the third forward. Mateta seems to have taken over the starting striker at Palace with three starts in their last four matches. During that time, Mateta ranks 1st in the team in Non-Penalty Expected Goals, Shots in the Box, and 2nd in Touches in the Box. With six of his last nine fixtures against teams ranked in the bottom half in Expected Goals Conceded, Mateta could be a massive late-season differential for managers.

More Buys/Holds

Buy Cucho Hernandez WAT (£5.0m)

Hold Alexandre Lacazette ARS (£8.4m)

Sell of the Week

Raul Jimenez WOL (£7.7m)

Upcoming Fixtures: AVL (H) NEW (A) – BUR (A)

Jimenez has been one of the most frustrating players to own all season, and he hit a season-low in GW30 with a red card in a favorable matchup against Leeds. Jimenez is now set to miss the next two matches before his blank GW30, making him a priority transfer out. Jimenez managers should downgrade to Weghorst as this gives managers 5 fixtures in the next 3 GWs. Alternatively, managers with no chips can completely tank the position (go for a £ 4.5 FWD) and use those funds to upgrade the MID or DEF positions.

Sell ‘Em

Ollie Watkins AVL (£7.5m)

Upcoming Fixtures: WOL (A) TOT (H) – LEI (A)

For weeks Watkins has given managers reasons to keep him, such as his back-to-back goals, DGW28, or fixture in blank GW30. All those excuses are done, and managers need to sell the Villa forward ahead of his tough fixture run. Watkins has a blank in GW33 after facing Wolves and Spurs, who rank in the bottom eight teams in Goals Conceded and Big Chances Conceded. Watkins Managers can downgrade him to Weghorst to take advantage of Burnley’s DGWs, and they can use the remaining funds to improve the rest of the squad.

Ivan Toney BRE (£6.7m)

Upcoming Fixtures: CHE (A) WHU (H) WAT (A) TOT (H)

I am starting to believe that Toney is allergic to scoring points while managers own him, as he blanked in GW30 right after scoring 29 points in the previous two GWs. Toney now faces a tough run of fixtures, including matches against Manchester United, Spurs, and Chelsea. Perhaps, the biggest negative for Toney is that Brentford does not have any unscheduled fixtures, so he will not have any DGWs. With Managers that do not have a bench boost left, I strongly recommend tanking a forward spot and using those remaining funds to get one of the big three defenders this GW (Robertson, James, or Cancelo).

More Sells/Fades

Sell Hee-Chan Hwang (£5.4m)

Fade Richarlison (£7.5m) EVE VS. WHU (A) / BUR (A)