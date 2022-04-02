667
Dugout Discussion April 2

3pm team news: Cancelo starts, James a sub

667 Comments
Share

Five top-flight matches get underway at the traditional 3pm kick-off time, and there are some big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names in action.

There are juicy-looking fixtures for Chelsea and Manchester City, against Brentford and Burnley respectively, while Leeds v Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City will have a big say in matters at the bottom of the table.

The mid-table clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa rounds off proceedings.

TEAM NEWS

Reece James isn’t part of the Chelsea line-up at Stamford Bridge and instead has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

There are four changes to the Blues side that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in Gameweek 29 (a match that James also missed), with Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and César Azpilicueta all coming into the side.

The fit-again Christian Eriksen and Mads Roerslev are back in the Brentford starting XI as Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen drop out.

Joao Cancelo does start for Manchester City this afternoon, defying some predictions of a possible post-international break breather.

Pep Guardiola make three changes from City’s last outing, with John Stones only on the bench after picking up a knock on England duty. Zack Steffen and Gabriel Jesus also make way as Nathan Ake, Phil Foden and Ederson return.

Kevin Long replaces the suspended Nathan Collins for the Clarets, while Jack Cork is in for Maxwel Cornet.

Wolves make four changes from the side that began the 3-2 home loss to Leeds: Max Kilman, Marcal, Fabio Silva and Francisco Trincao all start, while Romain Saiss and Rayan Ait-Nouri drop to the bench.

Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez are out because of suspension and injury.

Steven Gerrard makes three changes from the side beaten by Arsenal in Gameweek 30: Lucas Digne, Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey come in as Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Buendia drop down to the bench.

Liam Cooper comes in for Diogo Llorente for the hosts at Elland Road. Raphinhar replaces Patrick Bamford in attack, with Joe Gelhardt only among the substitutes.

Che Adams and Armando Broja are paired up top again for Southampton, as Tino Livramento starts at right-back. Stuart Armstrong makes way for Ibrahima Diallo, however.

Brighton make two changes from their defeat to Spurs in Gameweek 29, with Yves Bissouma and Shane Duffy dropping out and Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck coming in.

Norwich make five changes from the defeat at Leeds almost three weeks ago: Ozan Kabak, Brandon Williams, Max Aarons, Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent, all of whom are injured, are replaced by Sam Bryam, Dimitris Giannoulis, Grant Hanley, Billy Gilmour and Mathias Normann.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Veltman, Cucurella, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Bissouma, Mwepu, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, Duffy, Offiah, Sarmiento

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Sørensen, Rowe, Dowell, Gunn, Tzolis, Springett, Kamara, Tomkinson, Zimmermann

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Kovacic, Lukaku, Saul, Barkley, James, Sarr

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Canos, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Jorgensen, Fosu, Baptiste, Sorensen, Fernandez

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Cornet, Thomas, Dodgson

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Sterling, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Jesus, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Subs: Koch, Klaesson, Struijk, Phillips, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja

Subs: Stephens, Long, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Smallbone, Tella, Valery

Wolves XI: Sa, Jonny, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Marcal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Silva, Podence, Trincao

Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Gomes, Cundle, Semedo, Saiss, Chiquinho, Hwang

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Luiz, Buendia, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Young, Traore, Sinisalo

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

667 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Raphinha assist locked in on intended destination 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Excellent. Pity he missed that golden opportunity. He always almost hauls…

      Open Controls
  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saturday red arrow 😀

    Open Controls
  3. OLD Rafiki
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    pukki was a complete joke, ffs!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      And Lamptey again.

      Open Controls
    2. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Lol. Never learn. He is shite

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    38 points from 4, the tide is turning green again!

    Open Controls
  5. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Everyone I nearly bought blanked, Havertz, Ralph, Weggy...

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Close call.

      You must be pleased?

      Open Controls
      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes except for Gundo - nearly got him but Pep roulette scared me off together with Foden and Mahrez though - got Cancelo instead

        Open Controls
  6. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Raphinha

    Open Controls
  7. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Massive 9 points from Eriksen after last gameweek's disaster. What a relief! :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
    1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eriksen is a season keeper for sure, living in Denmark get to see all his Prem/National games he is bang on form.

      Open Controls
  8. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Score check?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haven’t even bothered checking as I know it’s bad lol

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I don’t think there are any high scores bar the KdB captains which is well deserved

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      34 with 4 left to play

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      24 points with 7 to go.....winning!

      Open Controls
    4. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      20 with 6 to go

      Shocking.

      Open Controls
    5. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      just now

      44 with Lloris, Odegaard, Kane to go

      Open Controls
  9. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Should've gone Janelt instead of Havertz. It was so obvious ffs

    Open Controls
  10. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    I have 4 players from the Spurs-Newcastle game, but no Kane.

    Saint-Maximin, Son, Kulusevski, Doherty - last hopes for this gameweek after a 21 point Saturday.

    Open Controls
  11. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Who are the best forwards for DGW33? Thinking wood, laca, ASM, Vardy?

    Open Controls
  12. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Love seeing that Wolves CS get busted.

    Open Controls
  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Just me or is this never a penalty? https://www.clippituser.tv/c/gwlrmk

    Annoying to lose points for a second straight week because of dodgy decisions against Wolves

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Argh! Watkins ran into Sa! Frustrating

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.