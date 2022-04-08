Premier League predicted line-ups and team news for FPL Gameweek 32

We’ve got predicted line-ups for all 20 Premier League teams ahead of tonight’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.
For a full explanation of these predictions and a round-up of the injured players, head over to our Team News tab.
NEWCASTLE UNITED v WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
EVERTON V MANCHESTER UNITED
ARSENAL V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
SOUTHAMPTON V CHELSEA
WATFORD V LEEDS UNITED
ASTON VILLA V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
BRENTFORD V WEST HAM UNITED
LEICESTER CITY V CRYSTAL PALACE
NORWICH CITY V BURNLEY
MANCHESTER CITY V LIVERPOOL
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT