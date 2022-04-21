239
Pro Pundit Teams April 21

FPL Q&A: Double Chelsea attack v defence, the ‘third’ Liverpool slot + differentials

We’re into the final stretch of the season and as someone who isn’t using a Wildcard chip this week, I thought it would be a good time to take on some of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community’s questions.

Also, I just wanted to tell you that I’m very excited at the time of writing, sitting at 812th in the world, which is the first time this season I’ve been in the top 1k. After spending most of 2020/21 outside the top one million, it is a huge relief.

Anyway, let’s dive into the questions.

Q: Top one or two differentials to help finish the season strong (@AdrianLriley)?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 10? 5

There are a couple of differentials I really like for the run-in. League state means that we will see the most important players starting for Liverpool and Manchester City on a consistent basis, which has me looking in that direction. Manchester City face Watford at home and Leeds United away in the next two Gameweeks and except for Joao Cancelo (£7.1m), none of the Manchester City players has an effective ownership (EO) above 10%. That, for me, is a huge opportunity and I think Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) is one of the best differentials for the run-in. He’s behind only Harry Kane (£12.6m) and Son Heung-min (£11.1m) for FPL points in the second half of the season and has great fixtures right until the end. The state of the title race means I expect him to play 90% of the remaining games, as well. The quotes from Guardiola about him being more of a ‘goalscorer’ have me encouraged, too.

“He has been in this level the year we made 100 points, Kevin was incredible. He struggled in the first part of the season, with the injuries, and needed time, but now he’s strong and creating chances. He scores a lot as well as assists. I said to him you have to score to reach another stage. Now he’s scoring a lot of goals, he played in a difficult position, the vision for the last pass is exceptional.”– Pep Guardiola

Another differential I really like for the run-in is Timo Werner (£8.6m). Chelsea have a great sequence of fixtures coming up, including two Double Gameweeks. It is worth mentioning that the second Double Gameweek for Chelsea will not necessarily be a double for many of their players, as the Blues play Leeds United three days before the FA Cup final, and so that means we will see a lot of rotation. That said, they have a good run of fixtures right until the end of the campaign and Werner now has seven returns in his last four matches; that is in addition to hitting both the posts as well as the crossbar against Southampton. He’s always going to get a ton of chances and if you find him on a day where he converts the majority of them, you could find yourself at the end of an explosive FPL haul.

Q. How can those not on Wildcard differentiate or keep up with the large contingent of managers who will be using this chip in Gameweek 34? (@FPLNima)

Havertz shines again as Arsenal impress in FPL Double Gameweek 29 opener 6

Thanks for the question, Nima. I don’t really think you need to worry about the Wildcarders too much. You need to play your own game and think about what is best for your team and your structure. I will say, though, that Chelsea and Manchester City embark on a great run of fixtures starting in Gameweek 34 and taking a hit or three this week is not a bad idea if you want to eventually get on those players anyway. The longer you wait to get your Chelsea/Manchester City assets, the lesser the odds of you catching a haul, so I just want to say don’t be afraid of hits this week in particular. I also think it is an underrated week to use the Free Hit chip if you don’t have many Chelsea or Manchester City players because of what I said earlier about the proximity of the FA Cup final.

Q. Double Chelsea attack vs Double Chelsea defence? I think a lot of people are swinging on it. (@TheReevHD)

Antonio Rudiger

Hi Reev and thank you for the question. Because of Antonio Rudiger’s (£6.2m) injury this week and him being unlikely to play West Ham, I am now siding with the double Chelsea attack for the run-in. The Blues play quite a few obliging defences in what’s left of 2021/22 and there are three legitimate options in attack to pick two from: Werner, Mason Mount (£7.6m) and Kai Havertz (£7.9m). While I have no qualms against anyone going with two players from their defence, I personally prefer the double attack.

Here’s an interesting stat: except for Leeds United, all of their remaining opponents are in the wrong half of the table for xGC in the last six games.

