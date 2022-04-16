115
Metrics April 16

FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Double Gameweek 33

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 33.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups, these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the vast numbers of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 33 CAPTAINCY

Above: Gameweek 33 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (right) and the top 10k (left)

Saturday was a mostly miserable day on the captaincy front, with the exception of those who backed Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) with the armband.

Ronaldo’s ‘effective ownership’ within the top 10k was only 23.75%, so even those who owned the veteran striker and didn’t captain him would have had a tidy climb up the rankings.

The other seven leading captaincy contenders with a fixture on Saturday all blanked, two of whom – Harry Kane (£12.6m) and Son Heung-min (£11.1m) – won’t have a chance to boost their returns in midweek.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

The previous week saw very minimal chip activity but we got back into the swing of things in Gameweek 33.

Over 8% of the top 10k deployed their Bench Boost, while almost 15% used their Free Hit.

Over half of these leading bosses have at least one Free Hit chip still to use.

Over one in five top 10k managers have maxed out their allocation, while just under 50% have only chip remaining.

A mere 5% have three chips still to use.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 33

There were only two changes to the ‘template’ top 10k squad from Gameweek 32, with the duo dropping out not in action this week.

Raphinha (£6.4m) and the injured Matt Doherty (£4.8m) were the men to make way, with ‘doublers’ James Maddison (£7.0m) and Fabian Schar (£4.4m) taking their places after
experiencing a surge in popularity.

Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.2m) top 10k ownership dipped from over 90% in Gameweek 32 to a still-high 79.9% here, with Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) taking the honour of ‘most-owned’ within this group of FPL bosses. He was the only asset with an effective ownership in excess of 100% this week.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 33

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE FREE HIT SQUAD

Free Hitters couldn’t quite relinquish their grip on Spurs assets completely, although now will be wishing they’d gone without representation from the Lilywhites after Brighton’s success in north London.

Manchester United’s premium pair were well backed, while there was a lot of support for Newcastle assets too: three Magpies feature in the above template, with plenty going for the double-up on Eddie Howe’s defence.

AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED FOR GAMEWEEK 34

We’ll know by Sunday evening whether Gameweek 34 will be a regulation ‘single’ Gameweek or a small double involving Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Blues and United are still underrepresented in the top 10k, with the average squad within this ranking tier owning just under 1.5 players from these two clubs combined.

There are some strong differential candidates within the Chelsea squad in the top 10k, especially outside of their defence.

Kai Havertz (£7.9m) and Mason Mount (£7.6m) leap out from the above list, each owned by fewer than 7% of the leading FPL bosses.

  1. Deus Ex Marvina
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Up the pool.

  2. Bagheri Arce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hands up who bought and captained Ronaldo the week he did FA and Bruno smashed it....and then did the opposite this weekend?! 🙁

    Fantasy football is a cruel mistress, haha

    1. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Guilty

    2. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bugger! Yep that's me.

  3. Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Man City DGW37 then?

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why?

      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Their Wolves fixture needs to be played

        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Why not 36 though? Doesn't it still depend on West Ham?

          1. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            West Ham’s Europa league final would be on the Wednesday and their game against City is on Sunday, 3 days before.

            1. Radzio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              There is no real reason Wolves-MC to be played in 37 instead of 36 right?

              Also I think it's more logical to put it in 36 because if tittle run is still on then they should play this asap to make things more clear?

              1. Radzio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                May 10/11 is still available for MC I think.

              2. Qaiss
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                Yep, either one would work I think. It would be great if it were in Gw37 though, could make a nice free hit team and try to gain some ground.

                1. Radzio
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  That's true, from FPL perspective 37 would be more interesting. I just don't see the point why would they play 37 if 36 is available for MC.

  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Ronaldo and Pukki what heroes!!!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Forster was my only hero :/

    2. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Need to decide between Dennis and Pukki for Cucho replacement

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bednarek my hero!!!

  5. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Absolutely gutted.

