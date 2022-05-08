Man City v Newcastle team news: Bernardo, Foden and Mahrez all benched

In the final Premier League match of the day, Manchester City host Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes from the side that lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez drop out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling come into the starting XI.

As for Newcastle, they make three changes, as Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood replace Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, meanwhile, make their returns from injury as substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sterling, Grealish, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Wilson, Ritchie, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT