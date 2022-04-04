Fixtures for FPL Double Gameweeks 36 and 37 announced

Earlier than we perhaps expected given the domestic and European cup ties still to come, the rearranged fixtures for Double Gameweeks 36 and 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have been announced.

At present, 10 clubs will have a Double Gameweek 36, with six teams playing twice in Double Gameweek 37.

But we still don’t have a new date for Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City, the only match still yet to be rescheduled.

It could be that the Premier League are waiting to see if City progress to the FA Cup final and/or Gameweek 37 opponents West Ham United move one step further to sealing a place in the Europa League final, as that would have a big say on when the Hammers would be able to fulfil the fixture.

Four teams are set to have ‘double doubles’ in Gameweeks 36/37: Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City.

GAMEWEEK 36 DOUBLES

Arsenal: Leeds (h), Spurs (a)

Aston Villa: Burnley (a), Liverpool (h)

Chelsea: Wolves (h), Leeds (a)

Everton: Leicester (a), Watford (a)

Leeds: Arsenal (a), Chelsea (a)

Leicester: Everton (h), Norwich (h)

Liverpool: Spurs (h), Aston Villa (a)

Norwich: West Ham (h), Leicester (a)

Spurs: Liverpool (a), Arsenal (h)

: Liverpool (a), Arsenal (h) Watford: Crystal Palace (a), Everton (h)

GAMEWEEK 37 DOUBLES

Aston Villa: Crystal Palace (h), Burnley (h)

Burnley: Spurs (a), Aston Villa (a)

Chelsea: Man Utd (a), Leicester (h)

Crystal Palace: Aston Villa (a), Everton (a)

Everton: Brentford (h), Crystal Palace (h)

: Brentford (h), Crystal Palace (h) Leicester: Watford (a), Chelsea (a)

STILL TBC

Manchester City will double in either Gameweek 36 [Newcastle (h), Wolves (a)] or Gameweek 37 [West Ham (a), Wolves (a)]

will double in either Gameweek 36 [Newcastle (h), Wolves (a)] or Gameweek 37 [West Ham (a), Wolves (a)] Wolves will double in either Gameweek 36 [Chelsea (a), Man City (h)] or 37 [Norwich (h), Man City (h)]

will double in either Gameweek 36 [Chelsea (a), Man City (h)] or 37 [Norwich (h), Man City (h)] West Ham United will either have two single Gameweeks *or* double in Gameweek 36 [Norwich (a), Man City (h)] and blank in Gameweek 37

VISUAL OVERVIEW: GAMEWEEKS 32-38

Our Season Ticker on the home page and in our Premium Members Area has been updated to reflect the latest fixture announcement.

Wolves v Man City is not included yet.

The teams below are sorted by fixture difficulty between now and the end of 2021/22, with those with the most remaining fixtures likelier to be higher up the table.

VISUAL OVERVIEW: GAMEWEEKS 36-37

GAMEWEEK 37 IN FOCUS

Gameweek 37 is a bit of an oddity, not least because there is a Sunday deadline to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final a day earlier.

The Premier League outlined the following schedule in their announcement:

Sunday 15 May*

12:00 Spurs v Burnley (BT Sport)

14:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace**

14:00 Everton v Brentford

14:00 Leeds v Brighton

14:00 Watford v Leicester

14:00 Wolves v Norwich

16:30 Southampton v Liverpool (Sky Sports)**

16:30 West Ham v Man City (Sky Sports)**

TBC Man Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)**

* to avoid a clash with FA Cup Final on 14 May

**Subject to club participation in FA Cup final

Monday 16 May

20:00 Newcastle v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Thursday 19 May

19:45 Everton v Crystal Palace

20:00 Aston Villa v Burnley

20:00 Chelsea v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool will presumably move to Thursday 19 May if the Reds make it through to the FA Cup final, while we’ve discussed above the complications surrounding West Ham v Man City.

Man Utd v Chelsea will likely move to Tuesday 18 May if the Blues reach the FA Cup final (it would be the only real day to play this fixture if Thomas Tuchel’s side continue to progress in Europe). That would mean the Blues playing two league matches in the space of 48 hours, however, likely leading to much rotation.

As for Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, that too could theoretically move to Tuesday 18 May if the Eagles qualify for the FA Cup final – although with neither side in Europe, that fixture could more easily be shifted to a midweek after Gameweek 34/35.

We can probably expect the next fixture announcement, featuring a new date for Wolves v Man City, soon after the weekend of April 16/17.