Q. From one Manchester United fan to another… do we get rid of all United assets, even though they have a double coming? (@chanjunming)

What Solskjaer said about United's penalty situation and Shaw/Maguire injuries 2

I’m going to keep it short: yes. Use the funds to get Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool assets, in my opinion.

Q. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Andrew Robertson for the third Liverpool slot? (@kate_cutler)

You have to go with Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) in my opinion. Firstly, to go with Diaz or Jota, you’ll need to stomach a few 30-minute appearances since neither of them are nailed because of each other. I mean, just look at this tweet:

Q. For a Free Hit in Gameweek 34, which attacker would be your first pick from City, Liverpool and Chelsea? I’m currently on Sterling, Jota and Mount due to likely minutes and the need for differentials in my mini-leagues? (@FPLSelecao)

Richarlison to miss Gameweek 13 as Cancelo keeps up fine FPL form 1

Great question. I agree with Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) and Diogo Jota (£8.3m) as the first two names in attack on the Free Hit because of our assumption in terms of rotation. Sterling in fact has a great record versus Watford and I’m very jealous of all Sterling owners this week. Havertz’s benching versus Arsenal has me leaning toward him as the first Chelsea go-to attacker on a Free Hit as well.

That’s me for this week. Until then, you can watch our episode of The FPL Wire where Zophar and I are joined by Fantasy Football Scout deputy editor, Tom Freeman.

Both Zophar and Tom are on Wildcards, which should make for an interesting discussion. You can watch it below:

239 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Roberts back in the team

    Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    No livramento

    Open Controls
  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    3-3
    Weghorst x3
    Broja x3
    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Was about to write the exact same... 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Cornet hatty of assists.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Just had a similar thought!!

      Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      JWP 6 goals

      Open Controls
  4. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Hmmm...Quite like the looks of this WC:

    Schmeichel-Foster
    TAA-Robbo-Cancelo-Laporte-Alonso
    Salah-Son-Havertz-Saka-KDH
    Pukki-Dennis-Mateta.

    $ITB for Son->KDB in 36 (BB36, FH37)

    Thoughts, please?

    Open Controls
    1. liiusions
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Looks good to me but City’s best fixture is this GW. Would want an attacker for that.

      Open Controls
      1. L S P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Fair. Worried about KDB starts in 34/35 tho, no such concerns about Son.

        Open Controls
    2. Scotch Jock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Read that as Shots In The Box.......

      Open Controls
      1. L S P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        ok, thanks

        Open Controls
  5. liiusions
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Schmeichel Foster
    TAA Cancelo Laporte Alonso James
    Salah Son Sterling Havert Martinelli
    Pukki Greenwood Gelhardt
    0.1itb

    Current WC BB36 FH37 draft.

    Thoughts? BB overrated anyway. Upside from the midfield seems to good. No way to get Mount as 3rd chelsea player over Martinelli/Alonso without downgrading one of the 3 mids - please tell me if you see a way.

    Strikers look so bad - current plan is to downgrade Sterling before 36 and upgrade Greenwood and gamble on Gelhardt minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      How the f u can afford that?

      Open Controls
      1. StingRay
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I know I was surprised too ...

        I have 103.7 itb.

        Gone cheap with 5th def and mid

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Cheap strikers

        Open Controls
        1. StingRay
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Wot Kane?

          Many stickers not really worth investing in. I think Pukki’s a good bet atm

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Do you actually read teams before you comment on them?

            He doesn’t have Kane, he has 3 cheap strikers which is why he can afford the defence and mids he has.

            Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Broja brace tonight?

    Trumped by a Weggy hattie!

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Be happy with a brace of points from him

      Open Controls
  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Better option on wildcard?

    A) James & KDH
    B) Davies & Saka

    Davies/KDH will be my 1st sub.

    Open Controls
  8. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Whatcha think of my WC team?

