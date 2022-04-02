3pm team news: Cancelo starts, James a sub

Five top-flight matches get underway at the traditional 3pm kick-off time, and there are some big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names in action.

There are juicy-looking fixtures for Chelsea and Manchester City, against Brentford and Burnley respectively, while Leeds v Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City will have a big say in matters at the bottom of the table.

The mid-table clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa rounds off proceedings.

TEAM NEWS

Reece James isn’t part of the Chelsea line-up at Stamford Bridge and instead has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

There are four changes to the Blues side that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in Gameweek 29 (a match that James also missed), with Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and César Azpilicueta all coming into the side.

The fit-again Christian Eriksen and Mads Roerslev are back in the Brentford starting XI as Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen drop out.

Joao Cancelo does start for Manchester City this afternoon, defying some predictions of a possible post-international break breather.

Pep Guardiola make three changes from City’s last outing, with John Stones only on the bench after picking up a knock on England duty. Zack Steffen and Gabriel Jesus also make way as Nathan Ake, Phil Foden and Ederson return.

Kevin Long replaces the suspended Nathan Collins for the Clarets, while Jack Cork is in for Maxwel Cornet.

Wolves make four changes from the side that began the 3-2 home loss to Leeds: Max Kilman, Marcal, Fabio Silva and Francisco Trincao all start, while Romain Saiss and Rayan Ait-Nouri drop to the bench.

Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez are out because of suspension and injury.

Steven Gerrard makes three changes from the side beaten by Arsenal in Gameweek 30: Lucas Digne, Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey come in as Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Buendia drop down to the bench.

Liam Cooper comes in for Diogo Llorente for the hosts at Elland Road. Raphinhar replaces Patrick Bamford in attack, with Joe Gelhardt only among the substitutes.

Che Adams and Armando Broja are paired up top again for Southampton, as Tino Livramento starts at right-back. Stuart Armstrong makes way for Ibrahima Diallo, however.

Brighton make two changes from their defeat to Spurs in Gameweek 29, with Yves Bissouma and Shane Duffy dropping out and Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck coming in.

Norwich make five changes from the defeat at Leeds almost three weeks ago: Ozan Kabak, Brandon Williams, Max Aarons, Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent, all of whom are injured, are replaced by Sam Bryam, Dimitris Giannoulis, Grant Hanley, Billy Gilmour and Mathias Normann.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Veltman, Cucurella, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Bissouma, Mwepu, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, Duffy, Offiah, Sarmiento

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Sørensen, Rowe, Dowell, Gunn, Tzolis, Springett, Kamara, Tomkinson, Zimmermann

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Kovacic, Lukaku, Saul, Barkley, James, Sarr

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Canos, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Jorgensen, Fosu, Baptiste, Sorensen, Fernandez

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Cornet, Thomas, Dodgson

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Sterling, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Jesus, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Subs: Koch, Klaesson, Struijk, Phillips, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja

Subs: Stephens, Long, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Smallbone, Tella, Valery

Wolves XI: Sa, Jonny, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Marcal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Silva, Podence, Trincao

Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Gomes, Cundle, Semedo, Saiss, Chiquinho, Hwang

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Luiz, Buendia, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Young, Traore, Sinisalo