    Decided to block my rival who was in 3rd place by getting Son (c) in for a - 4 as rival gained on me by me not having him last three wks. . Job done...

    Rival in 2nd (28pts behind me) brings in Ronaldo (c) and I find myself in 2nd place now 3 behind. Ffs.

    On hindsight I could have done Kane-Ronaldo for free but u had absolutely no faith in him or utd.

    I am actually distraught atm

    1. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      As the saying goes, hindsight is a wonderful thing.

    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Still plenty of swings to come this season. Got any chips left?

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Us top 3 have FH left each. It's been cat and mouse all season between us. But this is hard to take.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Play your game not theirs

    4. Would Ed Woodward
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You probably never considered bringing Ronaldo in so don't even waste time thinking about it.

  6. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Apparently 9732 people TCed Ronaldo this week. Brave call in foresight, when you consider one of the games is against Liverpool.

    1. tempest
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Viable choice just because of Norwich alone?

      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Hadn't been in form bar the spurs game and also missed a few games. Was still a brave call imo, even against Norwich.

    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Liverpool tend to get a bit of an inferiority complex whenever they play Utd. Wouldn’t surprise me if Utd do them

      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, the psychology of the fixture could see an upset, I agree. Though Liverpool are too good to be stopped atm.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      But what is the median OR of those teams? Excellent idea to try to win weekly prices?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        People outside 1st world are playing the game to win them with multiple teams.

      2. money face bandwagon
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        jealous?

    4. money face bandwagon
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I TC ronaldo, 1 of the last chance imo to have a good captaincy option for TC.

      good chance to get a decent score against norwich, and most likely will play against liverpool too. utd vs liverpool is always a good game in which i expect ronaldo to have high motivation against the opponent. CR7 always deliver on the big stage.

    5. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m one of them. I decided not to TC Salah in 26 because it wouldn’t maximize the chip. Maximum returns come from playing it on a differential in a week where there multiple captaincy contenders and you have them covered. I only needed 12 points from him to make up what I lost in GW26, so I’m ahead massively.

  7. Hulk Smash
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    11 points from 5 so far. Only hope is for Salah (c) to bring it home on Tuesday.

  8. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Pukki on a roll lately.
    Many, including myself, looking to bring him in.

    Could only mean one thing..

  9. Hulk Smash
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Honestly sometimes it feels like this game is out to get you.

    There was always a fair chance that Ronaldo would go nuts against Norwich so fair play for those who got him. But the fact that Kane, the player most people sold to get him, blanked against Brighton after tearing it up consistently for weeks is unbelievably lucky. It's a 15 point swing before you even factor in captaincy.

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Look at my post above. Can't believe wats just happend

    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Keeping Kane was definitely the right move and if you needed a United cover, it was probably Bruno. Which I assume the majority of the people did.
      As much as this game is about skill, which it is, following your gut and riding your luck has a huge factor in this game.

      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        I did Sancho, which was a waste of time, but at this point I don’t really care.

        I’m not going to finish in the top 10k or even top 100k so it doesn’t really matter now what goes wrong from here.

        Just grateful that I’m not someone who was living in Ukraine and had to flee with just a suitcase to carry my belongings in and escape to another country before tanks and missiles reduced my home to rubble.

        Puts it in perspective, I think.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      And next week Ronaldo blanks so it averages out with the hits

      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        This.

        People forget that Kane has been picking up points regularly while United and CR7 have been woefully inconsistent.

        Last weekend Ronaldo was knocking mobile phones out of kids hands because of his frustration at blanking against the most out of form team in the division at that point in time.

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Let's hope Kane and Son bounce back over nxt few. Coz I'm running out of ideas.

  10. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Well, at least everyone else around me in my MLs did garbage too with a couple Son(C) and Saka(C) floating around. Hopefully City"'s DGW goes into GW37 and KDB starts v Brighton after being left on the bench today

  11. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Top 3 chelsea assets for DGW 34?

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      James, Mount, dare I say it Werner ?

