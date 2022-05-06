661
Team News May 6

FPL Gameweek 36 team and injury news: Live press conference updates

661 Comments
We’ll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates live from all the Premier League pre-match press conferences ahead of Double Gameweek 36.

It’s a big round, containing 16 matches, 12 teams playing twice and no blanks. Five managers spoke to the media on Thursday – those of Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford – and you can read all the headline news from those pressers via this link here.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

ARSENAL

Owners of centre-back Ben White are no closer to finding out whether he’ll participate against Leeds United, having missed last weekend’s win because of a hamstring issue. Out for the final weeks are Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh).

“Ben White is still in contention, he needs to train tomorrow to make sure that he is available to play. For the rest, no news, everybody should be OK and ready to play.” – Mikel Arteta

CHELSEA

Saturday comes too soon for N’Golo Kante (knock) and Jorginho (knock), alongside long-term absentees Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles) and Ben Chilwell (knee). Illness ruled Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley out of Sunday’s defeat to Everton but could make the squad this time.

“For N’Golo [Kante], it comes a little bit too early, the match. Jorgi is out as well. Callum [Hudson-Odoi] is still out, Ben Chilwell is still out. That’s pretty much it, the rest is available.” – Thomas Tuchel

MANCHESTER UNITED

Harry Maguire (knee) is set to return from a three-game absence for the Red Devils’ trip to Brighton. Meanwhile, there are doubts over Eric Bailly (back) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock), whilst Marcus Rashford has been ruled out because of bronchitis.

Also missing is Jadon Sancho (tonsilitis), Luke Shaw (leg) and Paul Pogba (calf).

“Harry [Maguire] is back in training. He trained the whole week, since the [first] or the second day after the Brentford game. So, he will be available for tomorrow and be part of the group.” – Ralf Rangnick

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp has an almost fully-fit squad for Liverpool’s Double Gameweek matches against Tottenham Hotspur (H) and Aston Villa (a). It’s just Roberto Firmino (foot) causing a headache.

“He’s back in training, so now we have to make a decision about that. The foot thing didn’t let him do a lot, we had to let it settle. Now we have to make sure he has a few proper sessions. It might be possible that it makes more sense to train through the weekend, a big step closer for Tuesday, for example.”

EVERTON

Richarlison was withdrawn with cramp during the latter stages of the win over Chelsea. Additionally, Frank Lampard believes that the Brazilian forward’s recent ankle strain is still manageable. Donny van de Beek (groin), Andre Gomes (groin), Ben Godfrey (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) remain injured.

“Richarlison is a bit sore from the ankle he twisted at Liverpool, that’s been around since then, but hopefully he will be fine. We’ve had a pretty good week, a bit of recovery time for the lads. A couple of little niggles but hopefully we’ll be the same as we were.”

ASTON VILLA

Popular cheap midfielder Jacob Ramsey is “a big doubt” for Saturday’s trip to Burnley. According to Steven Gerrard, this is one of several issues that have developed over the week. Leon Bailey was taken off early against Norwich City last week with an ankle problem, whilst Kortney Hause (abdominal) remains unavailable.

“[We’ve had] a few disappointing situations that we’re going to have to deal with in the next 24 hours. Leon Bailey won’t make the game. He left the pitch last week and unfortunately this game will come too soon. We had an issue in training with young Jacob Ramsey as well, so we’re analysing his situation and he’s a big doubt as we stand.”

However, Morgan Sanson (knock) is back in training and will return to the matchday squad.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

An unexpected boost was revealed in this week’s training pictures, showing both Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Tripper (foot) back with the first team. There’s even “a good chance” that Wilson makes the squad at Manchester City, with Trippier slightly further behind in his recovery.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fraser (hamstring) likely won’t be risked again this season and there’s uncertainty over Fabian Schar (foot).

“We hope he’ll be back available but he’s not trained yet. He got a knock on the top of his foot so went for a scan after the Liverpool game because it was swollen. Fortunately, there was no fracture.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

LEEDS UNITED

Jesse Marsch has given an update on the broken leg suffered by Stuart Dallas during the 4-0 defeat to Man City.

“He had a successful [but long] surgery [around] five and a half hours. The outcome was very positive and they say it will be a long, but a full recovery.”

He remains “cautiously optimistic” that Patrick Bamford will return imminently, with Tyler Roberts (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (knee) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) “heading in the right direction”.

Liam Cooper (knee) and Diego Llorente (knock) are back in training.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Speaking on behalf of Bruno Lage was Tony Roberts, as the head coach has caught COVID. Roberts confirmed that Nelson Semedo (hamstring) and Max Kilman (knee) are out for the season. Midfielder Daniel Podence (foot) will be assessed.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank says that Ethan Pinnock (hamstring) and Sergi Canos (hamstring) aren’t quite ready to return for Brentford against Southampton tomorrow. Regarding the others, both Zanka (thigh) and Frank Onyeka (ankle) are likely done for the season, although Saman Ghoddos (ankle) could appear.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Almost nothing to worry about for Patrick Vieira, with just Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) ruled out for this weekend.

“Everybody trained this week and the only one [out] is Nathan Ferguson who is following his individual training on the field. Hopefully, he’ll train with the group before the end of the season.”

NORWICH CITY

The season is over for Josh Sargent (ankle) and Kenny McLean (foot), joining Adam Idah (knee), Ozan Kabak (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) on the sidelines. Sargent made a brief return last week but subsequently suffered a recurrence.

Dean Smith has also ruled Christoph Zimmermann (groin) out of the Canaries’ Double Gameweek.

“Kenny [McLean] and Josh [Sargent] are out for the rest of the season. Like Andrew [Omodambiele] and Adam [Idah], they will work to get ready for pre-season. Zimmermann is still out with a groin problem.”

These are the times of today’s press conferences:

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.