    Schmeichel / Foster
    Alonso / James / Cancelo / Matip / Tsimikas
    Salah / KDB / Kulu / Mount / Brownhill
    Kane / Pukki / Rodriguez

    0.0 mln itb

    I’m happy with it, cos it’s a very attacking team and fairly rotation free. Bench is a tad weak though.

    Open Controls
  9. Nomar
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Poss WC team

    Schmeichel, Foster
    TAA, Alonso, Cancelo, Bavies, Ben Johnson
    Foden, KDH, Son, Mount, Salah
    Werner, Pukki, Nketiah

    £0.3 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Looks a bit greedy in midfield...u can’t have Salah, KDB & Son without seriously weakening your team. I wud play Kulusevski instead of Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        KDH mate, Leicester mid.

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yep, prefer Havertz (just for differential, nothing else)

      Very Nice

      Open Controls
  10. tommo-uk-
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Worth a -12 (have a 35 point ML lead)

    OUT - Kane, Kulu, Rudiger, Willock

    IN - JAMES, HAVERTZ, KDB, Young-Coombes

    Open Controls
    1. SonnyPikey
        54 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      • NorCal Villan
          just now

          I pay way too much attention & time to the game— that said, I had to Google Young-Coombes. Still can’t believe it’s not a rapper

          Open Controls
      • Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        So glad that, with my wildcard activated, my Che Adams hell is nearly at an end. Still time for him to come off the bench to block Weghorst's points though. What a gameweek!

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          🙂

          Open Controls
      • Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Would you go for Son or KdB(Sterling) on WC? BB GW36.
        Thinking something like this:

        Foster Schmeichel
        Robertson TAA Cancelo Alonso James
        Salah Saka Mount Gordon KdB/Son
        Nketiah Pukki Dennis

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Son.

          City points more spread around, whereas Spurs points pretty much Son, Kane and Kulu.

          Open Controls
          1. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Thinking the same. Can do Son to KdB in GW36.

            Open Controls
        2. StingRay
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          KDB 4 me....fab fixtures, and he’s the heartbeat of Man C & hes a quality players who is driven to win the league

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            He is, but KdB is not the out and outgoal machine that Son is.

            Open Controls
        3. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Son V Arsenal/Leicester/Burnley and Norwich, are pretty tasty

          Open Controls
      • fusen
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I transferred Laca to Adams

        Why has he suddenly been benched twice after getting so many 90 minutes?

        I was looking for quotes related to his last benching and I couldn't find anyway

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Did the same. Now time to get rid

            Open Controls
          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            54 mins ago

            Don't know but most team predictions on the Southampton forum before the start of this GW predicted Adams wouldn't start (at least the first match).

            The team won without hit, so no massive need to change it up much I guess?

            Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          My second go at WC (BB36 left)

          xxx/xxx
          Alonso, TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, Laporte
          Salah, Havertz, Saka (Coutinho, xxx)
          Werner Mateta (Pukki)

          A. Schmeichel/Ramsdale/Ramsey
          B Ederson/Foster/KDH

          Will move Havertz to Son and Werner to Watkins/Richarlison (funds permitting GW36) 0.1 short at the moment

          Open Controls
        3. Steinburg FC
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          what would you change in this FH team? 0.0itb

          Dubravka,
          Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, Reguillon(maybe Emerson)
          Mount, Havertz(C), Jota, Sterling, KDB.
          Werner

          Schar first sub then fodder

          Open Controls
        4. The Tinkerman
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Sell one:
          A) Fofana
          B) Chalobah

          Buy one:
          1) James
          2) Rudiger

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            B !

            Open Controls
        5. Fantabulous KdB
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          Unlikely to happen but hoping for a goalfest at both ends! Weghorst and Broja ...

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              1 min ago

              Everyone says they’re due

              Open Controls
          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            59 mins ago

            Any of these worth -4?

            A) Mount for Barnes

            B) Werner for Laca

            Open Controls
            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              i'd do both for a -8 TBH

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                0.3 short

                Open Controls
            2. mdm
              • 10 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.