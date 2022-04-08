0
Team News April 8

Premier League predicted line-ups and team news for FPL Gameweek 32

0 Comments
Share

We’ve got predicted line-ups for all 20 Premier League teams ahead of tonight’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

For a full explanation of these predictions and a round-up of the injured players, head over to our Team News tab.

NEWCASTLE UNITED v WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

EVERTON V MANCHESTER UNITED

ARSENAL V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

SOUTHAMPTON V CHELSEA

WATFORD V LEEDS UNITED

ASTON VILLA V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

BRENTFORD V WEST HAM UNITED

LEICESTER CITY V CRYSTAL PALACE

NORWICH CITY V BURNLEY

MANCHESTER CITY V LIVERPOOL

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 32

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.