Sky Sports April 21

Sky Sports Fantasy: Gameweek 37 preview with Luke and Niall

Our resident Sky Sports Fantasy Football experts, Luke and Niall, look ahead to Gameweek 37 in their weekly video.

The pair take a look at the updated fixture list, discuss Chelsea options, talk Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

You can watch their preview in the embedded video below or over on our dedicated Sky channel.

  FCSB
    6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who to play GK:

    1. Dubravka (nor) [have Schar]
    2. Ramsdale (MUN)

    Who to captain:

    A. Mount (WHU, mun)
    B. Salah (EVE)

    Little Red Lacazette
      5 Years
      4 mins ago

      1,A

      waltzingmatildas
        11 Years
        just now

        This

  Fernandito
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who would u lose to get Mount?

    A Raphinha
    B Kulu

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      A

    waltzingmatildas
      11 Years
      just now

      B

  evilfish
    6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Havertz or Mount for the rest of the season and why?

    DannyDrinkVodka
      2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mount for the rest of the season as he doesn't get rested

  Camzy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brave or stupid?

    Jota + Laporte over TAA + Kulusevski

    Weak Become Heros
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      Somewhere in between!

    FantasyClub
      1 Year
      just now

      Not gonna say stupid but i wouldn’t do that

    NateDog
      1 Year
      just now

      I was set on Jota this week on FH and at first I felt his benching would cement it, but considering Diaz's performance (and performances of late) and Mane now in that central role I'm actually not completely sure Jota will come right in. Laporte should be a good shout, especially with City's injuries in defence he should be as nailed as ever.

  Jinswick
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    just now

    Good to go?

    Ramsdale
    JAMES, ALONSO, Cancelo, Robbo
    MOUNT(c), Salah, Coutinho, Kulu
    Kane, Pukki

    Foster, Martinelli, Broja, Ait-Nouri
    Bank 0.0m, 0FT, BB/FH left (36/37)

