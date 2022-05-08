999
Dugout Discussion May 8

Man City v Newcastle team news: Bernardo, Foden and Mahrez all benched

999 Comments
In the final Premier League match of the day, Manchester City host Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes from the side that lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez drop out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling come into the starting XI.

As for Newcastle, they make three changes, as Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood replace Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, meanwhile, make their returns from injury as substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sterling, Grealish, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Wilson, Ritchie, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle

999 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Did Arteta say anything on Ben White?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      He said he thinks he’ll be okay for Thursday, which is good

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Good news for Spurs

        Open Controls
  2. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Foster ( Dubravka)
    Cancelo Robbo Alonso
    Saka Salah Son Diaz Maddison*
    Toney Richa*
    A- Alosno & Saka & Toney
    (Digne & Zaha & Watkins )*
    5 DGW Players

    B- Use FH

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    How does WC37 look? Trying to balance DGW37 with a strong GW38 team without needing hits. 1.5m ITB

    Schmeichel*
    Digne* - Clyne* - TAA - Cancelo
    Zaha* - Salah - Son - Saka
    Watkins* - Richarlison*

    Foster - Nketiah - KDH* - White

    GW38: Watkins > Jesus OR Digne > Laporte

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      37 WC? The f.... Lol. What's your rank?

      Open Controls
  4. jungle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Does anyone know how many get dumped out of LMS this gw?

    Open Controls
  5. The White Pele
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Dias & Martinelli to Cash & Zaha worth -4?

    Open Controls