    2. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wat u mean 34?

    3. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      James Mount Havertz

  12. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Can someone remind me why we doing it to ourselves ?

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Iv no clue. Iv already started drinking cans of Guinness.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yeah, I've seen your post above - bad luck mate.
        Have a drink, it won't help but feck it.

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          This ML is worth 700 euro or so. 75 euro ahead to enter. Iv won it 4 out of 5 times

          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            You can still very much win it this year.
            Clear your head, don't panic and go and get them tiger !!!

          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            So you are 1875 euros up? Be happy

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              Maths fail. 2425 euros up

      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Try Corona

    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      The Christmas fixture lottery because of Covid was the moment I realised that.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yet, you still here. Just as the rest of us with alcoholics wife syndrome 😉 Not matter how many time we get beaten somehow we cannot leave.

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          True. Already planning a comeback.

          I'm fact Schar this gw is my only hope of salvaging something frm the wk.

  13. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    I swear FPL is all about luck.

    Captained Ronaldo in dgw22 with no Bruno

    Captained Bruno in dgw33 will no Ronaldo

    Laterise was on the right end of both unlike me.

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      50/50 call with these two, I guess you're right it is down to luck in the end.

      1. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Find it amusing that the differential player came on top in both gws 😉

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      80 points vs 8 points for getting both right vs. wrong - painful!

      1. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Exactly huge variance. Thats the difference between a top10k and a top100k finish.

    3. money face bandwagon
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      good luck and bad luck will even out each other in 38gws. so its skill rather than luck.

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Not true, because the cost of different decisions varies so much

        1. money face bandwagon
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          people who are good are consistently at the top, it shows that this game is skill than luck.

          1. HurriKane
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            I might be exaggerating but luck plays a huge part even if you are skilled

            No one can deny that and this example proves that when both Ronaldo and Bruno were good options

            1. money face bandwagon
              • 8 Years
              17 mins ago

              ok each to his own. I do believe that as long as you follow a consistent set of decision making or good practices, you will always arrive in the top 10k and more at the end of the season.

              Yes alternative captains will work here n there throughout the season, but consistently choosing the best captain will pay off.

              1) Always captain the most logical option

              2) Try to reduce knee jerk and point chasing

              3) Plan ahead of dgw and blanks

              4) Identify the most in form players n also the best fixture players

              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                15 mins ago

                Switching from Ronnie to Bruno because of one result isnt luck. If ronnie was the logic choice in the first game what changed? Its not luck

                1. money face bandwagon
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  we played enough seasons to come out with our own conclusions. good luck for the rest of your season

              2. Nomar
                • 12 Years
                8 mins ago

                Toney may well prove this right.

                Benched Toney last week to play Rodriguez. Played Toney this week…….1 pointer.

            2. money face bandwagon
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              of cos, i m talking about top 10k, if u want to go into top 1k, then it involves a fair amount of luck and i do agree that these 50:50 decisions will play a part

    4. SonnyPikey
        6 mins ago

        swings and roundabouts. get over it.

    5. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Needed a Doherty replacement with a dgw and a decent fixture for my gw36 BB, so transfered in Bednarek

      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Nice.

    6. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      One of my rivals in another ML used BB with 2 Brighton players. Jam

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Go for a walk buddy

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          I can't I'm drunk.

          1. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            He said walk, not drive. 🙂

            1. camarozz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Can't walk straight

    7. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      WC and TC left. This team is ripe for the former, but when?

      Sa
      TAA - Cancelo - Davies - Coady
      Foden - JWP - Son
      Kane - Wood - Toney

      Foster, Ramsey, Bowen, Chalobah

      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        Preferably in the next 4 GWs.

    8. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      7 from 4 on FH. You have to laugh. 🙂

    9. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      How did Salah look in fa cup game. Think I'm getting Kdb soon and Cancelo.

      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Out of form.

    10. AD2110
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      How’s the first WC draft looking? Not sure which two to have out of Salah/KDB/Son/Kane

      Tempted to go with something like this

      Schmeichel, Foster
      James, Trent, Cancelo, Laporte, Amartey
      Salah, Son, Havertz, Martinelli, Maddison
      Pukki, Mateta, Werner

      1. SonnyPikey
          18 mins ago

          strikers are awful

          1. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            14 mins ago

            Pretty much applies to every striker in FPL except Kane and CR7, though.

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yes, that's why no need to invest in Mateta, Gelhardt is cheaper 😉

        • AD2110
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Still have BB otherwise I’d just have bin juice strikers 🙁

        • AD2110
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Pukki looks like a decent pick for the rest of the season though. Could maybe do Son -> Kulu and Werner -> Kane

          1. SonnyPikey
              8 mins ago

              he plays for norwich so no.

              1. AD2110
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                With 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 games…

                1. SonnyPikey
                    5 mins ago

                    meh.

                    1. Nomar
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      🙂

          2. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Hi all, if Chelsea double next GW, how many are you going to bring in? I’ve got zero and thinking of taking a -8 to bring 3 in

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              15 mins ago

              I have James and Havertz already

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Have James & Havertz. Could get Mount too, but only for a hit/Salah - so will probably stick.

            3. Scots Gooner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              Rudiger and Havertz already. Think that’s enough for me

            4. KUN+10
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              I have James, but need to get rid of Doherty. May do Doherty to Rudi for a defense double up and Saka to Mount.

            5. Giggs Boson
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              I have 2 FTs and 4.2m itb ready, so bringing in Havertz and Werner most likely. Should give me this:

              Ram
              TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - James*
              Salah - Son - Havertz* - Kulu - Martinelli
              Werner*

              Foster - Mateta - Dennis - Doherty

              Then probably WCing in 35 to prepare a BB in 36.

              1. Giggs Boson
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Dennis is Broja actually.

          3. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            I haven't seen FH 34 strategy mentioned. If both Che and MU get dgw, wouldn't that be at least worth considering, at least for some teams?

          4. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Do you think it's worth to get Coutinho/Watkins in gw35?DGW36/37 and Norwich at home in gw35.

            1. FredrikH
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              I'll prob go with Coutinho.

          5. KUN+10
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            So last week Bruno (c) over Son, this week Bruno (c) over CR7. I love what this game does to my mental well being.

          6. AutoFill 2021
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            How poor were Arsenal?

            1. SonnyPikey
                6 mins ago

                no partey no party of course

              • el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Still trying to work out if Spurs are new Arsenal or Arsenal are new Spurs ?

            2. jackruet
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 mins ago

              My ML leader so far captained coutinho during his dgw haul, bruno during dgw haul and today cr7. The gap is now 95 points.

              Tho he Doesn't have any chips left and i got wc,bb and fh.

              Can i catch him?

              1. SonnyPikey
                  9 mins ago

                  no

                • money face bandwagon
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  with a few gw left, u need a fair bit of luck. with only 5gws to go, your WC will not have enough time to maximize its strength.

                  as for your bb, assuming 15 dgw players, u will play 8 times more than your leader, which assume at least a 16 point gain.

                  FH is not going to cover that much points too since ur leader is likely to have the main options in his team and u are just betting your alternatives to shine.

                  Your best bet probably is an obvious captaincy failure for him and a hat trick for your captain. something like ronaldo vs bruno

                • Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Nope

              2. DannyDrinkVodka
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                Which one to dump? No chips remaining:

                A) Saka
                B) Barnes
                C) DCL

                1. Nomar
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  C

              3. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                Doherty+Saka to Alonso+Mount? (-4)

                Dubravka
                TAA Robertson Schar
                Salah Son Saka Maddison Martinelli
                Kane Mateta

                Foster Broja Coady Doherty

              4. Nomar
                • 12 Years
                just now

                So, which Burnley do we think is going to turn up tomorrow?

                New manager bounce
                Or down in the dumps?

              5. merin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Show me your early WC34 drafts

